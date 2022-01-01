Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Sabraton Station

review star

No reviews yet

1632 Deckers Creek Road

Morgantown, WV 26505

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Bucket Wings
Brew French Fries

Apps

10 Wings

$11.99

Bleu Cheese Chips

$10.99

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$11.99

Bacon Jalapeños

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Nachos

$9.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

Provolone Sticks

$7.99

Zucchini Planks

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Bucket Wings

$29.99

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Antipasta Salad

$12.99

Steak Salad

$14.99

Small House Salad

$6.99

Lg House Salad

$9.99

Burgers

Black N Blue Burger

$12.99

Station Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Hoagie

$11.99

Steak Hoagie

$11.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Ham Club

$11.99

Meatball Hoagie

$10.99

Sausage Hoagie

$10.99

Hot Turkey

$10.99

Hot Roast Beef

$10.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Rueben

$10.99

Whale of a Fish

$12.99

Louie Steak Melt

$12.99

B.E.L.T

$9.99

Quesadilla

$14.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Entrees

Delmonico Dinner

$24.99

Sirloin Dinner

$19.99

Cajun Alfredo

$17.99+

Fish 'N Chips

$18.99

Broiled Chicken Breast

$20.99

Angel Hair Pasta

$13.99

Sides

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Brew French Fries

$3.50+

Home Cut Fries

$2.99+

Hand Cut Chips

$2.99+

Baked Potato

$2.50

Veggie of the Day

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Celery & Bleu

$2.99

Celery & Ranch

$2.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Beef Gravy

$2.50

Chicken Gravy

$2.50

Bread Sticks

$3.00

Nacho Cheese Monkey Bowl

$5.00

Soup

Chili

$3.99+

French Onion

$5.50

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Kids

Jagger Wings

$6.25

Bristol Burger

$6.99

Rowen Pizza

$5.99

Addys Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Steak

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Specials

Blueberry Buttercake

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich Special

$11.99

Grilled Cheese Special

$9.99

Monte Christo Special

$11.99

Louie Steak Salad

$11.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00

Choc Lava Cake

$4.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$5.99Out of stock

Ex Dressings/Sauces

1000 Island

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Cock Tail Sauce

$1.00

Corona

$1.00

Corona Hot

$1.00

Corona Med

$1.00

Corona Thai

$1.00

Dark Balsamic

$1.00

French

$1.00

Garlic

$1.00

HM Wing Sauce

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard Salad Dressing

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Hot BBQ

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

JD BBQ

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayonaise

$1.00

Med

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Mountaineer

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.50

Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Old Bay

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Raspberry Vin

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Satan Kiss

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Texas Petal

$1.00

Thai

$1.00

White Balsamic

$1.00

Hot Garlic

$1.00

Corona Hot

$1.00

Corona Thai

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Hot Garlic

$1.00

Add On

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add 8oz Burger

$6.00

Add 4oz Burger

$4.00

Add 5 Shrimp

$9.00

Add 1/2 Small Shrimp

$9.00

Add Steak

$8.00

Add Steak Hoagie Meat

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown, WV 26505

SABRATON STATION image
SABRATON STATION image

