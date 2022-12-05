Sabal Table
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1000 Giti Dr, Richburg, SC 29729
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant