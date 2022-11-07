SABI SUSHI 506b Piermont Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
506b Piermont Avenue, (845)875-7889, Piermont, NY 10968
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bunbury's Coffee Shop - 460 Piermont Ave
No Reviews
460 Piermont Ave Piermont, NY 10968
View restaurant