Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Sabine

review star

No reviews yet

5307 Ballard Avenue NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

KIDS DRINKS

Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

soda water with choice of flavor - topped with cream

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Steamed hot chocolate. Topped with whipped cream upon request.

Steamed Milk

$2.50+

vanilla steamed milk with marshmallows

Cold Milk

$2.25+

vanilla steamed milk with marshmallows

Kids Lemonade

$4.00

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.50+

KIDS MEZZE

Kids Grilled Cheese on Como Bread

$9.00

Kids Falafel + Hummus + Cucumber

$9.00

Kids Yogurt Cup + Berries + Honey

$6.00

SKEWERED

Prawn Kebab

Prawn Kebab

$16.00

grilled wild blue prawns (4oz), harissa, mango, micro cilantro

Ribeye Kebab

Ribeye Kebab

$18.00

grilled ribeye (4oz), date steak sauce

Lamb Kefta Kebab

$14.00

grilled lamb kefta sausage (4oz) , fermented harissa

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$8.00

grilled chicken thigh, za'atar, toum, sumac onion, micro cilantro

Pork Belly Kebab

$14.00

Duck Breast Kebab

$16.00

Lobster Kebab

$20.00

BURGER

Bar Sabine Burger

$18.00

date sauce, caramelized onion aioli, crispy onion, american cheese, brioche bun, za'atar fries

GLASS

Pere Mata Cava (GLASS)

$12.00

Aurora "Senze Frontiere" Sparkling (GLASS)

$14.00

Alvarinho, Nortico (GLASS)

$12.00

Sauv Blanc, Sagemoor (GLASS)

$12.00

Chardonnay, House of Brown (GLASS)

$12.00

Babycheeks, Rose (GLASS)

$14.00

Gulp Hablo Orange (GLASS)

$13.00

Chianti, Bramosia (Glass)

$14.00

Gamay, Domaine Pegaz Brouilly (Glass)

$14.00

Pinot Grigio, Terlano (Glass)

$15.00

SPARKLING

Aurora 'Senza Frontiere' (BOTTLE)

$56.00

Azimut, Cava Brut Nature (NV) (BOTTLE)

$49.00

Beatrice et Pascal Lambert (BOTTLE)

$60.00

J.Lassalle, Champagne (BOTTLE)

$146.00

Piquette Blanc, Grape Abduction (BOTTLE)

$44.00

Pranzegg "MIAU!", Rosato Frizzante (BOTTLE)

$80.00

Sao Joao, Rose Bruto (BOTTLE)

$52.00

Scharffenberger Brut (BOTTLE)

$62.00

Schramsberg Brut Rose (BOTTLE)

$105.00

WHITE

Aizpurua, Txakolina (BOTTLE)

$52.00

Cantina Martinelli, Soave (BOTTLE)

$32.00Out of stock

Carlo Tanginelli "Anatrino", trebbiano (BOTTLE)

$69.00

Day, Chardonnay Belle Pente (BOTTLE)

$98.00

House of Brown, Chardonnay (BOTTLE)

$48.00

J. Mourat, Blanc (375mL BOTTLE)

$19.00

Nortico, Alvarinho (BOTTLE)

$48.00

Pulpe Fiction, Muscadet (BOTTLE)

$61.00

Sagemoor, Sauv. Blanc (BOTTLE)

$48.00

Sandhi, Chardonnay (BOTTLE)

$112.00

Terlano, Pinot Grigio (BOTTLE)

$60.00

ROSE & ORANGE

Arndorfer Rosé, Zweigelt (BOTTLE)

$59.00

Beurer, Rose (BOTTLE)

$56.00

Cantina Giardino, Tu Rosato (BOTTLE)

$84.00

Day, Babycheeks Rose (BOTTLE)

$56.00

Doric, Amber (BOTTLE)

$74.00

Grape Abuction, Orange Wine (1L) (BOTTLE)

$65.00

Gulp Hablo, Orange Wine (1L) (BOTTLE)

$65.00

Pomegrana, Lectores Vina (BOTTLE)

$68.00

Rabasco, Cancelli Rosato (BOTTLE)

$78.00

Two Shepherds, Pinot Gris (BOTTLE)

$54.00

RED

Chapuis et Chapuis, CDB Rouge (BOTTLE)

$66.00

Claus Preisinger "Puszta Libre" (BOTTLE)

$59.00

Day Wine, Hock & Deuce (BOTTLE)

$74.00

Domaine de L'ecu "Austra" (BOTTLE)

$106.00

Domaine Pegaz, Brouilly (BOTTLE)

$56.00

Donna Laura "Bramosia" Chianti (BOTTLE)

$56.00

J. Mourat, Rouge (375mL BOTTLE)

$19.00

Kind Stranger, Alter Red (BOTTLE)

$48.00

La Boutanche, Zinfandel (BOTTLE)

$72.00

Stirm Wine Co, Cab Pfeffer (BOTTLE)

$81.00

Vignale di Cecilia "Covolo" (BOTTLE)

$64.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please remember to pick up your coffee and non-alcoholic beverages at the counter after ordering!

Location

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
Sabine image
Sabine image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Matador - Ballard
orange star3.7 • 1,153
5410 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Stoneburner
orange star4.7 • 2,224
5214 BALLARD AVE NW SEATTLE, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Trailbend Taproom
orange star4.2 • 108
1118 NW 50th St. Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
orange starNo Reviews
2821 NW Market Suite C Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
orange star4.5 • 3
5458 Shilshole Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Staple & Fancy
orange star4.2 • 971
4739 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Rays Boathouse, Cafe & Catering
orange star4.5 • 5,410
6049 Seaview Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
The Walrus and The Carpenter
orange star4.4 • 3,189
4743 Ballard Ave Nw Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
8oz Burger & Co - Ballard
orange star4.5 • 3,013
2409 NW Market St Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Sawyer Seattle
orange star4.8 • 1,985
5309 22nd Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Ballard Pizza Company - Ballard Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,497
5107 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Gracia
orange star4.4 • 1,240
5313 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston