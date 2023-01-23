Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabor Latino

No reviews yet

6820 14th St W

Bradenton, FL 34207

Appetizers - Aperitivos

Arepa Con Queso

$4.00

Corn Cake Stuff with Cheese

Baleadas Con Carne (2)

$7.99

Flour Tortilla with Fried Beans, Cheese, Butter, and Grilled Steak

Baleadas Sencillas (2)

$4.99

Flour Tortilla with Fried Beans, Cheese, and Butter

Carne Asada Con Arepa

$9.99

Grilled Steak with Corn Cake and Cheese

Chicharron Con Arepita

$5.25

Stuffed Corn Cake with Fried Pork Skin

Chorizo Con Arepita

$4.00

Stuffed Corn Cake with Sausage

Empanadas (2)

$4.00

Stuffed Corn Cake

Morcilla Con Arepita

$4.50

Stuffed Corn Cake with Blood Sausage

Pandebono (1)

$1.50

Colombian Cheese Roll

Quesadilla De Pollo

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla with Salad, and Sour Cream

Sopa Del Dia

$4.99

Soup of the Day

Breakfast - Desayunos

Calentado Con Opcion

$11.99

Calentado con Carne Asada, Chorizo o Chicharron, Huevos Pericos, Fritos o Revueltos, Maduros y Arepit’s - Mixed Rice with Beans, Grilled Steak, Sausage or Fried Pork Skin, Eggs, Sweet Plantains and Mini Corn Cake

Desayuno Hondureno

$11.99

Frijoles Fritos, 2 Huevos, Carne Asada, Chorizo o Chicharron, Tortillas, Maduros y Mantequlla Crema - Re-Fried Beans, with Grilled Steak, Sausage, or Fried Pork Skin, Eggs, Sweet Plantain and Soft Cheese

Seafood - Mariscos

Arroz Con Camarones

$14.99

ARROZ AMARILLO CON CAMARONES - Rice with Shrimp

Asopado De Mariscos

$15.99

SOPA DE MARISCOS MIXTOS - Seafood Soup

Camarones

$14.99

CON OPCION: SALTADOS, ENCHILADAS, AL AJILLO, A LA CRIOLLA - Shrimp with Options - Sautéed, Spicy, Garlic, Grilled or House Sauce

Cazuela De Mariscos

$16.99

MARISCOS MIXTOS EN CREMA - Casserole of Mixed Seafood with Chefs Specialty Cream

Churrasco Marinero

$19.99

CHURRASCO CON MARINERO MIXTOS EN CREMA - Grilled Skirt Steak topped with Seafood and Chef’s Creamy Sauce

Filete De Tilapia En Crema O Asada

$14.99

FILETE DE TILAPIA EN CREMA O ASADA - Tilapia with Chef’s Specialty Cream or Grilled

Mar Y Tierra

$19.99

CHURRASCO CON CAMARONES AL AJILLO - Grilled Skirt Steak with Garlic Shrimp

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Fried Whole Tilapia

Salmon Asado

$15.99

Grilled Salmon

Tilapia Marinera

$19.99

FILETE DE TILAPIA CON MARISCOS MIXTOS EN CREMA - Tilapia topped with Seafood Mix made in a Chefs Creamy Sauce

Traditionals - Platos Tipicos

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

ARROZ AMARILLO CON POLLO, SERVIDO CON OPCION DE PLATANO O PAPAS - Yellow Rice with Chicken served with Plantains or French Fries

Bandeja Catracha

$15.99

2 BALEADAS SENCILLAS, ARROZ FRIJOLES, 2 HUEVOS. CHICHARRON, CHORIZO, CARNE ASADA Y MADUROS - Grilled Steak, Fried Pork Skin, 2 Fried Eggs, Sausage, Sweet Plantain, Rice, Beans, 2 Baleadas

Bandeja Paisa

$14.99

ARROZ, FRIJOLES, CARNE ASADA, CHICHARRON, HUEVO FRITO, AREPITA , Y MADUROS - Rice, Beans, Grilled Steak, Fried Pork Skin, Sausage , and Sweet Plantains - Option Blood Sausage

