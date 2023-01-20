Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabor

32 South Main Street

New Hope, PA 18938

Skewers

Sirloin Skewer

$12.25

2 Sirloin Skewers

$17.25

Chicken Skewer

$10.25

2 Chicken Skewers

$15.50

Shrimp Skewer

$15.25

2 Shrimp Skewers

$18.25

Cheese Skewer

$8.25

2 Cheese Skewers

$13.50

Vegetable Skewer

$9.25

2 Vegetable Skewers

$15.25

Bake Potatos

Beef Bake Potato

$12.25

Chicken Bake Potato

$11.50

Shrimp Bake Potato

$13.25

Vegetarian Bake Potato

$9.50

Burgers

Beef Burger

$12.50

Grill Chicken Burger

$10.25

Vegetarian Burger

$10.25

BLT Burger

$10.00

Brazilian Burger

$15.50

Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$9.50

12 Chicken Wings

$14.50

Cheesesteaks

Chor-Cheezo Steak

$10.50

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Samon Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.50

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.25

Test Description

Fried Shrimp

$5.25

Pao De Queijo

$5.25

Garlic Bread

$6.25

Kibe Frito

$5.25

Coxinha

$5.25

Fried Plates

Fried Chicken Plate

$9.50

Fried Calamari Plate

$11.25

Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.25

French Fries

Regular Fries

$5.25

Garlic Fries

$6.25

Truffle Fries

$7.50

Nacho Fries/Regular Nachos

$8.50

Desserts

Tres Lettes

$8.50

Funnel Cake

$6.50

Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Coke / Pepsi

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Horchata Juice

$4.50

Caju Juice

$3.50

Condiments & Sides

Yellow Rice with Veggies

$5.00

Toasted Yucca Flour and Bacon

$1.00

Vinagrete

$1.50

Mayo Green

$1.00

Pepper Jelly

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Brazilian twist with your favorite foods! 🍔Burgers, cheesesteaks, wings, and more ☀️Open Monday - Sunday 🛑Closed Tuesdays

32 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938

