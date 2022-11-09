A map showing the location of SaBella KittredgeView gallery

SaBella Kittredge

review star

No reviews yet

PO Box 155

Kittredge, CO 80457

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16 inch Pizza
12 inch Pizza
Caesar Salad

Pizza

16 inch Pizza

$24.99

12 inch Pizza

$14.99

12inch Gluten Free

$16.99

7inch Gluten Free

$7.99

Accompaniments

4 Sabella's take on a pizza roll

House Salad

$6.99

Big enough for two to share! Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers and carrot shreds. Comes with house balsamic Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Perfect size for sharing, comes with Shaved parmesan Chicken available for an extra charge of $1.50

Italian Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, Salami, Pepperocini, Olives,Tomatoes and provolone. Served with House Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$7.00

Bacon wrapped Jalapeno halves Stuffed with cream cheese, red and green peppers. Set of 6.

Meatball Noms

$12.00

House-made pork meatball sliders with provolone Cheese and marinara. Come in a pack of 4.

Balsamic Noms

$12.00

Set of four meatballs on a slider roll with balsamic reduction, basil, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Ham + Salami Noms

$12.00

Salami, Ham, Red Onion, Spinach and melted cheese. Nom!

Meatball Sub

$10.00

6 inch Sub with three meatballs and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Covered in marinara, this sub is messy and delicious.

Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Cheese topped with a splash of basil.

Meatballs

$2.50

These hand made meatballs are a great snack by themselves! Comes with a side of Balsamic Reduction or Marinara.

Calzone

Large Calzone

$15.00

Specialty Pizza

Combination

$24.99

Red and Green Peppers, Olives, Onion, Sausage, Bacon

Hawaiian With a Kick

$24.99

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno

BBQ Chicken

$24.99

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Jack Cheddar Cheese

Shawn's House Pie

$24.99

Red Sauce, Pesto, Tomato, Garlic, Chicken, Basil, Garlic

Italian

$24.99

Pesto Sauce, Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

Classic White

$24.99

White Sauce, Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Feta Cheese

Kittredge Select

$24.99

Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms

Classic Cheese

$24.99

Sweet Sides

You'll go Bananas over that Peanut BUtter

$12.99

Our take on the dessert pizza, this 12 inch pie comes topped with peanut butter, honey and bananas.

Sticky Rolls

$12.99

A round of dough rolled up with Cinnamon Sugar spread and bananas. Comes with 8 sticky rolls.

fountain

Sweet Tea

$2.99

RaspberryTea

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nothing Fancy or overstated here. Just good people and pizza.

Location

PO Box 155, Kittredge, CO 80457

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Switchback Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
26220 Hwy 74 Kittredge, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Campfire Evergreen
orange star3.5 • 41
27883 meadow dr Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Evergreen
orange starNo Reviews
28186 Colorado 74 Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Maya's Cantina & Grill - Downtown Evergreen CO
orange starNo Reviews
28215 Hwy 74 Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
El Rancho Brewing Company - 29260 us Hwy 40 Evergreen CO
orange star3.7 • 1,106
29260 US Highway 40 Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Cafe & Tavern - Evergreen
orange starNo Reviews
25940 State Highway 74 Evergreen, CO 80439
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kittredge
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston