Sabores Mexican Cuisine Restaurant

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.99+

Fresh avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro with a hint of lime. Small 6.99• Large 8.99

Nachos

$14.99

Warm tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños 14.99 Topped with any meat 15.99

Appetizer Flautas

$15.99

Corn taquitos rolled tightly around shredded chicken or beef and deep fried topped with sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo . 15.99 • Flour tortillas add .99

BeanDip

$7.99

Refried beans topped with avocado, cheese and tomatoes 7.99

Sabores Fries

$14.99

Golden fries topped with Monterey jack cheese, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and jalapeños. 14.99. Fries topped with any meat 15.99

Appetizer Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas or veggies folded in a flour tortilla with cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo 15.99

Coctelde Camarones

$15.99

Shrimp complemented with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro and avocado in a cold delightful cocktail sauce15.99

Salad & Soup

Ensalada Norteña

$15.99

Green beans, corn, whole black beans, tomatoes, red onions, avocado and peppers sprinkled with peanuts and tossed together on a bed of fresh lettuce. Served with our house creamy cilantro dressing 15.99 Choice of any meat or grilled veggies 17.99

Ensalada de Ceviche

$16.99

Chilled tilapia marinated in lime juice, onions and cilantro served on a bed of fresh lettuce topped with slices of avocado and served with our house creamy cilantro dressing 16.99

Taco Salad

$17.99

A Fresh bed of lettuce on a crispy flour taco shell topped with cheese, whole pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with our house creamy cilantro dressing. Choice of any meat or grilled veggies 16.99

Ensalada de la Casa

$14.99

Fresh lettuce with tomatoes,avocado and with our house creamy cilantro dressing 14.99 -Ensalada de la casa With your choice of any meat or grilled veggies 16.99

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$17.99

A bed of lettuce with grilled chicken. Topped with tomatoes, sweet corn, black olives, black beans, jack cheese , sour cream and guacamole crispy tortilla strips. Served our house creamy cilantro dressing 16.99

Baja Shrimp

$17.99

Fresh Lettuce topped with shrimp in garlic, Pico de Gallo, sweet corn, black beans , avocado and crispy tortilla strips. Served our house creamy cilantro dressing 17.99

Sopa del Dia

Ask your server about today’s special Cup 6.99 • Medium bowl 10.99 • Large bowl 12.99

Large Side Salad

$12.99

Entrees

Molcajete Azteca

$25.99

An authentic and delicious combination of grilled onions, squash and cheese mixed with your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, fish or shrimp. Served with flour or corn tortillas 23.99 Combination(choice of any 3 meats) 25.99

Molcajete Azteca Combo

$26.99

Enchiladas (D)

$17.99

Two enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, shredded beef or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces 17.99 On flour tortillas add .99 Rojo–A flavorful mild red sauce made from guajillo peppers Mole – A rich, dark sauce made with seven kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, nuts and spices Verde –A spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapenos and serrano peppers.

Enchiladas Sabores (3 Enchiladas)

$18.99

Taste our three enchiladas with choice of ,Rojo, Verde or Mole, sauce with cheese and choice of, chicken or shredded beef enchiladas 18.99 • On flour tortillas add .99

Chicken Mole Poblano

Chicken Mole Poblano

$18.99

Mole sauce: Ablend of several kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, nuts and spices. Served over grilled chicken breast and garnished with sesame seeds and onions. Served with choice offlour or corn tortillas 18.99

Chile Verde D

$18.99

Tasty pieces of pork simmered in a spicy green tomatillo Sauce, served with Pico de Gallo and choice of flour or corn tortillas 18.99

Fajitas

Choice of any meat , fired with onions, red and green bell peppers, served with guacamole and sour cream. And choice offlour or corn tortillas 21.99 Mix (two meats) 23.99 Combination choice of any three meat 24.99

Carnitas D

$18.99

A traditional Mexican dish of pork seasoned with citrus flavors and prepared crispy in a “Sabores” style. Served with flour or corn tortillas 18.99

Carne Asada

$22.99

Tender slices of Ribeye steak served with guacamole, pico de gall o, grilled onions and choice of corn or flour tortillas 18.99

Milanesa

$22.99

Ribeye steak pounded thin and tender then breaded and seared over a hot flame. Served with flour or corn tortillas 18.99

Chimichangas

$17.99

Deep fried burrito stuffed with any meat, pico de gallo and cheese, and topped with sour cream, guacamole and a splash of our creamy chipotle sauce 17.99

Flautas D

$17.99

Tres flautas tightly rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with sour cream and guacamole 17.99 Flautas on flour tortillas add .99

Crispy Tacos D

$17.99

Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 17.99 • Crispy tacos on flour tortillas add .99

Soft Tacos D

$17.99

Two soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat 17.99 • On flour tortilla tacos add.99 Asada - strips of steak grilled with onions, tomatoes and cilantro Carnitas - shredded pork topped with onions and cilantro Al Pastor - tender pieces of pork marinated in Adobo sauce and pineapple with onions and cilantro

Mix Tacos D

$17.99

Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 17.99 • Crispy tacos on flour tortillas add .99

Pork Tamales D

$17.99

Two house made tamales stuffed with seasoned pork and rolled in a cornhusk with masa and topped with salsa ranchero and cheese17.99

Tostadas

$16.99

An authentic and delicious combination of grilled onions, squash and cheese mixed with your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, fish or shrimp. Served with flour or corn tortillas 23.99 Combination(choice of any 3 meats) 25.99

Grilled Chicken D

$17.99

Combination Plates

#1 Plato Mexicano –Chile Relleno y Carnitas

$18.99

Fresh Anaheim peppers battered and filled with cheese, served golden brown and topped with ranchero sauce along with pork seasoned with citrus flavors. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas 18.99

#2 Chile Verde Burrito y Enchilada de Pollo

$18.99

Tasty pieces of pork simmered in a spicy green tomatillo sauce, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and a chicken enchilada with choice of Mole, Rojo or Verdesauce 18.99

#3 Tamal de Puerco y Enchilada de Queso

$18.99

Homemade pork tamale topped with cheese and ranchera sauce, with a cheese enchilada with choice of Mole,Rojo or Verdesauce 18.99

#4 Enchilada de Pollo y Taco de Pollo

$18.99

Chicken enchilada topped with choice of Mole, Rojo or Verde sauce and a crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 18.99

#5 Taco de Pollo y Tamal de Puerco

$18.99

Crispy corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese and a homemade pork tamale topped with ranchera sauce andcheese 18.99

#6 Burrito de Pollo y Taco de Carne Asada

$18.99

Marinated grilled chicken with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled sirloin with onions, tomatoes and cilantro in a soft corn tortilla 18.99

#7 Chile Relleno y Taco de Res

$18.99

Fresh Anaheim peppers battered and stuffed with cheese, served golden brown and topped with our ranchera sauce, and a crispy corn tortilla filled with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 18.99

#8 Cheese Enchilada y Chile Relleno

$18.99

Cheese enchilada topped with your choice of Mole, Rojo or Verde sauce, and fresh Anaheim peppers battered and stuffed with cheese, served golden brown and topped with our ranchera sauce18.99

#9 Own Combination

$19.99

Choose two items to create your own combination plate (choose only from items under "Combination Plate”’) 19.99

#10 Special Combination

$23.99

Burritos

Super Burrito

$17.99

Burrito De Pollo

$16.99

Marinated chicken breast wrapped with picode gallo, lettuce, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce

Burrito De Carne Asada

$16.99

Strips of top sirloin grilled with onions, tomatoes and cilantro and wrapped with picode gallo.

Burrito De Carnitas

$16.99

Delicious chunk of shredded pork prepared with citrus flavors wrapped with picode gallo

Burrito Al Pastor

$16.99

Burrito De Chile Verde

$16.99

chunks of pork simmered in tomatillo sauce and wrapped with frijoles refritos and cheese

Burrito Vegetarian

$16.99

Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, onions and spinach wrapped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$13.99

Shrimp Burrito

$17.99

Marinated chicken breast wrapped with picode gallo, lettuce, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce

Own Burrito

$16.99

Quesadilla

Pollo Quesadilla (D)

$16.99

Asada Quesadilla (D)

$16.99

Carnitas Quesadilla (D)

$16.99

Camaron Quesadilla (D)

$16.99

Al pastor Quesadilla (D)

$16.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla (D)

$16.99

Cheese Quesadilla (D)

$15.99

Shredded Beef Quesadilla (D)

$16.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (D)

$16.99

Vegetarian

Enchiladas de Queso

$17.99

Two cheese enchiladas with choice of Rojo orVerde sauce 17.99

Tamales de Cheese and Jalapeños

$16.99

Two corn masa filled with cheese and fresh jalapeno slices topped with ranchera sauce 16.99

Tostada de Guacamole

$16.99

A crispy corn tortilla topped with guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 16.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$23.99

Sizzling onions, squash, mushrooms, pepper, chayote and spinach served with sour cream, guacamole and tortillas 21.99

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$16.99

Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, squash, onions and spinach folded in aflour tortilla with cheese topped with sour cream andguacamole16.99

Chile Rellenos

$18.99

Two fresh Anaheim peppers battered and filled with cheese, served golden brown and topped with our ranchero sauce18.99

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$17.99

Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, squash, onions and spinach with cheese and your choice of Rojo orVerdesauce 17.99

Seafood

Tacos de Camaron

$18.99

Two soft corn tortillas filled with shrimp, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 17.99

Tacos de Pescado

$18.99

Grilled tilapia topped with onions and cilantro on soft corn tortillas and served with rice and beans 17.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Shrimp sautéed in olive oil and garlic.Served with rice, beans, and tortillas 18.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.99

Sabores Signature Dish! Shrimp sautéed with onions, peppers and squash in a very spicy chile de arbol sauce. Served with flour or corn tortillas 18.99

Fajitas deCamaron

$23.99

Sizzling shrimp grilled with onions, peppers, squash and a splash of red sauce with a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served with flour or corn tortillas 2099

Tostadas de Ceviche

$17.99

Two crispy flat corn tortillas layered with guacamole and tilapia marinated in lime juice and served with rice and beans 17.99

Camarones Rancheros

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with onions and bell peppers simmered in a mild ranchero sauce and served with flour or corn tortillas 18..99

Salmon en Salsa Chipothe

$22.99

Sabores Signature Dish! Shrimp sautéed with onions, peppers and squash in a very spicy chile de arbol sauce. Served with flour or corn tortillas 18.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$10.99

Kid Enchilada

$10.99

Two enchiladas with your choice of cheese, chicken, shredded beef or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces 17.99 On flour tortillas add .99 Rojo–A flavorful mild red sauce made from guajillo peppers Mole – A rich, dark sauce made with seven kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, nuts and spices Verde –A spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapenos and serrano peppers.

Kid Taco

$10.99

Two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese 17.99 • Crispy tacos on flour tortillas add .99

Kids Burrito de Bean and cheese

$10.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.99

Kids GrilledChicken

$10.99

Kid Own Burrito

$10.99

Kid Rice & Beans

$5.99

Kid Flautas

$10.99

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Deep fried vanilla ice cream topped with strawberries, fresh slices of banana and whipped creamserved in acrispy flour tortilla shell 6.99

Flan

$4.99

Vanilla custard dessert and served with whipped cream 4.99

Churros With Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Crunchy churros served with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce on top 5.99

Bananna Chimi

$7.99

A delicious banana wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried to a golden brown, served with ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce on top 7.99

