Sabor Azteca 13208 Midlothian Turnpike

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchiladas Sabor Azteca
Chori Pollo
Steak Quesadilla

Appetizers

Nachos Supremos

$10.99

Chori Queso

$8.99

Guacamole

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99+
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Pork Carnitas

$7.99

Chimichanga

$7.99

Soups

Sopa de Frijol

$5.99

Caldo Azteca

$7.99

Salads

Sabor Salad

Sabor Salad

$9.49+

Caesar Salad

$9.29+

Taco Salad

$10.99

Fajita Salad

$9.99

Platos Tradicionales

Tacos Fritos

$14.99

Soft Tacos

$14.99

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.99
Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Chiles Rellenos

$10.49

Enchiladas Sabor Azteca

$14.49

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.99

Combination Sabor Azteca (2 items)

$12.99

Combination Sabor Azteca (3 items)

$14.99

Chef Favorites

Fajitas Supremo

$16.99

Chilaquiles Rojos

$12.49

Sabor Quesadilla

$12.49

Queso Quesadilla

$9.99

Burrito

$12.99

Tostadas

$14.49

Pupusas

$2.00

Mole Poblanos

$12.99

Burrito Supreme

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$7.49

Kids Burrito

$7.49

Kids Quesadilla

$7.49

Kids Taco

$7.49

Kids Enchilada

$7.49

Kids Fish

$7.49

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.49

Pollo

Pollo Cilantro

$12.49

Fajitas De Pollo

$15.99

Pollo Chipotle

$12.49

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Pollo A La Plancha

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Taco

$9.00Out of stock

Chori Pollo

$13.50

Vegetarianos

Enchiladas de Nopales

$10.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$12.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$10.99

Tostadas Oaxaqueñas

$12.99

Chiles Rellenos Al Cilantro

$10.49

Carne

Tacos Azteca

$15.49

Steak Fajitas

$16.99
Carnitas Tostada

Carnitas Tostada

$11.99

Carne Asada

$18.99

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Puerco Adobado

$15.49

Sabor Burrito

$14.49

Grande Platter for 2

$47.49

Burrito Supremo

$8.00

Del Mar

Pescado Cilantro

$12.49

Pescado Azteca

$12.99

Camaron Al Cilantro

$16.49

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.49

Fajitas de Camaron

$18.99

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.49

Camarones Azteca

$16.99

Camarones al Chipotle Sauce

$16.99

Camarones al Mole

$16.49

Enchilada de Pescado

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Desserts

Flan de Vainilla

$4.49

Cheesecake

$4.49

Tres Leches

$7.99

Chocolate Mousse

$5.49

Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

Chicken

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Tortillas

$0.75

Beans

$3.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

French Fries

$3.25

Fresh Onions

$1.00

Fresh Tomatoes

$1.25

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.75

Queso Blanco

$5.00

Salsa Casera Jalapeño

$1.00

Guac Side

$3.00

Salsa

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Enchilada Side

$2.50

Burrito Side

$7.00

Quesadilla Side

$5.00

Pupusas

$1.00

Side Soft Taco

$2.50

Taco Frito Side

$3.00

Burrito

$7.00

Side Lunch Burrito

$4.00

Taco Frito Side

$3.00

Beef

$5.00

Chhile Relleno Side

$4.00

Chile Relleno Side

$3.08

Chile Relleno Side

$3.00

Beverages

Water

Pibb

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Horchata

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Fresco De Melon

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Modelo N

$3.50

Corona

$3.75

XX

$3.50

Patron

$10.00

Cocktails

Paloma

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Sangria

$5.00

Cantarito

$10.00

Margarita

$5.00

Michelada

$8.00

Corona Extra

$3.50

Piña Colada

$8.00

Daiquiri

$5.00

Mojito

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.50+

Malibu Coconut Rum

$5.00+

Tequila/Mezcal

Patron

$10.00+

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$12.00+

1800 Reposado

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo

$7.00+

Hornitos

$6.00+

Espolon

$11.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00+

Ciroc

$8.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Whisky/Scotch

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Buchanan's

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Crown Royal Regal Apple

$7.00+

Fireball Cinnamon whisky

$5.00+

Draft

Modelo

$3.75+

Blue Moon

$4.00+

Miller Lite

$3.50+

Cervezas

Dos XX

$3.50

Tecate

$3.00

Corona LT

$3.50

Corona

$3.75

Coors LT

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Miller LT

$3.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Dos XX Lager

$3.50

Modelo Negra

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Ultra

$3.00

Corona Premier

$3.50

White Claw Mango

$4.00

Topo

$4.00

Coronita 7oz

$2.50

Modelo Esp.

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

