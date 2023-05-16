Restaurant header imageView gallery

SABORES BAKERY

review star

No reviews yet

12720 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Lunch Bowls

SABOR DE MI TIERRA

$12.49

Chorizo. chicharron, carne de res, aguacate, Trijoles, maduritos y arroz

POLLO FRITO

$11.99

Pollo frito. mix de lechugas, aguacate, tomate cherry. maicitos y arroz

POLLO ASADO

$11.99

Pollo asado, mix de lechugas, aguacate, tomate cherry, maicitos y arroz

DF

$11.99

Carne de res, pico de gallo, aguacate queso. nachos, mix de lechugas v arroz.

ORIENTAL

$11.99

Cerdo, lechuga mixta, calabacín verde y amarillo, raíces chinas, brócoli y arroz

CAMARONES

$12.49

Camarón. cebolla morada, aguacate spring mix, tomate cherry, arroz

Special Sandwiches

QUESO ASADO

$6.75

SÁNDWICH DE HUEVO

$7.75
SANDWICH CUBANO

SANDWICH CUBANO

$7.75

TRIPLETA

$8.50

STEAK BLT

$8.50

COSTILLAS BBQ

$7.75

POLLO FRITO

$7.75

POLLO ASADO

$7.75

SÁNDWICH DE ATÚN

$8.50

SÁNDWICH CLUB

$8.50

VERDURAS ASADAS

$8.50

Breakfast Menu

Desayuno

DESAYUNO AMERICANO

$11.04

Dos huevos al gusto, tocino, salchicha y $11.04 pan tostado

HUEVOS CON AREPA

$7.85

Huevos al gusto con arepa blanca con Queso

DESAYUNO DE LA CASA

$13.40

Changua y Tamal Tolimense

FRITTATA

$9.80

Tortilla de claras de huevo con cebolla. pimentón, tomate, .80 espinacas, mix de ensalada con vinagreta de amapola al lado

TOSTADAS DE AGUACATE CON HUEVOS POCHE

$9.70

Tostadas con aguacate y huevos poche, 59 70 ensalada mixta de verduras con vinagreta de amapola al lado

OMELETTE BÁSICO

$8.75

Omelette con jamón, queso, cebolla y $8.75 tomate con pan tostado al lado

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Colombian Bakery / Panaderia Colombiana Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12720 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
orange starNo Reviews
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Louis Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
12253 s orange blossom trl Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Bandeja Paisa Restaurant - 12701 South John Young Parkway suit 101/102
orange starNo Reviews
12701 South John Young Parkway suit 101/102 Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Tainos Bakery - Whisper Lakes
orange star4.6 • 323
2140 Whisper Lakes Blvd orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Touken Sushi - Hunters Creek - 12200 Menta St suite 106
orange starNo Reviews
12200 Menta St suite 106 Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Hunter's Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13701 John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32837
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (55 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston