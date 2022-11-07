Sabores Del Plata
6200 Buford Hwy. #1G
Norcross, GA 30071
APPETIZERS
EMPANADA CARNE
Beef Empanada
EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO
Ham and Cheese Empanada
APPETIZER LENGUA A LA VINAGRETA
Lengua a la Vinagreta APPETIZER
PROVOLETA
Provolone cheese with oregano.
TABLA DEL PLATA
Provolone Cheese, Chorizo and Blood Sausage.
TORTILLA DE ESPINACA
Spanish Potato Omelette with Spinach.
TORTILLA DE PAPA
Spanish Potato Omelette.
TORTILLA ESPANOLA
Spanish potato omelette with Argentine chorizo.
GRILL
CHORIZO
1 Argentine Chorizo with side of Chimichurri sauce.
MORCILLA
1 blood sausage with side of Chimichurri sauce.
ASADO DE TIRA
Two short ribs with two sides and Chimichurri Sauce.
BANDEJA DEL PLATA
Bottom Sirloin and Grilled Chicken with 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.
CHINCHULINES
Chitterlings
CHORIPAN
Two Argentine sausages in a bun with Chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
FILET MIGNON
12oz Filet Mignon with two sides and Chimichurri sauce.
MOLLEJA
Sweetbreads with Chimichurri sauce
PARRILLADA 10 CARNES
10 DIFFERENT MEATS: Filet Mignon Picanha Skirt Steak Sirloin Short Ribs Chitterlings Argentine Sausages Blood Sausages Sweetbreads Chicken Plus 3 sides and Chimichurri sauce.
PARRILLADA PARA 1
Sirloin Short Ribs Chitterlings Argentine Sausage Blood Sausage Sweetbreads Chicken Plus 1 side and Chimichurri sauce.
PARRILLADA PARA 2
Sirloin Short Ribs Chitterlings Argentine Sausages Blood Sausages Sweetbreads Chicken Plus 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.
PECHUGA DE POLLO
Grilled Chicken Breast with 2 sides.
PICANHA
Picanha with two sides and Chimichurri sauce.
VACIO
Bottom Sirloin with 2 sides and Chimichurri Sauce.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
CHIVITO AL PAN
Sliced top Sirloin Steak with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato in a freshly baked bun with French fries.
CHIVITO AL PLATO
Sliced top Sirloin Steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg with a side of french fries, green salad and Russian salad.
CHIVITO AL PLATO PARA 2
Sliced top Sirloin Steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg with a side of french fries, green salad and Russian salad. FOR TWO.
CHIVITO DE ENTRANA
Skirt Steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg with a side of french fries, green salad and Russian salad.
CHIVITO DE ENTRANA PARA 2
Skirt Steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg with a side of french fries, green salad and Russian salad. FOR TWO.
CHURRASCO DE CUADRIL
Shoulder Steak with two sides and Chimichurri sauce.
CHURRASCO DE ENTRANA
Skirt Steak with 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.
ENSALADA DEL PLATA
House Salad with Tomato, Lettuce, Ham, Hard Boiled Eggs, Palm Hearts, Olives, Croutons and Parmesan.
HAMBUERGUESA DEL PLATA
House Burger with ham, mozzarella, onions, tomato, lettuce, egg, bacon and fries.
MEGA BURGER
Double Burger with ham, mozzarella, onions, tomato, lettuce, egg, bacon and fries.
LENGUA A LA VINAGRETA
Beef Tongue on vinegar with sides of Russian potato salad and mixed green salad. Served cold
MILANESA AL PAN
Breaded Chicken or Steak Sandwich in one bun or two buns with French Fries.
MILANESA AL PLATO
Breaded Chicken or Steak with 2 sides. Picture shown is “Caballo” (with 2 eggs).
MILANESA NAPOLITANA
Breaded Steak or Chicken topped with marinera sauce, ham and mozzarella with 2 sides.
PESCADO A LA PLANCHA
Grilled Fish with 2 Sides.
POLLO A LA PIMIENTA
Grilled Chicken Breast on a pepper sauce. Best with side of riced mixed in the pepper sauce but the side of of choice.
PASTA
CANELONES DE CARNE
Beef cannelloni in a bolognese sauce and white sauce.
CANELONES DE ESPINACA
Spinach Cannelloni in a Bolognese Sauce and White Sauce.
CAPELETIS A LA CARUSO
Tortellini in a Caruso white sauce with ham and mushrooms.
GNOCCHI
Gnocchi on a bolognese sauce.
RAVIOLES CON TUCO
Ravioli in a Bolognese Sauce.
TALLARINES CON TUCO
Spaghetti on a Bolognese Sauce.
BEER
WINE
Sangria GLASS
Sangria PITCHER
BTL Anon Grand Reserva Estate 2008
BTL Barrica Abadia Da Cova 2013, Spain
BTL Bodegas Carrau Vilasar Gran Reserva 2004, Uruguay
BTL Brut Saniger Loxarel 2016, Spain
BTL Cabernet Algarve Ciclope Reserva 2013
BTL Cabernet Coma d'en Romeu
BTL Cabernet Fidel Amador Cachapoal Valley 2013, Chile
BTL Cabernet Orfilia
BTL Cabernet Royal
BTL Celler el Masroig Sycar Les Sports 2008, Spain
BTL Cerro Añon Rioja Gran Reserva 2008, Bodegas Olarra Spain
BTL Chardonay Bodegas Cerro Carrau
BTL Chardonay Bodegas Cerro Chapeu Sust Brut 2011, Uruguay
BTL Clan Prieto Picudo 2008, Spain
BTL Crianza Ribera del Duero 2009
BTL Desha de Rubiales Alaia 2009, Spain
BTL Fin Del Mundo Grand Reserva Blend 2006, Argentina
BTL Granciano Finca Los Alijares 2010, Spain
BTL Malbec Finca Don Hector
BTL Malbec Gato Negro
BTL Malbec Orfilia
BTL Malbec Royal
BTL Manuel Menzaque Escena 1.5l 2005, Finca Elez, Spain
BTL Manuel Menzaque Escena 2007, Vino de PagoFinca Elez
BTL Manuel Menzaque Finca Elez 2007, Finca Elez, Spain
BTL Manuel Menzaque Finca Elez 2009, Finca Elez, Spain
BTL Manuel Menzaque Nuestro Syrah 2006, Finca Elez, Spain
BTL Monte Quieto Reserva 2010, Mendoza Argentina
BTL Narbona Blend 001
BTL Pinot Noir Bodegas Carrau 2015
BTL Priorat Adrevol 2016, Spain
BTL Priorat Pinord +7 2008, Spain
BTL Priorat Terre d'Hom 2001, Priorat Spain
BTL Tannat Bodega Narbona 2011
BTL Tannat Batovi Cerro Chapeau 2016
BTL Tannat Bodegas Carrau Blend 2011
BTL Tannat Bodegas Carrau Vivent de Tannât 2006
BTL Tannat Cerro Chapeu Reserva 2019
BTL Tannat Juan Carrau 2009
BTL Tannat Merlot Cab Alto De La Ballena 2015
BTL Tannat Vlognier Alto De La Ballena 2015
BTL Tannat Ysern Cerro Chapeau 2011, Uruguay
BTL Tannat Ysern Cerro Chapeu 2016
BTL Tempranillo Bodegas Viña Valoria 1999, Logroño España
BTL Tempranillo Bracamonte Ribera del Duero 2009, Spain
BTL Tempranillo Pata Negra
GLS Cabernet Orfilia
GLS Cabernet Royal
GLS Chardonay Bodegas Cerro Carrau
GLS Malbec Finca Don Hector
GLS Malbec Gato Negro
GLS Malbec Hereford
GLS Malbec Orfilia
GLS Malbec Royal
GLS Narbona Blend 001
GLS Pinot Noir Bodegas Carrau 2015
GLS Tannat Bodega Narbona 2011
GLS Tannat Cerro Chapeu Reserva 2019
GLS Tannat Juan Carrau 2009
GLS Tannat Merlot Cab Alto De La Ballena 2015
GLS Tannat Vlognier Alto De La Ballena 2015
GLS Tannat Ysern Cerro Chapeau 2016
GLS Tempranillo Pata Negra
BTL Bodegas Carrau Vilasar Nebbiolo 2004
CAFE
MARGARITAS
REGULAR COCKTAILS
SABORES COCKTAILS
SHOTS 1.5oz
BACARDI ANEJO
BARE BONE
BEEFETER GIN
BLUE NECTAR SILVER
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
CLASE AZUL BLANCO
CLASE AZUL Reposado
DON JULIO 1942
DON JULIO 70
DON JULIO ANEJO
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
DON NACHO BLANCO
DON NACHO REPOSADO
EL DESTILADOR REPOSADO
EL DESTILADOR SILVER
EL JIMADOR REPOSADO
EL JIMADOR SILVER
EXOTICO REPOSADO
FLOR DE CANA RUM
GHOST TEQUILA
GIN PURITY
Gran Cava de Oro Extra Anejo
GRAND LOVE ANEJO
GREY GOOSE
HERRADURA LEGEND
HERRADURA SILVER
HORNITOS BLACK BARREL
HORNITOS PLATA
HORNITOS REPOSADO
KAH ANEJO
KAH BLANCO
KAH REPOSADO
LA GRITONA TEQUILA
LA PENCA MEZCAL
PATRON SILVER
PEDRO MORALES
RANCHO ALEGRE BLANCO
RANCHO ALEGRE REPOSADO
RAYU JOVEN ESPADIN MEZCAL
REAL AZUL BLANCO
REAL AZUL REPOSADO
RECUERDO MEZCAL JOVEN
RECUERDO MEZCAL REPOSADO
SCORPION MEZCAL REPOSADO
TEREMANA BLANCO
TEREMANA REPOSADO
TITOS VODKA
VAGO MEZCAL
YUU BAAL ANEJO
YUU BAALREPOSADO
SPICY TEQUILA SHOT
WHISKEY
CHIMICHURRI
SANGRIA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
6200 Buford Hwy. #1G, Norcross, GA 30071