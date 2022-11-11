Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabor Salvadoreño

3213 Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Breakfast Platters

One Egg

$5.99

One Egg w/ Meat

$7.49

Two Eggs

$7.49

Two Eggs w/ Meat

$9.99

Extra Egg

$1.49

Breakfast Combos

Breakfast Sample

$11.99

Two scrambled eggs, ham and two bacon strips

Hungry Special

$13.99

Two pancakes or two french toast, two eggs any style, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Big Three

$13.99

Three eggs any style, three bacon strips and three sausage

Grilled Steak

$17.99

Steak with fried onions, three eggs

Patty Breakfast

$13.99

Two eggs any style, two bacon trips, two party sausage and ham

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$8.49

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Spinach Omelette

$11.99

Bacon Omelette

$11.99

Sausage Omelette

$11.99

Ham Omelette

$11.99

Western Omelette

$11.99

Ham, green pepper, onion

Spanish Omelette

$12.99

Ham, green pepper, onion, tomato

Garden Omelette

$12.99

Peppers, onions, spinach and mushroom with diced tomatoes

Mexican Omelette

$12.99

Homemade chorizo, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes

BYO Omelette

$12.99

Four ingredients w/ limit of two meats

Skillets

Ultimate Skillet

$13.99

Roasted peppers and onion, spinach, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and seasoned red skinned potatoes. Served on a hot skillet, topped w/ two eggs, italian sausage and shredded cheddar cheese

Veggie Skillet

$13.99

Roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and seasoned red skinned potatoes. Served on a hot skillet, topped w/ two white scrambled eggs

Mexican Chorizo Skillet

$14.95

Homemade Mexican sausage, roasted peppers and onions, mushrooms, seasoned red skinned potatoes. Served on a hot skillet topped w/ shredded cheddar cheese and two eggs

Farm Skillet

$11.99

Two eggs, roasted peppers and onion on a bed of red skinned potatoes. Served on a hot skillet topped with sausage

The House Best Skillet

$13.99

Three fresh scrambled eggs ala mexicana, jalapeno, onion, tomato, diced ham, two strips of bacon, and two sausage links over a bed of seasoned red-skinned potatoes

Burritos

Bacon Avocado Burrito

$11.49

Three scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Bacon and Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Three scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Sausage Burrito

$10.99

Three scrambled eggs, sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Spanish Burrito

$11.99

Three scrambled eggs, diced ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Burrito House Style

$11.99

Three scrambled eggs, ham, crispy bacon, sausage, fried onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.49

Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Egg, Meat Sandwich

$5.49

Egg, Meat, Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Huevo con Chorizo Sandwich

$6.49

Egg Sandwich House Style

$8.49

w/ Ham, Bacon, Sausage, cheese, home fries, fried onions, and jalapeno

Pancakes

Short Stack (2) Pancakes

$4.99

Full Stack (3) Pancakes

$7.49

Short Stack/2 Eggs

$7.99

Full Stack/2 eggs

$9.99

French Toast

Short Stack (2) French Toast

$5.49

Full Stack (3)

$8.49

Short Stack/ 2 Eggs

$8.49

Full Stack/ 2 Eggs

$10.49

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$6.99

Plain Waffle, 2 Eggs

$9.99

House Best Waffle Delight

$12.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage Link

$3.50

Ham

$3.49

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Home Fries

$3.50

Toast

$2.99

Kaiser Roll

$2.99

Portuguese Roll

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Oatmeal Bowl

$5.49

Salvadorenan Breakfast

El Salvadoreno Breakfast

$12.99

Fried green beans with eggs served with cream, fresh cheese, mix rice beans (casamiento) and three handmade tortillas

Carne Deshilada con Huevo

$14.99

Desayuno Fiesta (Party Breakfast)

$12.99

Tipico Salvadoreno (Typical Salvadorian Breakfast)

$13.99

Desayuno Sencillo (Simple Breakfast)

