  • Home
  • /
  • Goose Creek
  • /
  • Sabor Latino: The Latin Taste Restaurant - 139 Red Bank Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabor Latino: The Latin Taste Restaurant 139 Red Bank Road

review star

No reviews yet

139 Red Bank Road

Goose Creek, SC 29445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Popular Items

Tlayuda (1 Carne/ Meat)

$16.00

A traditional Oaxacan cuisine, consisting of a large, thin, crunchy, toasted tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, 1 meat of choice and assorted toppings (cabbage, tomato and avocado)

Tlayuda (2 Carnes/ Meats)

$17.00

A traditional Oaxacan cuisine, consisting of a large, thin, crunchy, toasted tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, 2 meat of choice and assorted toppings (cabbage, tomato and avocado)

Tlayuda (3 Carnes/ Meats)

$18.00

A traditional Oaxacan cuisine, consisting of a large, thin, crunchy, toasted tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, 3 meat of choice and assorted toppings (cabbage, tomato and avocado)

Pupusa de Queso (Cheese Pupusa)

$2.50

A traditional Salvadoran dish, that contains cheese inside.

Individual Pupusa Revuelta (Meat Pupusa)

Individual Pupusa Revuelta (Meat Pupusa)

$3.25

A traditional Salvadoran dish, that contains meat (chicharron) and cheese inside. Comes with a side of pickled cabbage salad and pupusa sauce.

Pupusa con Queso y Frijol (Cheese and Beans Pupusa)

$3.25

A traditional Salvadoran dish, that contains cheese and beans inside.

Everyday Food

Tacos (Individual)

$3.00

Single Handmade tortilla that comes with meat of choice and assorted topping (onions, and cilantro). On the side is cucumber, lime and radish.

Torta

$11.00

A traditional Mexican sandwich consisting of meat, cheese, and assorted toppings (lettuce, avocado, onions, jalapenos, and tomatos). All Tortas come with a side of fries!

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$12.00

A traditional Mexican sandwich that includes a variety of different meats such as ham, chorizo (Mexican Sausage), breaded chicken, and hot dog sausage. Toppings include Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, Onions, Avocado, and Fried Egg. The Base spread is beans and mayonnaise.

Quesadilla (Harina)

$10.00

Flour Tortilla Quesadilla that comes with rice, beans and salad on the side !!

Quesadilla (Maiz)

$7.00

Handmade Tortilla with cheese and meat of choice. On the side is Cucumber, radish and lime !

Burritos

Burritos

$11.00

Flour Tortilla Burrito that comes with rice, beans, and salad on the side!

Sopes (Individual)

$3.50

Circle shaped handmade tortilla that comes with beans as its base; topped with meat of choice and assorted toppings (lettuce, tomate, avocado, cheese and sour cream)

Huaraches

$9.00

Oval shaped handmade tortilla that comes with beans as its base; topped with meat of choice and assorted toppings (lettuce, tomate, avocado, cheese and sour cream

Fajitas

$13.00

A Mexican dish made with sliced chicken, beef, OR shrimp with charred bell pepper strips and onions; Includes a side of rice, beans, salad, and flour tortilla.

Carne Azada

$13.50

A Mexican dish of grilled beef (Diezmillo) topped with grilled onions and grilled chili peppers; served with a side of rice, beans, salad, and flour tortilla.

Alambres

Alambres

$15.00
Bistec a la Mexicana

Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.50

Milanesa de Pollo

$13.50

Pollo a la Plancha

$13.75

Arepas

$9.00

Baleadas

$9.00

Sides

Rice (Arroz)

$3.50

Beans (Frijoles)

$3.50

French Fries (Papas Fritas)

$3.25

Guacamole

$3.50

Orden de Chiles Toreados (Chili Peppers)

$2.00

Orden de Tortillas (3 Tortillas)

$1.50

Orden de Cebollas Asadas (Regular Cooked Onions)

$1.00

Orden Cebollas Cambray (Cambray Onion)

$2.00

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.50

Glass Bottle Soda

Sangria

$2.50

Glass Bottle Soda

Sidral Mundet (Apple soda)

$2.50

Glass Bottle Soda

Maltin

$2.50

A 12 fl oz. Venezuelan malted, sweet beverage, somewhat similar to root beer. It's made from barley and 100% cane sugar, it's non-alcoholic, and drinking it provides a nourishing feeling!

Medio Litro de Coca (Half Liter of Coca Cola)

$3.00

Glass bottle Soda

Jamaica

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Agua de Tamarindo (Tamarind Water)

$4.00

Naturally made Tamarind water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in Hungry Leave Happy!

Location

139 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Goose Creek
orange starNo Reviews
107 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe - Goose Creek Location
orange starNo Reviews
214 St. James Avenue Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Gilligan’s of Goose Creek - Goose Creek
orange starNo Reviews
219 Saint James Ave Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
orange star3.9 • 172
8601 S Antler Dr North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurantnext
Nowhere Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7128 Henry E Brown Jr Blvd Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Betty's - North Charleston
orange star4.6 • 1,283
7800 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Goose Creek

Heroes Pub
orange star4.5 • 404
1030 Redbank Rd,Ste A Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Goose Creek
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston