Thai

Sabaidee Lao & Thai Street Food - Addison, TX

review star

No reviews yet

5365 Spring Valley Road

#158

Dallas, TX 75254

Order Again

Popular Items

10. Pad Thai
11. Drunken Noodles ( Pad Kee Mow )
2. Crispy Veggie Rolls (4 pieces)

Shareables

1. Beef Meatballs

1. Beef Meatballs

$5.99

Beef Meatballs serve on a stick. Served with crushed peanuts and sweet chili sauce.

2. Crispy Veggie Rolls (4 pieces)

2. Crispy Veggie Rolls (4 pieces)

$5.99

Homemade deep-fried veggie rolls served with sweet and sour sauce.

3. Heavenly Beef Jerky

3. Heavenly Beef Jerky

$8.99
4. Sabaidee Wings

4. Sabaidee Wings

$8.99

Chicken Wings topped with garlic flakes and served with sweet and sour sauce.

5. Sabaidee Riblets

5. Sabaidee Riblets

$8.99

Fried pork short riblets topped with fried garlic flakes.

6. Lao Spicy Sausage

6. Lao Spicy Sausage

$8.99

Ground pork sausage links mixed with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.

7. Papaya Salad

7. Papaya Salad

$9.99

Shredded green papaya and carrot mixed with tomatoes in our homemade papaya salad sauce serve with cabbage.

8. Lao Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

8. Lao Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

$10.99

Ground chicken, red onions, cilantro, mint and lettuce with homemade lime dressing.

9. Crispy Rice Wrap (Nam Khao)

9. Crispy Rice Wrap (Nam Khao)

$10.99

Minced chicken or tofu with cilantro, crispy coconut rice, green onion and peanuts. Served with lettuce.

Noodles

10. Pad Thai

10. Pad Thai

$11.99

Fresh thin rice noodle with eggs, scallion, beansprout, crushed peanuts and our homemade sauce.

11. Drunken Noodles ( Pad Kee Mow )

11. Drunken Noodles ( Pad Kee Mow )

$11.99

Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, onion, garlic, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.

12. Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles (Pad See Ew)

12. Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles (Pad See Ew)

$11.99

Fresh flat rice noodle with eggs, broccoli, and carrots in sweetened soy sauce.

13. Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

13. Glass Noodles (Pad Woon Sen)

$11.99

Rice

14. Lao Fried Rice

14. Lao Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with eggs, onion, scallions, tomatoes, and our homemade sauce.

15. Basil Fried Rice

15. Basil Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.

Stir Fry

16. Basil Stir Fry (Krapow)

16. Basil Stir Fry (Krapow)

$11.99

Bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil ad kaffir lime leaves, in our homemade Thai basil sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.

17. Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

17. Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$11.99

Curry

18. Red Curry

18. Red Curry

$11.99

Red curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves. Serve with Jasmine Rice.

19. Panang Curry

19. Panang Curry

$11.99
20. Yellow Curry

20. Yellow Curry

$11.99

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, topped with fried shallots. Served with jasmine rice.

Soups

21. Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

21. Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$10.99

Creamy coconut based soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallion served with jasmine rice.

22. Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

22. Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

$10.99

Lemongrass soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions served with jasmine rice.

23. Lao Chicken Noodle Soup (Khao Piak)

23. Lao Chicken Noodle Soup (Khao Piak)

$11.99Out of stock

Homemade Lao udon-stye noodles cooked in chicken broth topped with green onions and black peppers.

Sides

Sticky Rice

$2.99

Brown Rice

$2.99

Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Sabaidee Sauce

$1.50

Sabaidee's favorite sauce with lime juice, garlics and fresh chili pepper.

Fried Egg

$1.75

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Steamed Veggies

$2.00

Hot Chili Pepper

$0.50

Thin Rice Noodles

$2.00

Glass Noodles

$2.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.99
Lao Iced Coffee

Lao Iced Coffee

$4.99

Fresh Coconut

$3.99Out of stock

Soda

$2.99

Water

$1.75
Roasted Coconut Juice

Roasted Coconut Juice

$3.50
Tamarind

Tamarind

$3.50
Mango

Mango

$3.50
Lychee

Lychee

$3.50
Sugar cane

Sugar cane

$3.50Out of stock

Desserts

Sweet Rice

$4.99Out of stock

Banana wraps with ice-cream

$7.99Out of stock
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.99Out of stock

Seasonal Only

Merchandise

Short Sleeves Sabaidee T shirt

$25.00

S Hat

$30.00

Starter

Meatballs

$50.00+

Egg Rolls

$50.00+

Sabaidee Wings

$50.00+

Sabaidee Short Riblets

$50.00+

Lao Spicy Sausage

$50.00+

Green Papaya Salad

$50.00+

Chicken Larb Salad

$50.00+

Crispy Rice Wrap

$50.00+

Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

$55.00+

Drunken Noodles

$55.00+

Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles

$55.00+

Lao Fried Rice

$55.00+

Basil Fried Rice

$55.00+

Basil Stir Fry

$55.00+

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

$55.00+

Soups and Curries

Red Curry

$55.00+

Yellow Curry

$55.00+

Coconut Soup

$50.00+

Lemongrass Soup

$50.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5365 Spring Valley Road, #158, Dallas, TX 75254

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food image
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food image