$11.99

Platano Frito con frijoles

$8.00

Huevo con Chorizo

$13.99

Mexican Breakfast

HUevos Rancheros

$11.99

Paisano Breakfast

$12.99

Grande Mexican Breakfast

$18.99

Steak Grande Mexican Breakfast

$18.99

Huevos Divorciados

$11.99

Huevos Divorciados a Caballo

$18.99

Tostadas Rancheras

$9.99

Typical Salvadorian Style

Plato Boqueado

$19.99

Grilled steak, chicken, pork and shrimp, homemade pork sausage, grilled jalapeno with cheese, fried salvadorian tortilla, fresh cucumber, tomatoes & avocado

Vatellita Tipica Salvadorena

$18.99

Fried yucca with small dry fish three enchiladas, three chicken pastel, three homemade pork sausage, fried sweet plantain, refried beans, fried tortillas and grilled soft hard cheese

Chicken Enchilada

$11.49

(3) crispy homemmade tortilla with beans, cabbage, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and shredded cheese

Ground Beef w/ Vegetables Enchilada

$12.99

(3) crispy homemmade tortilla with beans, cabbage, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and shredded cheese

Elote Tamales

$10.50

3 Per order

Chicken Tamales

$9.00

3 Per order

Pork Tamales

$10.00

3 Per order

Yuca Frita con Pescado y Curtido

$11.00

Yuca Frita con Chicharron y Curtido

$11.00

Pupusas

(1) Corn Pupusas

$3.99

(1) Rice Pupusas

$3.99

(3) Corn Pupusas

$11.99

(3)Rice Pupusas

$12.99

(3) Shrimp and Cheese CORN Pupusa

$13.00

(3) Shrimp and Cheese RICE Pupusa

$14.00

(1) Shrimp and Cheese CORN Pupusa

$4.49

(1) Shrimp and Cheese RICE Pupusa

$4.99

Mexican Style

Nachos

$10.99+

Crispy tortillas in pieces with refried beans, diced tomatoes,

Sincoraniszadas

$10.99

Flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno pepper

Tlayuda*

$16.99

Choice of any meat gigantic crispy tortilla, topped w/ beans, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeno, oaxaca cheese

Empanadas de Pollo

$11.99

Corn tortilla with chickens auteed in red sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream and fresh mexican cheese

Mexican Tamales

$10.00+

3 per order

Quesadillas

$8.49+

Cheddar cheese with sliced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno peppers in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

Chicken Fingers

$9.99+

Comes w/ French Fries

Mozzarella Stick

$8.49

Jalapeno peppers

$8.49

French Fries

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Onion Rings

$5.99

Curly Fries

$5.50

International

Pollo con Tajadas

$12.49

Fried green banana chips, fried chicken, freshs sliced cabbage, marinade onions, red sauce and a secret dressing

Baleadas

(3 per order) homemade flour tortilla

Cencilla

$8.99

beans, cheese, and cream

Special

$10.49

beans, cheese, cream, eggs and avocado

Suprema

$11.99

beans, cheese, cream, eggs, avocado, chorizo or ham

Burrita Baleada

$14.00

beans, cheese, cream & steak or chicken

Tajadas de Platano

$14.00

Fried green plantain, green banana or zambos chips, topped with ground beef, fresh sliced cabbage salad, marinade onions, red sauce and a secret dressing

Tajadas de Zambos con Carne

$14.00

Fried green plantain, green banana or zambos chips, topped with ground beef, fresh sliced cabbage salad, marinade onions, red sauce and a secret dressing

Platano Maduro Relleno

$8.00

whole fried plantain covered ground beef, fresh sliced cabbage and grated cheese

Catrachitas

$11.00

3 corn fried tortillas topped with re-fried beans, cream and grated cheeese

Enchiladas Hondurenas

$13.99

2 fried corn tortillas topped with ground beef, fresh sliced cabbage, sliced tomatoes, sliced boiled eggs, red sauce and grated cheese

Gringas

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken and melted string cheese, topped with chimol

Tipico Hondureno

$17.99

grill steak, rice, refried beans, hard cheese, pico de gallo and 3 corn tortillas

Bandeja Catracha

$18.99

grill steak, white rice, pico de gallo, avocado, refried beans, scrambled eggs, slice ripe plantain, and 3 tortillas

Bandeja Paisa a Colombiana

$20.99

frayed meat, colombian sausage, pork ring, white rice, slice ripe plain & avocado topped with fried eggs

Bandeja International

$16.49

2 pupusas, 2 pasteles, 2 tacos dorados, 2 enchiladas

Churrasco Ecuatoriano

$19.49

Skirt steak, white rice, avocado, salad, french fries topped with two fried eggs

Bone-In Pork Chop

$18.99

con camarones sasonados

Grill Chicken Breast

$17.99

Top Sirlon

$17.99+

all three base inclye cajun shrimp topper, sauteed onions & garlic lemon, choice two side for complete your meal

Tacos Dorrados

$9.99

5 crispy tacos with fresh cabbage grated hondureno cheese and tomatoes

Platillos Salvadorenos

Skirt Steak Churrasco Tradicional

$24.99

Grilled chuck steak, salvadorian sausage, served with rice, chimol, grill jalapeno, salad, avocado and 3 homemade tortillas

Sirloin Churrasco Tradicional

$19.99

Grilled chuck steak, salvadorian sausage, served with rice, chimol, grill jalapeno, salad, avocado and 3 homemade tortillas

Parrillada

$19.99

Grilled beef ribs, chicken dark meat, Salvadorian sausage, served with casamiento mix rice and beans, salad and 3 tortillas

Carne Azada

$17.99

grilled chick steakw ith casamiento mix rice and beans, chimol, and three tortillas, Salvadorian cheese & avocado

Especial Chalateco

$17.99

Grilled chick sterak served with rice, salad, cuajada (fresh cheese), avocado and three homemade tortilla

Bisteck Encebollado

$16.99

Sauteed steak and onion served with rice, salad and tortillas

Steak Bisteck Sudado

$16.99

Sweated steak or chicken with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and sauce served with rice salad and tortillas

Chicken Bisteck Sudado

$13.99

Sweated steak or chicken with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and sauce served with rice salad and tortillas

Bisteck Guizado

$16.99

Steak in a homemmade sauce withpotatoes and carrot served with rice, salad and tortillas

Pollo Guizado

$14.99

Chicken white sauce, potatoes, carrot served with rice, salad and tortillas

Ropa Vieja

$16.99

mix unfried meat with vegetables served with rice, salad and 3 tortillas

Parrillada Mixta Vegetarian

$29.99

grilled steack, grileld chicken, grilled jumbo shrimo served with mix vegetables and oven potatoes

Carne a la Parrilla

$17.99

Grilled chick steak served with rice, refried beans, mix vegetables, cebollines and tortillas

Pollo Azado

$14.99

charbroiled chicken with rice, salad and tortillas

Pollo Encremado

$14.99

Chicken with cream sauce served with rice, salad and tortillas

Pechuga a la Plancha

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, salad and tortillas

Salpicon

$16.99

Ground boiled meat prepared with mint, radish and red onion served with rice, salad and tortillas

Lomo de Cerdo al Grille

$17.99

Served with rice, refried beans, hard cheese, chimol and tortillas

Chuleta de Puerco

$16.99

Two pork chops served with rice, salad and tortillas

Chile Relleno Salvadoreno

$14.99

Green pepper stuffed with ground beef and vegetables served with rice, salad and tortillas

Guisquil (Chayote) Rellena

$14.99

Squash stuffed with cheese cover with egg in red sauce served with rice, salad, and tortillas

Papa Rellena

$14.99

Papa stuffed with cheese cover with egg in red sauce served with rice, salad, and tortillas

Costilla de Puerco Entomatada

$16.99

Fried ribs topped with tomatoes and onion served with rice, refried beans, and three tortillas

Platos Mexicanos

Pollo a la Mexicana

$14.99

Grilled chicken sauteed with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro served with rice, beans and tortillas

Lengua a la Mexicana

$19.99

Beef tongue sauteed with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$17.99

Beef steak sauteed with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Barbacoa de Chivo

