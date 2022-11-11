Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Sa-Bai Thong

233 Reviews

$$

6802 Odana Rd

Madison, WI 53719

Order Again

Popular Items

32. Pad Thai
2. Egg Roll
3B. Summer Roll

SPECIAL

SP1. Squash Curry with Chicken

SP1. Squash Curry with Chicken

$15.95

Chef’s special red curry sauce, squash, red pepper, purple eggplant, Thai eggplant, basil, topped with grilled chicken.

SP2. Steamed Squash with Peanut Sauce

SP2. Steamed Squash with Peanut Sauce

$15.95

Steamed squash topped with shrimps, chicken, pea pods, carrots, baby corn, broccoli, peanut sauce, and fried shallots.

Appetizers

1. Spring Roll

1. Spring Roll

$6.45

Crispy roll filled with pork and shrimp, mung bean noodle, cabbage, carrot served with house sauce and ground peanut.

2. Egg Roll

2. Egg Roll

$3.45

Ground chicken and mixed vegetable wrapped with egg roll skin, served golden brown with house sauce.

3B. Summer Roll

3B. Summer Roll

$6.95

Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, pork, shrimp and vermicelli nooddle wrapped with fresh rice skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut. Veggie: Tofu, No pork and shrimp.

4. Toong Thong

4. Toong Thong

$7.95

Ground chicken, potato, carrot, onion wrapped with spring roll skin served golden brown with house sauce.

4B. Shrimp Purse

4B. Shrimp Purse

$8.95

Ground shrimp and chicken, carrot, cilantro, water chestnut wrapped with spring roll skin, served golden brown with house sauce.

6. Chicken Satay

6. Chicken Satay

$8.95

Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spices and coconut milk, char-grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

8. Taw Hoo Todd

8. Taw Hoo Todd

$7.45

Organic tofu served golden brown with house sauce, cucumber salad and ground peanut.

9. Gui Chai

9. Gui Chai

$5.45

Rice flour dough stuffed with chives, steamed and served with house sauce.

9B. Crab Rangoon

9B. Crab Rangoon

$8.45

Cream cheese, imitated crab meat, green onion, cilantro wrapped with wonton skin, served golden brown with house sauce.

10B. Pot Sticker

10B. Pot Sticker

$8.45

Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot wrapped with dumpling wrapper, steamed or fried and served with house sauce and soy sauce.

11. Goong Todd

11. Goong Todd

$8.95

Breaded shrimp, served golden brown with house sauce.

11B. Mieng Sabai *

11B. Mieng Sabai *

$9.45

Shrimp, chicken, vermicelli noodle, ginger, peanut, lime piece wrapped with green leaf lettuce, served with special house sauce.

Salads

13. Cucumber Salad

13. Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Cucumber with vinegar dressing or ground peanut and house sauce.

13B. Sabai Salad

13B. Sabai Salad

$7.45Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red cabbage, carrot with peanut sauce.

14. Yum Pla Muk *

14. Yum Pla Muk *

$11.45

Calamari with cucumber, lemon grass, onion, tomato, chili paste, cilantro and lime juice.

15. Yum Nue Or Gai **

15. Yum Nue Or Gai **

$10.95

Choice of grilled beef, chicken or tofu sliced and tossed with tomato, lettuce, onion, cilantro, cucumber and lime juice.

16. Som-Tum **

16. Som-Tum **

$9.95

Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, peanut, green bean and spicy lime juice.

17. Crying Tiger **

17. Crying Tiger **

$10.95

Grilled beef or chicken sliced and tossed with lemon grass, onion, cilantro, ground rice, lime juice, herbs and spices.

19. Larb **

19. Larb **

$10.45

Choice of ground chicken or pork tossed with ground rice, red chili, onion and spicy lime juice.

Soups

21. Tom Yum *

21. Tom Yum *

$9.45

Clear soup with lemon grass, mushroom, chili paste, lime leaves, galanga, cilantro and herbs.

