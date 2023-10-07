SABOR LATIN FUSION
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
SABOR was founded in 2020, by two guys who took a common daydream to the next level, this little Latin Infused Pop Up Idea and now food truck phenomenon. We have become a staple and taken Salinas by storm. Serving hungry eaters near and far, we’re continuously changing our location and evolving our menu — always keeping our dishes fresh and unique. Follow us on social Media daily, for the most recent location information. Whether you’ve got time to stick around or you’re just coming to grab an on-the-go bite to eat, we got you covered. Stop on by at one of our weekly locations!
Location
N/A, Salinas, CA 93905
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Derby Room Victorville - 14800 7th Street
No Reviews
14800 7th Street Victorville, CA 92395
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0170 - Apple Valley
4.4 • 1,562
20434 U.S. Highway 18 Apple Valley, CA 92307
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0093 - Victorville (Roy Rogers) NEW
4.2 • 2,258
15683 Roy Rogers Drive Victorville, CA 92394
View restaurant