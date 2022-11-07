Main picView gallery

SABI SUSHI 506b Piermont Avenue

No reviews yet

506b Piermont Avenue

(845)875-7889

Piermont, NY 10968

SOUPS

Miso

$5.00

Tofu, scallion, seaweed

Mushroom Clear

$5.00

Mushroom, scallion, seaweed

Pork Dumplings Soup

$8.00

Dumplings, scallion, seaweed

SALADS

Organic Mixed Greens

$9.00

With ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Sesame dressing

Chopped Salad w/ Tuna

$16.00

Chopped romaine lettuce w/ tuna & spicy dressing

Wakame Salad

$17.00

Mixed tuna & salmon w/ creamy spicy dressing

Cucumber Salad

$17.00

Cucumber rolled w/ tuna & crab in wasabi vinaigrette dressing

HOT APPS

Gyoza Pork

$14.00

Pork or chicken Steamed or pan fried

Spring Roll Pork

$13.00

Pork or vegetable

Gyoza Vegetable

$14.00

Shumai Wasabi Pork

$14.00

Spring Roll Vegetable

$13.00

Coconut Shrimps

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp breaded w/ coconut flakes

COLD APPS

Thinly sliced escolar w/ garlic ponzu & hot oil

Crispy Rice

$17.00

Tuna tartare/ jalapeño Served on crispy rice

Yellowtail Kudo

$19.00

Yellowtail sashimi served w/ garlic ponzu sauce & jalapeño

Salmon Ceviche

$18.00

Onion, cilantro w/ wasabi yuzu sauce

Blow Torch Scallops

$19.00

Lightly torched spicy scallops sashimi

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Chopped tuna, spicy sauce, tempura flakes

Sashimi Platter

$19.00

4 fish sashimi w/ mixed seaweed, yuzu sauce

Salmon Quesadilla

$18.00

Salmon, onion, cilantro, avocado, mustard aioli

Dinosaur Egg

$19.00

Avocado wrapped w/ tuna tartare

Wagyu Carpaccio

$25.00

Thinly sliced Wagyu blow torched w/ ponzu & olive oil

Escolar Carpaccio

$19.00

Tuna Pizza

$19.00

Tuna, onion, tomato, mustard aioli on crispy tortilla

ENTREES

AHI TUNA STEAK

$41.00

Crispy seared w/ spicy teriyaki & mashed potato

ROLLS

Sabi Roll

$18.00

Outside: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado Inside: avocado, cucumber, spicy sauce

The Piermont Roll

$19.00

Outside: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp Inside: crab, tobiko, avocado, wasabi sauce

Godzilla Roll

$19.00

Outside: tuna, salmon, avocado Inside: crab, eel, sweet soy sauce

Tokyo Roll

$17.00

Outside: tobiko Inside: tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy sauce

Tuna Tartare Roll

$20.00

Outside: tuna tartare Inside: shrimp tempura, wasabi sauce

Scottsdale Girl Roll

$18.00

Outside: tuna tartare Inside: shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, spicy sauce

3 Fish Roll

$19.00

Outside: tuna, salmon, yellowtail Inside:mango, tempura flakes, spicy sauce

Alaskan Roll

$19.00

Outside: salmon, avocado Inside: shrimp tempura, mustard sauce

Red Roll

$20.00

Outside: tuna, avocado Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy sauce

Ebi Roll

$20.00

Outside: shrimp, avocado Inside: spicy tuna, tempura flakes

Hot Nori Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, onion, seaweed, avocado, sriracha

Pink Roll

$18.00

Tuna tartare, shrimp tempura, seaweed, avocado

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

$16.00

Chopped yellowtail, jalapeño, scallions

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

California Roll

$10.00

Avocado Roll

$10.00

Crab Roll

$9.00

Eel Roll

$10.00

Toro Roll

$15.00

Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Mixed veggies roll

$10.00

Mango Roll

$18.00

Outside: mango Inside: spicy tuna, salmon

Caterpillar Roll

$18.00

Yellowtail scallions roll

$11.00

Broccoli tempura roll

$10.00

Sweet potato tempura roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura roll

$11.00

SPICY ROLLS

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$11.00

Spicy California Roll

$11.00

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$13.00

CRISPY ROLLS

Crispy Salmon

$18.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, tempura style

Crispy Yellowtail

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail, avocado, tempura style

Crispy Hot Philly Roll

$19.00

Spicy salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tempura style

Crispy Chopped Yellowtail

$18.00

Yellowtail, tobiko, scallions, tempura style

NIGIRI (2 pcs per order)

Seafood served over rice. 2 pieces per order

O-TORO nigiri

$16.00

Fatty tuna

MAGURO nigiri

$10.00

Yellowfin tuna

SAKE nigiri

$10.00

King salmon

SAKE ABURI nigiri

$12.00

King salmon belly

CHU-TORO nigiri

$14.00

Medium fatty tuna

HAMACHI nigiri

$10.00

Yellowtail

IKURA nigiri

$10.00

Marinated salmon roe

UNI nigiri

$16.00

Sea urchin

HOTATEKAI nigiri

$11.00

Scallop

ROBUSSUTA nigiri

$12.00

Lobster

SABA nigiri

$10.00

Mackerel

ABURASOKOMUTSU nigiri

$10.00

Escolar

SUZUKI nigiri

$10.00

Stripped bass

UNAGI nigiri

$10.00

Eel

TAMAGO nigiri

$7.00

SASHIMI (2 pcs per order)

Sliced raw fish. 2 pieces per order

O-TORO sashimi

$16.00

Fatty tuna

MAGURO sashimi

$10.00

Yellowfin tuna

SAKE sashimi

$10.00

King salmon

SAKE ABURI sashimi

$12.00

King salmon belly

CHU-TORO sashimi

$14.00

Medium fatty tuna

HAMACHI sashimi

$10.00

Yellowtail

IKURA sashimi

$10.00

Marinated salmon roe

UNI sashimi

$16.00

Sea urchin

HOTATEKAI sashimi

$11.00

Scallop

ROBUSUTA sashimi

$12.00

Lobster

SABA sashimi

$10.00

Mackerel

ABURASOKOMUTSU sashimi

$10.00

Escolar

SUZUKI sashimi

$10.00

Stripped bass

UNAGI sashimi

$10.00

Eel

TAMAGO sashimi

$7.00

SIDES

RICE

$2.00

SUSHI RICE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
506b Piermont Avenue, (845)875-7889, Piermont, NY 10968

