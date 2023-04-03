Sabor Americana 917 Houstonville road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

FOOD

SALSAS AND QUESO

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

QUESO

$4.00

QUACAMOLE

$5.00

SALSA VERDE

$2.00

HABANERO SALSA

$2.00

Orange hot salsa

$2.00

APPETIZERS

CHICHARRON

$15.00

golden crispy pork belly served with house-made quacamole.

ELOTE

$7.00

Roasted Ear of Corn, topped with lime aioli, cotjia cheese, and chili powder

WALKING TACO

$13.00

choice of special ordered doritos or fritos top and go, topped with choice of steak or chicken tinga, pico, queso, and homemade crema.

MEXICAN PIZZA

$20.00

special giant baked corn tortilla from oaxaca Mexico, topped with black refried beans, steak or chicken, pico, queso, and homemade crema.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$10.00

fresh shrimp with pico, and avocado, in fresh squeezed lime juice.

Fajita nachos

$13.00

Carne asada fries

$13.00

Nachos fajitas

$13.00

SOUPS AND SALADS

HOUSE CEASAR SALAD

CALDO DE RES

$9.00

mexican beef soup

CALDO DE POLLO

$9.00

mexican chicken soup

CALDO DE CAMARON

$12.00

shrimp soup

BIRRIA RAMEN

$9.00

beef birria ramen

SOPA DE CONCHAS

$8.00

Caldo de Cameron y pescado

$15.00

Menudo

$12.00

TACOS AND BURRITOS

BIRRIA TACOS

$13.00

four birria taco served with consome for dipping

TACOS DE CANASTA

$13.00

4 savory fried chicken tacos

TACOS CARNE ASADA

$4.00

classic steak street tacos

TACOS DE CAMARON

$4.00

four shrimp tacos, with housemade corn tortillas, pico, and homemade crema.

CHEESY BEAN BURRITO

$9.99

a classic bean and cheese burrito not simple, but with each filling made from scratch.

BURRITO

$16.00

a giant burrito rolled tightly with steak or chicken, rice, beans, and queso.

TACOS AL PASTOR

$3.50

special marinated pork tacos

Shrimp tacos

$4.50

RICE BOWLS

BEEF BIRRIA

$14.00

slow-cooked pulled beef over top of a bed of Spanish rice and cheesy queso drizzled in salsa.

BLUEGRASS SPECIAL

$9.00

grilled chicken on a bed of Spanish rice, smothered in queso.

CILANTRO LIME POLLO

$12.99

steamed white rice cooked with lime and cilantro, with grilled chicken, pico and avocado.

SMALL PLATES

TAMALES

$4.50

housemade masa tamales wrapped in a corn husk, steamed and filled with Chile Verde pork.

CHILE RELLENO

$9.00

poblano chiles filled with queso Oaxaca battered and deep fried and covered in red salsa.

EMPANADAS (3)

$10.00

Latin America's version of a hot pocket, filled with queso and deep-fried.

ALBONDIGAS

$9.99

Mexican homemade meatballs in a special tomato sauce.

Taquitos dorados

$13.00

Pollo relleno

$17.00

SANDWICHES

DOUBLE SMASH BURGER

$13.00

double smash burger, run through the garden, with our special burger sauce.

OG CHICKEN

$15.00

hand-breaded buttermilk and pickle juice brined chicken sandwich, with chicken sauce.

RIBEYE

$16.00

grilled ribeye sandwich with special sauce.

TORTA

$16.00

giant sandwich from Mexico with refried beans guac, cilantro, and onion, chicken or steak, with crema and lime aioli.

ENTREES

FAJITA

$10.00

classic fajita done right with your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, or all three, brought out sizzling straight to the table, seasoned to perfection.

FAJITA SOMBRERO

$22.00

SMOKED CHICKEN CHIPOTLE

$15.00

seared bone-in chicken thighs smothered in our made-from-scratch, sweet and savory, no-jar, mole sauce.

QUESADILLA BIRRIA

$14.00

giant crispy quesadilla filled with our birria, queso, cilantro, and onions, and served with consome for dipping.

ENCHILADAS VERDE

$10.00

home-made corn tortillas, filled with pulled chicken, queso, and topped with our tomatillo salsa.

CHILE COLORADO

$17.00

Crispy Pork Riblets covered in our special blend of chile salsa.

CHICHARON EN CHILE VERDE

$12.00

Tender pork belly covered in our fresh tomatillo salsa.

Mole

$17.00

STEAK AND SEAFOOD

HAND CUT RIBEYE

$45.00

our specially selected ribeyes are cut in-house, and grilled to your liking

PICANHA

$28.00

special tender sirloin cut from Brazil, with an amazing fat cap, grilled to your liking, and served with chimichurri.

ARRACHERA

$25.00

grilled skirt steak grilled and served with grilled onions, avocados, and chimichurri.

SURF AND TURF MOLCAJETE

$35.00

grilled steak sliced, with shrimp, with special salsa in a hot molcajete.

CAMARON ZARENDEADOS

$15.99

SHAREABLE SIDES

SPANISH RICE

$4.00

classic Spanish rice done from scratch.

BLACK REFRIED BEANS

$4.00

homemade black refried beans slow-cooked and deep in flavor and color.

FRIES

$6.99

Desserts

Bunuelos

$6.99

Atole de arroz

$5.99

Churros

$4.99

CARLOTA DE LIMONE

BRUNCH

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

FAJITA SAMBRERO

$18.00

Picanah AND EGGS

$24.00

ENFRIJOLADAS

$10.00

Breakfast quesadilla

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Single side

Spanish rice

$2.50

Black refried beans

$2.50

Arroz y frijol

$3.99

Queso mac

$3.99

Cilantro lime rice

$2.50

Mexican corn bread

$2.99

Fries

$3.75

Extra++

Extra tortillas

$1.00

Extra Crema

$0.50

Extra queso

$1.50

Extra steak

$3.00

Extra chicken

$3.00

Add shrimp

$4.00

BEVERAGES

BEER

Domestic draft

$3.50+

Corona bottle

$4.99

Dos Equis amber bottle

$4.99

Dos equis lager bottle

$4.99

Modelo especial bottle

$4.99

Yingling draft

$4.50+

Modelo negra bottle

$4.99

Victoria bottle

$4.99

Pacifico bottle

$4.99

Bud light bottle

$4.50

Budweiser bottle

$4.50

Michelob ultra bottle

$4.50

WINE

Moscato

Chardonnay

Pino Grigio

White Zinfandel

Cabernet

Merlot

Pino Noir

LIQUOR

Well Bourbon

$4.50

Buffalo Trace

Makers Mark

Jim Beam

$6.00

Wilderness Trail

Jack Dainels

$6.50

Very Old Barton

Crown Royal

$6.50

Eagle Rare

Old Forester

Republic

Woodford

$7.99

Castle & Key

Four roses small batch

$6.50

Jack daniels honey

$7.00

Jack daniels apple

$7.00

Jack daniels cinnamon

$7.00

Buchanans delux

$6.00

Buchanans pineapple

$6.50

Jim beam black extra aged

$6.50

Jim beam honey

$7.00

DBL Well Bourbon

DBL Buffalo Trace

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Wilderness Trail

DBL Jack Dainels

DBL Very Old Barton

DBL Crown Royal

DBL Eagle Rare

DBL Old Forester

DBL Republic

DBL Woodford

DBL Castle & Key

Tangerey

Bombay Saphire

House rum

$5.50

Hendricks gin

$6.00

DBL Tangerey

DBL Bombay Saphire

Absolut

Grey Goose

$7.50

Titos

$7.00

Skye

House vodka

$5.50

Crystal head vodka

$7.00

Smirnoff tamarindo

$6.00

DBL Absolut

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Titos

DBL Skye

Malibu

Captain Morgans

Bacardi

House rum

$5.50

DBL Malibu

DBL Captain Morgans

DBL Bacardi

Patron

$10.00

1800 cristalino anejo

$7.50

Don Julio reposado primavera

$12.50

Don julio 1942

$15.00

House tequila

$5.50

Suaza

Jimador

$6.50

Coralejo reposado

$5.50

Coralejo anejo

$6.00

El milagro

$7.50

Don Julio reposado

$7.00

Centenario

$6.50

Hornitos plata

$6.00

Hornitos reposado

$6.00

Cazadores blanco

$6.50

Cazadores reposado

$6.50

Son Julio tequila blanco

$7.50

DBL Patron

$20.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$14.00

DBL Don Julio

DBL 1942

DBL Jose Cuervo

DBL Suaza

Jagermeister

Triplesec

Peach Schnapps

Blue Curaco

Bailey's

Kahlua

Creme de Cocoa

Darmbui

Bahama Mama

Sex on the Beach

Pina Colada

Bloody Mary

Mimosa

Shirley Temple

L.I.T.

Irish Car Bomb

Dos hombres mezcal espadin

$7.00

La Luna mezcal bruto

$10.00

LA Luna mezcal cupreata

$6.50

LA Luna mezcal tequilana

$9.00

Lobos mezcal artesanal

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Pepsi

$2.80

Diet Pepsi

$2.80

PINK LEMONADE

$2.80

MNT DEW

$2.80

DIET MNT DEW

$2.80

CRUSH

$2.80

DR PEPPER

$2.80

STARRY

$2.80

Agua de fresa

$4.50

Agua de Piña

$4.50

Agua de jamaica

$4.50

Water

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweet tea

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Coca cola

$3.50

Café

$3.50

MARGS

Margarita regular

$5.00

Flavored margaritas regular

$6.00

Pitcher of margarita

$17.99

Pitcher of flavored margaritas

$18.99

To go margarita

$7.99

Mixed drinks

Michelada

$8.99

Cantarito small

$5.99

Cantarito medium

$14.00

Cantarito grande

$27.00

Mixed drink

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

917 Houstonville road, Danville, KY 40422

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

