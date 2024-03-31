Sabor Nayarit Bar and Grill 206 S Ben St
No reviews yet
206 S Ben St
Plano, IL 60545
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Starters
- Guacamole$9.88
Fresh avocado, cilantro, onion, tomatoes and lime
- Queso Dip$9.88
White cheese rich, and creamy with chips
- Queso Fundido$9.99
Melted cheese topped with pico
- Nachos De La Casa$10.40
Served with melted Mexican cheese, re-fried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac
- Mini Taquitos$12.46
6 de-fried corn tortilla rolls filled with chicken over lettuce and guac. Topped with sour cream, cheese and pico
- Supreme Fries$10.40
Served with melted Mexican cheese, re-fried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac
- Chips & Salsa$4.50
Del Mar
- Sm Ceviche Camaron$16.64
Raw shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, and Serrano pepper garnished with avocado slices and served with tostadas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illne
- Lg Ceviche Camaron$23.92
Raw shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, and Serrano pepper garnished with avocado slices and served with tostadas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illne
- Sm Ceviche Pescado$15.60
Fish marinated fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, and avocado slices served with tostadas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
- Lg Ceviche Pescado$22.88
Fish marinated fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, and avocado slices served with tostadas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
- Ceviche De Pulpo$16.64
Octopus marinated in fresh lime juice, onion, cilantro, tomato, and Serrano pepper garnished with avocado slices served with tostadas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, esp
- Small El Duo Ceviche$18.20
Fish and shrimp ceviche. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Lge El Duo Ceviche$23.92
Fish and shrimp ceviche. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- 4 Empanadas$11.96
Shrimp empanadas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- 8 Empanadas$22.88
Shrimp empanadas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- 6 Ostiones$12.48
Fresh raw oysters garnished with lime
- 12 Ostiones$21.84
Fresh raw oysters garnished with lime
- 6 Ostiones Preparados$18.20
Fresh raw oysters topped with shrimp, octopus, and pico
- 12 Ostiones Preparados$29.64
Fresh raw oysters topped with shrimp, octopus, and pico
- Camarones Mango Habanero$18.60
Breaded shrimp tossed with mango habanero sauce. Served with ranch dressing, carrots, and celery
Ala Carta
- Tacos$3.50
- Tostadas$5.72
Beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Tosta Shrimp ceviche$7.28
Shrimp ceviche
- Tosta Fish ceviche$6.24
Fish ceviche
- Tostada Pulpo$9.88
Octopus ceviche
- Tamal$2.99
Topped with sauce red or green and cheese
- Enchilada a la carte$3.50
- Chile relleno a la carte$6.99
- Sope a la carte$4.50
- Flauta$4.00
Sides
- Beans$3.10
- Rice$3.38
- Fries$3.64
- Guacamole*$4.14
- Crema - Sour Cream$2.34
- Cactus$3.12
- Queso Dip*$3.10
- Chiles Toreados - Grilled Jalapeños$1.99
- Avocado$3.00
- Shredded Cheese$2.06
- Garlic Bread$2.06
- Nayarit Sauce$4.14
- Mole sauce$3.99
- Side Chips$2.50
- Side Mayonnaise$1.50
- Side fresh jalapeño$2.10
- Side cebollitas$3.50
- Side pico$1.50
- Side tortillas$1.89
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.44
Flour tortilla with melted cheese
- Vegie Quesadilla$13.00
Grill vegetables green, red peppers, onions, spinach cheese
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.52
Marinated shredded chicken and cheese
- Steak Quesadilla$14.04
Tender chopped steak and cheese
- Pastor Quesadilla$14.04
Marinated pork and cheese
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.56
Grilled marinade shrimp, roasted red pepper and cheese
Del Chef
- Parrillada para 2$49.42
Skirt steak, grilled chicken, pork chops, rib tips, chorizo, cactus, grilled green onions and jalapeños, and Oaxaca cheese. Served on a hot grill with rice and beans. Tortillas of your choice flour or corn
- Parrillada para 4$82.16
Skirt steak, grilled chicken, pork chops, rib tips, chorizo, cactus, grilled green onions and jalapeños, and Oaxaca cheese. Served on a hot grill with rice and beans. Tortillas of your choice flour or corn
- Super Molcajete$39.00
Marinated skirt steak, grilled chicken, marinated pork, cactus, grilled veggies and jalapeños and Oaxaca cheese. Served in hot stone bowl with rice and beans. Tortillas of your choice flour or corn
- Parrillada para 2 con Langostinos$62.40
Skirt steak, grilled chicken, pork chops, rib tips, chorizo, marinated prawns and shrimp, cactus, grilled peppers, Oaxaca cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños. Served on a hot grill with rice and beans. Tortillas of your choice flour or corn
- Parrillada para 4 con Langostinos$91.52
Skirt steak, grilled chicken, pork chops, rib tips, chorizo, marinated prawns and shrimp, cactus, grilled peppers, Oaxaca cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños. Served on a hot grill with rice and beans. Tortillas of your choice flour or corn
Kids
- Chicken Fingers$7.80
Crispy breaded chicken strips served with fries
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla*$7.80
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese served with rice and beans
- Kids Tacos*$7.80
Two of your choice corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Served with rice and bean
- Burger and Fries$7.80
Grilled ground beef patty. Served with lettuce and tomatoes
- Kids Burrito$7.80
Flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese and with your choice of meat chicken, or ground beef
House Specialties
- Tampiquena$29.99
Our signature marinated grilled skirt steak with one cheese mole enchilada, served with cactus, grilled jalapeños, green onions, and tortillas
- Mar Y Tierra$32.50
Marinated tender skirt steak topped with grilled sautéed shrimp, served with cactus, grilled jalapeños, green onions, and tortillas
- A La Mexicana$18.20
Your choice of tender chopped marinade skirt steak or chicken made with our spicy salsa, onions, and cilantro. Served with cactus and tortillas
- Pollo a La Parrilla$18.20
Marinated grilled chicken breast. Served with grilled green onions, cactus, and tortillas
- Chimichanga$15.60
Flour tortilla filled with meat of your choice: chicken, steak, beef or veggies, beans, cheese topped with sour cream and guacamole
- Flautas$14.04
Your choice chicken, beef or steak. Topped with sour cream, cheese and guacamole
- Enchiladas$13.52
3 corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, pork, cheese, veggie or steak. Your choice of sauce: green, red, mole or white sauce with cheese and sour cream
- Chiles Rellenos$15.60
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce
- Carnitas Dinner$17.16
Slow-roasted pork served with cactus, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Tamale Dinner$14.04
Three tamales with your choice of meat pork, chicken or peppers and cheese and salsa green, red or mole
- Pechuga Guadalajara$22.86
Grill chicken breast topped with queso dip and chorizo
- Quesa Tacos$16.62
3 chicken quesadillas, crunchy corn tortilla with onion and cilantro
- Carne asada$28.50
Birria
Combos
Burritos
Tortas
Fajitas
- Deluxe Fajitas$22.88
Skirt steak, marinated chicken, and grilled shrimp
- Steak Fajitas$21.84
Skirt steak strips
- Chicken Fajitas$18.70
Tender marinated chicken
- Shrimp Fajitas$21.84
Grilled shrimp
- Carnitas Fajitas$18.72
Tender marinaded roast pork
- Veggie Fajitas$16.12
A medley of fresh veggies. Seasoned grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and zucchini
Salads
- Taco Salad$11.96
Crispy flour tortilla shell served with lettuce, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, pico, and guac
- Fajita Taco Salad$14.04
Steak or grilled chicken with sautéed onions and peppers served with lettuce, beans, cheese sour cream, pico de gallo, and guac
- Shrimp Salad$15.60
Lettuce tossed with grilled shrimp, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, avocado, and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Salad$15.08
Lettuce tossed with marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, and avocado. Served with your choice of dressing
- Chopped Salad$15.08
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, cilantro, corn, black beans and tortilla strips. Choice your dressing - chicken or steak
Cocteles
- Sm Coctail Camaron$18.20
- Lg Coctail Camaron$24.96
- Sm Coctail Camaron y pulpo$20.80
- Lg Coctail Camaron y Pulpo$28.08
- Small Vuelve a La Vida$22.00
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, clams, crab, and oysters. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Large Vuelve a La Vida$29.12
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, clams, crab, and oysters. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Small Mendigo$20.80
Chopped octopus and shrimp. Hot cocktail topped with Serrano pepper
- Large Mendigo$28.08
Chopped octopus and shrimp. Hot cocktail topped with Serrano pepper
Caldos
Mariscos
- Langostinos Estilo Nayarit$20.28
Prawns cooked in our special house-nayarit sauce with rice and salad
- Charola De Langostinos$41.00
Tray of prawns in our special house-nayarit sauce
- Mejillones$30.16
Mussels in your choice of sauce: kora or nayarit house sauce
- Mejillones Con Mariscos$42.64
Mussels in our spicy house sauce with shrimp, octopus, and crab meat on top
- Aguachiles$22.88
Shrimp cooked and marinated in fresh lime juice served with red onions and cucumber
- Aguachiles Molcajete$34.32
A combination of raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, octopus in lime juice and red onion, and cucumber served in a molcajete
- Small Patas De Jaiba
Crab legs in butter, garlic buttered, or in our house-nayarit sauce
- Large Patas De Jaiba
Crab legs in butter, garlic buttered, or in our house-nayarit sauce
- Small La Bolsa$34.32
Shrimp, crab legs, mussels, polish sausage, potato and corn. Marinated with garlic and your choice of hot or medium sauce served in a bag. Sm
- Medium La Bolsa$57.20
Shrimp, crab legs, mussels, polish sausage, potato and corn. Marinated with garlic and your choice of hot or medium sauce served in a bag. Sm
- Large La Bolsa$78.00
Shrimp, crab legs, mussels, polish sausage, potato and corn. Marinated with garlic and your choice of hot or medium sauce served in a bag. Sm
- Small Levanta Muertos$37.44
Crab legs, clams, shrimp octopus, mussels, scallops, and oysters marinated with our hose-nayarit sauce
- Large Levanta Muertos$69.64
Crab legs, clams, shrimp octopus, mussels, scallops, and oysters marinated with our hose-nayarit sauce
- Molcajete Kora$38.48
Mussels, crab legs, imit. Crab meat, shrimp, fish, octopus, and scallops. Served on our hot stone
- Molcajete Nayarit$38.48
Mussels, crab legs, prawns, imit. Crab meat, shrimp, fish, octopus, and scallops. Served with our special house-nayarit sauce on our hot stone
- Small Paella Nayarit$39.52
Rice mixed with a combination of seafood in our house-nayarit sauce
- Large Paella Nayarit$71.76
Rice mixed with a combination of seafood in our house-nayarit sauce
- Pina Rellena$24.44
Stuffed pineapple with shrimp, octopus, and crab. Made with our house sauce. Topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, salad, and garlic bread
- Camarones Cucaracha$26.00
Crunchy shrimp (with shell) sautéed with chile sauce
- La Torre Del Sabor Nayarit$24.83
A tower of fish ceviche, shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops. Garnished with avocado
- Pulpo$22.88
Octopus with your choice of sauce: diablo, garlic, ranchero, veracruzana or nayarit sauce. Served with rice, salad, and garlic bread
- Chapuzon$34.84
Octopus, shrimp, and oysters. Made with our house-nayarit sauce
CAMARONES
- Camarones Ala Diablo$19.99
Shrimp in our special spicy red sauce
- Camarones Al Ajo$19.99
Sautéed shrimp in garlic sauce
- Camarones Del Rancho$19.99
Shrimp in our special ranchero sauce
- Camarones Ala Veracruzana$19.99
Shrimp cooked with tomato sauce, peppers, and green olives
- Camarones Empanizados$19.99
Breaded shrimp
- Camarones Fiesta$19.99
Shrimp wrapped in bacon filled with cheese
- Camarones Nayarit$19.99
