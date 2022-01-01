Sabatino's Italian Ristorante 617 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Seasonal, locally sourced Italian cuisine & wine offered in an industrial setting.
Location
617 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Rapid City
More near Rapid City