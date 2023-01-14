Sabor a Cafe Restaurant imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Latin American

Sabor a Cafe Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2435 W Peterson Ave

Lincolnwood, IL 60659

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Yuca Frita
Carne Asada
Arroz

Appetizers

Ensalada De Arugula Calamar

$14.00

Ensalada De Camarones

$15.00

House Salad

$8.99

Calamar A La Plancha

$14.00

Ensalada De Pollo

$14.00

Consome Grande

$7.50

Consome Pequeno

$4.50

Mazamorra

$4.50

Chicharron con A.T.Y.

$8.50

Chorizo Con Arepa

$6.99

Chorizo

$6.00

Chicharron

$7.00

Empanada De Pollo

$2.00

Empanadas De Carne

$2.00

Empanada Vegetariana

$2.00

Arepa Pequena

$0.75

Arepa Grande

$1.50

Arepa Con Queso

$4.50

Specials Friday-Saturday-Sunday

Viernes Sancocho De Res

$17.00

Saturday Sancocho De Bagre

$17.00

Domingos Sancocho De Gallina

$17.00

Postres/Desserts

Mousse De Maracuya

$4.99

Brevas Con Arequipe

$5.00

Platano Maduro Con Queso Y Dulce De Guayaba

$4.99

Flan 3 Leches

$4.50

Mousse Mango

$4.99

Kids Menu

Papitas Con Carne

$10.00

Papitas Con Pollo

$10.00

Croquetas De Pollo

$9.00

Seafood

Cazuela De Mariscos

$25.00

Ceviche De Camaron

$14.00

Mojarra Sarandiada

$19.99

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Ceviche Mixto

$21.00

Filete De Pescado

$13.99

Salpicon De Mariscos

$22.99

Coctel Caribeno

$21.00

Camarones A La Plancha

$22.00

Traditional Plates

Carne Encebollada

$16.99

Sobrebarriga A La Criolla

$20.00

Bistec En Salsa Criolla

$18.00

Bistec A Caballo

$18.00

Grande Picada

$32.00

Pequena Picada

$20.00

Costilla Con Yuca

$18.00

Lengua En Salsa

$21.00

Bandeja Paisa

$22.00

Side Orders

Aguacate

$4.00

Maduro Frito

$3.50

Arroz

$3.50

Tostones

$3.50

Papitas Fritas

$4.00

Yuca Frita

$4.00

Frijoles

$3.50

Jalapenos

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Hogado

$3.50

Aji Regular

$0.75

Aji Small

$5.00

Aji Medium

$8.00

Aji Large

$12.00

Baked Potato

$2.50

Vegetarian Plates

Plato Vegetariano

$15.00

Ensalada De Quinoa

$16.00

Our Grill Meats

Los Compadres

$27.00

Parrillada

$27.00

Churrasco

$27.00

Carne Asada

$19.99

Filet Mignon Caribbean Style

$28.00

Pechuga Al Carbon

$17.00

Ny Steak

$27.00

Red Wine by the Glass

Simone Cavernet Sauvignon Reserve, house

$6.00

simone Merlot, House

$6.00

Los Haroldos Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina

$9.00

Los Haroldos Malbec. Argentina

$9.00

Portal los Andes reserva cabernet, chile

$9.00

Portal los Andes reserva merlot, chile

$9.00

Don Cano Pinot Noir. Argentina

$9.00

Ruffino Chianty, Italy

$9.00

Hermandad Cabernet Franc

$10.00

Hermandad Malbec, Argentina

$10.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Simone Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile. House