Bistec A Caballo

$14.99

BISTEC DE RES CON SALAD CRIOLLA Y 2 HUEVOS FRITOS - Steak mixed with House Sauce and 2 Fried Eggs

Carne Asada (Honduras)

$12.99

CHIMOL, FRIJOLES, ARROZ, QUESO, TAJADAS - Grilled Steak, Refried Bean, Rice, Cheese, Tortillas

Cazuela De Frijoles

$11.99

FRIJOLES, CHORIZO, CHICHARRON, MADUROS, CARNE ASADA Y PICO DE GALLO, SERVIDO CON ARROZ, HUEVO Y AREPITA - Beans, Sausages, Pork Skin, Sweet Plantains, Grilled Steak and Pico de Gallo Served with Rice, Eggs and Corn Cake

Chuleta Calena

$13.99

LOMO DE CERDO EMPANIZADO - Breaded Pork Loin, served with Rice, Beans, French Fries Or Salad

Ensalada Con Pechuga De Pollo

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

Fajitas (Pollo O Carne)

$13.99

POLLO/RES SOFRITO CON PIMENTO Y CEBOLLA, SERVIDO CON ARROZ, SOUR CREAM, FRIJOLES Y TORTILLAS - Fajitas (Chicken or Beef) with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, and Tortillas

Fajitas Mixtas (Mexico)

$16.99

CAMARONES, CARNE, POLLO, ARROZ, FRIJOLES, Y TORTILLAS - Mixed Fajitas (Mexican) Shrimp, Beef, Chicken, Rice, Beans and Tortillas

Lomo Saltado

$14.99

CARNE DE RES SALTADA CON TOMATE Y CEBOLLA, SERVIDO CON ARROZ Y PAPAS FRITAS - Grilled Beef Steak with Sautéed Onions and Tomatoes, Served with Rice and topped with French Fries

Burrito

$11.99

BURRITO MEXICANO CON POLLO O CARNE, LECHUGA, PICO DE GALLO Y QUESO, SERVIDO CON ARROZ Y FRIJOLES - Flour Tortilla stuffed with Chicken or Steak, Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce, Rice, Refried Beans on the side

Mofongo

$13.99

PLATANO VERDE MACHACADO CON CHICHARRON Y AJO, SERVIDO CON SU OPCION - Mashed Green Plantain with option so meat Beef, Pork, or Chicken

Paella

$16.99

MARISCOS MIXTOS CON ARROZ AMARILLO, SERVIDO CON ENSALDA Y TOSTONES - Rice with Mixed Seafood, Salad, and Fried Plantains

Pechuga Con Camarones Al Ajillo

$17.99

Chicken Breast with Shrimp and Garlic Sauce

Picada Sabor Latino

$24.99

COMBINACION DE CARNES: CHORIZO, CHICHARRON, CARNE FRITA, CARNE ASADA, MORCILLA, YUCA FRITA, AREPITAS, Y TOSTONES - Combination of Fried Meat with Green Plantains, Fried Casaba, & Mini Corn Cake

Tacos De Bistec/Pollo (4)

$9.99

4 TACOS MEXICANOS CON POLLO O CARNE, QUESO, CILANTRO Y CEBOLLA, SERVIDO CON LECHUGA Y PICO DE GALLO - 4 Corn Soft Tacos (Chicken or Steak) with Sour Cream, Lettuce and Pico de Gallo

A La Carte - Platos a la Carta

Bistec A La Criolla

$13.99

BISTEC DE RES CON SALSA CRIOLLA - Grilled Steak topped with Sautéed Onions

Bistec De Palomilla

$15.99

BISTEC DE CARNE FINA AL CARBON CON CEBOLLA - Sirloin Steak topped with Sautéed Onions

Bistec Encebollado

$13.99

BISTEC DE RES (CORTE DELGADO) CON BEOLLA - Grilled Steak topped with Sautéed Onions

Carne Asada

$11.99

BISTEC DE RES A LA PLANCHA - Grilled Steak

Carne Frita

$13.99

CARNE FRITA DE CERDO EN TROCITO CON CEBOLLA - Fried Diced Pork mixed with Sautéed Onions

Chuleta De Cerdo

$14.99

CHULETA DE CERDO CON HUESO - Pork Chops (Grilled or Fried)

Churrasco

$17.99

CARNE DE RES FINA AL CARBON - Grilled Skirt Steak

Desmechada (Ropa Vieja)

$13.99

CARNE DE RES DESMECHADA Y QUISADA - Shredded Beek Stew

Pechuga Apanada

$13.99

PECHUGA DE POLLO EMPANIZADA - Breaded Chicken

Pechuga De Pollo A La Plancha

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Brest

Weekend Specials

Ajiaco Colombiano

$13.99

CHICKEN AND POTATO SOUP

Sancocho De Gallina

$13.99

HEN STEW

Sancocho De Res

$13.99

BEEF RIBS SOUP

Sopa De Mondongo

$12.99

BEEF TRIPE STEW

Lados (Sides)

Aguacate

$2.49

Avocado

Arepitas

$2.49

Mini Corn Cakes

Arroz Blanco (White Rice)

$2.99

Encebollada (Sautéed Onions)

$3.00

Sautéed Onions

Ensalada

$3.99

House Salad

Frijoles (Beans)

$2.99

Huevos (Eggs)

$2.99

Mini Sopa Del Dia

$3.99

Red Beans or Rice

Mofongo Solo

$6.99

Mashed Green Plantains

Papas a la Francesa (French Fries)

$3.49

French Fries

Tortillas De Maiz (5)

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

Tostones O Maduros

$3.99

Fried Green Plantains

Yuca Frita (5)

$4.99

Fried Cazaba

Posters (Desserts)

Flan De Caramelo

$4.50

Flan De Queso

$4.50

Flan De Vainlla

$4.50

Vanilla Flan

Tres Leches

$4.50

3 Milks Pudding

Cuatro Leches

$4.50

Torta De Queso Y Frutas Tropicales

$4.29

Kid's Menu

Pechuguitas De Pollo Y Papas

$5.50

Chicken Fingers and French Fires

Salchi Papas

$5.50

Hotdog and French Fries

Especial Del Dia (Special of the Day)

Especial Del Dia Sancocho de Res

$12.99

Especial Del Dia Pollo A La Plancha

$9.99Out of stock

Especial Del Dia Ropa Vieja

$9.99Out of stock

Especial Del Dia Carne Asada

$9.99Out of stock

Especial Del Dia Chuleta de Cerdo

$9.99Out of stock

Especial Del Dia Bandeja Paisa

$9.99

Especial Del Dia Cazuela Frijol

$9.99Out of stock

Especial Del Dia Sancocho De Gallina

$12.99Out of stock

Especial Del Dia Chuleta Caleña

$9.99Out of stock

Drinks

Caprisun

$1.10

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$1.75

Colombiana

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Guanábana

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$1.50

Jugo Para Especial

$2.00

Limonada

$2.50Out of stock

Lulo

$3.00

Malta India 12oz

$2.75

Mango

$3.00

Jugo de Mango con azucar muy rico

Maracuyá

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mora

$3.00

Papaya

$3.00

Pony Malta 11.2oz

$2.75

Postobon Manzana

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Tamarindo

$3.00Out of stock

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.49

Water

$2.00

Fresa

$3.00

Bottled Beers

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Red Wine

Sample Red (Glass)

$8.00

Sample Red (Bottle)

$32.00

White Wine

Sample White (Glass)

$8.00

Sample White (Bottle)

$52.00

Rose

Sample Rose (Glass)

$9.00

Sample Rose (Bottle)

$40.00

Champagne

Sample Champagne (Glass)

$7.00

Sample Champagne (Bottle)

$37.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
6820 14th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207

