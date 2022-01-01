Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sabine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Please remember to pick up your coffee and non-alcoholic beverages at the counter after ordering!
Location
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
4.5 • 3
5458 Shilshole Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant