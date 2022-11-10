Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabor Peru New Haven

review star

No reviews yet

56 Main Street Anx

New Haven, CT 06512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lomo Montado
Three Milks cake
12oz Aji Verde

Appetizer

Trio Sabor Peru

$28.00

Choice of mussels, tiger milk, fried seafood mixed ( Jalea ) or Ceviche.

Choros a la Chalaca

$18.00

Mussels, onion, tomato cliantro and lime juice.

Especial choros a la chalaca

$22.00

Mussels, onion, tomato cliantro and lime juice & mixed seafood

Anticucho

$18.00

Beef Heart skewer and Tripe.

Pancita

$18.00

Combinado

$20.00

Beef Heart skewer and Tripe.

Salchipapa

$12.00

Sliced hot dog with french fries.

Salchipapa Especial

$14.00

Sliced hot dogs, french fires with egg.

Chicharron de Calamar

$15.00

Deep Fried squid.

Leche de Tigre

$12.00

Seafood Cocktail

Papa a la Huancaina

$12.00

Boli potato with peruvian creamy sauce.

Yucca A La Huancaina

$14.00

Ceviches

Ceviche Mixto

$18.00

Shrimp, fish, calamari, mussel, marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato

Ceviche de Pescado

$17.00

Fish marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato

Ceviche de Mariscos

$18.00

Calamri, shrimp and mussle, marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato

Ceviche de Camarones

$20.00

Shrimp marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato

Tiradito de Pescado

$18.00

Fish marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato

Carnes

Bistek A lo Pobre

$20.00

Including French fries, eggs, sweet plantains, cheese.

Bistek

$18.00

Steak including, french fries, salad.

Bistec Encebollado

$19.00

Including sautee onions and tomatoes over the steak and golden potato.

Churrasco Encebollado

$26.00

Churrasco a lo Pobre

$26.00

Premium steak including French fries, eggs, sweet plantains, cheese.

Churrasco Especial

$28.00

Premium steak Sautee shrimp, French fries, hot dog and fried cheese.

Churrasco

$20.00

Chaufas

Arroz Chaufa

$13.00

Peruvian fried vegetarian rice with green onions, red pepper and eggs.

Chaufa de Pollo

$18.00

Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and chicken

Chaufa de Carne

$18.00

Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and steak.

Chaufa de Mariscos

$20.00

Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and chicken and seafood mixed.

Chaufa Especial

$20.00

Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and chicken, beef & shrimp.

Chaufa de Camarones

$20.00

Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and shrimp.

Chaufa Supremo

$24.00

Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and chicken, beef & calamari.

Especialidades

Aji de Gallina

$18.00

Shredded chicken with potatoes and spicy sauce with.

Arroz con Camarones

$22.00

Seafood rice & sarsa criolla.

Arroz con Mariscos

$22.00

Seafood rice & sarsa criolla.

Camarones al Ajillo

$22.00

Shrimp in garlic sauce, white rice and fried yucca.

Especial Sabor Peru

$28.00

Steamed fillet fish and mixed seafood ever peruvian yellow sauce with rice.

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$18.00

Pescado a lo Macho

$22.00

Fried fillet fish, seafood sauce with white rice.

Pescado en Salsa de Camarones

$24.00

Fillet fish with shrimp sauce with white rice.

Pescado Sudado

$18.00

Steamed fillet fish with rice.

Pescado Sudado con Mariscos

$24.00

Steamed fillet fish with rice and seafood.

Seco Combinado

$20.00

Beef, peruvian beans and criolla salad.

Jaleas

Jalea Personal

$22.00

Fried mixed seafood for one person

Jalea Familiar

$45.00

fried mixed seafood, family size

Se Salio el Mar

$40.00

Jalea & Fish Ceviche.

Tacu Tacu

Tacu Tacu Pescado Frito

$22.00

Peruvian canario beans mixed with rice, Fried fillet fish and sarsa criolla or salad.

Tacu Tacu Churrasco

$26.00

Peruvian canario beans mixed with rice, Premium steak and sarsa criolla or salad.

Tacu Tacu Bistec

$22.00

Peruvian canario beans mixed with rice, steak and sarsa criolla or salad.

Tacu Tacu Lomo

$22.00

Peruvian canario beans mixed with rice, steak and sarsa criolla or salad.

Tacu Tacu A lo Macho

$26.00

Mixed seafood over sauce.

Saltados

Lomo Saltado

$18.00

Beef with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.

Lomo a lo Pobre

$22.00

Lomo Montado

$20.00

Pollo Saltado

$18.00

Chicken with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.

Saltado de Camarones

$22.00

Shrimp with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.

Saltado de Mariscos

$20.00

Seafood mixed with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.

Saltado Vegetariano

$13.00

Choice vegetarian with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.

Sopas

Caldo de Gallina

$15.00

Hen soup.

Sopa de Mariscos

$22.00

Seafood soup with noodles.

Chupe de Camarones

$22.00

Shrimp soup.

Chupe de Pescado

$20.00

Fish soup.

Parihuela

$22.00

Mixed seafood soup.

Pescados Fritos

Tilapia Entera

$20.00

Whole Fried fish , yucca, white rice and sarsa criolla.

Pardo Rojo

$24.00+

Fried Red spanper, yucca, white rice and sarsa criolla.

Trucha Frita

$22.00

Fried Trout, yucca, white rice and sarsa criolla.

Filete de Pescado Frito

$18.00

Fried fillet fish, yucca, white rice and sarsa criolla.

Tallarines

Tallarines Verdes

Spaghetti pesto peruvian style white golden brown potato or Yellow Peruvian pepper sauce

Tallarines a la Huancaina

Tallarines Saltados

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$18.00

Saute tomatoes, red onions, red bell pepper, cilantro, and spaghetti with chicken.

Tallarin Saltado de Mariscos

$20.00

Saute tomatoes, red onions, red bell pepper, cilantro, and spaghetti with seafood mixed.

Tallarin Saltado Especial

$22.00

Saute tomatoes, red onions, red bell pepper, cilantro, and spaghetti with beef, chicken & shrimp.

Tallarin Saltado de Camarones

$22.00

Saute tomatoes, red onions, red bell pepper, cilantro, and spaghetti with shrimp.

Chicharrones

Chicharron de Pollo

$18.00

Breaded chicken, french fries white rice and salad.

Chicharron de Camarones

$22.00

Breaded shrimp, french fries white rice and salad.

Chicharron de Pescado

$18.00

Breaded fish, french fries white rice and salad.

Porciones

Arroz Amarillo

$8.00

Yellow rice.

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

White rice.

Ensalada Regular

$6.00

Regular salad.

Frijoles Canario

$6.00

Peruvian beans.

Maduros

$6.00

Sweet Plantain.

Maduros con Queso

$8.00

Sweet Plantain with cheese.

Papas Fritas

$6.00

French Fries.

Queso Frito

$6.00

Fried Cheese.

Sarsa Criolla

$5.00

Tostones

$6.00

Fried plantain.

Yucca Frita

$6.00

Fried yucca.

12oz Aji Verde

$5.00

Green Sauce

12oz Chanchita

$5.00

Fried Corn

12oz Huancaina

$8.00

Desserts

ICECREAM

$8.00

Peruvian fruit lucuma ice cream

Three Milks cake

$8.00

Churros

$7.00

Selva Negra

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake

Can Sodas

Inca Kola

$3.00

Trpical

$3.00

Strawberry Soda

Coca cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Manzana

$3.00

Apple soda

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Natural Juice

Glass Chicha Morada

$3.00

1LT. Chicha Morada

$15.00

Papaya

$6.00

Maracuya

$6.00

Passion Fruit

Guanabana

$6.00

Mora

$6.00

Blackberry

Mango

$6.00

Pina

$6.00

Pineapple

Beverage

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle Seltzer Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

KIDS Menu

kid Chicharron de Pollo

$12.99

Kid Chicharron de Pescado

$12.99

Kid Bistek

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unique Traditional Peruvian cuisine, Come in and enjoy!

Location

56 Main Street Anx, New Haven, CT 06512

Directions

Gallery
Sabor Peru image
Sabor Peru image
Sabor Peru image

Similar restaurants in your area

WHARF CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
555 LONG WHARF DRIVE NEW HAVEN, CT 06810
View restaurantnext
Fair Haven Oyster Co. - 307 Front Street
orange starNo Reviews
307 Front Street New Haven, CT 06513
View restaurantnext
The Greek Olive
orange star4.1 • 380
402 Sargent Drive New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Sally's Apizza
orange star4.0 • 2,420
237 Wooster St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Next Door - New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
175 Humphrey St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
470 James Street New Haven, CT 06513
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Haven
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
New Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Guilford
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston