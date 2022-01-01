The Standard Restaurant at Sabal Springs Sabal Springs

Main picView gallery

* Starters (Copy)

1 Meatball App

$6.99

2 Meatball App

$13.00

Baked Pretzel

$6.99

SW Corn Dip

$8.99

Black & Blue Beef Tips

$10.99

Blues & Bbq Chips

$8.99

Bread N Honey Budda

$2.99

Buffalo Egg Rolls

$11.99

Chili

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Goat Cheese App

$10.99

Grilled Polomino Shrimp

$14.99

Loaded Fries- Bacon & Cheese

$9.99

Loaded Fries- Chili & Cheese

$9.99

Nachos

$14.99

Potato Chips

$3.99

Poutine Fries

$6.99

Sloppy Rolls

$9.99Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$5.99+

Spinach Arti Dip

$8.99

Teriyaki Chicken App

$9.99

Wings

$13.99

Sunday Wings

$5.00+

* SALADS (Copy)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

CEASAR

$4.99

HOUSE

$4.99

STEAK SALAD

$8.99

SUMMER SALAD

$8.99

SWEST COBB

$8.99

THAI PNUT

$7.99

* Handhelds (Copy)

Veteran's Day BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

MAHI SANDWICH

$21.99

MEATBALL PARM

$13.99

SAUSAGE PARM SANDWICH

$12.99

Standard Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

* PIZZA (Copy)

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$10.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.99

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.99

MEATBALL Riccota PIZZA

$14.99

ROCK PLAZA PIZZA

$15.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$13.99

STANDARD WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

VEGGIE PIZZA

$14.99

* ENTREES (Copy)

Honey Roasted Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$15.99

Mexican Monday Chicken Nachos Deal

$16.99

Baked Cavatappi Bolognese

$14.99

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.99

BLACKENED SHRIMP ALFREDO

$18.99

Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon

$19.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

Chicken Parm Pasta Dinner

$16.99

Classic Meatloaf

$18.99

FISH N CHIPS

$20.99

Honey Kickin Chicken

$16.99

ITALIAN MEATLOAF

$16.99

JERK MAHI

$22.99

LINGUINE MEATBALL OR SAUSAGE

$15.99

NY STRIP 10 OZ

$29.99

PASTA MUSSELS

$28.99

Pot Roast Dinner

$20.99

Ribs-Thursday

$12.99

SESAME SEARED SALMON

$26.99

Shepards Pie

$17.99

SHRIMP LINGUINE

$14.99

Standard Bolognese

$13.99

SUNDRIED CHX PASTA

$14.99

Filet

$25.99Out of stock

White Wine Lemon Chicken

$17.99

Mussels Marinara

$25.99

Lasagna

$11.99

KIDS MENU (Copy)

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

KIDS CIX FINGERS

$8.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Alfrdo

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Butter

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Marinara

$6.99

$1.00 STUFF (Copy)

Aoli

$1.00

AVO HORSE

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Balsamic

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BLUE CHEZ

$1.00

BUFFALO

CHEESE

$1.00

CHIMI

Cuc Ranch

$1.00

CZAR

$1.00

DEMI

$1.00

EVTHING

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

LEMON VIN

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

PICO

$1.00

RANCH

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

TARTER

$1.00

TERIYAKI

$1.00

THAI PNUT

$1.00

VERDA

$1.00

Citrus Vin

$1.00

SIDES (Copy)

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Rolls- 2

$1.50Out of stock

Rolls- 4

$3.00

SIDE CROSTINI

$2.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

Side Of Mash

$2.99

SIDE PASTA

$5.00

SIDE SLAW

$3.00

Side Sliced Bread

$2.00

SIDE TORT CHIP

$2.00

SIDE VEGGIE

$4.00

OPEN ITEMS (Copy)

NO FOOD BINGO

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3410 Clubview Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

