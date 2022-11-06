Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Sabio on Main

988 Reviews

$$$

501 Main St

Pleasanton, CA 94566

Popular Items

Aji de Hongos
Gulf Shrimp Cocktail Aguachile

Snacks

Togarashi Chips

$6.00

Black Garlic Dip

Pork Shank, Spinach & Fennel Empanadas

$14.00

Chimichurri

Deviled Glaum Egg Ranch Organic Eggs

$9.00

Smoked CA King Salmon, Trout Roe

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Yukon Gold Potato, Smokey Mayo

Caramelized Cauliflower

$12.00

Sambal, Lime, Peanuts

Charcuterie & Cheese

$18.00

Chorizo Bilbao, Point Reyes Toma, Aged Oakdale Gouda, Strawberry Preserves, Our Granola, Crostini

Jose Gourmet Sardine Conserva

$14.00

Frisée, Pickles, Crostini

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Miss Bee Haven Honey

Side Fries

$9.00

Gulf Shrimp Cocktail Aguachile

$23.00

Cilantro, Lime, Happy Acre Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shaved Onions, Quicos

Little Gem Salad

$14.00

Dill-Buttermilk Dressing, Charred Brentwood Corn, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Entree

TBD Dry Aged Burger & French Onion Fries

$25.00

House Ground CreamCo Meats Aged Beef, Pork Belly, Black Truffle Boursin, B&B Pickles, Shallot Marmalade, Frisee, Hoover Ranch Egg, Sesame Brioche, "French Onion Soup" Fries

CreamCo Meats Hangar Steak

$39.00

Vadouvan Compound Butter, Fermented Potatoes, Roasted Iacopi Red Noodle Beans

Aji de Hongos

$26.00

Deadwood Lion's Mane Mushroom, Aji Amarillo, Diane's Quail Eggs, Olive, Potatoes, Rice

Mt Lassen Trout "Clam Chowder

$35.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Journeyman Bacon, Littleneck Clams, Old Bay Ouster Crackers

Cinnamon Girl Pumpkin Tortelli

$24.00

Sage Brown Butter, Villa Manodori Balsamic, Pepitas, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pomegranate

Dessert

Apple Cider Donuts

$10.00

Caramel Apple Compote, Spiced Sugar, Vanilla Mancarpone

Caviar Service

Kaluga Hybrid Caviar

$125.00

1 oz Portion, Served with Chive Potato Chips & Traditional Accompaniments

Classic California White Sturgeon

$95.00

1 oz Portion, Served with Chive Potato Chips & Traditional Accompaniments

Hackleback

$70.00

1 oz Portion, Served with Chive Potato Chips & Traditional Accompaniments

Red - Cabs & Blends

Hourglass HGIII, Napa Valley 2019

$65.00

Steven Kent 'L'Autre Cote', Cabernet Franc, Livermore Valley 2019

$70.00

Emerson Brown, Napa Valley 2018

$76.00Out of stock

Royal Prince, Napa Valley 2019

$105.00Out of stock

Spot Dog, Napa Valley, 2014

$105.00Out of stock

Avennia, Sestina, Columbia Valley, Washington 2017

$170.00

Larkmead 'Firebelle', Napa Valley 2018

$195.00

Akatombo, Howell Mountain, Napa Valley 2018

$200.00

The Mascot, Napa Valley 2016

$250.00

Steven Kent, Lineage, Livermore Valley '13

$285.00Out of stock

Steven Kent, Lineage, Livermore Valley '15

$285.00

Steven Kent, Lineage, Livermore Valley '16

$285.00

Steven Kent, Lineage, Livermore Valley '17

$285.00

Realm Cellars 'The Bard', Napa Valley 2019

$300.00

Corra, Napa Valley 2019

$320.00

Scarecrow, M. Etain, Napa Valley 2018

$390.00

Scarecrow, M. Etain, Napa Valley 2019

$390.00

Bevan Cellars, Tench Vineyard, Oakville, Napa Valley 2018

$400.00

Ingelnook, Rubicon, Rutherford 2016

$450.00

Joseph Phelps, Insignia, Napa Valley 2017

$590.00

Colgin, Tychson Hill Vineyard, St. Helena 2018

$1,700.00

Vineyard 29, Cru, Napa, 2019

$110.00

Chateau la Garance, Bordeaux 2015

$68.00

Red - Pinot Noir

Ken Wright Cellars, Willamette Valley 2021

$65.00

Freeman Vineyard & Winery, Sonoma Coast, 2018

$72.00

Hirsch Vineyard 'Bohan-Dillion', Sonoma Coast 2019

$100.00

Soter Estates, Willamette Valley 2019

$115.00

Ferren, Sonoma Coast 2019

$120.00

Cobb, Emmaline Anne Vineyard, Sonoma Coast 2017

$135.00

Roar, Garys' Vineyard, SLH 2019

$135.00

Red Car 'Heaven & Earth', Sonoma Coast 2018

$150.00

Donum, Carneros, 2018

$150.00

Radio-Coteau 'Savoy', Anderson Valley 2018

$155.00

Littorai, Wendling Vineyard Block E, Anderson Valley 2018

$175.00

Bergstrom, Le Pre Du Col Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge, Willamette Valley 2018

$175.00Out of stock

CHEV. by Cirq, RRV, Sonoma 2018

$195.00

Pisoni Estate, Santa Lucia Highlands 2019

$210.00

Kosta Browne 'Mt Carmel', Sta. Rita Hills 2019

$300.00

CIRQ Estate, Russian River Valley 2018

$450.00

Evening Land, Seven Springs, Oregon, 2021

$110.00

Red - Alternative

Domaine des Tourelles, Vin Rouge, Bekaa Valley 2019

$45.00

Franco Conterno 'Cascina Sciulun', Barbera D'Alba Superiore, Italy 2019

$54.00

Brancaia, Tre Vignes, Toscana 2019

$54.00

Edaphos, Grenache, Steel Plow Vineyard, Sonoma Valley 2019

$59.00

Domaine De Fa, Beaujolais en Basset, France 2018

$59.00

Day, Zinfandel, Sonoma County 2017

$60.00

Ballentine, Merlot, Napa Valley 2018

$65.00

Martinelli, Vigneto di Evo, Zinfandel, Russian River Valley 2019

$65.00Out of stock

Carlin de Paolo, Terre Alfieri, Nebbiolo, Langhe, Italy 2016

$68.00

Izada, Rioja Reserva, Spain 2016

$70.00

Halter Ranch, Syrah, Adelaida District, Paso Robles 2018

$75.00

Tempranillo Las Positas 2019

$78.00

Occasio 'Heritage', Petit Verdot, Livermore Valley 2015

$78.00

Alban Estate 'Patrina', Syrah, Edna Valley 2018

$120.00Out of stock

Saxum, Booker Vineyard, Syrah, Paso Robles 2019

$450.00

Saxum, James Berry Vineyard, Grenache-Mourvedre, Paso Robles 2019

$450.00

Saxum, G2 Vineyard, Willow Creek, Paso Robles 2019

$450.00

Sine Qua Non 'Male', Syrah, California 2013

$570.00

Hendry Blocks 7 & 22, Zinfandel, Napa 2018

$58.00

Laurent Fayolle, Hauterives, Crozes Hermitage

$56.00

White - Sauv Blanc

Saint Clair, Dillons Point, Marlborough, New Zealand 2020

$40.00Out of stock

Hunt & Harvest, Napa Valley 2018

$44.00Out of stock

Quivera, Fig Tree Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County 2017

$46.00

Steven Kent, "Lola", Livermore 2017

$52.00

Henri Bourgeois, Petit Bourgeois, Loire 2018

$52.00

Alma De Cattleya, Sonoma County 2018

$58.00

Ehlers estate, St. Helena 2021

$72.00

Quintessa 'Illumination', CA North Coast 2017

$85.00

Crocker & Starr, Napa Valley 2020

$86.00

Rudd, "Crossroads," Mt Veedern Napa Valley

$100.00

Sea Cove, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

$52.00

White - Chardonnay

Cumulus, Santa Lucia Highlands 2018

$56.00

Occasio, Del Arroyo Vineyard, Livermore 2018

$58.00

Olema, Sonoma County 2018

$60.00Out of stock

Boheme, Sonoma Coast 2017

$64.00

Paul Lato, "Matinee", Santa Barbara 2019

$90.00

HDV Hyde 'Le Debut', Carneros 2019

$98.00

Kosta Browne "One Sixteen", RRV, 2019

$150.00

Capensis, Western Cape- South Africa 2016

$175.00

Kongsgaard, Napa Valley 2016

$185.00

Kongsgaard, Napa Valley 2019

$210.00

Flowers, Camp Meeting Ridge, Sonoma Coast 2015

$250.00

Testarossa, Fogstone Vineyard, Santa Lucia Highlands, 2017

$68.00Out of stock

Ann Albert, Bien Nacido Vineyard Santa Maria Valley, 2018

$76.00

White - Alternative

Inama, Garganega, Soave Classico, Veneto, Italy 2018

$42.00

Paisley, Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Italy 2019

$50.00

Cadre Band of Stones, Gruner Veltliner, Edna Valley 2020

$50.00

Alban Vineyards, Viognier, Edna Valley 2020

$56.00

Marchesi Antinori Tenuta Guado al Tasso, Vermentino, Bolgheri, Italy 2019

$56.00

Beaujolais, Domaine de Fa

$59.00

Hartford Court, Chenin Blanc, Jurassic Vineyard, Santa Ynez Valley 2018

$68.00

Massican 'Annia', Blend, Napa Valley 2020

$69.00

Dr. Loosen, Riesling, Urziger Wurzgarten, Mosel Germany 2019

$85.00

Domaines Schlumberger, Gewurztraminer, Kessler, France 2017

$88.00

Turtle Rock Vineyards 'Willow White', Grenache, Paso Robles 2016

$90.00Out of stock

Dr.Loosen, Riesling, Erdener Treppchen-Mosel 2019

$85.00

Rose

Occasio, Fong Vineyard, Livermore 2019

$40.00

Vasco Urbano, Central Coast 2018

$45.00

Kobal, Orange Wine (Pinot Grigio), Slovenia 2020

$45.00

Nottingham, Small Block 2021

$45.00

Tormaresca- Calafuria, Rosato di Salento 2020

$53.00

Rose, Two Birds, Rouge Valley 2020

$56.00

Vinho Verde, Sol Real, Portugal 2020

$65.00

Sparkling & Champagne

Vignalta, Colli Euganei Fior d'Arancio, Italy

$44.00

Cleto Chiarli Vecchia Modena, Lambrusco, Italy

$45.00Out of stock

Capita Vidal Reserva Bodega, Cava, Spain

$50.00

Saint-Hilaire, Blanquette De Limoux, France 2019

$52.00

Bailly Lapierre, Cremant de Bourgogne, Brut Rose, France

$56.00

Sparkling Riesling, Dr. Loosen, Germany

$64.00

Bruno Paillard, Brut Champagne

$66.00

Half Bottle (375mL)

Pommery, Champagne Brut Royal

$69.00

Pierre Gimonnel & Fils, Cuvee 'Brut Extra', France

$95.00

Vilmart & Cie Grand Cellier Premier Cru Brut, France

$165.00

Thienot 'Cuvee Alain Thienot', Champagne 2002

$195.00

Thienot 'Cuvee Garance', Champagne 2007

$195.00

Gloria Ferrer, Carneros Cuvee 2010

$200.00

Billecarte, Salmon Brut Rose, France

$230.00

Bollinger 'La Grande Annee', Champagne 2007

$365.00

Sanger, Voyage 360 Nature, Avize Champagne

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Michelin Guide says "Francis X. Hogan is the chef/partner and his compositions are contemporary Californian. Menus dance to the seasons, unveiling such passionate and ingenious dishes as a spring garlic velouté with Livermore olive oil". Now available to-go!

Website

Location

501 Main St, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Sabio on Main image
Sabio on Main image

Map
