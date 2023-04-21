A map showing the location of SaBella KittredgeView gallery

SaBella Kittredge

review star

No reviews yet

26291 Hwy 74

Kittredge, CO 80457

Popular Items

16 inch Pizza
12 inch Pizza
Caesar Salad

Food

Pizza

16 inch Pizza

$24.99

12 inch Pizza

$14.99

14 inch Gluten Free

$19.99

12 inch Gluten Free

$16.99

Accompaniments

4 Sabella's take on a pizza roll

House Salad

$7.99

Big enough for two to share! Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers and carrot shreds. Comes with house balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Perfect size for sharing, comes with Shaved parmesan Chicken available for an extra charge of $1.50

Italian Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, Salami, Pepperocini, Olives,Tomatoes and provolone. Served with House Balsamic Vinaigrette

Meatball Noms

$12.00

House-made pork meatball sliders with provolone Cheese and marinara. Come in a pack of 4.

Balsamic Noms

$12.00

Set of four meatballs on a slider roll with balsamic reduction, basil, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Sub

$10.00

6 inch Sub with three meatballs and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Covered in marinara, this sub is messy and delicious.

Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Cheese topped with a splash of basil.

Meatballs

$2.50

These hand made meatballs are a great snack by themselves! Comes with a side of Balsamic Reduction or Marinara.

Monster Chicken Parm

$15.00

Big enough to share, this Sandwich comes with two 4oz chicken breasts smothered in cheese and Marinara. Topped with Basil and Parmesan cheese.

Prosciutto Wrapped Jalapeno

$14.00Out of stock

Jalapenos stuffed with seasoned cream cheese wrapped in prosciutto.

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Calzone

Large Calzone

$15.00

Specialty Pizza

Atomic-Balsamic Balsamic Sauce Chicken Tomato Onion Basil

Combination

$24.99

Red and Green Peppers, Olives, Onion, Sausage, Bacon

Hawaiian With a Kick

$24.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno

BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Jack Cheddar Cheese

Shawn's House Pie

$24.99

Red Sauce, Pesto, Tomato, Garlic, Chicken, Basil, Garlic

Italian

$24.99

Pesto Sauce, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Classic White

$24.99

White Sauce, Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Feta Cheese

Kittredge Select

$24.99

Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms

Classic Cheese

$20.99

Weekly Special - Spinach Artichoke

$24.99

Spinach, Chicken and Artichoke Hearts on White Sauce

Sweet Sides

Tiramisu

$7.00

Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Drinks

Cold Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Sprite

$1.50

SpinDrift Sparkling Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nothing Fancy or overstated here. Just good people and pizza.

Location

26291 Hwy 74, Kittredge, CO 80457

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

