Sabatino's Italian Ristorante 617 Main Street

No reviews yet

617 Main Street

Rapid City, SD 57701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

Antipasto Misto

$22.00Out of stock

Italian cheese and cuts, olives, artichoke hearts, bruschetta

Bruschetta

$14.00

Vine ripe chopped tomato, gorgonzola, olive oil, and fresh basil

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$22.00

Thinly sliced cured filet mignon, parmesan, capers, and evoo

Formaggi Misti

$22.00

Mozz Bites

$12.00

Polenta Fries

$15.00

Ravioli Fritti

$14.00

Breade and fried cheese stuffed ravioli, side of house made marinara

Formaggi Fritti

$17.00Out of stock

Soup and Salad

Caesar

$12.00

Hand chopped fresh romaine heart, house made dressing, parmesan, and croutons

Caprese

$14.00

Buffalo mozzarella, roma tomato, and fresh basil

Sabatinos House

$10.00

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, carrots, house made italian dressing

Soup of the Day

$9.00

The Beet Salad

$16.00

Fresh cut beets, hard tossed arugula, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese, house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Sides

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Gulf shrimp

$10.00

Italian sausage

$9.00

One House Meatball

$6.00

Salmon

$14.00

House Made Pasta and Risotto

Amatriciana

$22.00

Beef Ravioli

$24.00

Mushrooms, house made marsala cream sauce

Fettuccine al Salmone

$24.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Alessio

$22.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, house made pecorino cream sauce

Fettuccine Boscaiola

$22.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, chicke, and house made pecorino cream sauce

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$23.00

Potato dumplings, house made pesto sauce

Gnocchi Bolgnese

$25.00

House made potato dumplings, and Bolognese sauce

Lasagna Giovanni

$24.00

House made Bolognese sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan

Manicotti

$22.00

Stuffed pasta shells filled with spinach and ricotta, parmesan, house made tomato sauce

Puttanesca

$22.00

Ravioli Aragosta

$32.00

Home made lobster filled ravioli, creamy house made tomato sauce, and gulf prawns

Ravioli Porcini

$24.00

Arborio rice, house made cream mushroom sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$25.00

House made marinara meat sauce, spaghetti

Tortellini Alla Panna

$22.00

Cheese tortellini, peas, ham, and house made white sauce

Veggie Alfredo

$20.00

Market

Filetto Gorgonzola

$45.00

8oz pan seared filet mignon, with gorgonzola cream sauce

Pollo Pizzaiola

$30.00

Salmone Mariuccia

$35.00

Pan seared atlantic salmon, with house made lemon caper wine sauce

Scallops

$40.00

Scampi Fra Diavola

$30.00

Gulf prawns, house made spicy marinara sauce

Scampi Vino Bianco

$30.00

Veal Marsala

$36.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.50

Vanilla custard, caramelized sugar

Tiramisu

$9.50

Lady finger, mascarpone, cocoa, espresso

Gelato Italiano

$8.50

Chocolate, hazelnut, vanilla, pistachio

Cannoli

$9.50

Pastry, ricotta, lemon, zest creme, toasted almonds

Souffle al Cioccolato

$9.50

Chocolate sponge cake, chocolate cream, gelato

Dessert Special

$10.00Out of stock

Special Request

$1.50Out of stock

Cafe Affogato

Cafe Afogato

$9.00

SODA

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Pellegrino

$8.00

Pellegrino Small

$5.00

Aranciata

$4.00

Limonata

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$8.00

JUICE

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

COFFEE/TEA

Italian Coffee

$3.50

Italian Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Espresso (single)

$3.50

Espresso (double)

$7.00

Decaf Espresso (single)

$3.50

Decaf Espresso (double)

$7.00

Capuccino

$5.50

Cafe Latte

$5.50

Frappe

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$5.50

Macchiato

$5.50

Americano

$4.50

Cafe Misto

$5.50

Espresso Can Panna

$5.50

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

BEER

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

St Pauli Girl

$6.00

St Pauli Girl N/A

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella Atrois

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$6.00

Dolmitti Rossa

$6.50

Dolomitti Pils

$6.00

Rossi Glass

Banfi Chianti

$10.00

Mc manis cabernet

$10.00

Sixth Sense Syrah

$10.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$10.00

Palazzo Italian Blend

$13.00

Bianchi Glass

Pacific Rim Riesling

$8.00

Placido Moscato

$8.00

villa Maria sovignon Blanc

$9.00

Emmo Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$10.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Dogajolo Rosé

$10.00

moscato d Asti Umberto fiore

$9.00

Champagne

100 Zonin Proseco

$40.00

101 Ca Del Cuvee Prestige Franciacorta

$100.00

102 Taittinger

$150.00

103 Roederer Cristal

$550.00

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00

Port Wine

Taylor Fladgate 2014

$8.00

114 Taylor Fladgate 10 Year

$13.00

113 Taylor Fladgate 20 Year

$20.00

112 Taylor Flatgate 30

$30.00

111 Taylor Fladgate 40 Year

$40.00

Sandeman Tawny

$8.00Out of stock

115 Fonseca Bin

$10.00

Rossi Bottle

Genesis Cabernet 10 BTL

$45.00

Amicone Cantina di Ora Veronese 11 BTL

$45.00

Argano NC Toscano 12 BTL

$46.00

Sasso Regale Sangiovese 13 BTL

$48.00

Carpineto Toscana Dogajolo Dry Red 14 BTL

$40.00

Stella Antica Rosso Toscano Red Blend 15 BTL

$50.00

Masi Capofiorin Rosso del Veronese 16 BTL

$59.00

Banfi Rosso Di Montalcino 17 BTL

$60.00

Emmolo Merlot 18 BTL

$60.00

Belle Glos 19 BTL

$60.00

Cantine di Amarone 20 BTL

$70.00

Travaglini Gattinara Nebbiolo 21 BTL

$75.00

Fontanafredda Baralo 22 BTL

$100.00

Sling & Spear Cabernet Sauvignon 24 BTL

$110.00

Jordan Cabernet 24 BTL

$110.00

Red Schooner Transit 1 Shiraz Syrah 25BTL

$120.00

Cordero di Montezemolo Baralo 26 BTL

$140.00

Massi Costasera Amorane 27 BTL

$145.00

Caymus napa Cabernet 28 BTL

$150.00

Banfi Brunello di Montalcino Toscana 29 BTL

$150.00

Castello Banfi Toscano Summus 30 BTL

$160.00

CakeBreak Cabernet 31 BTL

$170.00

Silver Oak Cabernet 32 BTL

$180.00

Tignanello Antinori Super Toscano 33 BTL

$220.00

FarNiente Cabernet 35 BTL

$200.00

Sassicaia Super Toscano 37 BTL

$450.00

Opus One 36 BTL

$500.00

Banfi Chianti 42 BTL

$38.00

Mc manis cabernet 43 BTL

$39.00

Sixth Sense Syrah 44 BTL

$38.00

Palazzo Italian Blend 46 BTL

$50.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir 45 BTL

$39.00

Bianchi Bottle

BTL Placido Pinot Grigio 61

$38.00

BTL Carpinetto Rose Toscano 62

$40.00

BTL Lacrima Christi Campagna 63

$50.00

BTL Fanzi Battaglia Verdicchio 64

$45.00

BTL Decoy Sauvignon Blanc 65

$45.00

BTL Mer Soleil Santa Lucia 66

$50.00

BTL Jordan Chardonnay 67

$75.00

BTL Romboauer Chardonnay 68

$90.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay 69

$110.00

BTL FarNiente Chardonnay 70

$120.00

BTL Pacific Rim Riesling 81

$34.00

BTL Placido Moscato 82

$30.00

BTL Villa Maria Sovignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc 84

$33.00

BTL Sea Sun Chardonnay 85

$38.00

BTL Zonin Prosecco 86

$40.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio 87

$60.00

Dogajolo Rosé

$40.00

Umberto Fiore Moscato d Asti

$34.00

Daily Special

Wild mushrooms, porchini ravioli, brown butter sage sauce

Special Appetizer

$12.00

DEPOSIT PR

$100.00

Scallops

$40.00

Salmon Special

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$24.00Out of stock

Penne Filet

$24.00

Smoked Trout

$18.00Out of stock

Baked Ziti

$20.00Out of stock

New York Strip

$40.00

Cooking Class

$75.00

R

Wine By Glass

$8.00

$50 Person Dinner

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Seasonal, locally sourced Italian cuisine & wine offered in an industrial setting.

617 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

