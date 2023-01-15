Sabor Latino
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Order a Taste of Latin to bring home with you!
Location
22 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit, MO 64063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stuey McBrew’s Tavern and Tables - 321 SE Main St
No Reviews
321 SE Main St Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurant
Libations & Company - 25 Southeast 3rd Street
No Reviews
25 Southeast 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64063
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lees Summit
PepperJax Grill - 12 - Lee's Summit
4.4 • 2,200
1720 NW Chipman Road Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurant
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
4.5 • 842
210 sw Greenwich dr Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurant