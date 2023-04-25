Restaurant header imageView gallery

SABOR SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

18955 Tomball Parkway Frontage Road

Houston, TX 77070

APPS

Appetizer Especial

$12.00

Appetizer Especial

$14.00

Appetizer Especial

$16.00

Calamari Frito con Jalapenos

$14.99

FRIED CALAMARI WITH JALAPENOS

Jalapenos Rellenos de Cangrejo

$7.99

JALAPENOS STUFFED WITH CRAB AND CREAM CHEESE SERVED WITH A JALAPENO SAUCE

Rollitos de Camaron y Queso Crema

$8.99

Tortitas de Cangrejo

$9.99

CRAB CAKES SERVED WITH ZAMBA SAUCE

Alitas de Pollo

$6.99Out of stock

Empanadas de Pescado

$9.99

Mejillones al Vino Blanco

$12.99

Mejillones en Salsa Verde

$12.99

Tacho Nachos

$12.99

BEEF FAJITA, CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

Choriqueso

$9.99

Chile con Queso

$4.99

Quesadilla Suprema

$13.99
Botana de Camaron

Botana de Camaron

BOILED SHRIMP TOSSED IN A CAJUN GARLIC SAUCE

Botana Camaron Cucaracha

SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH GARLIC AND HOT PEPPER SAUCE SERVED WITH FRIED RICE AND GARLIC TOAST.

Unas de Jaiba

Ostiones a la Parrilla

Chicharron de Mojarra

$15.99

Chicharron de Tilapia

$11.99

Edamame

$6.99

Torre de Mariscos

$39.99

CHICHARRON MOJARRA ESPECIAL

$9.99

BOTANA ESPECIAL 1LB

$10.99

BOTANA CRAWFISH 1LB

$9.99

BOTANA DE MARISCOS

$29.99

SUSHI ROLLS

AJI TUNA

$13.99

SALMON ECHILADAS

$11.99

TUNA TOWER

$12.99

BUFFALO ROLL

$9.99

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.99

CAZA ROLL

$10.99

CRUNCHY ROLL

$10.99

LACHO ROLL

$10.99

LOCO MAKI ROLL

$12.99

NEW YORK ROLL

$10.99

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$7.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$9.99

VALLARTA ROLL

$10.99

CEVICHES

Aguachile

$10.99

JUMBO SHRIMP MARINATED IN A CITRUS SPICY GREEN SAUCE SERVED WITH FRESH CUCUMBERS.

Ceviche de Camaron

Ceviche de Mango

Ceviche Mango Habanero

Ceviche de Pina

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pulpo

Ceviche Peruano

$12.99

Sabor Ceviche

HOUSE SPECIALTY CEVICHE MIXED WITH FISH, SHRIMP, CRAB, AND OCTOPUS.

Tostadas de Ceviche

YOUR CHOICE OF FISH, SHRIMP, OCTOPUS, CRAB, OR MIXED CEVICHE ON A CRISPY TOSTADA.

CALDOS

Caldo de Camaron

SHRIMP SOUP WITH VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH A SMALL SIDE OF FRIED RICE AND GARLIC TOAST.

Caldo de Mariscos

MIXED SEAFOOD SOUP WITH FISH, SHRIMP, OCTOPUS, CRAB, MUSSELS, AND VEGETABLES SERVED WITH A SMALL SIDE OF FRIED RICE AND GARLIC TOAST.

Caldo de Pescado

FISH SOUP WITH VEGETABLES. SERVED WITH A SMALL SIDE OF FRIED RICE AND GARLIC TOAST.

COCTELES

Coctel de Camaron

SHRIMP SERVED IN A COCKTAIL SAUCE WITH AVOCADO AND PICO DE GALLO.

Coctel de Pulpo

$16.99

OCTOPUS SERVED IN A COCKTAIL SAUCE WITH AVOCADO AND PICO DE GALLO.

Coctel "Vuelve a la Vida"

SHRIMP, FISH, OCTOPUS, AND RAW OYSTERS SERVED IN A COCKTAIL SAUCE WITH AVOCADO AND PICO DE GALLO.

MARISCOS

Filete de Salmon

$17.99

GRILLED SALMON STEAK COVERED IN OUR CREAMY WHITE WINE SAUCE SERVED WITH

Blackened Tilapia

$15.99

Camarones (8)

$14.99

SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS WITH OUR HOUSE DEVIL'S SAUCE, SERVED WITH FRIED RICE, SALAD, AND GARLIC TOAST.

Huachinango Entero (PARRILLA)

$34.99

WHOLE RED SNAPPER, GRILLED, AND SERVED WITH

Huachinango Entero (ZARANDEADO)

$36.99

MARINATED WHOLE RED SNAPPER, BUTTERFLIED & GRILLED SERVED WITH

Mojarra Entera (SALSA VERDE)

$15.99

WHOLE TILAPIA FRIED COVERED IN OUR HOUSE GREEN SAUCE SERVED WITH

Mojarra Entera (FRITA)

$15.99

WHOLE TILAPIA FRIED AND SERVED WITH

Filetes

Pasta de Mariscos

$16.99

SEAFOOD PASTA SERVED WITH SHRIMP AND MUSSELS WITH OUR SPICY GREEN CILANTRO SAUCE.

Pulpo

$25.99

Langosta Entera

$39.99

WHOLE LOBSTER SERVED IN YOUR CHOICE OF GARLIC BUTTER OR OUR HOUSE DEVIL SAUCE, WITH A SIDE OF FRIED RICE, SALAD, AND GARLIC TOAST.

Pina Rellena de Mariscos

$21.99

PLATOS DE RES/POLLO

Abel's Chicken

$13.99

Brochetas de Rib Eye

$17.99

Parrillada de Fajita

Parrillada de Mariscos

$37.99

Parrillada Mixta

Pasta Alfredo de Camarones

$15.99

Pasta Alfredo de Pollo

$15.99

Rib Eye Steak

$21.99

Taco Individual

$3.49

Trio Enchiladas

PLATOS EMPANIZADOS

Camaron Empanizado (8)

$14.99

(8) PIECE JUMBO FRIED PANKO SHRIMP SERVED WITH FRIED RICE, FRENCH FRIES, AND SALAD.

Camaron/Pescado Empanizado

$13.99

Pescado Empanizado

$11.99

(2) PIECE PANKO FRIED TILAPIA FILLET SERVED WITH FRIED RICE, FRENCH FRIES, AND SALAD.

Sabor Combo Empanizado

$15.99

PANKO FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP, FRIED TILAPIA FILLET, AND CALAMARI SERVED WITH FRIED RICE, FRENCH FRIES, AND SALAD.

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE SAUTEED WITH EGG, GREEN ONIONS, MIXED VEGETABLES, AND YOUR CHOICE OF VEGETABLE, CHICKEN, BEEF, SHRIMP OR COMBINATION.

MED (VEGETAL) ARROZ FRITO

$6.99

LRG (VEGETAL) ARROZ FRITO

$8.99

MED (POLLO) ARROZ FRITO

$7.99

LRG (POLLO) ARROZ FRITO

$11.99

MED (CARNE) ARROZ FRITO

$7.99

LRG (CARNE) ARROZ FRITO

$9.99

MED (CAMARON) ARROZ FRITO

$7.99

LRG (CAMARON) ARROZ FRITO

$11.99

MED (MIXTO) ARROZ FRITO

$9.99

LRG (MIXTO) ARROZ FRITO

$12.99

ENSALADAS

ENSALADA SABOR

ENSALADA SUPREMA

$16.99

KIDS

KIDS MEAL

$6.99

MARTINI

APPLE MARTINI

$11.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$11.00

COSMOPOLITAN MARTINI

$11.00

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$11.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$11.00

DRY MARTINI

$11.00

LEMON MARTINI

$11.00

LEMONDROP MARTINI

$11.00

LYCHEE MARTINI

$11.00

MANGO MARTINI

$11.00

DRINKS

AGUA DE HORCHATA

AGUA DE JAMAICA

AGUA DE LIMON

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

COCA-COLA

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE 16OZ

$3.00

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.49

COKE ZERO

$2.50

APPLE JUICE 16OZ

$3.00

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$2.50

PEACH TEA

$2.50

DR.PEPPER

$2.50

MEXICAN COCA-COLA

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE 16OZ

$4.99

JARRITOS TORONJA

$2.50Out of stock

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.50Out of stock

COFFEE

$2.50

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE 16OZ

$3.00

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SQUIRT

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 16OZ

$3.00

SIDES

A LA DIABLA SAUCE SIDE

$3.00

ABEL'S CHICKEN SAUCE SIDE

$3.00

AGUACATE

$2.50

ARROZ BLANCO

$2.00

ARROZ FRITO SIDE

$3.00

ARROZ MEXICANO

$3.00

BLACKENED TILAPIA SAUCE SIDE

$3.00

CHIPS Y SALSA

$5.00

ELOTE BOTANA (3 PIEZAS)

$4.00

ENSALADA SIDE

$3.50

FRIJOLES REFRITOS

$2.00

GARLIC BREAD TOAST

$2.00

GUACAMOLE

$5.00

JALAPENOS

$2.00

JALAPENOS TOREADOS (3)

$2.00

MOJO DE AJO SAUCE SIDE

$3.00

PAPAS AL VAPOR (BOTANA)

$3.00

PAPAS FRITAS

$4.00

PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

SIDE DE CEBOLLA MORADA

$2.50

SIDE DE QUESO AMARILLO

$2.00

SIDE DE QUESO BLANCO

$2.00

SIDE DE TOSTADAS (4)

$3.00

TORTILLA DE HARINA (5)

$4.00

TORTILLA DE MAIZ (5)

$3.00

TORTILLAS MIXTAS (5)

$5.00

VEGETALES A LA PARRILLA

$2.50

VEGETALES SALTEADOS

$3.00

SOUR CREAM SIDE

$1.50

POSTRE

TIRAMISU

$5.99

SOPAPILLAS

$6.99

TRES LECHES

$5.99

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

NIEVE DE VANILLA

$2.50

VEGETARIANO

FESTIVAL VEGETARIANO

$15.99

ENCHILADAS DE QUESO

$9.99

COMIDA DE EMPLEADOS

EMP-PASTA ALFREDO (POLLO)

$10.00

EMP-COCTEL DE CAMARON (SMALL)

$10.00

EMP-TOSTADA DE PESCADO

$10.00

EMP-TACOS DE POLLO (3)

$10.00

EMP-ARROZ FRITO DE CAMARON (SMALL)

$10.00

EMP-QUESADILLA SUPREMA (POLLO)

$10.00

EMP-CALDO DE PESCADO (SMALL)

$10.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sabor Seafood is a full-service restaurant and bar offering a variety of flavorful, tasty and fresh dishes make to order. We invite you to relax, savor your time with good friends and family, and enjoy the best seafood in the area.

18955 Tomball Parkway Frontage Road, Houston, TX 77070

