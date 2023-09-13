Desayunos/ Breakfast

Mexicano/ Mexican

$9.75

Huevos al gusto con hashbrowns y pan tostado

Colombiano/Colombian

$8.00

Empanadas con guacamole y salsas

Catracho

$10.00

Huevos al gusto con fijoles, chorizo, platano maduro y crema

Americano/ American

$9.50

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 sausage and 2 bacon

Colombian

Empanadas

$3.00

Es un embuelto echo de masa relleno de carne, pollo, o queso.

Papa Rellena

$4.00

Es una combinacion de papa y pollo o carne con un huevo cosido en medio y cubiertas con harina de trigo.

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.50

Es un arroz que trae pollo desebrado y vegetales acompanado de papas fritas.

Bandeja Paisa

$18.00

Es un Plato Colombiano que trae arroz, frijoles, carne molida (res), chorizo, tajadas maduras (Platano Dulce), y aguacate.

Salchipapa

$8.50

Es una combinacion de papas fritas y varios tipos de carne a tu gusto y ademas trae queso, papitas chips, lechuga, ketchup, mayoketchup, y la salsa de la casa.

Mazorca Desgranada

$8.00

Es Maiz suelto revuelto con el tipo de carne que deses mas papita chips y queso fundido

Chuzo Desgranado

$8.00

Son pedacitos de harina revuelto con queso y el tipo de carne que deses mas papita chips y lechuga.

Perro Caliente Colombiano

$6.99

Es un Perro caliente con queso, papita chips, ketchup, mayoketchup, y la salsa de la casa.

Perro Caliente Hawaiano

$10.50

Es un Perro Caliente con bacon, salsa de la casa mas salsa de pina.

Pechuga Asada

$14.00

Carne Asada

$16.00

Lomo Asado

$13.00

parrillada

$30.00

Mexican

Tacos

$3.50

2 tortillas con carne de tu gusto

Taco Combo

$12.50

3 tacos with your choice of meat with rice and beans on the side.

Flautas

$12.50

Tortas

$9.50

Enchiladas

$12.50

Fajitas

$13.50

Burritos

Tostadas

$6.50

Elote

$4.50

Quesadilla

$5.00

American

Hamburger

$10.00

Hot Dog

$5.50

Wings

$1.25

Fries Included

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

includes 3 or 5 chicken tenders with a side of fries.

Drinks

12oz Can/ Lata

$1.00

20oz Bottle/ Botella

$2.75

Plastic Jarritos

$2.50

Agua De Coco

$2.50

Arizona

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Minute Maid Juice

$2.50

Dunkin Donuts Coffee

$3.50

Aloe Vera

$3.00

Snapple

$1.75

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Mistic

$2.50

Propel Water

$2.75

Bai

$2.75

Monster

$3.25

Glass Jarritos

$2.75

Water

$1.00

Agua Fresca

Smoothie

Cafe

$2.50

Desserts

Ensalada de Fruta

Gelatina

$2.75

Arroz Con Leche

$2.75

Flan

$2.75

Ensalada de papa

$6.00

Sides

Papas Fritas

$4.00

Papas Fritas Family Size

$10.00

Arroz

$3.00

Arroz Family size

$8.00

Fijoles

$2.00

Frijoles Family Size

$6.00

Tajadas Maduras ( Platano Macho )

$3.00