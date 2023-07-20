PIZZA

10". BUILD YOUR OWN

$9.95

10 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire

$15.95

10 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside

14". BUILD YOUR OWN

$13.95

14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire

$22.95

14 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside

Specialty Pizza-Small

$10.95

A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.

$14.95

Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham

$14.95

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing on a garlic butter base.

$12.95

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, With House Blend Cheese.

$13.95

A MUST TRY! Loaded with flavor, our house alfredo sauce on top of garlic butter base and topped with grilled chicken, banana rings (so underrated), and house cheese blend!

$11.95

A classic! Milky, creamy fresh mozzarella on top of a bed of basil leaves and topped with tomatoes. Truly a lighter, but full of flavor pizza!

$13.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza! Tender marinated Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno on a Garlic Butter Base, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese then finished with Stubb's BBQ Sauce!

$12.95

Pepperoni, Green Olive, Banana Rings, and Jalapenos.

$13.95

Our Standard Hawaiian Pizza Kicked Up A Couple Notches With Jalapenos and Mango Habanero Wing Drizzle.

$13.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Poblanos, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, with House Blend Cheese

$12.95

Hamburger, Bacon, and Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

$12.95

Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Garlic

$13.95

Pepperoni, Poblanos, Serranos, Jalapeños, Habaneros, and Pepperoncini. HOT HOT HOT

Specialty Pizza-Large

$13.95

A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.

$22.95

Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham

$20.95

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.

$17.95

Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, With House Blend Cheese.

$18.95

A MUST TRY! Loaded with flavor, our house alfredo sauce on top of garlic butter base and topped with grilled chicken, banana rings (so underrated), and house cheese blend!

$16.95

A classic! Milky, creamy fresh mozzarella on top of a bed of basil leaves and topped with tomatoes. Truly a lighter, but full of flavor pizza!

$20.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza! Tender marinated Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno on a Garlic Butter Base, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese then finished with Stubb's BBQ Sauce!

$17.95

Pepperoni, Green Olive, Banana Rings, and Jalapenos.

$19.95

Our Standard Hawaiian Pizza Kicked Up A Couple Notches With Jalapenos and Mango Habanero Wing Drizzle.

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Poblanos, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, with House Blend Cheese

$17.95

Hamburger, Bacon, and Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.

$17.95

Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Garlic

$19.95

Pepperoni, Poblanos, Serranos, Jalapeños, Habaneros, and Pepperoncini

WINGS

$14.95

Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

$28.95

Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Everything Else

Appetizers

$8.95

Cheese, Garlic, and Herbs Baked on a Crispy Thin Crust. Served with House Red Sauce

$7.25

Little Nuggets of Pizza Dough Bursting with Garlic, Butter, and Parmesan Cheese

$10.95

Made with the best mozzarella available! Fior di latte, literal translation is flower of milk. Dressed with a sweet balsamic glaze. Just the right combo to get you started. Served with two slices of garlic bread.

$9.95

8 Delicious, Crispy Cheese Sticks served with a side of Sabino's Signature Red Sauce

Salads

$7.95

Lovely bed of spinach topped with red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, green olives, parmesan cheese served with a tasty creamy Italian dressing

$6.50

Classic Caesar salad served on a bed of fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing

$7.95

Perfectly prepared salad that comes loaded with ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar cheese served with Romaine lettuce and a side of ranch

Sandwiches

$9.50

Slow-Cooked Italian Beef and Mozzarella with Au Jus Dipping Sauce

$9.25

Italian Meatballs Smothered in Melted Mozzarella and House Red Sauce

$9.25

Breaded Chicken Smothered in Cheese, House Red Sauce, and Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Rolls

1/2 A Roll of Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce
$19.95

Delicious and Juicy Italian Beef Rolled with our House Cheese Blend in our Homemade Dough. Served with Au Jus for dipping. Feeds 2-3.

$19.95

Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce. Feeds 2-3.

$18.95

Added by popular demand! Pepperoni, house cheese blend, garlic butter and sides of red sauce and ranch.

$10.95

1/2 A Roll of Delicious and Juicy Italian Beef Rolled with our House Cheese Blend in our Homemade Dough. Served with Au Jus for dipping!

$10.95

1/2 A Roll of Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce

$10.95

Added by popular demand! Pepperoni, house cheese blend, garlic butter and sides of red sauce and ranch.

Desserts/ADD-ONS

$7.95

Homemade Dough Balls baked in Cinnamon & Sugar, Topped with Icing

$10.95

Fresh out the oven, chocolate cookie topped with ice cream and syrup!!! A desert to die for!!!! Feeds 2-4.

Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie

$3.50Out of stock
$3.50

Jumbo Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

Bag Of Chips

$1.30

Side Of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.70

Side Red Sauce

$0.70

Side Blue Chz

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

DRINKS

2 Liters

Diet Pepsi (2L)

$4.25

Pepsi (2L)

$4.25

Sierra Mist (2L)

$4.25

Root Beer (2L)

$4.25

Pepsi Cherry (2L)

$4.25

Big Red (2L)

$4.25

Pepsi Zero (2L)

$4.25

Crush (2L)

$4.25

Mountain Dew (2L)

$4.25

Brisk Iced Tea (2L)

$4.25

Mountain Dew Code Red (2L)

$4.25

Soda Bottle

Big Red

$2.60
Brisk Lemon

$2.60
Code Red

$2.60
Gatorade

$3.50
Mountain Dew

$2.60
Pepsi

$2.60
Pepsi Zero

$2.60
Root Beer

$2.60

Sierra Mist

$2.60

Water (16oz)

$1.50

Merchandise

Sabino's Pizza Swag

Richardson Hats

$34.95