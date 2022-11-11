- Home
- Atlantic City
- Sabor Salvadoreño
Sabor Salvadoreño
3213 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Breakfast Combos
Breakfast Sample
Two scrambled eggs, ham and two bacon strips
Hungry Special
Two pancakes or two french toast, two eggs any style, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Big Three
Three eggs any style, three bacon strips and three sausage
Grilled Steak
Steak with fried onions, three eggs
Patty Breakfast
Two eggs any style, two bacon trips, two party sausage and ham
Omelettes
Plain Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Spinach Omelette
Bacon Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Ham Omelette
Western Omelette
Ham, green pepper, onion
Spanish Omelette
Ham, green pepper, onion, tomato
Garden Omelette
Peppers, onions, spinach and mushroom with diced tomatoes
Mexican Omelette
Homemade chorizo, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes
BYO Omelette
Four ingredients w/ limit of two meats
Skillets
Ultimate Skillet
Roasted peppers and onion, spinach, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and seasoned red skinned potatoes. Served on a hot skillet, topped w/ two eggs, italian sausage and shredded cheddar cheese
Veggie Skillet
Roasted peppers and onion, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and seasoned red skinned potatoes. Served on a hot skillet, topped w/ two white scrambled eggs
Mexican Chorizo Skillet
Homemade Mexican sausage, roasted peppers and onions, mushrooms, seasoned red skinned potatoes. Served on a hot skillet topped w/ shredded cheddar cheese and two eggs
Farm Skillet
Two eggs, roasted peppers and onion on a bed of red skinned potatoes. Served on a hot skillet topped with sausage
The House Best Skillet
Three fresh scrambled eggs ala mexicana, jalapeno, onion, tomato, diced ham, two strips of bacon, and two sausage links over a bed of seasoned red-skinned potatoes
Burritos
Bacon Avocado Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Bacon and Cheese Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Sausage Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Spanish Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, diced ham, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Burrito House Style
Three scrambled eggs, ham, crispy bacon, sausage, fried onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Breakfast Sandwiches
Pancakes
French Toast
Breakfast Sides
Salvadorenan Breakfast
El Salvadoreno Breakfast
Fried green beans with eggs served with cream, fresh cheese, mix rice beans (casamiento) and three handmade tortillas
Carne Deshilada con Huevo
Desayuno Fiesta (Party Breakfast)
Tipico Salvadoreno (Typical Salvadorian Breakfast)
Desayuno Sencillo (Simple Breakfast)
Platano Frito con frijoles
Huevo con Chorizo
Mexican Breakfast
Typical Salvadorian Style
Plato Boqueado
Grilled steak, chicken, pork and shrimp, homemade pork sausage, grilled jalapeno with cheese, fried salvadorian tortilla, fresh cucumber, tomatoes & avocado
Vatellita Tipica Salvadorena
Fried yucca with small dry fish three enchiladas, three chicken pastel, three homemade pork sausage, fried sweet plantain, refried beans, fried tortillas and grilled soft hard cheese
Chicken Enchilada
(3) crispy homemmade tortilla with beans, cabbage, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and shredded cheese
Ground Beef w/ Vegetables Enchilada
(3) crispy homemmade tortilla with beans, cabbage, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and shredded cheese
Elote Tamales
3 Per order
Chicken Tamales
3 Per order
Pork Tamales
3 Per order
Yuca Frita con Pescado y Curtido
Yuca Frita con Chicharron y Curtido
Pupusas
Mexican Style
Nachos
Crispy tortillas in pieces with refried beans, diced tomatoes,
Sincoraniszadas
Flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno pepper
Tlayuda*
Choice of any meat gigantic crispy tortilla, topped w/ beans, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeno, oaxaca cheese
Empanadas de Pollo
Corn tortilla with chickens auteed in red sauce topped with lettuce, sour cream and fresh mexican cheese
Mexican Tamales
3 per order
Quesadillas
Cheddar cheese with sliced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno peppers in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream
Chicken Fingers
Comes w/ French Fries
Mozzarella Stick
Jalapeno peppers
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Cheese Fries
Chicken Wings
Onion Rings
Curly Fries
International
Pollo con Tajadas
Fried green banana chips, fried chicken, freshs sliced cabbage, marinade onions, red sauce and a secret dressing
Baleadas
(3 per order) homemade flour tortilla
Cencilla
beans, cheese, and cream
Special
beans, cheese, cream, eggs and avocado
Suprema
beans, cheese, cream, eggs, avocado, chorizo or ham
Burrita Baleada
beans, cheese, cream & steak or chicken
Tajadas de Platano
Fried green plantain, green banana or zambos chips, topped with ground beef, fresh sliced cabbage salad, marinade onions, red sauce and a secret dressing
Tajadas de Zambos con Carne
Fried green plantain, green banana or zambos chips, topped with ground beef, fresh sliced cabbage salad, marinade onions, red sauce and a secret dressing
Platano Maduro Relleno
whole fried plantain covered ground beef, fresh sliced cabbage and grated cheese
Catrachitas
3 corn fried tortillas topped with re-fried beans, cream and grated cheeese
Enchiladas Hondurenas
2 fried corn tortillas topped with ground beef, fresh sliced cabbage, sliced tomatoes, sliced boiled eggs, red sauce and grated cheese
Gringas
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken and melted string cheese, topped with chimol
Tipico Hondureno
grill steak, rice, refried beans, hard cheese, pico de gallo and 3 corn tortillas
Bandeja Catracha
grill steak, white rice, pico de gallo, avocado, refried beans, scrambled eggs, slice ripe plantain, and 3 tortillas
Bandeja Paisa a Colombiana
frayed meat, colombian sausage, pork ring, white rice, slice ripe plain & avocado topped with fried eggs
Bandeja International
2 pupusas, 2 pasteles, 2 tacos dorados, 2 enchiladas
Churrasco Ecuatoriano
Skirt steak, white rice, avocado, salad, french fries topped with two fried eggs
Bone-In Pork Chop
con camarones sasonados
Grill Chicken Breast
Top Sirlon
all three base inclye cajun shrimp topper, sauteed onions & garlic lemon, choice two side for complete your meal
Tacos Dorrados
5 crispy tacos with fresh cabbage grated hondureno cheese and tomatoes
Platillos Salvadorenos
Skirt Steak Churrasco Tradicional
Grilled chuck steak, salvadorian sausage, served with rice, chimol, grill jalapeno, salad, avocado and 3 homemade tortillas
Sirloin Churrasco Tradicional
Grilled chuck steak, salvadorian sausage, served with rice, chimol, grill jalapeno, salad, avocado and 3 homemade tortillas
Parrillada
Grilled beef ribs, chicken dark meat, Salvadorian sausage, served with casamiento mix rice and beans, salad and 3 tortillas
Carne Azada
grilled chick steakw ith casamiento mix rice and beans, chimol, and three tortillas, Salvadorian cheese & avocado
Especial Chalateco
Grilled chick sterak served with rice, salad, cuajada (fresh cheese), avocado and three homemade tortilla
Bisteck Encebollado
Sauteed steak and onion served with rice, salad and tortillas
Steak Bisteck Sudado
Sweated steak or chicken with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and sauce served with rice salad and tortillas
Chicken Bisteck Sudado
Sweated steak or chicken with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and sauce served with rice salad and tortillas
Bisteck Guizado
Steak in a homemmade sauce withpotatoes and carrot served with rice, salad and tortillas
Pollo Guizado
Chicken white sauce, potatoes, carrot served with rice, salad and tortillas
Ropa Vieja
mix unfried meat with vegetables served with rice, salad and 3 tortillas
Parrillada Mixta Vegetarian
grilled steack, grileld chicken, grilled jumbo shrimo served with mix vegetables and oven potatoes
Carne a la Parrilla
Grilled chick steak served with rice, refried beans, mix vegetables, cebollines and tortillas
Pollo Azado
charbroiled chicken with rice, salad and tortillas
Pollo Encremado
Chicken with cream sauce served with rice, salad and tortillas
Pechuga a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, salad and tortillas
Salpicon
Ground boiled meat prepared with mint, radish and red onion served with rice, salad and tortillas
Lomo de Cerdo al Grille
Served with rice, refried beans, hard cheese, chimol and tortillas
Chuleta de Puerco
Two pork chops served with rice, salad and tortillas
Chile Relleno Salvadoreno
Green pepper stuffed with ground beef and vegetables served with rice, salad and tortillas
Guisquil (Chayote) Rellena
Squash stuffed with cheese cover with egg in red sauce served with rice, salad, and tortillas
Papa Rellena
Papa stuffed with cheese cover with egg in red sauce served with rice, salad, and tortillas
Costilla de Puerco Entomatada
Fried ribs topped with tomatoes and onion served with rice, refried beans, and three tortillas
Platos Mexicanos
Pollo a la Mexicana
Grilled chicken sauteed with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro served with rice, beans and tortillas
Lengua a la Mexicana
Beef tongue sauteed with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Bisteck a la Mexicana
Beef steak sauteed with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Barbacoa de Chivo
Mexican style goat served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas
Barbacoa de Res
Mexican style goat served with rice, beans, and homemade tortillas
Chicken Enchiladas
Served with rice & beans topped w/ Mexican Cheese, sour cream and onions
Steak Enchiladas
Served with rice & beans topped w/ Mexican Cheese, sour cream and onions
Chicken Chilaquiles
Served with rice & beans topped w/ Mexican Cheese, sour cream and onions
Steak Chilaquiles
Served with rice & beans topped w/ Mexican Cheese, sour cream and onions
Chile Relleno Poblano
Poblano pepper stuffed with melted cheese or chicken served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chuletas de Puerca
2 pork chops served with rice, beans, and three homemade tortillas
Chicken Emoladas Oaxaquenas
Served with rice and beas topped with fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, and onions
Steak Emoladas Oaxaquenas
Served with rice and beas topped with fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, and onions
Flautas
Four fried rolls tortilals with chicken, topped w/ lettice, tomatoes, onion, Mexican Cheese and sour cream served w/ rice & beans
Chicken Burritos
Flour tortillas stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, avocado served with fresh salad
Beef Burritos
Flour tortillas stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, avocado served with fresh salad
Chicken Milanesa
served with rice, salad, and tortillas
Steak Milanesa
served with rice, salad, and tortillas
Costillas en Salsa Verde
Fried ribs topped with green or red sauce served with rice, beans and three tortillas
Pollo con Mole
Chicken drums with mole oxaqueno with rice, beans, and three homemade tortillas
Cecina de Res
Grilled salt cured beef served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, grilled cheese, nopales and tortillas
Chicken Chimichangas
Three flour tortillas rolls with sautreed in red sauce with green and red peppers and onion served with rice and beans
Steak Chimichangas
Three flour tortillas rolls with sautreed in red sauce with green and red peppers and onion served with rice and beans
Carne a la Tapinquena
Grilled steak two chicken enmoladas with choice red or green chicken enchiladas, served with salad, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled jalapeno, nopales, cebollas, cambray with rice and beans
Entomatadas
served with rice and beans
Molcajete de Cantina
Charbroiled spicy mexican sausage, Mexican cheese, spicy pork meat, grilled steak, grilled chicken breast, grilled spicy jumbo shrimp, nopales, cambray, onions, avocado served with rice, beans, and 6 homemade tortillas
Chile Ajo de Puerco
Pork meat, red spicy sauce served with rice, beans, tortillas
Fajitas
3 flour tortillas and sauteed onions red and green peppers served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, 3 tortas
Mariscos/Seafoods
Camarones a la Mexicana
Jumbo shrimp sauteed w/onions, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper, served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas or tostones
Camarones al Ajillo
Jumbo shrimp sauteed w/ our homeemade garlic served with rice, beans, salad
Camarones Acapulco
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in homemade sauce topped with American Cheese, served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas or tostones
Camarones Empanizados
Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded, served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas or tostones
Camarones a la Diabla
Jumbo shrimp in chipotle sauce
Camarones a la Parrilla
Jumbo grilled shrimps served with rice, beans, salad, tortillas or tostones
Camarones a la Plancha
Serve with rice, beans, salad, tortillas and tostones
Filete de Pescado al Ajillo
Filete of fish homemade garlic sauce served with rice and salad
Mojarra Frita
Fried mojarra served with rice, beans, salad and three homemade tortillas
Huachinango
Red snapper pan fried accompanied w/ rice and salad
Cocktail de Camarones
Shrimp Cocktail
Vuelve a la Vida
Cocktail mixto, shrimp, calamari, clams, ostiones, pulpo, pulpa de jaiba, mixed with onions, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, sauce
Ceviche de Pescado
Fish tilapia, cured w/ lemon juice mixed w/ onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro
Ceviche Mixto
Fish, shrimps, calamari, scallops, clams cured with lemon juice mixed with onion, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado and sabor salvadoreno secret seasonings
Ceviche de Camarones
Shrimps cured w/ lemon juice mixed w/ onions, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado
Shrimp tempura
Fried shrimp come with fried hot peppers and house dressing
Fried Calamari
served on a bed of salad with marinara sauce
Jallea de Mariscos
Deep fried seafood with fried green plantain and fried yuca
Paella de Mariscos
Riced mixed with seafood, calamari, camarones, clams, mussels
Mariscada sabor Salvadoreno
Breaded seafood, marinero rice, ceviche mixto, tostones y yuca frita
Tres Golpes
Shrimp, black clam and fish ceviche
Sudado de Mariscos
Clams, shrimp, calamari, octopus, mussels, sauteed with tomato and onions served with white rice and salad
Salmon a Vapor
Salmon seasoned & steam cooked served w/mashed potatoes and veg
Clams al Mojo de Ajo
Ostiones
Wraps
Cheesesteak Wrap
our famous 8oz steak and American cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
our famous 8oz chicken steak and American Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Wrap
Crispy chicken parmigiana w/ sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Veggie Wrap
Filled with broccoli, green pepper, spinach, mushroom and American Cheese
BBQ Chicken Tender Wrap
our fried chicken tender topped with zesty BBQ Sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken wrapped in romaine, croutons, red onions, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Burgers
Hot Dessert
Dessert
Tostadas
Pollo Tostadas
Chicken
Bisteck Tostadas
Steak
Carnitas Tostadas
Pork
Pastor Tostadas
Spicy Pork with pineapple
Chorizo Tostadas
Mexican sausage
Cabeza Tostadas
Beef head
Lengua Tostadas
Beef Tongue
Carne Enchilada Tostadas
Spicy Pork
Chivo Tostadas
Goat
Mixtos Tostadas
Mix
De Ceviche al Mojo de Ajo Tostadas
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Steak Tacos
Pastor Tacos
Beef Tongue Tacos
Pork Tacos
Mexican Sausage Tacos
Goat Tacos
Beef Head Tacos
Taco Mixtos Tacos
Spicy Pork meat Tacos
Pork Ears Tacos
Alambre Tacos
Beef, chicken, bacon, ham, onions, red and green peppers, jalapeno, poblano peppers, quesillo
California Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Fish Tacos
Crunch Tacos
Crispy Tortillas with ground beed, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream
Cemitas Poblanas
Tortas
Al Pastor Tortas
Spicy pork meat with grilled onions and pineapple
Cubana Tortas
Breaded beef, sausage, ham
Hawaiiana Tortas
Spicy pork fillet, ham, pineapple
Rusa Tortas
Spicy Mexican sausage and ham
Mixta Tortas
Grilled chicken, steak and spicy pork
Bisteck Encebollado Tortas
Grilled steak
Milanesa Chicken Tortas
Milanesa Steak Tortas
Chilanga Tortas
Grilled steak spicy pork and ham
Chorizo con huevo Tortas
Spicy Mexican sausage and eggs
Oaxaquena Tortas
Chicken with mole
Poblana Tortas
Grilled salt cured steak, chicken with mole
Ranchera Tortas
Steak sauted with ranchero sauce diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, cilantro and marinades sauce
Rajas Tortas
Potatoes, spicy. Mexican sausage and poblano peppers
Tapinquena Tortas
Atlixco Tortas
Spicy pork leg, ham and pork cheese
A La Diabla Tortas
Spicy pork leg, ham, grilled steak in chipotle sauce
Sopes
Huaraches
Polta Huaraches
Chicken
Bisteck Huaraches
Steak
Carnitas Huaraches
Pork
Pastor Huaraches
Spicy pork w/ pineapple
Cabeza de Res Huaraches
Beef Head
Chorizo Huaraches
Spicy Mexican Sausage
Lengua Huaraches
Beef tongue
Carne Enchilada Huaraches
pork spicy
Chivo Huaraches
goat
Mixto Huaraches
mix
Caldo/Soup
Pancita de Res
Beef trip soup
caldo de Res
Beef soup
Caldo de Gallina Vieja
Old hen soup
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken Soup
Mondongo
Beef soup, feet and tripe
Sopa de Pescado
Fish soup
Caldo de Camarones
Shrimp soup, w/ vegetables served w/ 3 tortillas
7 Mares caldo de Mariscos
Sauteed shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, crabs and clams with regular or mexican sauce
Crableg Clusters
Salad
Grilled Chrimp Salald
Romaine lettuce, grilled garlic shrimp, dry cranberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrot, almonds, avocado, red onion with raspberry dressing
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Cajun Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Ham, boiled egg and provolone cheese, turkey, touch of oregano
Garden Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, hot pepper, green peppers, cucumber and feta cheese w/ red oil vinegar
Side Orders
Arroz
Yellow rice
Frijoles
Refried beans
Guacamole
Aguacate
Tostones
Platano Fritos
Cebolla Chambray
Fried salted onions
Pico De Gallo
Chopped tomato, cilantro, onion, jalapeno
3 Tortillas
homemade tortillas
Chiles Toreados
salted and fried jalapeno
Queso mexicano
Cold Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
You can also give us a call at 609-345-0808
3213 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401