Plain Churro

$3.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Sides

Side Tortillas

$0.99

Side Of MEAT

$6.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

side Dressing

$0.99

Side Guacamole

$2.49

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Jalapeno

$0.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Side Fries

$4.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Side Refried Beans

$4.99

Side of Rice

$4.99

Beans & Rice

$8.99

Side Cheese

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Salad

$3.99

side Diabla Sauce

$0.99

Side Soup

$3.99

1- Shrimp

$1.00

Side Fresh Cilantro

Side Of Fresh Cilantro

$0.99

$0.99

Side Black Beans

$4.99

Flour Chips

$3.99

Side Chile Toreado Grilled Onion

$3.99

A la Carte

Ala 1 Taco

$6.99

Ala 2 Tacos

$13.98

Ala 3 Tacos

$18.99

Ala 4 Tacos

$27.96

Ala 1 Enchilada

$6.99

Ala 2 Enchilada

$13.98

Ala 3 Enchilada

$16.99

A la Burrito

$13.99

Ala Carne Asada

$19.99

Ala Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Ala Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99+

Ala Chile Relleno

$10.99

Ala Chile Verde

$13.99

Ala Chimichanga

$13.99

Ala Fajitas

$15.99

Ala milanesa

$13.99

Ala Quesadilla

$13.99

Ala Tamale

$6.99

Ala 2 Tamales

$13.98

Ala Tostada

$12.99

Ala Carnitas

$13.99

Ala 1 Taco Cinco Especial

$5.00

Ala 2 Flautas

$11.99

Salsa & Dressing

Salsa

$0.99+

Dressing

$0.99+

Salsa Verde

$0.99+

Salsa Roja

$0.99+

Mole

$0.99+

Pico de Gallo

$0.99+

Small House Dressing

$12.00

Medium House Dressing

$16.00

Large House Dressing

$20.00

Brunch

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Chorizo con Huevos

$13.99

Chile Verde Con Huevos

$13.99

Burrito de Chorizo

$13.99

Chilaquiles con Huevos

$13.99

Catering

Beans Tray

$25.00

Rice tray

$25.00

Carnitas Tray 10pp

$120.00

Chips Tray

$20.00

Chile verde tray 10pp

$120.00

Enchilada tray

$110.00

Fajitas Tray

$130.00

Flautas Tray

$100.00

Tacos

$3.50

Avacado Half

$1.50

Large Beans

$13.00

Large Rice

$13.00

Pupusas

$36.00

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink

$3.25

Bebidas

$3.25

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.75

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$4.99

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Mexican Chocolate

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.99

Refill

$1.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.99

Sangria Senoral

$2.75

Virgin Piña Colada

$12.99

Virgin Lava Flow

$8.99

Kids Drink

Kids Beverage

$1.49

Kid Agua Fresca

$2.50

Margaritas & Tragos

Original WineMargarita

$7.99+

Los Cabos Agave wine, hand squeezed lime juice, sweet & sour and TripleSec

Flavored Margarita

$8.99+

Our original margarita blended with your choice of strawberry, mango, peach or raspberry

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Han Asian vodka and Finest Call Bloody Mary mix Glass

Wine Sangria

$9.99+

Mimosa

$8.99

Shot los Cabos

$5.99

Mojito

$10.99+

Los Cabos Agave wine, hand squeezed lime juice, sweet & sour and TripleSec

Champagne

$6.00

Sandia Refresher

$10.99

Apple Sour Lemon Drop

$10.99

Lava Flow

$10.99

Guava Smash

$8.99

Piña Colada

$14.99

Fish Bowl

$10.99

Vodka Shot

$5.99

Orange Vodka

$8.99

Virgin Drink

$8.99

Vodka Water

$8.99

Sandia Refresher Pitcher

$30.99

Paloma

$8.99

Rum

$7.99

La Chingona

$10.99

Dulce Tamarindo

$2.00

Longisland

$11.99

Daiquiri

$11.99

Soft Drinks

Bebidas

$3.25

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.75

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Mexican Chocolate

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.99

Kids Drink

Kids Beverage

$1.49

Margaritas

Original Wine Margarita

$9.99

Los Cabos Agave wine, hand squeezed lime juice, sweet & sour and TripleSec

