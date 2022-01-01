Sabores Mexican Cuisine Restaurant
No reviews yet
10271 Fairway Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Guacamole
Fresh avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro with a hint of lime. Small 6.99• Large 8.99
Nachos
Warm tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños 14.99 Topped with any meat 15.99
Appetizer Flautas
Corn taquitos rolled tightly around shredded chicken or beef and deep fried topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo . 15.99 • Flour tortillas add .99
BeanDip
Refried beans topped with avocado, cheese and tomatoes 7.99
Sabores Fries
Golden fries topped with Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and jalapeños. 14.99. Fries topped with any meat 15.99
Appetizer Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas or veggies folded in a flour tortilla with cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo 15.99
Coctelde Camarones
Shrimp complemented with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro and avocado in a cold delightful cocktail sauce15.99
Salad & Soup
Ensalada Norteña
Green beans, corn, whole black beans, tomatoes, red onions, avocado and peppers sprinkled with peanuts and tossed together on a bed of fresh lettuce. Served with our house creamy cilantro dressing 15.99 Choice of any meat or grilled veggies 17.99
Ensalada de Ceviche
Chilled tilapia marinated in lime juice, onions and cilantro served on a bed of fresh lettuce topped with slices of avocado and served with our house creamy cilantro dressing 16.99
Taco Salad
A Fresh bed of lettuce on a crispy flour taco shell topped with cheese, whole pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with our house creamy cilantro dressing. Choice of any meat or grilled veggies 16.99
Ensalada de la Casa
Fresh lettuce with tomatoes,avocado and with our house creamy cilantro dressing 14.99 -Ensalada de la casa With your choice of any meat or grilled veggies 16.99
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
A bed of lettuce with grilled chicken. Topped with tomatoes, sweet corn, black olives, black beans, jack cheese , sour cream and guacamole crispy tortilla strips. Served our house creamy cilantro dressing 16.99
Baja Shrimp
Fresh Lettuce topped with shrimp in garlic, Pico de Gallo, sweet corn, black beans , avocado and crispy tortilla strips. Served our house creamy cilantro dressing 17.99
Sopa del Dia
Ask your server about today’s special Cup 6.99 • Medium bowl 10.99 • Large bowl 12.99
Large Side Salad
Entrees
Molcajete Azteca
An authentic and delicious combination of grilled onions, squash and cheese mixed with your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, fish or shrimp. Served with flour or corn tortillas 23.99 Combination(choice of any 3 meats) 25.99
Molcajete Azteca Combo
Enchiladas (D)
Two enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, shredded beef or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces 17.99 On flour tortillas add .99 Rojo–A flavorful mild red sauce made from guajillo peppers Mole – A rich, dark sauce made with seven kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, nuts and spices Verde –A spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapenos and serrano peppers.
Enchiladas Sabores (3 Enchiladas)
Taste our three enchiladas with choice of ,Rojo, Verde or Mole, sauce with cheese and choice of, chicken or shredded beef enchiladas 18.99 • On flour tortillas add .99
Chicken Mole Poblano
Mole sauce: Ablend of several kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, nuts and spices. Served over grilled chicken breast and garnished with sesame seeds and onions. Served with choice offlour or corn tortillas 18.99
Chile Verde D
Tasty pieces of pork simmered in a spicy green tomatillo Sauce, served with Pico de Gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas 18.99
Fajitas
Choice of any meat , fired with onions, red and green bell peppers, served with guacamole and sour cream. And choice offlour or corn tortillas 21.99 Mix (two meats) 23.99 Combination choice of any three meat 24.99
Carnitas D
A traditional Mexican dish of pork seasoned with citrus flavors and prepared crispy in a “Sabores” style. Served with flour or corn tortillas 18.99
Carne Asada
Tender slices of Ribeye steak served with guacamole, pico de gall o, grilled onions and choice of corn or flour tortillas 18.99
Milanesa
Ribeye steak pounded thin and tender then breaded and seared over a hot flame. Served with flour or corn tortillas 18.99
Chimichangas
Deep fried burrito stuffed with any meat, pico de gallo and cheese, and topped with sour cream, guacamole and a splash of our creamy chipotle sauce 17.99
Flautas D
Tres flautas tightly rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with sour cream and guacamole 17.99 Flautas on flour tortillas add .99
Crispy Tacos D
Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 17.99 • Crispy tacos on flour tortillas add .99
Soft Tacos D
Two soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat 17.99 • On flour tortilla tacos add.99 Asada - strips of steak grilled with onions, tomatoes and cilantro Carnitas - shredded pork topped with onions and cilantro Al Pastor - tender pieces of pork marinated in Adobo sauce and pineapple with onions and cilantro
Mix Tacos D
Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 17.99 • Crispy tacos on flour tortillas add .99
Pork Tamales D
Two house made tamales stuffed with seasoned pork and rolled in a cornhusk with masa and topped with salsa ranchero and cheese17.99
Tostadas
An authentic and delicious combination of grilled onions, squash and cheese mixed with your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, fish or shrimp. Served with flour or corn tortillas 23.99 Combination(choice of any 3 meats) 25.99
Grilled Chicken D
Combination Plates
#1 Plato Mexicano –Chile Relleno y Carnitas
Fresh Anaheim peppers battered and filled with cheese, served golden brown and topped with ranchero sauce along with pork seasoned with citrus flavors. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas 18.99
#2 Chile Verde Burrito y Enchilada de Pollo
Tasty pieces of pork simmered in a spicy green tomatillo sauce, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and a chicken enchilada with choice of Mole, Rojo or Verdesauce 18.99
#3 Tamal de Puerco y Enchilada de Queso
Homemade pork tamale topped with cheese and ranchera sauce, with a cheese enchilada with choice of Mole,Rojo or Verdesauce 18.99
#4 Enchilada de Pollo y Taco de Pollo
Chicken enchilada topped with choice of Mole, Rojo or Verde sauce and a crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 18.99
#5 Taco de Pollo y Tamal de Puerco
Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese and a homemade pork tamale topped with ranchera sauce andcheese 18.99
#6 Burrito de Pollo y Taco de Carne Asada
Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled sirloin with onions, tomatoes and cilantro in a soft corn tortilla 18.99
#7 Chile Relleno y Taco de Res
Fresh Anaheim peppers battered and stuffed with cheese, served golden brown and topped with our ranchera sauce, and a crispy corn tortilla filled with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 18.99
#8 Cheese Enchilada y Chile Relleno
Cheese enchilada topped with your choice of Mole, Rojo or Verde sauce, and fresh Anaheim peppers battered and stuffed with cheese, served golden brown and topped with our ranchera sauce18.99
#9 Own Combination
Choose two items to create your own combination plate (choose only from items under "Combination Plate”’) 19.99
#10 Special Combination
Burritos
Super Burrito
Burrito De Pollo
Marinated chicken breast wrapped with picode gallo, lettuce, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce
Burrito De Carne Asada
Strips of top sirloin grilled with onions, tomatoes and cilantro and wrapped with picode gallo.
Burrito De Carnitas
Delicious chunk of shredded pork prepared with citrus flavors wrapped with picode gallo
Burrito Al Pastor
Burrito De Chile Verde
chunks of pork simmered in tomatillo sauce and wrapped with frijoles refritos and cheese
Burrito Vegetarian
Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, onions and spinach wrapped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Marinated chicken breast wrapped with picode gallo, lettuce, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce
Own Burrito
Quesadilla
Vegetarian
Enchiladas de Queso
Two cheese enchiladas with choice of Rojo orVerde sauce 17.99
Tamales de Cheese and Jalapeños
Two corn masa filled with cheese and fresh jalapeno slices topped with ranchera sauce 16.99
Tostada de Guacamole
A crispy corn tortilla topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 16.99
Fajitas Vegetarianas
Sizzling onions, squash, mushrooms, pepper, chayote and spinach served with sour cream, guacamole and tortillas 21.99
Quesadilla Vegetariana
Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, squash, onions and spinach folded in aflour tortilla with cheese topped with sour cream andguacamole16.99
Chile Rellenos
Two fresh Anaheim peppers battered and filled with cheese, served golden brown and topped with our ranchero sauce18.99
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, squash, onions and spinach with cheese and your choice of Rojo orVerdesauce 17.99
Seafood
Tacos de Camaron
Two soft corn tortillas filled with shrimp, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 17.99
Tacos de Pescado
Grilled tilapia topped with onions and cilantro on soft corn tortillas and served with rice and beans 17.99
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in olive oil and garlic.Served with rice, beans, and tortillas 18.99
Camarones a la Diabla
Sabores Signature Dish! Shrimp sautéed with onions, peppers and squash in a very spicy chile de arbol sauce. Served with flour or corn tortillas 18.99
Fajitas deCamaron
Sizzling shrimp grilled with onions, peppers, squash and a splash of red sauce with a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served with flour or corn tortillas 2099
Tostadas de Ceviche
Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with guacamole and tilapia marinated in lime juice and served with rice and beans 17.99
Camarones Rancheros
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with onions and bell peppers simmered in a mild ranchero sauce and served with flour or corn tortillas 18..99
Salmon en Salsa Chipothe
Sabores Signature Dish! Shrimp sautéed with onions, peppers and squash in a very spicy chile de arbol sauce. Served with flour or corn tortillas 18.99
Kid's Menu
Kids Quesadilla
Kid Enchilada
Two enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, shredded beef or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces 17.99 On flour tortillas add .99 Rojo–A flavorful mild red sauce made from guajillo peppers Mole – A rich, dark sauce made with seven kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, nuts and spices Verde –A spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapenos and serrano peppers.
Kid Taco
Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 17.99 • Crispy tacos on flour tortillas add .99
Kids Burrito de Bean and cheese
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids GrilledChicken
Kid Own Burrito
Kid Rice & Beans
Kid Flautas
Dessert
Fried Ice Cream
Deep fried vanilla ice cream topped with strawberries, fresh slices of banana and whipped creamserved in acrispy flour tortilla shell 6.99
Flan
Vanilla custard dessert and served with whipped cream 4.99
Churros With Ice Cream
Crunchy churros served with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce on top 5.99
Bananna Chimi
A delicious banana wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried to a golden brown, served with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce on top 7.99
Plain Churro
Ice Cream
Sides
Side Tortillas
Side Of MEAT
Side Salsa
side Dressing
Side Guacamole
Side Avocado
Side Jalapeno
Chips & Salsa
Side Fries
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Refried Beans
Side of Rice
Beans & Rice
Side Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Salad
side Diabla Sauce
Side Soup
1- Shrimp
Side Fresh Cilantro
Side Of Fresh Cilantro
Side Black Beans
Flour Chips
Side Chile Toreado Grilled Onion
A la Carte
Ala 1 Taco
Ala 2 Tacos
Ala 3 Tacos
Ala 4 Tacos
Ala 1 Enchilada
Ala 2 Enchilada
Ala 3 Enchilada
A la Burrito
Ala Carne Asada
Ala Bean & Cheese Burrito
Ala Cheese Quesadilla
Ala Chile Relleno
Ala Chile Verde
Ala Chimichanga
Ala Fajitas
Ala milanesa
Ala Quesadilla
Ala Tamale
Ala 2 Tamales
Ala Tostada
Ala Carnitas
Ala 1 Taco Cinco Especial
Ala 2 Flautas
Salsa & Dressing
Brunch
Catering
Soft Drinks
Soft Drink
Bebidas
Aguas Frescas
Jarritos
Milk
Orange Juice
Mexican Coca-Cola
Cherry Coke
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade
Hot Mexican Chocolate
Club Soda
Refill
Hot Tea
Flavored Iced Tea
Coffee
Sangria Senoral
Virgin Piña Colada
Virgin Lava Flow
Kids Drink
Margaritas & Tragos
Original WineMargarita
Los Cabos Agave wine, hand squeezed lime juice, sweet & sour and TripleSec
Flavored Margarita
Our original margarita blended with your choice of strawberry, mango, peach or raspberry
Bloody Mary
Han Asian vodka and Finest Call Bloody Mary mix Glass
Wine Sangria
Mimosa
Shot los Cabos
Mojito
Los Cabos Agave wine, hand squeezed lime juice, sweet & sour and TripleSec
Champagne
Sandia Refresher
Apple Sour Lemon Drop
Lava Flow
Guava Smash
Piña Colada
Fish Bowl
Vodka Shot
Orange Vodka
Virgin Drink
Vodka Water
Sandia Refresher Pitcher
Paloma
Rum
La Chingona
Dulce Tamarindo
Longisland
Daiquiri
Soft Drinks
Kids Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10271 Fairway Dr, Roseville, CA 95678