$26.00

Simone Merlot, Chile. House

$26.00

Los Haroldos Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina

$40.00

Los Haroldos Malbec. Argentina

$40.00

Portal los Andes Reserva Cabarnet. Chile

$40.00

Portal los Andes reserva Merlot. Chile

$40.00

Don Cano Pinot Noir. Argentina

$45.00

Ruffino Chianti, Italy

$40.00

Hermandad Cabernet Franc, Argentina

$60.00

Hermandad Malbec, Argentina

$60.00

White Wine by the Glass

Simone Chardonnay, House

$6.00

Simone Sauvignon Blanc, California

$8.00

Isabella Pinot Grigio, Italy

$8.00

Los Haroldos Chardonnav, Argentina

$9.00

Beringer White Zinfadel, California

$6.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Simone Chardonnay house

$26.00

Simone Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

$30.00

IsabellaPinot Grigio, Italy

$30.00

Haroldos Chardonnav, Argentina

$40.00

Beringer White Zinfadel, California

$25.00

Refajo & Sangria

Pitcher, Refajo

$25.00

House Sangria, Glass

$6.50

Pitcher Sangria

$24.00

Cocktails

Margarita

$8.50

Mojito

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Caipirinha

$6.50

Mango Martini

$10.00

Raspberry Martini

$10.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Huracan Caribeno

$9.00

Ultimate

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Pina Colada Virgen

$6.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$9.00

Jugos & Soda

En Agua

$4.00

En Leche

$4.50

Aguapanela Con Limon

$3.00

Limonada

$2.50

Chocolate Con Leche Y Queso

$5.00

Aguapanela Con Queso

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Manzana

$2.75

Colombiana

$2.75

Coca Cola

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Te

$2.99

Te Helado

$2.99

Cafe

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Vaso De Leche

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke botella

$4.00

Bar

Sky

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Gray Goose

$9.00

Sky BTL

$80.00

Absolut BTL

$100.00

Grey Goose BTL

$120.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Ron Viejo de Calas

$8.00

Aguardiente

$7.00

Malibu BTL

$90.00

Bacardi BTL

$95.00

Ron Viejo de Calas BTL

$90.00

Aguardiente BTL

$80.00

Sauza Gold

$7.00

Patron Sliver

$9.00

Patron Repasado

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Cazadores Repasado

$9.00

Don Juilo Anejo

$12.00

Sauza Gold BTL

$80.00

Patron Sliver BTL

$120.00

Patron Repasado BTL

$120.00

Patron Anejo BTL

$130.00

Cazadores Repasado BTL

$120.00

Don Juilo Anejo BTL

$150.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$8.00

Beefeater BTL

$80.00

Bombay BTL

$100.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam BTL

$80.00

Makers Mark BTL

$90.00

Jack Daniels BTL

$80.00

Chivas

$8.00

Buchanans

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Glenlivet 12 years

$12.00

Chivas BTL

$110.00

Buchanans BTL

$120.00

Johnny Walker Black BTL

$120.00

Glenlivet 15 BTL

$150.00

Hennessy VSOP BTL

$150.00

Courvoisier BTL VSOP

$200.00

Glenlivet 12 years

$120.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Grand Marnier BTL

$100.00

Kahlua BTL

$80.00

Licor 43 BTL

$80.00

Baileys BTL

$80.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Amstel

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Aguila

$7.00

Appetizers

Empanaditas

Pastel De Yuca

Sombreritos Rellenos

Tamales Rellenos

Entrees

Sobre Barriga En Salsa

Arroz Verde Estofado De Cerdo

Bagre En Salsa

Muchacho Relleno

Tamales

Costillas BBQ

Arroz Con Camarones

Arroz Con Pollo

Estofado De Carne

Pollo Asado

Pollo En Salsa

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2435 W Peterson Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60659

Directions

Gallery
Sabor a Cafe Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pueblito Viejo Chicago - Pueblito Viejo #1
orange starNo Reviews
5429 N. Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60625
View restaurantnext
Shallots Bistro
orange star3.5 • 104
7016 Carpenter Rd Skokie, IL 60077
View restaurantnext
Hutch American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
3301 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Ceres' Table
orange star4.4 • 263
3124 North Broadway Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Roka Akor | Old Orchard
orange starNo Reviews
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center Suite C43 Skokie, IL 60077
View restaurantnext
90 Miles Cuban Cafe Logan Square
orange starNo Reviews
2540 W. Armitage Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lincolnwood

Karachi Chat House - 2301 W Devon Ave
orange star4.2 • 849
2301 W Devon Ave Chicago, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Burger Boy Lounge - 2657 W DEVON AVE
orange star4.1 • 136
2657 W DEVON AVE CHICAGO, IL 60659
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincolnwood
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston