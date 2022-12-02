Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Sabrina's Cafe - Collingswood

1,814 Reviews

$$

714 Haddon Avenue

Collingswood, NJ 08108

Popular Items

Shrimp and Grits
Chicken and Waffles
Side Bacon

Brunch Specials

Darius Slay This Wild Mushroom Toast

$15.00

Toasted thick multigrain bread spread with a garlic, shallot and tarragon whipped goat cheese. Topped with warm roasted oyster, shiitake, portobello, button mushrooms and a poached egg. Finished with fresh pea shoots and green onions. Your choice of a house salad or homies

Goedert Have These Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.59

Short stack of pumpkin buttermilk pancakes, topped with an apple pear cranberry compote, finished with pumpkin butter and pumpkin spice

Hurts So Good Bread Pudding French Toast

$16.49

Egg dipped pumpkin bread pudding, topped with pumpkin-mascarpone, caramel sauce, whipped cream and a side of warm vanilla bean syrup.

Thanksgiving Turkey Sanders-which

$16.39

Sliced roasted turkey breast , house-made stuffing and fresh pea shoots on multigrain toast spread with a wild berry aioli. Served with fresh green beans.

Breakfast

Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.

Bella Vista Omelet

Bella Vista Omelet

$11.49

Build your own omelet. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.

California Dreams Omelette

$12.59

Tomato bruschetta, chives, Pepper Jack cheese, sliced avocado, cilantro sour cream.

Philly Hometown Omelette

$13.59

Ground hot sausage, button mushrooms, roasted peppers, marinated long hots, provolone & parmesan cheese.

Veggie Patch Omelette

$11.49

Spinach, button mushrooms, bell peppers, diced tomatoes & goat cheese

Ultimate Mexi Scramble

Ultimate Mexi Scramble

$13.59

Scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, tri-bell peppers, onions and tomatoes; served with cheesy grits, cilantro pesto, corn chips and avocado. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$12.29

Spiced tofu, bell peppers, spinach, mushrooms, garlic and shallots. Served with Sabrina's fried homies and your choice of bread.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Two eggs, choice of cheese, bread and served with homies. Add bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, turkey sausage or veggie sausage.

House Granola

House Granola

$9.39

With your choice of milk, yogurt or berries.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Smashed avocado, olive oil, pickled red onion, poached egg, everything spice, served with a side salad.

Bagel with Lox

Bagel with Lox

$15.59

Open-faced bagel, whipped cream cheese, Nova lox, sliced tomato and cucumber, diced red onions and capers

Cannoli French Toast

Cannoli French Toast

$15.09

Challah French Toast topped with cannoli cream, wild berry sauce, cannoli shell crumbles, whipped cream.

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$10.79+

Topped with powdered sugar.

Stuffed Challah French Toast

Stuffed Challah French Toast

$15.29

Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup

Half Challah Stuffed French Toast

$11.09
Pancakes

Pancakes

$8.99+

Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$12.49

Full stack of lemon and blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with mixed berry compote

Single Waffle

$6.89
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

Twice-dipped buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with herb butter and warm vanilla bean syrup served over a waffle.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$16.99

Shrimp, garlic, onion, pico de gallo and bacon served over pepper jack cheesy grits, topped with scallions.

5 Grain Breakfast Bowl

5 Grain Breakfast Bowl

$14.89

With mushrooms, onion, spinach, peppers and basil Chimichurri sauce. Topped with two eggs.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.49

Three soft, corn tortilla, stuffed tacos served with pepper jack, scrambled eggs topped with chipotle mayo, homies and pico de gallo.

Kick Burrito

Kick Burrito

$16.69

Scrambled eggs, pork chorizo and pepper mix, bacon, black beans, corn, onions, pepper jack, potatoes, Jalapeños, Queso Bravo, guacamole and pico de gallo in a roasted red pepper tortilla.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.29

Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.

Veggie Rancheros

Veggie Rancheros

$15.19

Blue corn tortillas topped with veggie chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Mel's Chicken Sandwich

Mel's Chicken Sandwich

$15.19

Fried chicken breast topped with sautéed spinach, red peppers, provolone, red pepper aioli, and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcones roll.

Bahn Mi Sandwich

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$13.59

Your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken breast, crispy tofu or seitan on a Sarcone's roll topped with pickled vegetables, hoisin mayo, shredded napa cabbage, jalapeno. Served with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.89

Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich

Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.

Cali Turkey Sandwich

Cali Turkey Sandwich

$15.19

Sliced roasted turkey, sprouts, avocado and bacon served on multi -grain bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red pepper mayo. Served with your choice of side.

