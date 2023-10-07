Food Truck Menu (Online Menu)

Tacos con Sabor

Taco de Asada

$4.00

Lightly seasoned beef on top of a handmade tortilla with melted crispy cheese. Topped with cilantro and hibiscus pickled red onions, crema and our mild orange sauce.

Taco de pollo

$4.00

Lightly seasoned chicken on a handmade tortilla with melted crispy cheese. Topped with cilantro, hibiscus pickled red onions, crema and our flavorful roasted tomatillo serrano salsa.

Taco al Pastor

$4.00

Grilled marinated pork on top of a handmade tortilla. Topped with a savory mild orange sauce and finished with chopped pineapple and cilantro.

Pork Belly Taco

$5.50

Flash fried pork belly, tossed in our signature hawaiian bbq sauce, topped with a green apple and jicama lime slaw, pickled red onions and micro cilantro greens.

Sabor Taco Flight

$11.00

A tasty taco trio of your choice. Pick from of any meat or vegetarian taco for a tasty culinary experience.

Kids Quesadilla

$1.00

Handmade tortilla with melted cheese

Deep Fried Jalapeño Taco

$5.00

Deep fried jalapeño rolled in your choice of meat and melted cheese. Topped with Sour cream, salsa, pico de gallo and queso cotija.

Baja Seafood Tacos

Taco de Pescado

$6.00

Deep fried Cajun seasoned fish on top of a handmade tortilla. Topped with a mango cilantro lime coleslaw and finished with a drizzle of a honey chipotle cream sauce.

Taco de Camaron

$6.50

Deep fried Cajun seasoned shrimp on top of a handmade tortilla. Topped with a mango cilantro lime coleslaw and finished with a drizzle of our spicy tamarind sauce.

Taco de Salmon

$7.00

-Cajun seasoned seared salmon on top of a handmade tortilla. Topped with crispy bacon, crumbled queso fresco and finished with a drizzle of our mango habanero sauce.

Seafood Taco Flight

$18.50

A tasty taco trio. Fish, Salmon and Shrimp tacos for a tasty culinary experience.

Surf and Turf

$8.00

Pan seared shrimp tossed in our house sauce on top of seasoned beef and a cheesy tortilla finished with sour cream, salsa roja, pickled onions and micro cilantro greens.

Coconut Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Fried coconut battered shrimp topped with a sweet chili sauce, pineapple, pickled red onions and cilantro micro greens.

Vegetarian Tacos

Taco de Aguacate

$4.00

-Deep fried Cajun seasoned avocado slices on top ofa handmade tortilla. Topped with a mango cilantro lime coleslaw and finished with a drizzle of our honey chipotle cream sauce.

Side of Salsas

Side of Salsa Roja

$0.50

Side of Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side of Chili Oil

$0.50

Side of Honey Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side of Hawaiian BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side of Creamy Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side of House Sauce

$0.50

Bebidas (Online Menu)

Bebidas

Jarritos

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Mexican coke made with real cane sugar

Water

$2.00

Event Menu

Tacos

Asada

$3.00

Pollo

$3.00

Al Pastor

$3.00

Deep Fried Avocado

$4.00

Fish Taco

$4.00

Pork Belly Taco

$4.00

Salmon Taco

$5.00

Bebidas

Water

$1.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50