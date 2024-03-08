- Home
Sabor Venezolano Atlanta
270 Saint Clair Drive
101
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Desayuno
- Desayuno Criollo$12.99
Arepa, carne mechada, queso rallado, huevos (fritos, revueltos o perico) y frijoles. Arepa, shredded beef, cheese, eggs (scrambled, sunny side or “perico”) and beans.
- Desayuno Americano$10.99
Tostada o arepa, huevo (fritos, revueltos o perico), jamón y tocineta. Toast or arepa, egg (scrambled, sunny side or “perico”), ham and bacon
- Cachito de Jamon y Queso$3.99Out of stock
Ham and cheese cachito
- Servicio de Tequeños (5)$6.99
- Tequeño Grande (1)$1.75
- Pastelitos$3.50
Papa con queso, carne molida, pollo o pizza/ Potato with cheese, beef, chicken or pizza.
- Pastelitos Medianos$1.75
Papa con queso,carne molida o pollo / Potato with cheese, beef or chicken
- Yoyos$8.99
Plátano maduro rebosado en la mezcla de la casa, queso lechuga, tomate, salsa tártara y ketchup. Plantain in house sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce and ketchup.
- Tequeyoyo$4.75
- Morochos$9.99
Empanada
- Empanada de Queso$3.99
Cheese Empanada
- Empanada Mechada$3.99Out of stock
Shredded beef Empanada
- Empanada Molida$3.99
Ground Beef Empanada
- Empanada de Pollo$3.99
Chicken Empanada
- Empanada Cazon$3.99Out of stock
White fish empanada
- Empanada de Jamon y Queso$3.99Out of stock
- Empanada de Pabellon$4.25
- Empanada de Mariscos$4.25
Shrimp Empanadas
- Empanadas de Camaron$4.25
- E.Mediana Queso$1.99
- E.Mediana Mechada$1.99Out of stock
- E.Mediana Molida$1.99
- E.Mediana Pollo$1.99
- E.Mediana Pabellon$2.10
- E.Colombiana Carne$1.75Out of stock
- E.Colombiana Queso$1.75Out of stock
Arepas
- Viuda$2.00
Plain
- Arepa con Queso$7.99
De mano, guayanes, rallado, amarillo hand craft cheese, guayanes, shredded cheese or cheddar
- Arepa con Jamon y Queso$8.99
Ham and Cheese
- Arepa con Carne Mechada y Queso$9.99
Shredded beed and Cheese
- Arepa con Pollo Mechado y Queso$9.99
Shredded Chicken and Cheese
- Arepa con Pernil y Queso$8.99
Roast Pork and Cheese
- Arepa con Asado Negro y Queso$9.99
Lomo Negro and Cheese
- Arepa con Huevo y Queso$8.99
scrambled, sunny side or “perico”
- Arepa con Chicharron y Queso$9.99
Fried Pork and Cheese
- Arepa Domino$8.99
Black Beans and with cheese
- Arepa de Pabellon$10.99
Sheredded Beed, beens, plantain and white cheese
- Arepa con Reina Pepiada$9.99
Arepas Sabor
- Las Tostaditas (2 Units)$13.99
Grilled beef shredded or chicken and cheese
- La Sifrina (2 Unit)$12.99
Pork, cabbage, hand craft cheese, tartar sauce and ketchup
- Aguita e' Sapo$12.99
Pernil y queso frito
- Tumbarrancho$12.99
Shredded Chicken, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, Grilled Beef, Mix, Pork
- Mega Parrilla Pollo Asado$13.99
Incluye arepa o yuca (frita o hervida) pico de gallo, queso llanero y salsa tártara. Includes arepa or yucca (fried or boiled) pico de gallo, white cheese and tartar sauce
- Mega Parrilla Carne Asada$14.99
- Mega Parrilla Mixta$14.99
- Cabimera$13.99
Shredded Chicken, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, Grilled Beef, Mix, Pork
- La Mama de las Arepas$13.99
Incluye pico de gallo, queso llanero y salsa tártara Grilled beef, with pico de gallo, cheese and tartar sauce
- La Abrazada$11.99
Entrada
Almuerzo
- Almuerzo del Dia$13.99
- Pollo al Grill$13.99
includes 2 sides
- Carne Asada al Grill$14.99
includes 2 sides
- Pastel de Platano con Asado$15.99
- Hervido de Res Pequeño$12.99Out of stock
- Hervido de Res Grande$14.99
- Hervido de Pollo Pequeño$11.99Out of stock
- Hervido de Pollo Grande$13.99
includes 2 sides
- Hervido Cruzado$15.99
- Hervido de Gallina Pequeno$11.99Out of stock
- Hervideo de Gallina Grande$13.99
- Chupe de Pollo$6.99
- Chupe de Camarones$8.99
- Crema de Ahuyama$4.99
- Asado Negro$15.99
includes 2 sides
- Pabellon Criollo$14.99
includes 2 sides
- Pasticho Porcion$8.99
includes 2 sides
- Pasticho Completo (12 Porciones)$106.99
- Chivo en Coco$16.99
includes 2 sides
- Milanesa de Pollo$13.99
includes 2 sides
- Milanesa de Res$14.99
- Pasta Bologna$15.99
includes 2 sides
- Mojarra Frita$19.99
includes 2 sides
- Sopa del Dia$5.99
- Pastel de Maiz x6$45.00
- Pastel de Maiz x12$85.00
- Pastel de Maiz x24$170.00
- Almuerzo Promo$9.99
Parrilla
- Parrilla Sabor Venezolano$32.99
Carne (Flat meat Angus), pollo, chuleta, chorizo, queso, nata, pico de gallo y dos contornos Meat, chicken, pork, sausage, cheese, nata, pico de gallo and two contours
- Parrilla de Res$24.99
Carne (Flat meat Angus), queso, nata, pico de gallo y dos contornos Meat, cheese, nata, pico de gallo and two contours
- Parrilla de Pollo$19.99
Pollo, queso, nata, pico de gallo y dos contornos Chicken, cheese, nata, pico de gallo and two contours
- Parrilla Mixta$25.99
Carne (Flat meat Angus), queso, nata, pico de gallo y dos contornos Meat, cheese, nata, pico de gallo and two contours
Patacon
- Patacon$12.99
Incluye queso de mano, lechuga, tomate, salsa tártara and ketchup. Includes lettuce, tomato, hand craft cheese mozzarella cheese, tartar sauce, ketchup
- Patacon Gratinado$14.99
Incluye lechuga, tomate, queso de mano, queso mozzarella, salsa tártara, ketchup. Includes lettuce, tomato, hand craft cheese , mozzarella cheese, tártara sauce, ketchup.
Comida Rapida
- Pan con Queso$6.99
Incluye lechuga o repollo, tomate, salsa tártara, ketchup y papas ralladas / Includes lettuce or cabbage, tomato, tartar sauce, ketchup and chips striped
- Pan con Huevo$7.50
Huevo, queso, lechuga o repollo, tomate, salsa tártara, ketchup y papa rallada / Egg, cheese, lettuce or cabbage, tomato, tartar sauce, ketchup and shredded potato
- Perro Caliente$6.99
Incluye lechuga o repollo, tomate, ketchup, salsa tártara y papas ralladas / Includes lettuce or cabbage, tomato, ketchup, tartar sauce and shredded potatoes
- Hamburguesa Sencilla$10.99
Incluye pan, carne, queso, lechuga o repollo, tomate, salsas y papas ralladas . Includes bread, meat, cheese, lettuce or cabbage, tomatoes, sauces and shredded potato
- Hamburguesa Especial$13.99
Huevo, tocineta, jamón, queso amarillo o queso de mano, tomate, lechuga o repollo, papas ralladas, y papas fritas Egg, bacon, ham, yellow cheese or hand cheese, tomato, lettuce or cabbage, shredded potatoes, and french fries
- Hamburguesa Super Especial$18.99
Incluye carne, pollo y chuleta / Includes meat, chicken and pork
- Hamburguesa de Picanha$17.99
Incluye 8oz de picaña, Queso amarillo, Queso de mano, Tocineta Jamón Lechuga o repollo y papas ralladas
- Super Burrito$13.99
Incluye pico de gallo, salsa tártara y queso de mano / Includes pico de gallo, tartar sauce and queso de mano.
- Pepito Sabor Venezolano$13.99
Extras
- Servicio de Tajadas$4.99
- Papas Fritas$4.50
- Yuca Frita$2.50
- Yuca Hervida$2.50
- Servicio de Chorizo$5.99
- Servicio De Arroz$4.99
- Servicion de Nata$3.50
- Ensalada del Dia$4.99
- Extra Tostones$3.99
- Servicio Caraotas Negras$4.99
- Servicio de Chicharron$6.99
- Tartara$0.99
- Arepitas Dulce$3.99
- Salsa Picante$0.99
- Porcion Pollo Asado$8.99
- Porcion Carne Asada$9.99
- Porcion de Chuleta$8.99
- Porcion de Pescado$8.99
- Serivicio de Huevo$4.99
- Pure de Papa$3.99
- Pure de Platano$3.99
- Pastel de Maiz$3.99
- Pure de Yuca$3.99
- Extra Queso$1.99
Bebidas
- Cafe$2.75
- Jugos Naturales$3.99
- Jugo de Naranja$5.99
- Agua$1.99
- Agua Gasificada$2.50
- Refrescos$2.99
Coca Cola, Frescolita, Colombiana, Sprite, Frescolita Zero, Coca Cola Zero, Diet Coke
- Nestea$3.99
Durazno y Limon
- Cervezas$4.99Out of stock
- Malta Grande$2.99
- Chicha$8.99
- Toddy Batido$5.99
- Gatorade$2.70Out of stock
- Papelon con Limon$3.99
- Redbull$2.55
- Arizona$4.99Out of stock
- Jugo Honest$1.99
Postre
- Torta de Capita$7.99
- Torta de Piña$7.99
- Torta De Chocolate$7.99
- Torta Marmoleada$6.99
- Quesillo$6.59
- Tres Leches$6.99Out of stock
- Torta Quesillo$30.00
- Cuatro Leches$6.99
- Tetas$4.75
- Arroz con Leche Pequeno$5.99
- Arroz con Leche Grande$12.99
- Dulce de Lechoza Porcion$6.00
- Dulce Lechoza Frasco$13.99
- Bienmezave$6.99
- Tiramisu$6.50
- Marquesa$9.99
- Cepillados: 2$6.99
- Cepillados: 3$7.99
- Cepillados: 6$12.99
- Obleas con Arequipe$14.99Out of stock
- Golfeado$7.50
- Golfeado Doral$4.50
Bandejas
- Catering #1 (35 Units)$56.00
- Catering #2 (40 Units)$72.00
- Catering #3 (50 Units)$84.00
- Catering #4 (60 Units)$95.00
- Catering #5 (75 Units)$110.00
- Catering #6 (85 Units)$129.00
- Catering #7 (100 Units)$150.00
- Catering #8 (115 Units)$182.00
- Bandejas Tequenos #1 (35 Units)$50.00
- Bandejas Tequenos #2 (40 Units)$55.00
- Bandejas Tequenos #3 (50 Units)$68.00
- Bandejas Tequenos #4 (60 Units)$80.00
- Bandejas Tequenos #5 (75 Units)$99.00
- Bandejas Tequenos #6 (85Units)$110.00
- Bandejas Tequenos #7 (100 Units)$129.00
- Bandejas Tequenos #8 (115 Units)$145.00
Por Libra
Market
- Galleta de Huevo$8.50Out of stock
- Galletas Paledoño$8.50Out of stock
- Oblea$4.80Out of stock
- Mini Cocossete$0.99Out of stock
- Cocossete$1.99
- Cocosette 4 Pack$3.99Out of stock
- Mini Susy$0.99Out of stock
- Susy$1.99
- Mini Samba$0.99
- Samba$1.99
- CriCri$1.99
- Savoy$2.99
- Galak$1.99
- Ovomaltina Maxi$5.99
- Ovomaltina Pequeña$2.99
- Pirucream 66g$4.99Out of stock
- Pirucream 155g$5.99
- Pirucream Grande$7.50Out of stock
- Toops$4.99Out of stock
- Pirulin Pequeño$9.99
- Pirulin Grande$13.99Out of stock
- Pan Dulce$8.99Out of stock
- Pan Andino$12.99Out of stock
- Pan de Guayaba$14.99Out of stock
- Gorra de Venezuela$36.00
- Polvorosas$6.99Out of stock
- Dulces Victorias$8.99Out of stock
- Santo Remedio$11.99Out of stock
- Mini Carre$0.99
- Carre$5.00
- Toronto Unidad$0.99
- Bati Bati$4.75
- Helado de Coco$4.75
- Mayonesa Mavesa$6.50Out of stock
- Mayonesa Kraft$5.50Out of stock
- Rikesa Regular$6.99Out of stock
- Rikesa Grande$8.99Out of stock
- Toddy Pequeno 200g$6.99Out of stock
- Ponche de Crema$27.99Out of stock
- Mini Brazo Gitano$5.99Out of stock
- Brazo Gitano$7.99Out of stock
- Toddy Bolsa Grande$42.99Out of stock
- Pepito peq$2.50
- Pepito Grande$5.99Out of stock
- Cheesetris peq$2.50
- Cheestris Grande$5.99
- Bocadillo San Francisco Unidad$0.99
- Bocadillo de Guayaba Unidad$0.99
- Panque Once Once Unidad$1.89Out of stock
- Palitos Unidad$1.89Out of stock
- Trululu$0.50Out of stock
- Tostaditas$25.00Out of stock
- Kabalance: Individual$10.99
- Kabalance: Mediana$35.00
- Nucita Individual$1.49Out of stock
- Nucita de Tubo$2.99
- Harina Pan$2.49Out of stock
- Club Social Paquete$4.99Out of stock
- Galleta Maria$3.99Out of stock
- Sorbetico$5.50Out of stock
- Toop Bolsa$2.19Out of stock
- Bocadillo de Platano - Caja$15.00
- Bocadillo de Platano - Unidad$1.00
- Chocochitas$2.59
- Savoy Postre$14.99Out of stock
- Ovomaltina 3 Pack$8.99Out of stock
- Oreo vainilla grande$6.99Out of stock
- Oreo chocolate grande$6.99Out of stock
- Savoy Grande$5.99
- Bubbaloo$0.50
- Chiclets$0.50
- Natuchips$6.50Out of stock
- Fruna$0.50Out of stock
- Dulce de Leche Sano Food$12.99
- Super Boom$5.99
- Rikiti$1.99Out of stock
- Franela de Venezuela$45.00
- Bolsa Tamariando$5.00Out of stock
- Delicias Maria$1.99
- Toddy 400gr$9.99Out of stock
- Queso Palmita$13.99Out of stock
- Nestea 450 gr$5.99Out of stock
- Chupeta$0.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