Veggie Philly Cheesesteak

Veggie Philly Cheesesteak

$14.59

Marinated seitan, sauteed onions and longhots, served with vegan cheese on a Sarcone's roll.

Half Soup Half Sandwich

$12.09
BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$15.19

Served with lettuce, tomoato and a choice of three toppings

House Angus Burger

House Angus Burger

$15.59

Angus burger, "Big Spence" sauce, buttermilk fried onions, American cheese, leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes and an over-easy egg on a brioche roll

Santa Fe Turkey Burger

Santa Fe Turkey Burger

$14.99

Sabrina's juicy turkey burger served with Jalapeño, corn, black beans. Topped with cheddar Jack cheese, pickled onion, and Chipotle mayo.

Soups & Salads

Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup

Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.89+

Cup or Bowl

Sabrina's Soup Of The Day

$4.69+

Cup or Bowl

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.59

Cucumber, roasted red peppers, grape tomoates, red onions, shredded romaine, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives and lavosh with lemon red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.89

Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Sabrina's Field Salad

Sabrina's Field Salad

$15.19

Spring mix topped with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apricots, grape tomoates, goat cheese, strawberries and chef's field dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.69

Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chipotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffalo sauced chicken

Island Shrimp Salad

Island Shrimp Salad

$16.29

Romaine, red cabbage, roasted peppers and mango salsa, tossed in coconut-ginger vinaigrette, and topped with jerk marinated shrimp.

Side Salad

$4.89

Side Caesar Salad

$7.59

Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Entrees

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

Jerk Shrimp Tacos

$15.49

Grilled shrimp, red cabbage, mango salso and cilantro crema, served on corn tortillas.

Sides & Extras

Side Two Eggs

Side Two Eggs

$4.09
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$5.89

Cherrywood smoked bacon

Side Turkey Bacon

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.49

Grilled turkey bacon

Side Canadian Bacon

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.19

Grilled canadian bacon

Side Pork Sausage

Side Pork Sausage

$4.19

Sausage links

Side Turkey Sausage

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.19

Turkey sausage links

Side Veggie Sausage

Side Veggie Sausage

$4.79

Veggie sausage patties

Side Scrapple

Side Scrapple

$4.49

Fried scrapple

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$6.89
Side Lox

Side Lox

$6.59

Nova lox

Homies

Homies

$4.49
Side Grits

Side Grits

$3.49

Cheesy grits

Bread

$0.29
Side Plain Fries

Side Plain Fries

$4.69

Fresh cut fries

Side Parm Fries

Side Parm Fries

$4.69

Fresh cut fries tossed with parmesan cheese

Side Sweet Fries

Side Sweet Fries

$6.59

Fresh cut sweet potato fries

Side Polenta Fries

Side Polenta Fries

$5.19

Side Marinara

$2.29

Spicy marinara

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$7.89+

Fresh seasonal fruit

Side Spinach

Side Spinach

$3.39

Sauteed spinach

Side Avocado

$3.29

Fresh sliced avocado

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$5.59

House made spicy guacamole

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$11.99

House made chips, guacamole

Chips, Guac, Pico

Chips, Guac, Pico

$14.29

House made chips, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo

Side Pico De Gallo

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.89

Fresh tomatoes, onions and jalapenos

Side Salad

$4.89

Side Caesar Salad

$7.59

Romaine, kale, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pancake

Kid's Pancake

$4.69

Buttermilk pancake topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Kid's French Toast Stix

Kid's French Toast Stix

$7.59

Topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Kid's Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese

Kid's Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese

$6.59

Scrambled eggs w/ American cheese served with fresh cut fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.29

Grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese

Kid's Mac and Cheese

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Housemade maccaroni and cheese

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.69

Breaded chicken tenders served with fries

Kid's Grilled Chicken

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$10.89

Grilled chicken breast

Kid's Angus Burger

Kid's Angus Burger

$9.69

Grilled Angus burger served with fries

Drinks

Coffee

$3.79

La Vazza

Latte

Latte

$4.69

La Vazza

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.79

La Vazza

Espresso

Espresso

$3.09+

La Vazza

Americano

Americano

$3.19
Cafe Moca

Cafe Moca

$4.69

Chai Latte

$5.19
Hot Teas

Hot Teas

$3.59

Harney & Son's herbal teas

Hot Coco

Hot Coco

$4.19

Hot chocolate topped with whipped cream

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.79

La Vazza

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.79

Fresh brewed iced tea served with a lemon slice

Fresh OJ

$4.79

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.89

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Juice

Juice

$3.49

Choice of cranberry, apple, pineapple, grapefruit, tomato

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$3.49
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.69
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Directions