Shrimp in our special house-nayarit sauce
- Tacos De Camaron$14.56
Three shrimp tacos, breaded or grilled. Corn tortilla topped with house coleslaw. Served with fries
Pescado Entero
- Huachgo Al Natural$35.00
Fried red snapper
- Huachgo Banado$38.00
Fried red snapper topped with your choice: diablo, garlic, ranchero, veracruzana or nayarit sauce
- Huachgo Relleno Nayarit$44.00
Red snapper in our house-sauce with shrimp, crab and octopus
- Mojarra Frita$17.68
Fried tilapia al natural
- Mojarra Banada$19.76
Fried tilapia topped with your choice: diablo, garlic, ranchero, veracruzana or nayarit sauce
- Mojarra Rellena Nayarit$24.96
Fried tilapia in our house-sauce with shrimp, crab and octopus
Filetes
- Filete a la Diabla$16.64
Fish fillet in our special spicy red sauce
- Filete Al Ajo$16.64
Sautéed fish fillet in garlic sauce
- Filete Ranchero$16.64
Fish fillet in our special ranchero sauce
- Filete a La Veracruzana$14.00
Fish fillet cooked with tomato sauce, peppers and green olives
- Filete Empanizado$16.64
Breaded fish fillet
- Filete Nayarit$15.00
Fish fillet in our special nayarit sauce
- Filete Relleno$22.88
Fish fillet topped with seafood mixed
- Tacos De Pescado$14.56
Three fish tacos breaded or grilled. Corn tortilla topped with house coleslaw. Served with fries
BAR MENU
MARGARITAS
- Hose Margarita$7.00
- FRUIT MARGARITA$7.50
- NAYARITA$13.50
- PATRON MARGARITA$12.50
- Patron Fruit Marg$13.50
- JALAPEÑO PINEAPPLE$13.50
- MEZCALRITA$10.50
- SMOKED PINEAPPLE$11.00
- CUCUMBER$11.00
- BEER-RITA$13.50
- COCONUT$10.50
- BLUE MARGARITA$9.50
- LA MANGONARITA$14.50
- BLUEBERRY MARGARITA$10.50
- Jalapeño Margarita$11.00
- Large House marga$11.00
- Larg Fruit mar$12.00
- Skinny Marga$11.00
COCKTAILS
BEER WINE
- Modelo$5.00
- Negra Modelo$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Corona Premier Estrella Jalisco$5.00
- Tecate$5.00
- XX Lager$5.00
- XX Amber$5.00
- Pacifico$5.00
- Victoria$5.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- MGD$4.00
- Stella$4.00
- Michelob ultra$4.00
- N/A corona$5.00
- Cabernet$6.50
- Merlot$6.50
- Chardonnay$6.50
- Pinot Grigio$6.50
TEQUILA
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Patron REPOSADO$11.00
- Patron ANEJO$12.00
- Don Julio silver$9.00
- Don Julio REPOSADO$11.00
- Don Julio ANEJO$13.00
- Don Julio 70$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$29.00
- Don Julio 1942 rosado$26.00
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 1800 ANEJO$12.00
- 1800 Coconut$9.00
- 1800 Cristalino$16.00
- CENTENARIO Plata$8.00
- CENTENARIO REPOSADO$10.00
- Gran Centenario$25.00
- HORNITOS$9.00
- 7 LEGUAS ANEJO$12.00
- 7 LEGUAS Silver$10.00
- 7 LEGUAS 7 Decadas$20.00
- HERRADURA silver$9.00
- HERRADURA REPOSADO$12.00
- Cazadores$9.00
- Casa Dragonets$16.00
- Casa amigos ANEJO$15.00
- Casa amigos REPOSADO$12.00
- Casa amigos Silver$11.00
- AVION$12.00
- Maestro Dobbel$12.00
- Gran coramino cristalino$16.00
- Corralejo REPOSADO$9.00
- Corralejo extra ANEJO 1821$24.00
- Clase Azul RESPOSADO$26.00
- Clase Azul Plata$32.00
- Clase Azul ANEJO$35.00
- Clase Azul Ultra$230.00
- Ocho$18.00
- Clase Azul Gold$34.00
- 1800 Milenio$26.00
- Maestro Dobbel Cristalino$39.00
- Maestro Dobbel 50$45.00
- HERRADURA Generation Suprema$24.00
- Tequila Don Felix$14.00
- Juan Tequila$16.00
- Cantera Negra Silver$13.00
- Canters Negra Repo$16.00
- Tres Generations
- Gran Maya
- Gran Corralejo$25.00
- Adictivo
- Patron Cielo
- El Gran Patron$90.00
- El Senor De Los Cielos$8.00
SPIRITS
- 7 Seagram
- Absolut
- Amaretto
- Bacardi
- Baileys
- Beefeater
- Belvedere
- Bombay
- Buccanas 12
- Buccanas 18
- Captain Morgan
- Casa Amigos mezcal
- Chivas Regal
- Clase Azul Mezcal
- Contreau
- Crown Royal
- Crown Royal Apple
- Crown Royal Reserve
- El Silencing mezcal
- Grand marnier
- Greygoose
- Hennessy
- Jack Daniel’s
- Jagermeiter
- Jim bean
- Knob creek
- Licorice 43
- Makers mark
- Malibu
- Peerless bourbon
- Peerless rye
- Remy Martin
- Sky pineapple
- Sky vodka
- Tenquery
- Tito’s
- Two Brother mezcal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
206 S Ben St, Plano, IL 60545
Photos coming soon!