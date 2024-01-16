- Home
Sabores Market Atlanta 270 saint claire dr suite 100
270 saint claire dr suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Snacks
- Pirulin 300gr$13.99
Pirulin 300gr is a cylindrical tin filled with hazelnut and chocolate cream-filled wafer sticks. These treats are perfect for sharing during gatherings or enjoying as a solo snack.
- Pirulin 190gr$10.99
Pirulin is a popular Venezuelan chocolate-covered wafer stick filled with creamy hazelnut. It's a favorite for its unique taste and satisfying crunch.
- Ovomaltina Maxi$6.99
Chocolate en tubo para untar
- Ovomaltina Peq$2.99
Chocolate en tubo para untar
- Ovomaltina Peq 35 gr$2.99
Chocolate para untar 35 gr
- Ovomaltina Caja Peq 35gr$49.99
Chocolate para untar Caja 24 unidades 35 gr c/u
- Ovomaltina 300 gr$13.33
Chocolate para untar 300gr
- Pepito Mediano$5.99
Pepito is a versatile snack loved for its crispy texture and savory flavor. It's perfect for munching on during movie nights or as a quick, satisfying treat.
- Nucita vacito 85gr$5.99
- Nucita vacito 200gr$9.50
Pasta de chocolate y leche para untar 200gr
- Nucita tubito 35gr$2.99
Nucita Venezuelan Chocolate is a creamy and delightful treat sold in a convenient pack of three. Perfect for satisfying those sweet cravings, this chocolate spread offers a taste of Venezuela's rich cacao heritage.
- Nucita tubito caja 35gr$24.99
Crema de chocolate y leche para untar 35gr
- Nucita topping 300gr$12.99
topping crema de cacao y avellanas
- Katy caja x 24uni 32gr$16.99
Galletas rellenas cubiertas con chocolate
- Katy Unid 32gr$1.50
The Alfajor de Vainilla is a traditional Latin American sandwich cookie filled with a creamy vanilla center. It's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth with a hint of international flair.
- Delicias Maria caja x 18 unid 34g$19.99
Galleta Maria cubierta con chocolate de leche
- Delicias Maria unid 34g$1.50
The Galleta Maria de Chocolate is a sweet and crunchy biscuit that's perfect for chocolate lovers. It pairs excellently with your morning coffee or as an after-meal treat.
- Marilu paquete 216gr$4.99
Marilu Chocolate Galletas, a sweet treat perfect for any chocolate lover. Each pack contains 6 delicious cookies, making it an ideal snack to share or savor solo.
- Samba mini bolsa 35 Unid$20.99
Galleta cubierta de chocolate rellena sabor a fresa
- Samba mini Unid 35 Unid$1.99
Galleta cubierta de chocolate rellena sabor a fresa
- Toronto Chocolate Bolsa$4.99
The Toronto Chocolate Bag is a collection of finest chocolates, curated to give you a taste of Toronto's best confectioneries. It's perfect for anyone looking to indulge in a variety of rich, local flavors.
- Oreo fresa 6pack$6.50
Galletas de chocolate rellenas de crema sabor a fresa
- Gayeton Extra Choco Fiesta Box 200gr$4.99
Indulge in the Gayeton Extra Choco Fiesta Box, a decadent collection of chocolate treats weighing 200 grams. It's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth or sharing a moment of chocolate bliss with friends.
- Palitos caja 18 unid$15.99
Galleta cubierta de chocolate
- Palitos Unidad$1.50
Palitos are crunchy stick-shaped snacks popular in Latin American cuisine. They're great for a light, savory treat that you can enjoy anytime.
- Puig Galletas Maria$3.99
Enjoy a classic snack with Puig Galletas Maria Selecta, traditional Maria cookies perfect for any time of day. These light and crunchy biscuits are great for dunking in your coffee or tea.
- Hony Bran 9 pack$5.99
galleta con harina de trigo integral con sabor a miel
- Gayeton clasico$4.99
Gayeton is a sleek and modern piece of furniture, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any room. It's known for its durable construction and contemporary design.
- Oreo chocolate 6pack$7.50
galleta rellena sabor a chocolate
- Galletas mini maria$3.49
- Chis Kesitos 145gr$3.99
Chis Kesitos are delicious, bite-sized cheese-flavored snacks that pack a crunchy punch. They're perfect for munching on the go or sharing with friends during movie night.
- Carré Box, 10 Bars (Hazelnuts)$24.99
The Carré Autentico Chocolate Savoy Venezolano is a box set that includes 10 indulgent bars, each packed with rich hazelnuts. Perfect for sharing or enjoying by yourself, these chocolates offer a taste of Venezuela's finest.
- Carre unid 100gr$3.99
The Carre is a sleek, modern piece perfect for updating any room's look. It's versatile, fitting effortlessly into your living space or office with its contemporary design.
- Susy box 18 unid$14.99
Enjoy a taste of Venezuelan flavors with the Susy Nestlé bar, a popular snack straight from Venezuela. It offers a delightful chocolate experience that's perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings.
- Susy unid 50 gr$1.99
The Nestle Susy Maxi is a chocolate bar that combines creamy milk chocolate with a crunchy biscuit center. It's a delightful treat weighing 50 grams, perfect for a quick snack or to satisfy those sweet cravings.
- Toops chocolate$3.99
- Toops dulce de leche 320gr$3.99
- Flaquito caja 12 unid$9.99
- Flaquito unid$1.99
The Flaquito Barquilla Rellena De Avellana is a crispy wafer stick generously filled with a smooth hazelnut cream. It's perfect for a sweet snack on the go or as a delightful treat to enjoy with your coffee.
- Oreo vainilla 108g$3.49
- Boli Krunch 85gr$2.59
Boli Krunch is a tasty snack that's perfect for munching on the go. It's packed with flavor and has a satisfying crunch that'll keep you coming back for more.
- Cheesetris 150gr Mediano$5.99
Cheesetris is a fun, cheese-themed puzzle game that challenges your strategy and spatial skills. Perfect for casual gamers and cheese lovers alike, it offers hours of engaging gameplay.
- Club Social 9 pack 216g$5.99
Galletas saladas
- Trululu Dinos 70g$2.99
Gomitas Trululu Dinos
- Trululu Fresitas$2.99
Trululu Gomitas Fresa
- Trululu Sandias Acidas$2.99
Gomitas sandias acidas
- Trululu Gusanos Acidos$2.99
Gomitas Gusanos Acidos
- Trululu Feroz Mini$2.99
Gomitas Feroz mini
- Trululu Sabores$2.99
Trululu gomitas sabores
- Trululu Aros$2.99
gomitas trululu aros
- Trululu Gusanos$2.99
gomitas trululu gusanos
- Chocolate Con Leche caja 12 unid$12.99
This Milk Chocolate is rich and creamy, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. Ideal for snacking or baking, it's a versatile treat for any chocolate lover.
- Chocolate Con Leche peq 30 gr$1.99
Dive into the rich and creamy taste of Savoy Chocolate Con Leche, a delectable milk chocolate bar that's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. This treat combines the smoothness of milk chocolate with the perfect touch of sweetness, making it an ideal snack or dessert option.
- Oreo Chocolate Tubo 108gr$3.49
Oreo Chocolate
- Gayeton Extra Chocolate$4.99
Gayeton Extra Chocolate
- Cocosette Caja 18 unidades 900gr$14.99
The Cocosette is a beloved cookie sandwich from Nestlé Venezuela, offering a sweet coconut cream filling between two crisp wafers. It's a popular snack in Venezuela, perfect for anyone who enjoys tropical flavors.
- Cocosette Unidad 50 gr$1.99
Indulge in the tropical taste of Nestle Cocosette, delicious coconut-filled cookies. Each cookie is a crispy, sweet treat, perfect for a quick snack or to enjoy with your favorite beverage.
- Bocadillos Caja 15 uni Platano San Francisco$6.99
Bocadillos De Platano Caja 15 unid
- Bocadillo Platano Unid San Francisco$0.99
Bocadillo Platano unidad
- Galak Caja 5 unid 650gr$15.99
Chocolate blanco caja de unidades 650gr
- Savoy Galak unid 130 gr$3.59
The Savoy Galak is a creamy white chocolate bar that's smooth and melts in your mouth. It's a popular treat for those who prefer a sweeter, less bitter chocolate experience.
- Toronto Chocolate Box Deluxe Candies$13.99
The Toronto Chocolate Box Deluxe Candies offer a taste of the city's finest chocolate selections. Perfect for gifting or indulging, this collection features a variety of premium chocolates to satisfy any sweet tooth.
- Oreo Fudge 6 unid 168gr$6.50
Galleta de chocolate tipo americano rellena con crema de vainilla y cubierta de chocolate
- Galak Chocolate Blanco Caja 12 unid 360 gr$12.99
Galak chocolate blanco caja 12 unid 360 gr
- Galak$1.99
Galak is a smooth and creamy white chocolate bar that offers a sweet treat for any time of the day. It's known for its distinctive milky taste and melt-in-the-mouth texture.
- Chocolate con Leche caja 5 unid 650gr$15.99
Chocolate con leche caja 5 unid 650gr
- Chocolate De Leche Savoy Venezuela 130 Gr$3.59
The Chocolate De Leche Savoy is a beloved Venezuelan milk chocolate, known for its creamy and rich flavor. 130g bar, perfect for sharing or indulging alone.
- Carre Caja 16 unid Mini 0.88oz$14.99
The Carré is a sleek, minimalist table perfect for modern homes. It's designed to blend functionality with style, offering a sturdy surface for your daily needs.
- Carré Mini 0.88oz$1.99
The Carré is a sleek, minimalist table perfect for modern homes. It's designed to blend functionality with style, offering a sturdy surface for your daily needs.
- Cri Cri Caja 12 unid 324 gr$12.99
Cri Cri are crunchy milk chocolate-covered peanuts popular in some regions. They're a go-to snack for a quick, sweet, and nutty bite.
- Cri Cri Peq Unid 27gr$1.99
Chocolate con leche y tostaditas de arroz unid 27gr
- Susy Wafer 4 pack 200gr$3.99
Meet Susy, the compact and versatile kitchen gadget designed to simplify your cooking preparation. It's easy to use and perfect for those looking to save time on their meal prep.
- Cocosette Wafer 4pack 200gr$3.99
Cocosette is a layered wafer cookie filled with a creamy coconut-flavored filling. It's a popular snack in several Latin American countries, loved for its sweet tropical taste.
- Samba Fudge Wafer Fresa Caja 20 Units de 32gr$19.99
Enjoy a crispy wafer filled with a sweet strawberry center, all covered in rich, smooth fudge. Each pack contains 20 units, making it perfect for sharing or indulging.
- Samba Unid 32gr$1.99
Galleta Cubierta sabor a fresa
Food
- Rikesa Cheddar 200 gr$5.10
Rikesa Cheddar is a rich and creamy cheese spread, perfect for snacking or adding a flavorful touch to your meals. It's versatile, easy to spread on crackers or bread, making it a go-to for quick appetizers or snacks.
- Rikesa 300gr$7.99
Rikesa is a savory cheese spread perfect for enhancing your snacks or sandwiches. It's smooth, creamy texture makes it a versatile addition to any meal.
- Cheddar by PAN$6.99
Queso para untar 300gr
- Toddy 200gr$6.99
Alimento Achocolatado is a chocolate-flavored beverage mix perfect for adding a yummy twist to your milk. It serves up a quick and tasty way to enjoy a chocolatey drink anytime.
- Queso de año Fritz 180gr$6.99
Grated fat matured cheeseof the year
- Cafe Madrid 250 gr$3.99
Indulge in the rich taste of Madrid with this ground coffee, perfect for a robust express brew. Each pack contains 0.5 lb of finely ground beans, ideal for kick-starting your morning or powering through your day.
- Toddy bolsa 1kg$23.99
Alimento achocolatado fortificado
- Pepitonas en agua$4.99
Pepitonas en agua
- Pepitonas picante$4.99
pepitonas picante
- Toddy 2kg$42.59
The Toddy is a cold brew coffee system that allows you to easily make smooth, rich coffee concentrate at home. Just add your favorite coffee grounds and water, then let it steep overnight for a delicious result.
- Fritz salsa anana$4.59
aderezo a base de pina
- Fritz cheddar$4.59
- Fritz Maíz 8.47oz$4.59
Fritz Salsa Sabor a Maíz is a unique corn-flavored salsa that brings a sweet and savory twist to your favorite dishes. It pairs perfectly with chips, tacos, or as a creative topping on grilled vegetables.
- Chicha el chichero 1Lt$7.49
Bebida de arroz con leche sabor a vainilla y canela
- Chicha El Chichero 500gr$8.99
- Toddy 400gr$8.99
The Toddy Chocolate Powder Drink Mix is a versatile powdered chocolate that can be used to make delicious, rich drinks. Just mix it with milk or water for a quick and tasty chocolate beverage any time of day.
- Nestea Lemon 450 gr$5.69
Enjoy the refreshing and tangy flavor of lemon with Nestea Lemon Powder Drink Mix. Just add water to easily whip up a satisfyingly cool drink anytime.
- Cerelac 400 gr$6.99
Cerelac is a nutritious baby cereal that's designed to support the dietary needs of developing infants. It mixes easily with milk or water to create a smooth, digestible meal suitable from six months onwards.
- Papas ralladas fritz 160gr$4.99
- Cafe fama de america 250gr$4.59
The Cafe is a sleek, versatile coffee maker perfect for any coffee enthusiast. It brews rich, flavorful coffee at the touch of a button, making your morning routine a breeze.
- La China Salsa De Ajo$4.99
- Salsa De Soya la china$4.99
Salsa de Soya is a versatile soy sauce that's perfect for adding a rich, savory flavor to your favorite dishes. It's a must-have condiment in the kitchen for marinating, cooking, or as a dipping sauce.
- Salsa inglesa la china$4.99
- Maltin Polar 6 Pack 7 Oz$5.59
- Maltin polar 6 pack 12 oz botella$8.50
Try Noel Polar Malta for a refreshing twist; it's a non-alcoholic malt beverage that pairs well with any meal. Perfect for those looking for a flavorful drink without the alcohol.
- Maltin polar 12 oz unid$2.59
Maltin is a popular non-alcoholic malt beverage that's often enjoyed as a refreshing drink. It has a rich, smooth taste that pairs well with various meals or can be savored on its own.
- Casabe Gourmet 220 gr$3.99
Casabe Crujiente De Yuca is a crispy flatbread made primarily from yuca, also known as cassava. It's a light and airy snack that pairs well with both sweet and savory toppings.
- Casabito Gourmet 30 unid$2.99
Mini Casabitos con sal marina y pimienta
- Nestea Durazno 1 kg$11.99
Nestea is a refreshing iced tea beverage perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day. It comes in various flavors, offering a sweet and slightly tangy taste experience.
- Nestea Limon 1 kg$11.99
The Nestea Limon is a unique tea infuser designed to make your tea time more enjoyable. Easy to use and clean, it's a must-have for tea enthusiasts looking for a hassle-free brewing experience.
- Margarina Mavesa 500gr$5.89
Margarine is a versatile, dairy-free spread perfect for cooking, baking, and topping toast. It offers a smooth, creamy texture that's easy to spread straight from the fridge.
- Cerelac 900 Grs - 1 Pack$13.99
Nestle Cerelac is a nutritious instant wheat cereal beverage perfect for quick and easy meals. This 900g pack is specially designed to cater to the dietary needs of individuals in Venezuela.
- Leche La Campina 800 gr$24.99
This product is a convenient substitute for regular milk that can be stored for longer periods without refrigeration. Just mix with water to create milk for your recipes or drinking needs.
- Harina PAN 1 kg$3.50
Harina de maiz precocido
- Adobo La Comadre 12 oz$6.99
Adobo is a versatile seasoning blend that's popular in Filipino and Latin American cooking. It's perfect for marinating meats or adding a rich, savory flavor to dishes.
- Mayonesa Mavesa 445g$6.50
Mavesa Mayo is a smooth and creamy mayonnaise perfect for sandwiches, salads, and dips. Its rich flavor adds a delicious touch to any dish.
- Queso de Mano Zerpa 24 Oz$13.99
Queso de mano venezolano zerpa
- Mini Empandas Pollo Zerpa 25 unid$31.99
25 Mini empanadas congeladas de pollo mechado
- Cachapas Zerpa 5 unid$13.99
Cachapas zerpa 5 unidades
- Panela Fraccionada 28 oz$3.99
100% azucar morena panela fraccionada cana de azucar
- Tequenos Zerpa 18 unid$17.99
tequenos congelados 25 unidades zerpa
- Tequenos Zerpa 36 unid$29.99
tequenos congelados zerpa 36 unidades
- Tequenos Zerpa 100 unid$79.99
Tequenos Congelados 100 unidades zerpa
- Arepas Tapitas Maiz Pilado 20 tapitas$13.99
20 tapitas de arepas maiz pilado
Drinks
- Maltin Polar 12 oz Lata Unid$2.50
Maltin Polar is a popular non-alcoholic malt beverage that's refreshingly carbonated and has a slightly sweet taste. It's often enjoyed cold and is a favorite choice for those looking for a beer alternative in social settings.
- Frescolita 6 pack$6.50
Frescolita is a popular, refreshing soda with a unique red berry flavor originating from Venezuela. It's the perfect drink to enjoy on a hot day or to pair with your favorite snack.
- Frescolita$2.50
Frescolita is a popular, refreshing soda with a unique red berry flavor originating from Venezuela. It's the perfect drink to enjoy on a hot day or to pair with your favorite snack.
- Frescolita 2 Litros$3.49
Frescolita is a popular, refreshing soda with a unique red fruit flavor that's beloved in Venezuela. It's often enjoyed cold and provides a sweet, fizzy experience perfect for cooling down on a hot day.
- Maltin polar 6 pack 12 oz$7.99
non alcoholic matl beverage
- Jugo Natulac Mango 1 Lt$3.99
Jugo nectar larga duracion mango 1 lt
- Jugo Natulac Durazno 1 Lt$3.99
Jugo nectar natulac Durazno 1 lt
- Jugo Natulac Naranja 1 Lt$3.99
Jugo nectar naranja 1 lt
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
