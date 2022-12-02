- Home
Sabrina's Cafe - Collingswood
1,814 Reviews
$$
714 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Popular Items
Brunch Specials
Darius Slay This Wild Mushroom Toast
Toasted thick multigrain bread spread with a garlic, shallot and tarragon whipped goat cheese. Topped with warm roasted oyster, shiitake, portobello, button mushrooms and a poached egg. Finished with fresh pea shoots and green onions. Your choice of a house salad or homies
Goedert Have These Pumpkin Pancakes
Short stack of pumpkin buttermilk pancakes, topped with an apple pear cranberry compote, finished with pumpkin butter and pumpkin spice
Hurts So Good Bread Pudding French Toast
Egg dipped pumpkin bread pudding, topped with pumpkin-mascarpone, caramel sauce, whipped cream and a side of warm vanilla bean syrup.
Thanksgiving Turkey Sanders-which
Sliced roasted turkey breast , house-made stuffing and fresh pea shoots on multigrain toast spread with a wild berry aioli. Served with fresh green beans.
Breakfast
Two Eggs Any Style
Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.
Bella Vista Omelet
Build your own omelet. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.
California Dreams Omelette
Tomato bruschetta, chives, Pepper Jack cheese, sliced avocado, cilantro sour cream.
Philly Hometown Omelette
Ground hot sausage, button mushrooms, roasted peppers, marinated long hots, provolone & parmesan cheese.
Veggie Patch Omelette
Spinach, button mushrooms, bell peppers, diced tomatoes & goat cheese
Ultimate Mexi Scramble
Scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, tri-bell peppers, onions and tomatoes; served with cheesy grits, cilantro pesto, corn chips and avocado. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.
Tofu Scramble
Spiced tofu, bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, garlic and shallots. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.
Egg Sandwich
Two eggs, choice of cheese, bread and served with homies. Add bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, turkey sausage or veggie sausage.
House Granola
With your choice of milk, yogurt or berries.
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, olive oil, pickled red onion, poached egg, everything spice, served with a side salad.
Bagel with Lox
Open-faced bagel, whipped cream cheese, Nova lox, sliced tomato and cucumber, diced red onions and capers
Cannoli French Toast
Challah French Toast topped with cannoli cream, wild berry sauce, cannoli shell crumbles, whipped cream.
Challah French Toast
Topped with powdered sugar.
Stuffed Challah French Toast
Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup
Half Challah Stuffed French Toast
Pancakes
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Full stack of lemon and blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with mixed berry compote
Single Waffle
Chicken and Waffles
Twice-dipped buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with herb butter and warm vanilla bean syrup served over a waffle.
Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp, garlic, onion, pico de gallo and bacon served over pepper jack cheesy grits, topped with scallions.
5 Grain Breakfast Bowl
With mushrooms, onion, spinach, peppers and basil Chimichurri sauce. Topped with two eggs.
Breakfast Tacos
Three soft, corn tortilla, stuffed tacos served with pepper jack, scrambled eggs topped with chipotle mayo, homies and pico de gallo.
Kick Burrito
Scrambled eggs, pork chorizo and pepper mix, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack, potatoes, Jalapeños, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Huevos Rancheros
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
Veggie Rancheros
Blue corn tortillas topped with veggie chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Mel's Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with sautéed spinach, red peppers, provolone, red pepper aioli, and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcones roll.
Bahn Mi Sandwich
Your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken breast, crispy tofu or seitan on a Sarcone's roll topped with pickled vegetables, hoisin mayo, shredded napa cabbage, jalapeno. Served with your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
Cali Turkey Sandwich
Sliced roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado and bacon served on multi -grain bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red pepper mayo. Served with your choice of side.
Veggie Philly Cheesesteak
Marinated seitan, sauteed onions and longhots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone's roll.
Half Soup Half Sandwich
BYO Burger
Served with lettuce, tomoato and a choice of three toppings
House Angus Burger
Angus burger, "Big Spence" sauce, buttermilk fried onions, American cheese, leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes and an over-easy egg on a brioche roll
Santa Fe Turkey Burger
Sabrina's juicy turkey burger served with Jalapeño, corn, black beans. Topped with cheddar Jack cheese, pickled onion, and Chipotle mayo.
Soups & Salads
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup
Cup or Bowl
Sabrina's Soup Of The Day
Cup or Bowl
Greek Salad
Cucumber, roasted red peppers, grape tomoates, red onions, shredded romaine, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives and lavosh with lemon red wine vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
Sabrina's Field Salad
Spring mix topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apricots, grape tomoates, goat cheese, strawberries and chef's field dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chipotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffalo sauced chicken
Island Shrimp Salad
Romaine, red cabbage, roasted peppers and mango salsa, tossed in coconut-ginger vinaigrette, and topped with jerk marinated shrimp.
Side Salad
Entrees
Sides & Extras
Side Two Eggs
Side Bacon
Cherrywood smoked bacon
Side Turkey Bacon
Grilled turkey bacon
Side Canadian Bacon
Grilled canadian bacon
Side Pork Sausage
Sausage links
Side Turkey Sausage
Turkey sausage links
Side Veggie Sausage
Veggie sausage patties
Side Scrapple
Fried scrapple
Fried Chicken
Side Lox
Nova lox
Homies
Side Grits
Cheesy grits
Bread
Side Plain Fries
Fresh cut fries
Side Parm Fries
Fresh cut fries tossed with parmesan cheese
Side Sweet Fries
Fresh cut sweet potato fries
Side Polenta Fries
Side Marinara
Spicy marinara
Fresh Fruit
Fresh seasonal fruit
Side Spinach
Sauteed spinach
Side Avocado
Fresh sliced avocado
Side Guacamole
House made spicy guacamole
Guac & Chips
House made chips, guacamole
Chips, Guac, Pico
House made chips, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo
Side Pico De Gallo
Fresh tomatoes, onions and jalapenos
Side Salad
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pancake
Buttermilk pancake topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
Kid's French Toast Stix
Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar
Kid's Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese
Scrambled eggs w/ American cheese served with fresh cut fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese
Kid's Mac and Cheese
Housemade maccaroni and cheese
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken tenders served with fries
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast
Kid's Angus Burger
Grilled Angus burger served with fries
Drinks
Coffee
La Vazza
Latte
La Vazza
Cappuccino
La Vazza
Espresso
La Vazza
Americano
Cafe Moca
Chai Latte
Hot Teas
Harney & Son's herbal teas
Hot Coco
Hot chocolate topped with whipped cream
Iced Coffee
La Vazza
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed iced tea served with a lemon slice
Fresh OJ
Fresh squeezed orange juice
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade
Juice
Choice of cranberry, apple, pineapple, grapefruit, tomato
Whole Milk
Chocolate Milk
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108