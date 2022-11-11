Sa-Bai Thong
233 Reviews
$$
6802 Odana Rd
Madison, WI 53719
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SPECIAL
SP1. Squash Curry with Chicken
Chef’s special red curry sauce, squash, red pepper, purple eggplant, Thai eggplant, basil, topped with grilled chicken.
SP2. Steamed Squash with Peanut Sauce
Steamed squash topped with shrimps, chicken, pea pods, carrots, baby corn, broccoli, peanut sauce, and fried shallots.
Appetizers
1. Spring Roll
Crispy roll filled with pork and shrimp, mung bean noodle, cabbage, carrot served with house sauce and ground peanut.
2. Egg Roll
Ground chicken and mixed vegetable wrapped with egg roll skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
3B. Summer Roll
Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, pork, shrimp and vermicelli nooddle wrapped with fresh rice skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut. Veggie: Tofu, No pork and shrimp.
4. Toong Thong
Ground chicken, potato, carrot, onion wrapped with spring roll skin served golden brown with house sauce.
4B. Shrimp Purse
Ground shrimp and chicken, carrot, cilantro, water chestnut wrapped with spring roll skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
6. Chicken Satay
Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spices and coconut milk, char-grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
8. Taw Hoo Todd
Organic tofu served golden brown with house sauce, cucumber salad and ground peanut.
9. Gui Chai
Rice flour dough stuffed with chives, steamed and served with house sauce.
9B. Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, imitated crab meat, green onion, cilantro wrapped with wonton skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
10B. Pot Sticker
Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot wrapped with dumpling wrapper, steamed or fried and served with house sauce and soy sauce.
11. Goong Todd
Breaded shrimp, served golden brown with house sauce.
11B. Mieng Sabai *
Shrimp, chicken, vermicelli noodle, ginger, peanut, lime piece wrapped with green leaf lettuce, served with special house sauce.
Salads
13. Cucumber Salad
Cucumber with vinegar dressing or ground peanut and house sauce.
13B. Sabai Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red cabbage, carrot with peanut sauce.
14. Yum Pla Muk *
Calamari with cucumber, lemon grass, onion, tomato, chili paste, cilantro and lime juice.
15. Yum Nue Or Gai **
Choice of grilled beef, chicken or tofu sliced and tossed with tomato, lettuce, onion, cilantro, cucumber and lime juice.
16. Som-Tum **
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, peanut, green bean and spicy lime juice.
17. Crying Tiger **
Grilled beef or chicken sliced and tossed with lemon grass, onion, cilantro, ground rice, lime juice, herbs and spices.
19. Larb **
Choice of ground chicken or pork tossed with ground rice, red chili, onion and spicy lime juice.
Soups
21. Tom Yum *
Clear soup with lemon grass, mushroom, chili paste, lime leaves, galanga, cilantro and herbs.
22. Tom Ka *
The unique flavor Thai soup with coconut milk, lemon grass, lime leaves, chili paste, galanga, cilantro, mushroom and lime juice.
23. Gaeng Jued Woonsen
Clear soup with mung bean noodle, pea pod, napa cabbage, bok choy, baby corn, mushroom, garlic and green onion.
26. Kao Tom
Rice soup with celery, green onion, ginger, garlic, and cilantro.
33. Wonton Soup
Clear soup with pork and shrimp wonton, chicken, shrimp, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, bok choy, garlic and cilantro.
Noodles
30. Bamee Chao Nue
Lo mein noodle stir fried with bean sprout, green onion, celery, garlic-black soy sauce.
31. Sabai Noodle
Lo mein noodle topped with stir fried bamboo shoot, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, cauliflower and pea pod.
32. Pad Thai
Small rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onion, shredded cabbage, radish, cilantro, ground peanut, egg, yellow tofu.
35. Guey Teuy Kee Mao **
Flat rice noodle stir fried with chili sauce, basil, onion, bamboo shoots, mushroom, cilantro, red and green pepper.
36. Pad Lad Nar
Flat rice noodle topped with stir fried broccoli and bean sauce.
37. Pad-Z-You
Flat rice noodle stir fried with broccoli, egg and black soy sauce.
38. Pad Ka-Ree *
Flat rice noodles topped with stir fried tomato, onion, mushroom, chili paste and curry powder.
39. Guey Teuy Tom Ka *
Rice noodle with lemon grass soup, galanga, lime leave, cilantro, onion, coconut milk and bean sprout.
Curries
40. Mus-Mun
Musamun curry sauce, cinnamon, onion, coriander, anise, cumin, potato, apple and peanut.
41. Ka-Ree
Yellow curry sauce, potato, onion, cilantro and spices.
41B. Mixed Vegetable Curry
Yellow curry sauce with broccoli, potato, carrot, zucchini, onion and tofu.
42. Pa-Naeng *
Peanut sauce mixed with Pa-naeng curry paste, green pea, carrot and zucchini.
42B. Veggie Pa-Naeng *
Pa-naeng curry and peanut sauce with green pea, carrot, squash, cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini and tofu.
43B. Jungle Curry **
Red curry with basil, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, bamboo shoot, red pepper, straw mushroom, rhizome, green bean, tofu, Thai and purple eggplant.
44. Gaeng Ped **
Red or Green curry with red pepper, bamboo shoot, basil, Thai and purple eggplant.
44B. Squash Curry **
Red curry with squash, red pepper, bamboo shoot, basil and tofu.
45. Gaeng Kua *
Red curry with tangy taste of pineapple, squash and zucchini.
45B. Roast Duck Curry **
Red curry sauce with boneless roast duck, bamboo shoot, grape, tomato, red pepper, pineapple and basil.
Sa-Bai Favourites
47. Pad Prix Khing **
Green bean, red pepper, lime leaves, with Prix Khing curry sauce.
47B. Pad Pa-Naeng Hang *
Think Pa-naeng curry sauce with broccoli, carrot and cauliflower.
49. Yum Ta-wai
Steamed broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, sesame seed, carrot, squash, shallot topped with peanut sauce.
50. Pad Bai Ka Prao **
Basil, mushroom, bamboo shoot, red pepper, green pepper and chili sauce.
51. Pad Poy Sien
Mung bean noodle, pea pod, baby corn, napa cabbage, bamboo shoot, mushroom, cauliflower, broccoli and a light brown sauce.
52. Seeda Longsong
Steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce.
53. Pea Jadet *
Pea pod, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, bamboo shoot, broccoli, cauliflower and Sriracha chili sauce.
54. Pad Khing
Ginger, red pepper, green pepper, onion, green onion, straw mushroom, white mushroom and yellow bean sauce.
55. Gaeng Hoak **
Red curry sauce, bamboo shoot, mung bean noodle, Thai eggplant, purple eggplant, mushroom, green bean, red pepper, green pepper and basil.
56. Pad Prio Wan
Red pepper, green pepper, pineapple, cucumber, tomato, onion with sweet and sour sauce.
57. Pad Mamuang Himapan
Pea pod, cashew nut, straw mushroom, baby corn, carrot, water chestnut with light brown sauce.
58. Pad Seeda *
Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, baby corn, bok choy, bamboo shoot, napa cabbage, tomato with chili sauce.
58B. Pad Prix Pow *
Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, onion, zucchini and roasted chili paste.
58C. Pad Pak *
Pea pod, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, zucchini and basil with lemon glass sauce.
59. Pad Ped **
Squash, basil, red pepper, green pepper, bamboo shoot, Thai and purple eggplant with roasted chili sauce.
62. Tom Yum Talay Hang **
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, straw mushroom, white mushroom, galanga - lemon grass juice, basil, lime juice and chili paste
64B. Crispy Duck *
Pea pod, mushroom, green onion, baby corn, carrot, pineapple and Sriracha chili sauce topped with boneless crispy duck.
65. Pad Goa Kasat *
Shrimp, scallop, calamari with broccoli, pea pod, baby corn, mushroom, bamboo shoot, cauliflower, chili paste and garlic sauce.
66. Volcano *
Steamed broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, cilantro with tamarind peanut sauce.
69. Kiew wan Hang **
Shrimp, calamari, scallop, basil, bamboo shoot, red pepper, Thai eggplant, purple eggplant and green curry sauce (Mild with yellow curry).
Sa-Bai Specialties
81. Pad Chu Chee **
Thick red curry sauce with basil, red pepper, and cabbage.
82. Pad Karee Sam-Sahai
Shrimp, scallop, calamari, onion, green onion, mushroom, celery, red pepper, chili paste and curry powder.
83. Lime Chicken
Chicken with cashew nut, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, onion, lime juice and light brown sauce.
85. Kra-Prao **
Shrimp, scallop and calamari with red pepper, green pepper, onion, basil and chili sauce.
85B. Phed Kra-Prao **
Honey boneless roast duck with chili sauce, basil, mushroom, onion, red and green pepper.
87. Banana Leaf Salmon
Grilled marinated salmon, on the side with broccoli, carrot, baby corn, cauliflower and Sabai green sauce.
88. Pad Ma-Keur
Purple eggplant, basil, red pepper, green pepper, and yellow bean sauce.
91. Phed Pad Khing
Boneless roast duck, ginger, straw mushroom, carrot, white mushroom, fresh mushroom, onion with yellow bean sauce.
Fried Rice
70. Kao Pad
Thai style fried rice with green pea, onion, tomato, cilantro and egg.
71. Kao Pad Kaprao **
Fried rice with basil, bamboo shoot, onion, cilantro, red pepper, green pepper, mushroom and chili sauce.
72. Kao Pad Karee
Fried rice with cashew nut, curry powder, onion, green pea, cilantro, tomato and egg.
74. Veggie Fried Rice
Fried rice with pea pods, green pea, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, bean sprouts and egg.
75. Curry Fried Rice **
Fried rice with red curry paste, basil, bamboo shoot, onion, cilantro, mushroom, red and green pepper.
Extra-Onside
Cold Beverages
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Green Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Can of Coke
Can of Diet Coke
Can of Ginger Ale
Can of Mountain Dew
Can of Root Beer
Can of Sprite
Milk 2%
Mineral Water
Coconut Juice
Guava Juice
Mango Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Voted Best of Madison since 1997! Take out and delivery available. Many vegetarian/ vegan options – no fish or oyster sauce and gluten free options. We are a locally owned and operated for more than 20 years. - Daily Specials - Dine In or Carry Out - Delivery after 4:30 p.m. (limited areas, some fee may be added, please order in advance for lunch)
6802 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719