22. Tom Ka *

22. Tom Ka *

$9.95

The unique flavor Thai soup with coconut milk, lemon grass, lime leaves, chili paste, galanga, cilantro, mushroom and lime juice.

23. Gaeng Jued Woonsen

23. Gaeng Jued Woonsen

$9.45

Clear soup with mung bean noodle, pea pod, napa cabbage, bok choy, baby corn, mushroom, garlic and green onion.

26. Kao Tom

26. Kao Tom

$9.45

Rice soup with celery, green onion, ginger, garlic, and cilantro.

33. Wonton Soup

33. Wonton Soup

$10.95

Clear soup with pork and shrimp wonton, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, bok choy, garlic and cilantro.

Noodles

30. Bamee Chao Nue

30. Bamee Chao Nue

$12.95

Lo mein noodle stir fried with bean sprout, green onion, celery, garlic-black soy sauce.

31. Sabai Noodle

31. Sabai Noodle

$12.95

Lo mein noodle topped with stir fried bamboo shoot, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, cauliflower and pea pod.

32. Pad Thai

32. Pad Thai

$12.95

Small rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onion, shredded cabbage, radish, cilantro, ground peanut, egg, yellow tofu.

35. Guey Teuy Kee Mao **

35. Guey Teuy Kee Mao **

$12.95

Flat rice noodle stir fried with chili sauce, basil, onion, bamboo shoots, mushroom, cilantro, red and green pepper.

36. Pad Lad Nar

36. Pad Lad Nar

$12.95

Flat rice noodle topped with stir fried broccoli and bean sauce.

37. Pad-Z-You

37. Pad-Z-You

$12.95

Flat rice noodle stir fried with broccoli, egg and black soy sauce.

38. Pad Ka-Ree *

38. Pad Ka-Ree *

$12.95

Flat rice noodles topped with stir fried tomato, onion, mushroom, chili paste and curry powder.

39. Guey Teuy Tom Ka *

39. Guey Teuy Tom Ka *

$10.95

Rice noodle with lemon grass soup, galanga, lime leave, cilantro, onion, coconut milk and bean sprout.

Curries

40. Mus-Mun

40. Mus-Mun

$14.45

Musamun curry sauce, cinnamon, onion, coriander, anise, cumin, potato, apple and peanut.

41. Ka-Ree

41. Ka-Ree

$14.45

Yellow curry sauce, potato, onion, cilantro and spices.

41B. Mixed Vegetable Curry

41B. Mixed Vegetable Curry

$15.45

Yellow curry sauce with broccoli, potato, carrot, zucchini, onion and tofu.

42. Pa-Naeng *

42. Pa-Naeng *

$14.45

Peanut sauce mixed with Pa-naeng curry paste, green pea, carrot and zucchini.

42B. Veggie Pa-Naeng *

42B. Veggie Pa-Naeng *

$15.45

Pa-naeng curry and peanut sauce with green pea, carrot, squash, cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini and tofu.

43B. Jungle Curry **

43B. Jungle Curry **

$15.45

Red curry with basil, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, bamboo shoot, red pepper, straw mushroom, rhizome, green bean, tofu, Thai and purple eggplant.

44. Gaeng Ped **

44. Gaeng Ped **

$14.45

Red or Green curry with red pepper, bamboo shoot, basil, Thai and purple eggplant.

44B. Squash Curry **

44B. Squash Curry **

$15.45

Red curry with squash, red pepper, bamboo shoot, basil and tofu.

45. Gaeng Kua *

45. Gaeng Kua *

$14.45

Red curry with tangy taste of pineapple, squash and zucchini.

45B. Roast Duck Curry **

45B. Roast Duck Curry **

$16.95

Red curry sauce with boneless roast duck, bamboo shoot, grape, tomato, red pepper, pineapple and basil.

Sa-Bai Favourites

47. Pad Prix Khing **

47. Pad Prix Khing **

$14.45Out of stock

Green bean, red pepper, lime leaves, with Prix Khing curry sauce.

47B. Pad Pa-Naeng Hang *

47B. Pad Pa-Naeng Hang *

$14.45

Think Pa-naeng curry sauce with broccoli, carrot and cauliflower.

49. Yum Ta-wai

49. Yum Ta-wai

$14.45

Steamed broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, sesame seed, carrot, squash, shallot topped with peanut sauce.

50. Pad Bai Ka Prao **

50. Pad Bai Ka Prao **

$14.45

Basil, mushroom, bamboo shoot, red pepper, green pepper and chili sauce.

51. Pad Poy Sien

51. Pad Poy Sien

$14.45

Mung bean noodle, pea pod, baby corn, napa cabbage, bamboo shoot, mushroom, cauliflower, broccoli and a light brown sauce.

52. Seeda Longsong

52. Seeda Longsong

$14.45

Steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce.

53. Pea Jadet *

53. Pea Jadet *

$14.45

Pea pod, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, bamboo shoot, broccoli, cauliflower and Sriracha chili sauce.

54. Pad Khing

54. Pad Khing

$14.45

Ginger, red pepper, green pepper, onion, green onion, straw mushroom, white mushroom and yellow bean sauce.

55. Gaeng Hoak **

55. Gaeng Hoak **

$14.45

Red curry sauce, bamboo shoot, mung bean noodle, Thai eggplant, purple eggplant, mushroom, green bean, red pepper, green pepper and basil.

56. Pad Prio Wan

56. Pad Prio Wan

$14.45

Red pepper, green pepper, pineapple, cucumber, tomato, onion with sweet and sour sauce.

57. Pad Mamuang Himapan

57. Pad Mamuang Himapan

$14.45

Pea pod, cashew nut, straw mushroom, baby corn, carrot, water chestnut with light brown sauce.

58. Pad Seeda *

58. Pad Seeda *

$14.45

Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, baby corn, bok choy, bamboo shoot, napa cabbage, tomato with chili sauce.

58B. Pad Prix Pow *

58B. Pad Prix Pow *

$14.45

Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, onion, zucchini and roasted chili paste.

58C. Pad Pak *

58C. Pad Pak *

$14.45

Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, zucchini and basil with lemon glass sauce.

59. Pad Ped **

59. Pad Ped **

$14.45

Squash, basil, red pepper, green pepper, bamboo shoot, Thai and purple eggplant with roasted chili sauce.

62. Tom Yum Talay Hang **

62. Tom Yum Talay Hang **

$17.45

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, straw mushroom, white mushroom, galanga - lemon grass juice, basil, lime juice and chili paste

64B. Crispy Duck *

64B. Crispy Duck *

$16.95

Pea pod, mushroom, green onion, baby corn, carrot, pineapple and Sriracha chili sauce topped with boneless crispy duck.

65. Pad Goa Kasat *

65. Pad Goa Kasat *

$17.45

Shrimp, scallop, calamari with broccoli, pea pod, baby corn, mushroom, bamboo shoot, cauliflower, chili paste and garlic sauce.

66. Volcano *

66. Volcano *

$14.45

Steamed broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, cilantro with tamarind peanut sauce.

69. Kiew wan Hang **

69. Kiew wan Hang **

$17.45

Shrimp, calamari, scallop, basil, bamboo shoot, red pepper, Thai eggplant, purple eggplant and green curry sauce (Mild with yellow curry).

Sa-Bai Specialties

81. Pad Chu Chee **

81. Pad Chu Chee **

$17.45

Thick red curry sauce with basil, red pepper, and cabbage.

82. Pad Karee Sam-Sahai

82. Pad Karee Sam-Sahai

$17.45

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, onion, green onion, mushroom, celery, red pepper, chili paste and curry powder.

83. Lime Chicken

83. Lime Chicken

$14.95

Chicken with cashew nut, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, onion, lime juice and light brown sauce.

85. Kra-Prao **

85. Kra-Prao **

$17.45

Shrimp, scallop and calamari with red pepper, green pepper, onion, basil and chili sauce.

85B. Phed Kra-Prao **

85B. Phed Kra-Prao **

$16.95

Honey boneless roast duck with chili sauce, basil, mushroom, onion, red and green pepper.

87. Banana Leaf Salmon

87. Banana Leaf Salmon

$18.95

Grilled marinated salmon, on the side with broccoli, carrot, baby corn, cauliflower and Sabai green sauce.

88. Pad Ma-Keur

88. Pad Ma-Keur

$14.45

Purple eggplant, basil, red pepper, green pepper, and yellow bean sauce.

91. Phed Pad Khing

91. Phed Pad Khing

$16.95

Boneless roast duck, ginger, straw mushroom, carrot, white mushroom, fresh mushroom, onion with yellow bean sauce.

Fried Rice

70. Kao Pad

70. Kao Pad

$11.95

Thai style fried rice with green pea, onion, tomato, cilantro and egg.

71. Kao Pad Kaprao **

71. Kao Pad Kaprao **

$11.95

Fried rice with basil, bamboo shoot, onion, cilantro, red pepper, green pepper, mushroom and chili sauce.

72. Kao Pad Karee

72. Kao Pad Karee

$11.95

Fried rice with cashew nut, curry powder, onion, green pea, cilantro, tomato and egg.

74. Veggie Fried Rice

74. Veggie Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice with pea pods, green pea, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, bean sprouts and egg.

75. Curry Fried Rice **

75. Curry Fried Rice **

$11.95

Fried rice with red curry paste, basil, bamboo shoot, onion, cilantro, mushroom, red and green pepper.

Extra-Onside

Brown Rice - Small

$2.50

Curry Sauce (8 oz cont.)

$5.00

Noodle (8 oz cont.)

$2.50

Peanut Sauce - Large

$5.00

Peanut Sauce - Small

$2.50

Rice - Large

$2.50

Rice - Small

$1.50

Sticky Rice (coconut milk)

$3.00Out of stock

Sauce (4 oz cont.)

$1.25

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.45
Mango Ice Cream

Mango Ice Cream

$5.45
Crispy Banana

Crispy Banana

$4.95

Served with blueberry syrup and whipped cream.

Sticky Rice w/Coconut Custard

Sticky Rice w/Coconut Custard

$5.45
Sticky Rice w/Mango

Sticky Rice w/Mango

$5.95Out of stock

Cold Beverages

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.45
Thai Iced Green Tea

Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.45

Thai Iced Tea

$4.45
Can of Coke

Can of Coke

$1.55
Can of Diet Coke

Can of Diet Coke

$1.55
Can of Ginger Ale

Can of Ginger Ale

$1.55
Can of Mountain Dew

Can of Mountain Dew

$1.55
Can of Root Beer

Can of Root Beer

$1.55
Can of Sprite

Can of Sprite

$1.55

Milk 2%

$2.55Out of stock
Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$1.55

Coconut Juice

$2.95

Guava Juice

$2.95

Mango Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.45

Decaffeinated Coffee

$3.45

Ginger Tea (Decaffeinated)

$3.95

Green Tea

$3.95

Jasmine Tea

$3.95

Oolong Tea

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best of Madison since 1997! Take out and delivery available. Many vegetarian/ vegan options – no fish or oyster sauce and gluten free options. We are a locally owned and operated for more than 20 years. - Daily Specials - Dine In or Carry Out - Delivery after 4:30 p.m. (limited areas, some fee may be added, please order in advance for lunch)

Website

Location

6802 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719

Directions

Gallery
Sa-Bai Thong image
Sa-Bai Thong image
Sa-Bai Thong image
Sa-Bai Thong image

