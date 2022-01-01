Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabor A Mexico

review star

No reviews yet

1744 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hard Tacos
Quesadilla
Soft Tacos

Appetizer

Guacamole

$12.00

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Asada Fries

$15.00

French fries with steak topped with melted cheddar cheese.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Three flour tortillas filled with jack cheese, served with sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Plain Nachos

$13.00

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Steak Nachos

$16.00
Ground Beef Nachos

Ground Beef Nachos

$16.00

Chorizo Nachos

$16.00

Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Shrimp sautéed w/ mushrooms, tomatoes and onions.

Tostadas

$14.00

Two crispy corn tortillas layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, radish, sour cream, and cheese.

Tamales

$6.00

Corn based dough wrapped up in cornhusks and cooked in a steaming pot.

Flaca’s Wrap

$12.00

Wrap with your choice of chicken filled with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Soups

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$14.00

Seafood Vegetable Soup

$18.00

(Shrimp and Salmon)

Pozole

$18.00Out of stock

Hominy corn soup with chicken, served with avocado, jalapeños, lime, onions, oregano, and chips.

Salads

Ensalada de Aguacate

$9.00

Ensalada de Nopalitos

$9.00

Tortas

Tortas (Mexican Sandwich)

Tacos

Soft Tacos

$5.50

Fresh corn tortillas filled with the meat of your choice, topped with onions, cilantro, radish, and limes.

Hard Tacos

$6.00

Crispy corn tortilla filled with rice, the meat of your choice, and topped with cheese, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Srimp Tacos (3)

$20.00

Soft corn tortilla topped with lettuce, pico de gallo. Avocado, and creamy chipotle sauce

Fish Tacos (3)

$20.00

Soft corn tortilla topped with lettuce, pico de gallo. Avocado, and creamy chipotle sauce.

Soft Taco Platter

$19.00

Order of three tacos served with rice and beans.

Hard Taco Platter

Hard Taco Platter

$22.00

Order of three tacos with rice and beans.

Chimichangas

Chicken Chimichanga

Chicken Chimichanga

$17.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, and jack cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Steak Chimichanga

$17.00

Al pastor Chimichanga

$17.00

Marinated Pork.

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$17.00

Chorizo Chimichanga

$17.00

Mexican Sausage.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$19.00

Fish Chimichanga

$19.00

Tilapia.

Salmon Chimichanga

$19.00

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with rice and beans, served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Steak Burrito

$16.00

Chorizo Burrito

$16.00

Mexican Sausage.

Ground Beef Burrito

$16.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$16.00

Marinated Pork

Vegetables Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Salmon Burrito

$17.00

Fish Burrito

$17.00

Tilapia.

Burritos Locos

$16.00

Chicken or pork tenderloin marinated in spicy chipotle sauce.

Burrito Puebla

$18.00

Shredded chicken in mole poblano sauce.

Burrito Guerrero

$17.00

Shredded chicken in green pipian sauce(pumpkin sauce).

Burrito DF

$17.00

Grilled steak w/ onions and cactus.

Burrito Toluca

$16.00

Scrambled eggs w/ Mexican sausage.

Burrito Jalisco

$16.00

Shredded beef in chile tomato sauce.

Burrito a la Mexicana

$16.00

Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños.

Burrito Fajita Chicken

$17.00

Burrito Fajita Steak

$17.00

Burrito Fajita Shrimp

$19.00

Burrito Fajita Salmon

$19.00

Peppers and onions.

Cheese Burrito

$15.00

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$21.00

Three corn tortillas w/ a choice of red, green or mole sauce. Served with onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, rice and beans.

Beef Enchiladas

$21.00

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$21.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$21.00

Vegetables Enchiladas

$21.00

Enchiladas Guerrero

$23.00

Shrimp in pipian sauce enchiladas.

Combination Enchiladas

$22.00
Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$21.00

Alambres

Chicken Alambre

$19.00

Grilled mixed vegetables, topped with jack cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños and guacamole.

Steak Alambre

$20.00
Al Pastor Alambre

Al Pastor Alambre

$20.00

Srimp Alambre

$21.00

Combination Alambres

$23.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$21.00

Served w/ rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream.

Vegetables Fajitas

$20.00
Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$22.00
Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Salmon Fajitas

$24.00

Combination Fajitas

$25.00

Brochetas

Chicken Brocheta

$22.00

Steak Brocheta

$23.00

Shrimp Brocheta

$24.00

Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, peppers and onions.

Steak Taco Salad

$17.00

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$17.00

Vegetables Taco Salad

$17.00

Shrimp Taco Salad

$19.00

Salmon Taco Salad

$19.00

Fish Taco Salad

$19.00

Tilapia.

Seafood

Shrimp in chipotle sauce

$23.00

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$23.00

Camarones a la Mexicana

$23.00

Salmon in Green sauce

$23.00

Salmon in Chipotle sauce

$23.00

Tilapia in Green sauce

$23.00

Tilapia A la Mexicana

$23.00

Tilapia in Chipotle sauce

$23.00
Camarones a la Diabla

Camarones a la Diabla

$23.00

Seafood combination any two

$26.00

Traditional Mexican Plates

Pollo con Mole

$22.00

Pollo en Pipian

$22.00

Steak a la Mexicana

$21.00

Steak with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños.

Bistec Encebollado

$21.00

Steak with well browned onions.

Carne Asada Sabor a Mexico

$21.00

Char-broiled steak served with rice, beans, nopalitos, and a chile toreado.

Pechuga de pollo

$20.00

Grilled chicken.

Milaneza de pollo

$21.00

Breaded chicken.

Milaneza de res

$21.00

Breaded steak.

Flautas

Flautas

$16.00

Crispy corn tortilla filled the meat of your choice, and topped with cheese, sour cream, and green salsa.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Fried corn tortillas in green or red sauce, served with sour cream, cheese, rice and beans.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$22.00Out of stock

A traditional Mexican dish made from roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with ranchera salsa. Served with rice and beans on the side and tortillas.

Side Orders

Tortillas de Maiz

$2.00

Corn tortillas.

Tortillas de Harina

$2.00

Flour tortillas.

Jalapeno Pickles

$4.00

Salsa Ranchera

$4.50

Salsa Tomatillo

$4.50

Chipotle Sauce

$3.50

Sour Cream

$3.50

Chips

$3.00

Rice

$4.50

Mexican Rice.

Pinto Beans

$4.50

Refried Pinto beans.

Black Beans

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$4.50

French Fries

$5.00

French Fries w/ melted cheddar cheese

$7.50

Chips w/ melted cheddar cheese

$6.00

Cheese

$2.50

Habanero Salsa

$5.00

Extra

Small Chipotle

$1.50

Small Tomatillo

$1.50

Small Sour cream

$1.50

Small Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Small Habanero

$3.00

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Small Jalapeno

$1.50

Huevos

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.00

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Dessert

Pastel Tres Leches

Pastel Tres Leches

$7.50Out of stock
Flan

Flan

$7.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Lime Jarrito

$4.00Out of stock

Mandarin Jarrito

$4.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$4.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$4.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$4.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Sangria Senorial

$4.00

Sidral Mundet

$4.00

Water

$1.50

Jamaica TG

$4.50

Horchata TG

$4.50

Lemonade TG

$4.50

Iced Tea TG

$3.50

Cocktails

Margarita

$14.95

Frozen Margarita

$14.95

Mojito

$14.95

Red Sangria

$12.00

Mezcalita

$16.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$16.00

Skinny Margarita

$16.00

Jumbo Frozen Margarita

$26.00

Sex on the beach

$14.95

Amaretto Sour

$14.95

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Dos XX Lager

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Más Agave Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Hot drinks

Café con leche

$3.50

Chocolate con Leche

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come enjoy our authentic Mexican food!!

1744 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10128

