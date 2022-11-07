Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabores Del Plata

185 Reviews

$$

6200 Buford Hwy. #1G

Norcross, GA 30071

Popular Items

EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO
EMPANADA CARNE
CHURRASCO DE ENTRANA

APPETIZERS

EMPANADA CARNE

EMPANADA CARNE

$3.29

Beef Empanada

EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO

EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO

$3.29

Ham and Cheese Empanada

APPETIZER LENGUA A LA VINAGRETA

APPETIZER LENGUA A LA VINAGRETA

$7.99

Lengua a la Vinagreta APPETIZER

PROVOLETA

PROVOLETA

$8.99

Provolone cheese with oregano.

TABLA DEL PLATA

TABLA DEL PLATA

$12.99

Provolone Cheese, Chorizo and Blood Sausage.

TORTILLA DE ESPINACA

TORTILLA DE ESPINACA

$8.99

Spanish Potato Omelette with Spinach.

TORTILLA DE PAPA

TORTILLA DE PAPA

$8.99

Spanish Potato Omelette.

TORTILLA ESPANOLA

TORTILLA ESPANOLA

$9.99

Spanish potato omelette with Argentine chorizo.

GRILL

CHORIZO

CHORIZO

$2.99

1 Argentine Chorizo with side of Chimichurri sauce.

MORCILLA

MORCILLA

$2.99

1 blood sausage with side of Chimichurri sauce.

ASADO DE TIRA

ASADO DE TIRA

$19.99

Two short ribs with two sides and Chimichurri Sauce.

BANDEJA DEL PLATA

BANDEJA DEL PLATA

$19.99

Bottom Sirloin and Grilled Chicken with 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.

CHINCHULINES

CHINCHULINES

$8.99

Chitterlings

CHORIPAN

CHORIPAN

$9.99

Two Argentine sausages in a bun with Chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

FILET MIGNON

FILET MIGNON

$29.99

12oz Filet Mignon with two sides and Chimichurri sauce.

MOLLEJA

MOLLEJA

$8.99

Sweetbreads with Chimichurri sauce

PARRILLADA 10 CARNES

PARRILLADA 10 CARNES

$89.99

10 DIFFERENT MEATS: Filet Mignon Picanha Skirt Steak Sirloin Short Ribs Chitterlings Argentine Sausages Blood Sausages Sweetbreads Chicken Plus 3 sides and Chimichurri sauce.

PARRILLADA PARA 1

PARRILLADA PARA 1

$29.99

Sirloin Short Ribs Chitterlings Argentine Sausage Blood Sausage Sweetbreads Chicken Plus 1 side and Chimichurri sauce.

PARRILLADA PARA 2

PARRILLADA PARA 2

$59.99

Sirloin Short Ribs Chitterlings Argentine Sausages Blood Sausages Sweetbreads Chicken Plus 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.

PECHUGA DE POLLO

PECHUGA DE POLLO

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with 2 sides.

PICANHA

PICANHA

$19.99

Picanha with two sides and Chimichurri sauce.

VACIO

VACIO

$19.99

Bottom Sirloin with 2 sides and Chimichurri Sauce.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

CHIVITO AL PAN

CHIVITO AL PAN

$15.99

Sliced top Sirloin Steak with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato in a freshly baked bun with French fries.

CHIVITO AL PLATO

CHIVITO AL PLATO

$18.99

Sliced top Sirloin Steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg with a side of french fries, green salad and Russian salad.

CHIVITO AL PLATO PARA 2

CHIVITO AL PLATO PARA 2

$34.99

Sliced top Sirloin Steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg with a side of french fries, green salad and Russian salad. FOR TWO.

CHIVITO DE ENTRANA

CHIVITO DE ENTRANA

$21.99

Skirt Steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg with a side of french fries, green salad and Russian salad.

CHIVITO DE ENTRANA PARA 2

CHIVITO DE ENTRANA PARA 2

$39.99

Skirt Steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, egg with a side of french fries, green salad and Russian salad. FOR TWO.

CHURRASCO DE CUADRIL

CHURRASCO DE CUADRIL

$19.99

Shoulder Steak with two sides and Chimichurri sauce.

CHURRASCO DE ENTRANA

CHURRASCO DE ENTRANA

$20.99

Skirt Steak with 2 sides and Chimichurri sauce.

ENSALADA DEL PLATA

ENSALADA DEL PLATA

$13.99

House Salad with Tomato, Lettuce, Ham, Hard Boiled Eggs, Palm Hearts, Olives, Croutons and Parmesan.

HAMBUERGUESA DEL PLATA

HAMBUERGUESA DEL PLATA

$12.99

House Burger with ham, mozzarella, onions, tomato, lettuce, egg, bacon and fries.

MEGA BURGER

MEGA BURGER

$15.99

Double Burger with ham, mozzarella, onions, tomato, lettuce, egg, bacon and fries.

LENGUA A LA VINAGRETA

LENGUA A LA VINAGRETA

$14.99

Beef Tongue on vinegar with sides of Russian potato salad and mixed green salad. Served cold

MILANESA AL PAN

MILANESA AL PAN

$14.99

Breaded Chicken or Steak Sandwich in one bun or two buns with French Fries.

MILANESA AL PLATO

MILANESA AL PLATO

$15.99

Breaded Chicken or Steak with 2 sides. Picture shown is “Caballo” (with 2 eggs).

MILANESA NAPOLITANA

MILANESA NAPOLITANA

$18.99

Breaded Steak or Chicken topped with marinera sauce, ham and mozzarella with 2 sides.

PESCADO A LA PLANCHA

PESCADO A LA PLANCHA

$14.99

Grilled Fish with 2 Sides.

POLLO A LA PIMIENTA

POLLO A LA PIMIENTA

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on a pepper sauce. Best with side of riced mixed in the pepper sauce but the side of of choice.

PASTA

CANELONES DE CARNE

CANELONES DE CARNE

$14.99

Beef cannelloni in a bolognese sauce and white sauce.

CANELONES DE ESPINACA

CANELONES DE ESPINACA

$14.99

Spinach Cannelloni in a Bolognese Sauce and White Sauce.

CAPELETIS A LA CARUSO

CAPELETIS A LA CARUSO

$14.99

Tortellini in a Caruso white sauce with ham and mushrooms.

GNOCCHI

GNOCCHI

$12.99

Gnocchi on a bolognese sauce.

RAVIOLES CON TUCO

RAVIOLES CON TUCO

$12.99

Ravioli in a Bolognese Sauce.

TALLARINES CON TUCO

TALLARINES CON TUCO

$12.99

Spaghetti on a Bolognese Sauce.

PIZZA

PIZZA SMALL

$4.99

PIZZA LARGE

$18.99

SIDES

ARROZ

$3.99

CEASAR SALAD

$3.99

FRITAS

$3.99

HUEVOS FRITOS (2)

$2.99

MIXTA

$3.99

PAPA AL PLOMO

$3.99

PROVENZAL

$4.99

PURE

$3.99

RUSA

$3.99

VEGETALES

$3.99

EXTRA PAN

$1.99

EXTRA CHIMICHURRI

$1.00

DRINKS

JUGO

$2.79

JUGO REFILL

$0.75

SODA

$2.79

SODA CAN

$2.00

SODA WATER

$1.49

WATER

POMELO

$2.99Out of stock

BEER

BUDLIGHT

$3.99

CORONA

$4.49

DOS EQUIS

$4.49

HEINEKEN

$4.49

MODELO

$4.49

MODELO NEGRA

$5.00

PATAGONIA

$4.99Out of stock

ULTRA

$4.49

WINE

Sangria GLASS

$8.00

Sangria PITCHER

$19.00

BTL Anon Grand Reserva Estate 2008

$140.00

BTL Barrica Abadia Da Cova 2013, Spain

$75.00

BTL Bodegas Carrau Vilasar Gran Reserva 2004, Uruguay

$250.00

BTL Brut Saniger Loxarel 2016, Spain

$65.00

BTL Cabernet Algarve Ciclope Reserva 2013

$57.00

BTL Cabernet Coma d'en Romeu

$125.00

BTL Cabernet Fidel Amador Cachapoal Valley 2013, Chile

$120.00

BTL Cabernet Orfilia

$19.00

BTL Cabernet Royal

$21.00

BTL Celler el Masroig Sycar Les Sports 2008, Spain

$89.00

BTL Cerro Añon Rioja Gran Reserva 2008, Bodegas Olarra Spain

$80.00

BTL Chardonay Bodegas Cerro Carrau

$39.00

BTL Chardonay Bodegas Cerro Chapeu Sust Brut 2011, Uruguay

$70.00

BTL Clan Prieto Picudo 2008, Spain

$140.00

BTL Crianza Ribera del Duero 2009

$85.00

BTL Desha de Rubiales Alaia 2009, Spain

$42.00

BTL Fin Del Mundo Grand Reserva Blend 2006, Argentina

$110.00

BTL Granciano Finca Los Alijares 2010, Spain

$49.00

BTL Malbec Finca Don Hector

$27.00

BTL Malbec Gato Negro

$19.00

BTL Malbec Orfilia

$19.00Out of stock

BTL Malbec Royal

$21.00

BTL Manuel Menzaque Escena 1.5l 2005, Finca Elez, Spain

$620.00

BTL Manuel Menzaque Escena 2007, Vino de PagoFinca Elez

$210.00

BTL Manuel Menzaque Finca Elez 2007, Finca Elez, Spain

$97.00

BTL Manuel Menzaque Finca Elez 2009, Finca Elez, Spain

$75.00

BTL Manuel Menzaque Nuestro Syrah 2006, Finca Elez, Spain

$115.00

BTL Monte Quieto Reserva 2010, Mendoza Argentina

$105.00

BTL Narbona Blend 001

$49.00

BTL Pinot Noir Bodegas Carrau 2015

$34.00

BTL Priorat Adrevol 2016, Spain

$100.00

BTL Priorat Pinord +7 2008, Spain

$135.00

BTL Priorat Terre d'Hom 2001, Priorat Spain

$210.00

BTL Tannat Bodega Narbona 2011

$70.00

BTL Tannat Batovi Cerro Chapeau 2016

$94.00

BTL Tannat Bodegas Carrau Blend 2011

$120.00

BTL Tannat Bodegas Carrau Vivent de Tannât 2006

$120.00

BTL Tannat Cerro Chapeu Reserva 2019

$49.00

BTL Tannat Juan Carrau 2009

$54.00

BTL Tannat Merlot Cab Alto De La Ballena 2015

$47.00

BTL Tannat Vlognier Alto De La Ballena 2015

$77.00

BTL Tannat Ysern Cerro Chapeau 2011, Uruguay

$98.00

BTL Tannat Ysern Cerro Chapeu 2016

$37.00

BTL Tempranillo Bodegas Viña Valoria 1999, Logroño España

$240.00

BTL Tempranillo Bracamonte Ribera del Duero 2009, Spain

$80.00

BTL Tempranillo Pata Negra

$27.00

GLS Cabernet Orfilia

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Cabernet Royal

$8.00

GLS Chardonay Bodegas Cerro Carrau

$11.00

GLS Malbec Finca Don Hector

$8.00

GLS Malbec Gato Negro

$7.00

GLS Malbec Hereford

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Malbec Orfilia

$7.00Out of stock

GLS Malbec Royal

$8.00

GLS Narbona Blend 001

$13.00

GLS Pinot Noir Bodegas Carrau 2015

$9.00

GLS Tannat Bodega Narbona 2011

$8.00

GLS Tannat Cerro Chapeu Reserva 2019

$12.00

GLS Tannat Juan Carrau 2009

$13.00

GLS Tannat Merlot Cab Alto De La Ballena 2015

$12.00

GLS Tannat Vlognier Alto De La Ballena 2015

$18.00

GLS Tannat Ysern Cerro Chapeau 2016

$10.00

GLS Tempranillo Pata Negra

$8.00

BTL Bodegas Carrau Vilasar Nebbiolo 2004

$182.00

CAFE

CAFE BOM BOM

$3.99

CAFE CON LECHE

$2.99

CAPPUCCINO

$3.99

COFFEE

$2.49

COFFEE REFILL

$1.49Out of stock

CORTADO

$2.99

ESPRESSO

$1.99

ESPRESSO DOBLE

$2.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

TEA

$2.49

LECHE

$2.49

DESSERT

CHAJA

CHAJA

$6.49
CREPES

CREPES

$5.49
FLAN

FLAN

$5.49

BAKERY

(1) ALFAJOR CHOCO/NIEVE

(1) ALFAJOR CHOCO/NIEVE

$2.99
(1) ALFAJOR MAICENA

(1) ALFAJOR MAICENA

$1.99

(1) CANONCITO

$1.99

(1) OJITO

$1.00

(2) ALFAJORES CHOCO/NIEVE

$4.99
(4) ALFAJORES MAICENA

(4) ALFAJORES MAICENA

$5.99

(4) CANONCITOS

$5.99

(5) OJITOS

$4.99

MILHOJAS

$2.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESBURGER

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.99

KIDS ENTRANA

$8.99

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.99

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$6.99

MARGARITAS

CLASSIC MARG

$10.00

MANGO MARG

$12.00

MARACUYA MARG

$12.99

MARGARITA BUENOS AIRES

$12.00

PREMIUM MARG

$16.00

STRAWBERRY MARG

$12.00

Clase Azul Margarita

$35.00

1942 Margarita

$42.00

REGULAR COCKTAILS

RUM & COKE

$8.00

LONG ISLAND

$9.00

SABORES COCKTAILS

CAIPIRINHA

$9.00

CAIPIROSKA

$8.00

COCO PINEAPPLE

$11.00

CUCUMBER VODKA

$10.00

FERNET COCA

$8.00

LA LLORONA

$12.00

MEZCALITA

$12.00

MOJITO

$10.00

PALOMA

$11.00

ROSA NEGRA

$12.00

SEX ON PUNTA DEL ESTE

$10.00

TEQUILA ORANGE

$12.00

VINORITA

$10.00

LA LLORONA

$12.00

ROSA NEGRA

$11.00

SHOTS 1.5oz

BACARDI ANEJO

$7.00

BARE BONE

$6.00

BEEFETER GIN

$7.00

BLUE NECTAR SILVER

$7.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$13.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$10.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00

CLASE AZUL BLANCO

$20.00

CLASE AZUL Reposado

$23.00

DON JULIO 1942

$32.00

DON JULIO 70

$15.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$13.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00

DON NACHO BLANCO

$7.00

DON NACHO REPOSADO

$8.00

EL DESTILADOR REPOSADO

$6.00

EL DESTILADOR SILVER

$6.00

EL JIMADOR REPOSADO

$6.00

EL JIMADOR SILVER

$6.00

EXOTICO REPOSADO

$7.00

FLOR DE CANA RUM

$6.00

GHOST TEQUILA

$7.00

GIN PURITY

$8.00

Gran Cava de Oro Extra Anejo

$17.00

GRAND LOVE ANEJO

$18.00

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

HERRADURA LEGEND

$19.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$9.00

HORNITOS BLACK BARREL

$7.00

HORNITOS PLATA

$6.00

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$6.00

KAH ANEJO

$12.00

KAH BLANCO

$9.00

KAH REPOSADO

$11.00

LA GRITONA TEQUILA

$7.00

LA PENCA MEZCAL

$7.00

PATRON SILVER

$9.00

PEDRO MORALES

$5.00

RANCHO ALEGRE BLANCO

$5.00

RANCHO ALEGRE REPOSADO

$5.00

RAYU JOVEN ESPADIN MEZCAL

$7.00

REAL AZUL BLANCO

$11.00

REAL AZUL REPOSADO

$13.00

RECUERDO MEZCAL JOVEN

$6.00

RECUERDO MEZCAL REPOSADO

$7.00

SCORPION MEZCAL REPOSADO

$9.00

TEREMANA BLANCO

$7.00

TEREMANA REPOSADO

$8.00

TITOS VODKA

$5.00

VAGO MEZCAL

$9.00

YUU BAAL ANEJO

$10.00

YUU BAALREPOSADO

$9.00

SPICY TEQUILA SHOT

$7.00

VIRGEN

COCO VIRGEN

$5.00

CUCUMBER VIRGEN

$5.00

MARG VIRGEN

$5.00

PALOMA VIRGEN

$5.00

WHISKEY

BUCHANAN 12 YEAR

$8.00

DEWARS

$6.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

J. WALKER BLACK

$8.00

J. WALKER BLUE

$40.00

J. WALKER RED

$6.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

OLD PARR

$8.00

JAMESON 7YR

$6.00

JACK DANIELS

$6.00

CHIMICHURRI

CHIMICHURRI BOTTLE

$14.99

SANGRIA

SANGRIA BOTTLE

$21.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6200 Buford Hwy. #1G, Norcross, GA 30071

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

