Sabor Peru New Haven
56 Main Street Anx
New Haven, CT 06512
Popular Items
Appetizer
Trio Sabor Peru
Choice of mussels, tiger milk, fried seafood mixed ( Jalea ) or Ceviche.
Choros a la Chalaca
Mussels, onion, tomato cliantro and lime juice.
Especial choros a la chalaca
Mussels, onion, tomato cliantro and lime juice & mixed seafood
Anticucho
Beef Heart skewer and Tripe.
Pancita
Combinado
Beef Heart skewer and Tripe.
Salchipapa
Sliced hot dog with french fries.
Salchipapa Especial
Sliced hot dogs, french fires with egg.
Chicharron de Calamar
Deep Fried squid.
Leche de Tigre
Seafood Cocktail
Papa a la Huancaina
Boli potato with peruvian creamy sauce.
Yucca A La Huancaina
Ceviches
Ceviche Mixto
Shrimp, fish, calamari, mussel, marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato
Ceviche de Pescado
Fish marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato
Ceviche de Mariscos
Calamri, shrimp and mussle, marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato
Ceviche de Camarones
Shrimp marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato
Tiradito de Pescado
Fish marinated in freshly squeezed key lime & garnish with lettuce corn and sweet potato
Carnes
Bistek A lo Pobre
Including French fries, eggs, sweet plantains, cheese.
Bistek
Steak including, french fries, salad.
Bistec Encebollado
Including sautee onions and tomatoes over the steak and golden potato.
Churrasco Encebollado
Churrasco a lo Pobre
Premium steak including French fries, eggs, sweet plantains, cheese.
Churrasco Especial
Premium steak Sautee shrimp, French fries, hot dog and fried cheese.
Churrasco
Chaufas
Arroz Chaufa
Peruvian fried vegetarian rice with green onions, red pepper and eggs.
Chaufa de Pollo
Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and chicken
Chaufa de Carne
Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and steak.
Chaufa de Mariscos
Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and chicken and seafood mixed.
Chaufa Especial
Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and chicken, beef & shrimp.
Chaufa de Camarones
Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and shrimp.
Chaufa Supremo
Peruvian fried rice with green onions, red pepper, eggs and chicken, beef & calamari.
Especialidades
Aji de Gallina
Shredded chicken with potatoes and spicy sauce with.
Arroz con Camarones
Seafood rice & sarsa criolla.
Arroz con Mariscos
Seafood rice & sarsa criolla.
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp in garlic sauce, white rice and fried yucca.
Especial Sabor Peru
Steamed fillet fish and mixed seafood ever peruvian yellow sauce with rice.
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
Pescado a lo Macho
Fried fillet fish, seafood sauce with white rice.
Pescado en Salsa de Camarones
Fillet fish with shrimp sauce with white rice.
Pescado Sudado
Steamed fillet fish with rice.
Pescado Sudado con Mariscos
Steamed fillet fish with rice and seafood.
Seco Combinado
Beef, peruvian beans and criolla salad.
Jaleas
Tacu Tacu
Tacu Tacu Pescado Frito
Peruvian canario beans mixed with rice, Fried fillet fish and sarsa criolla or salad.
Tacu Tacu Churrasco
Peruvian canario beans mixed with rice, Premium steak and sarsa criolla or salad.
Tacu Tacu Bistec
Peruvian canario beans mixed with rice, steak and sarsa criolla or salad.
Tacu Tacu Lomo
Peruvian canario beans mixed with rice, steak and sarsa criolla or salad.
Tacu Tacu A lo Macho
Mixed seafood over sauce.
Saltados
Lomo Saltado
Beef with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.
Lomo a lo Pobre
Lomo Montado
Pollo Saltado
Chicken with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.
Saltado de Camarones
Shrimp with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.
Saltado de Mariscos
Seafood mixed with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.
Saltado Vegetariano
Choice vegetarian with sauteed tomatoes, red onions, French fries white rice.
Sopas
Pescados Fritos
Tallarines
Tallarines Saltados
Tallarin Saltado de Pollo
Saute tomatoes, red onions, red bell pepper, cilantro, and spaghetti with chicken.
Tallarin Saltado de Mariscos
Saute tomatoes, red onions, red bell pepper, cilantro, and spaghetti with seafood mixed.
Tallarin Saltado Especial
Saute tomatoes, red onions, red bell pepper, cilantro, and spaghetti with beef, chicken & shrimp.
Tallarin Saltado de Camarones
Saute tomatoes, red onions, red bell pepper, cilantro, and spaghetti with shrimp.
Chicharrones
Porciones
Arroz Amarillo
Yellow rice.
Arroz Blanco
White rice.
Ensalada Regular
Regular salad.
Frijoles Canario
Peruvian beans.
Maduros
Sweet Plantain.
Maduros con Queso
Sweet Plantain with cheese.
Papas Fritas
French Fries.
Queso Frito
Fried Cheese.
Sarsa Criolla
Tostones
Fried plantain.
Yucca Frita
Fried yucca.
12oz Aji Verde
Green Sauce
12oz Chanchita
Fried Corn
12oz Huancaina
Can Sodas
Natural Juice
Beverage
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Unique Traditional Peruvian cuisine, Come in and enjoy!
56 Main Street Anx, New Haven, CT 06512