Sabor Venezolano Orlando
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2132 WHISPER LAKES BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
EL IMPORTADO - "Whisper Lakes" Orlando
No Reviews
2108 Whisper Lakes blvd Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurant
La Eskinna - Food Truck - 1825 SATURN BLVD LOT 6
No Reviews
1825 SATURN BLVD LOT 6 ORLANDO, FL 32837
View restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
No Reviews
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurant
Delicias Peruvian Foodtruck
No Reviews
12531 South Orange Blossom Trail Southchase, FL 32837
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Orlando
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant