Sabor Urbano Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

16301 nw 57 ave miami gardens 33014

Miami Gardens, FL 33014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

PARRILLA

PARRILLA DE POLLO

$13.00

POLLO 2 AREPAS QUESO FRITO, REPOLLO Y 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

PARRILLA URBANA

PARRILLA URBANA

$15.00

CHURRASCO CHORIZO, POLLO, 2 AREPAS QUESO FRITO REPOLLO Y 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

PARRILLA DE CARNE

$14.00

CARNE 2 AREPAS, QUESO FRITO, REPOLLO, Y 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

LA CEIBENA & CHORIPAN

LA CEIBENA

LA CEIBENA

$14.00

CARNE, QUESO REPOLLO, TAJADITAS, SALSA DE LA CASA

CHORIPAN

CHORIPAN

$11.00

CHORIZO AL GRILL, QUESO, REPOLLO PAPITAS, 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

CHORIPAPA

$8.50

PAPITAS, CHORIZO, QUESO, FUNDIDO Y SALSAS

HAMBURGUESAS

HAMBURGUESA URBANA

HAMBURGUESA URBANA

$14.00

CHURRASCO. POLLO. CHULETA AHUMADA BACON HUEVO JAMON QUESO LECHUGA TOMATE.PAPITAS 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

HAMBURGUESA CARNE

HAMBURGUESA CARNE

$12.00

CARNE HUEVO JAMON. QUESO,LECHUGA TOMATE PAPITAS 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

HAMBURGUESA DE POLLO

$11.00

POLLO AL GRILL HUEVO JAMON QUESO LECHUGA TOMATE PAPITAS 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

PEPITO

PEPITO URBANO

PEPITO URBANO

$14.00

CHURRASCO. POLLO. CHULETA AHUMADA BACON JAMON QUESO LECHUGA TOMATE.PAPITAS 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

PEPITO DE CARNE

PEPITO DE CARNE

$12.00

CHURRASCO. QUESO. LECHUGA. TOMATE PAPITAS 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

PEPITO DE POLLO

$11.00

POLLO AL GRILL QUESO. LECHUGA. TOMATE. PAPITAS . 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

AREPAS

AREPA URBANA

AREPA URBANA

$10.00

CHURRASCO AL GRILL REPOLLO. PICO DE GALLO.QUESO Y SALSA VERDE

AREPA REINA PEPIADA

AREPA REINA PEPIADA

$9.00

UNA MESCLA ESPECIAL DE POLLO Y AGUACATE

AREPA PELUDA

AREPA PELUDA

$10.00

CARNE DESMECHADA CON QUESO AMARILLO

AREPA DE CHORIZO

AREPA DE CHORIZO

$9.00

CHORIZO AL GRILL,QUESO BLANCO SALSA VERDE.

AREPA DE QUESO

$7.00

QUESO PAISA

HOT DOG & SANDWICH

HOT DOG

$3.00
HOT DOG URBANO

HOT DOG URBANO

$4.50

SALCHICHA, BACON, REPOLLO PAPITAS QUESO AMARILLO, 5 TIPOS DE SALSA

SANDWICH DE PERNIL

SANDWICH DE PERNIL

$13.99

PERNIL CEBOLLA CARAMELIZADA, ALFALFA, TOMATE. QUESO SALSA ROSADA

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.50Out of stock

POLLO Y PAPITAS

MINI TEQUENOS

$6.50Out of stock

MINI AREPAS

$6.50

5 AREITAS Y NATA

Orden De Papas

$3.00

DRINKS

AGUA

$1.50

COCACOLA

$2.00

PAPELON CON LIMON

$5.00

PANELA Y LIMON

SPRITE

$2.00

FRESCOLITA

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Fanta

$2.50

REB BULL

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location

16301 nw 57 ave miami gardens 33014, Miami Gardens, FL 33014

Directions