$19.99

Mexican style goat served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas

Barbacoa de Res

$19.99

Mexican style goat served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

Served with rice & beans topped w/ Mexican Cheese, sour cream and onions

Steak Enchiladas

$15.99

Served with rice & beans topped w/ Mexican Cheese, sour cream and onions

Chicken Chilaquiles

$14.99

Served with rice & beans topped w/ Mexican Cheese, sour cream and onions

Steak Chilaquiles

$15.99

Served with rice & beans topped w/ Mexican Cheese, sour cream and onions

Chile Relleno Poblano

$14.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese or chicken served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chuletas de Puerca

$16.99

2 pork chops served with rice, beans, and three homemade tortillas

Chicken Emoladas Oaxaquenas

$15.99

Served with rice and beas topped with fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, and onions

Steak Emoladas Oaxaquenas

$17.99

Served with rice and beas topped with fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, and onions

Flautas

$12.99

Four fried rolls tortilals with chicken, topped w/ lettice, tomatoes, onion, Mexican Cheese and sour cream served w/ rice & beans

Chicken Burritos

$12.99

Flour tortillas stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, avocado served with fresh salad

Beef Burritos

$13.99

Flour tortillas stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, avocado served with fresh salad

Chicken Milanesa

$16.99

served with rice, salad, and tortillas

Steak Milanesa

$17.99

served with rice, salad, and tortillas

Costillas en Salsa Verde

$17.99

Fried ribs topped with green or red sauce served with rice, beans and three tortillas

Pollo con Mole

$17.99

Chicken drums with mole oxaqueno with rice, beans, and three homemade tortillas

Cecina de Res

$17.99

Grilled salt cured beef served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled cheese, nopales and tortillas

Chicken Chimichangas

$16.99

Three flour tortillas rolls with sautreed in red sauce with green and red peppers and onion served with rice and beans

Steak Chimichangas

$17.99

Three flour tortillas rolls with sautreed in red sauce with green and red peppers and onion served with rice and beans

Carne a la Tapinquena

$21.99

Grilled steak two chicken enmoladas with choice red or green chicken enchiladas, served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled jalapeno, nopales, cebollas, cambray with rice and beans

Entomatadas

$14.99+

served with rice and beans

Molcajete de Cantina

$39.99

Charbroiled spicy mexican sausage, Mexican cheese, spicy pork meat, grilled steak, grilled chicken breast, grilled spicy jumbo shrimp, nopales, cambray, onions, avocado served with rice, beans, and 6 homemade tortillas

Chile Ajo de Puerco

$17.99

Pork meat, red spicy sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas

Fajitas

$16.99+

3 flour tortillas and sauteed onions red and green peppers served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, 3 tortas

Mariscos/Seafoods

Camarones a la Mexicana

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed w/onions, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper, served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas or tostones

Camarones al Ajillo

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed w/ our homeemade garlic served with rice, beans, salad

Camarones Acapulco

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in homemade sauce topped with American Cheese, served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas or tostones

Camarones Empanizados

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded, served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas or tostones

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp in chipotle sauce

Camarones a la Parrilla

$20.99

Jumbo grilled shrimps served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas or tostones

Camarones a la Plancha

$20.99

Serve with rice, beans, salad, tortillas and tostones

Filete de Pescado al Ajillo

$17.99

Filete of fish homemade garlic sauce served with rice and salad

Mojarra Frita

$19.99

Fried mojarra served with rice, beans, salad and three homemade tortillas

Huachinango

$24.99

Red snapper pan fried accompanied w/ rice and salad

Cocktail de Camarones

$16.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Vuelve a la Vida

$17.99

Cocktail mixto, shrimp, calamari, clams, ostiones, pulpo, pulpa de jaiba, mixed with onions, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, sauce

Ceviche de Pescado

$16.99

Fish tilapia, cured w/ lemon juice mixed w/ onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro

Ceviche Mixto

$17.99

Fish, shrimps, calamari, scallops, clams cured with lemon juice mixed with onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado and sabor salvadoreno secret seasonings

Ceviche de Camarones

$16.99

Shrimps cured w/ lemon juice mixed w/ onions, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado

Shrimp tempura

$16.99

Fried shrimp come with fried hot peppers and house dressing

Fried Calamari

$16.99

served on a bed of salad with marinara sauce

Jallea de Mariscos

$24.99

Deep fried seafood with fried green plantain and fried yuca

Paella de Mariscos

$17.99+

Riced mixed with seafood, calamari, camarones, clams, mussels

Mariscada sabor Salvadoreno

$41.99

Breaded seafood, marinero rice, ceviche mixto, tostones y yuca frita

Tres Golpes

$19.99

Shrimp, black clam and fish ceviche

Sudado de Mariscos

$19.99

Clams, shrimp, calamari, octopus, mussels, sauteed with tomato and onions served with white rice and salad

Salmon a Vapor

$17.99

Salmon seasoned & steam cooked served w/mashed potatoes and veg

Clams al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Ostiones

$12.99+

Wraps

Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.99

our famous 8oz steak and American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.99

our famous 8oz chicken steak and American Cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Wrap

$11.99

Crispy chicken parmigiana w/ sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Filled with broccoli, green pepper, spinach, mushroom and American Cheese

BBQ Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.99

our fried chicken tender topped with zesty BBQ Sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken wrapped in romaine, croutons, red onions, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Deluxe

$13.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

Flounder Fish Burger

$13.99

Double Cheese Burger

$13.99

Mexicana Cheeseburger

$14.99

California Burger

$14.99

Texas Burger

$14.99

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$14.99

Cheesesteak

Regular Steak

$7.50+

Cheesesteak

$8.50+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.00+

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.00+

Hot Dessert

Quesadilla Salvadorena

$4.99

Nuegados de Yuca con Panela y Manjar

$6.99

Empanadas de Platano

$10.00

Torreja con Panela, de Dulce y Chilate

$10.00

Dessert

Flan Napolitano

$6.49

Pastel Tres Leche

$6.49

Cheesecake

$4.99

Platano Flanbeado

$5.99

Ice Cream

$3.50

Tostadas

Pollo Tostadas

$12.99

Chicken

Bisteck Tostadas

$13.99

Steak

Carnitas Tostadas

$13.99

Pork

Pastor Tostadas

$14.99

Spicy Pork with pineapple

Chorizo Tostadas

$13.99

Mexican sausage

Cabeza Tostadas

$13.99

Beef head

Lengua Tostadas

$17.99

Beef Tongue

Carne Enchilada Tostadas

$13.99

Spicy Pork

Chivo Tostadas

$14.99

Goat

Mixtos Tostadas

$14.99

Mix

De Ceviche al Mojo de Ajo Tostadas

$17.99

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Steak Tacos

$14.99

Pastor Tacos

$17.99

Beef Tongue Tacos

$12.99

Pork Tacos

$12.99

Mexican Sausage Tacos

$12.99

Goat Tacos

$12.99

Beef Head Tacos

$12.99

Taco Mixtos Tacos

$12.99

Spicy Pork meat Tacos

$12.99

Pork Ears Tacos

$12.99

Alambre Tacos

$14.99

Beef, chicken, bacon, ham, onions, red and green peppers, jalapeno, poblano peppers, quesillo

California Tacos

$12.99+

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Crunch Tacos

$11.99

Crispy Tortillas with ground beed, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream

Cemitas Poblanas

Jamon Cemitas Poblanas

$12.99

Carnitas Cemitas Poblanas

$12.99

Pollo Cemitas Poblanas

$12.99

Carne Azada Cemitas Poblanas

$12.99

Carne Enchilada Cemitas Poblanas

$12.99

Milanesa de Pollo Cemitas Poblanas

$12.99

Milanesa de Bisteck Cemitas Poblanas

$12.99

Tortas

Al Pastor Tortas

$13.99

Spicy pork meat with grilled onions and pineapple

Cubana Tortas

$13.99

Breaded beef, sausage, ham

Hawaiiana Tortas

$13.99

Spicy pork fillet, ham, pineapple

Rusa Tortas

$13.99

Spicy Mexican sausage and ham

Mixta Tortas

$14.99

Grilled chicken, steak and spicy pork

Bisteck Encebollado Tortas

$13.99

Grilled steak

Milanesa Chicken Tortas

$12.99

Milanesa Steak Tortas

$13.99

Chilanga Tortas

$13.99

Grilled steak spicy pork and ham

Chorizo con huevo Tortas

$13.99

Spicy Mexican sausage and eggs

Oaxaquena Tortas

$13.99

Chicken with mole

Poblana Tortas

$13.99

Grilled salt cured steak, chicken with mole

Ranchera Tortas

$12.99

Steak sauted with ranchero sauce diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, cilantro and marinades sauce

Rajas Tortas

$11.99

Potatoes, spicy. Mexican sausage and poblano peppers

Tapinquena Tortas

$14.99

Atlixco Tortas

$12.99

Spicy pork leg, ham and pork cheese

A La Diabla Tortas

$12.99

Spicy pork leg, ham, grilled steak in chipotle sauce

Sopes

Pollo Sopes

$12.99

Chicken

Bisteck Sopes

$13.99

Beef

Carnitas Sopes

$13.99

Pork

Carne Enchilada Sopes

$13.99

Spicy Pork

Chorizo Sopes

$13.99

Mexican Sausage

Pastor Sopes

$14.99

Spicy Pork with pineapple

Lengua Sopes

$13.99

Beef Tongue

Chivo Sopes

$15.99

Goat

Mixto Sopes

$14.99

Mix

Cabeza de Res Sopes

$13.99

Beef Head

Huaraches

Polta Huaraches

$12.99

Chicken

Bisteck Huaraches

$13.99

Steak

Carnitas Huaraches

$13.99

Pork

Pastor Huaraches

$14.99

Spicy pork w/ pineapple

Cabeza de Res Huaraches

$13.99

Beef Head

Chorizo Huaraches

$13.99

Spicy Mexican Sausage

Lengua Huaraches

$13.99

Beef tongue

Carne Enchilada Huaraches

$13.99

pork spicy

Chivo Huaraches

$15.99

goat

Mixto Huaraches

$14.99

mix

Caldo/Soup

Pancita de Res

$16.99

Beef trip soup

caldo de Res

$16.99

Beef soup

Caldo de Gallina Vieja

$15.99

Old hen soup

Sopa de Pollo

$6.99+

Chicken Soup

Mondongo

$16.99

Beef soup, feet and tripe

Sopa de Pescado

$17.99

Fish soup

Caldo de Camarones

$17.99

Shrimp soup, w/ vegetables served w/ 3 tortillas

7 Mares caldo de Mariscos

$22.99

Sauteed shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, crabs and clams with regular or mexican sauce

Crableg Clusters

$29.99

Salad

Grilled Chrimp Salald

$16.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled garlic shrimp, dry cranberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrot, almonds, avocado, red onion with raspberry dressing

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Ham, boiled egg and provolone cheese, turkey, touch of oregano

Garden Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, hot pepper, green peppers, cucumber and feta cheese w/ red oil vinegar

Side Orders

Arroz

$3.50

Yellow rice

Frijoles

$3.99

Refried beans

Guacamole

$6.95

Aguacate

$3.99

Tostones

$3.99

Platano Fritos

$3.99

Cebolla Chambray

$3.99

Fried salted onions

Pico De Gallo

$3.99

Chopped tomato, cilantro, onion, jalapeno

3 Tortillas

$3.00

homemade tortillas

Chiles Toreados

$3.00

salted and fried jalapeno

Queso mexicano

$4.99

Cold Beverages

Salvadorian Soda

$3.50

Fanta Mexican Soda

$3.50

Bong

$3.50

Bananas Soda

$3.50

Soda 20oz

$3.50

Agua Botella

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate - Salvadorean Style

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Arroz de Leche

$3.99

Atote de Elote

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata Salvadorena

$4.49

Sebada

$3.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Horchata mexicana de arroz

$3.50

Jamaca

$3.50

Guanabana

$3.50

Maracuya

$3.50

Maranon

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

You can also give us a call at 609-345-0808

Location

3213 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

