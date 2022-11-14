Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood

Sabroso! Mexican Grill

3,394 Reviews

$$

13129 Harbor Boulevard

Garden Grove, CA 92843

Popular Items

Taco A La Carte
Asada Burrito
Loaded NACHOS

A la Carte

Taco A La Carte

$3.99

Enchilada A La Carte

$4.49

Sope A La Carte

$5.99

Tostada A La Carte

$5.99

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$14.99

Antojitos

Taco Combo

$12.99

Enchilada Combo

$12.99

Tostadas Combo

$12.99

Tamales Combo

$12.99

Sopes Combo

$12.99

Mix Combo (2 Items Maximum)

$12.99

Appetizers

Sabroso! Beans Appetizer

$11.99

Peruano beans, homemade chorizo, cotija cheese, pickled jalepenos and carrots

Sabroso! Fries

$14.99

Fries layered with our signature Sabroso! Beans, sour cream and cheddar cheese.

Guacamole Appetizer

$12.99

Fresh homemade avocado dip

Signature Tamale

$4.99

Tamale topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and green sauce for chicken or red sauce for pork

Fish Ceviche Tostada

$9.99Out of stock

Marinated tilapia salad on a crispy tortilla

Coctel de Camaron

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

Loaded NACHOS

$11.99

Tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, peruano beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Loaded FRIES

$11.99

Fries covered with cheddar cheese, peruano beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Taquitos

$10.99

Three crispy rolled-up tortilla with your choice of filling served with a drizzle of sour cream, queso fresco and guacamole

Cheese Sauce Appetizer!

$8.99

Trio

$15.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Omelette

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.99

Egg (2)

$9.99

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.99

Marinated Pork Chunk Bits, Mexican rice, peruano beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and pico de gallo

Asada Burrito

$11.99

Marinated Steak, Mexican rice, peruano beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and pico de gallo,

Avocado Ensenada Burrito

$13.99

Deep fried avocado with Mexican rice, peruano beans, secret sauce, queso fresco, cabbagge, and pico de gallo

Avocado Regular Burrito

$13.99

Fresh avocado, Mexican rice, peruano beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and pico de gallo

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Stuffed with peruano beans and cheddar cheese

Blackened Fish Burrito

$14.99

Your style of fish with Mexican rice, peruano beans, secret sauce, queso fresco, cabbagge, and pico de gallo

Blackened Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

California Burrito

$13.99

Colossal burrito stuffed with carne asada, fries, Mexican rice, peruano beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole & cheddar cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$10.99

Braised Pork, Mexican rice, peruano beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and pico de gallo

Chamorro Burrito

$16.99

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken, Mexican rice, peruano beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$15.99

Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Spicy Ground Pork, Mexican rice, peruano beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce and pico de gallo

Ensenada Fish Burrito

$14.99

Ensenada Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Grilled Fish Burrito

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Your style of shrimp with Mexican rice, peruano beans, secret sauce, queso fresco, cabbagge, and pico de gallo

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.99

Seasoned Vegetables, Mexican rice, peruano beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo

No Meat Burrito

$10.99

Desserts

Homemade Flan

$5.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.50

Tres Leche

$9.99

Mango Delight

$9.99

Tres Leche Berries

$12.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.99

Cajeta Flan

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$9.95

House Specialties

Chamorro

$20.99

Fork tender beef chuck in mild, smoky guajillo sauce

Chile Verde

$19.99

Pork chunks simmered in green tomatillo sauce

Carne Asada

$26.99

Grilled ranchera steak with cactus and Mexican onions served on a sizzling platter. Also includes sour cream

Carnitas

$17.99

Braised pork served with onions, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno

$15.99

Fresh roasted pasilla pepper stuffed with cojita cheese and covered in ranchera sauce, sour cream and queso fresco

Fajitas

$19.99

Choice of protein (or vegetarian) and bell peppers served on a sizzling plate with sides of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and queso fresco

Mushroom Chicken

$19.99

Chicken breast sautéed in olive oil and white wine, covered in a rich creamy mushroom sauce

Red Chicken Mole

$19.99

Chicken in a red mole sauce

Lemon Chicken

$19.99

Chicken breast covered in a caper-lemon sauce.

Salmon Grilled Plate

$19.99

Blackened Salmon

$19.99

Milanesa Plate

$19.99

Kids Meals

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Chicken Soup

$6.99

Kids Eggs (2)

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Taco Plate

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Salads

Mexican Taco Salad

$14.99

Taco shell filled choice of protein, romaine lettuce, black beans, avocado, panela cheese and pico de gallo

Salad

$13.99

Choice of protein, romaine lettuce, avocado, panela cheese and pico de gallo

Nopales Salad

$9.99

Grilled cacti, onions, pico de gallo and cotija chees

Seafood Specialties

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp in garlic butter sauce

Camarones En Crema

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp in a creamy mushroom sauce

Camarones A La Diabla

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp in spicy diablo sauce

Camarones Rancheros

$19.99

Shrimp in ranchera sauce

Mojarra Frita

$19.99

Fried whole tilapia

Mojarra A La Plancha

$17.99

Grilled tilapia

Sides

Al Mojo/Diabla Sauce Side

$4.99

A La Diabla Sauce Side

$4.99

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Bag of Chips

$1.95

Black Beans

$3.29

Chamorro Sauce Side

$4.99

Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Cheese Sauce Appetizer

$6.99

Chile Toreados

$2.99

Chile Verde Sauce Side

$4.99

Chips (Take Out)

$2.99

Fresh Chopped Jalepenos

$1.99

Chorizo Side

$4.99

Corn Tortillas [3]

$2.99

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Fajita Mix

$4.99

Flour Tortillas [3]

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Breast (1)

$5.99

Grilled Nopal

$2.99

Guacamole Side

$2.99

Mexican Rice

$3.49

Mole Sauce Side

$4.99

Peruano Beans

$3.49

Pickled Jalepenos & Carrots

$1.49

Pico De Gallo

$1.49

Queso Fresco

$1.49

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.99

Secret Sauce

$1.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Sour Cream

$1.49

Telera Plain

$1.50

Grilled Shrimp Side (5)

$4.99

Homemade Ranch

$1.49

Serrano Peppers

$1.99

Cheese Bread

$3.49

Mexican Onions

$2.99

Side of cotija cheese

$2.99

Egg (1)

$1.49

Mexican Rice/Peruano beans

$6.99

Mexican Rice/Black Beans

$6.99

Enchilada Sauce

$2.00

Butter

$0.50

Side of eggs

$3.95

Al Mojo Sauce Side

$5.99

Chipotle Mayo

$1.50

Panela Cheese Side 3.25 Oz.

$1.89

Soups

Pozole

$13.99

Shredded chicken or pork and corn hominy in spicy soup

Menudo

$13.99

Beef tripe in spicy beef soup

Caldo De Pollo

$12.99

Vegetables and chicken in a savory soup, chipotle is optional

Caldo De Camarones y Pescado

$17.99

Tilapia, shrimp, and vegetables in a spicy chipotle soup

Torta

Al Pastor Torta

$11.99

Avocado Torta

$11.99

Blackened Chicken Torta

$11.99

Blackened Fish Torta

$15.99

Blackened Shrimp Torta

$15.99

Carne Asada Torta

$13.99

Carnitas Torta

$11.99

Chamorro Torta

$14.99

Chile Relleno Torta

$14.99

Chile Verde Torta

$14.99

Chorizo Torta

$11.99

Cubana Sub Carne Asada Torta

$15.99

Cubana Torta

$14.99

Ensenada Avocado Torta

$14.99

Ensenada Fish Torta

$15.99

Ensenada Shrimp Torta

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Torta

$11.99

Grilled Fish Torta

$15.99

Grilled ShrimpTorta

$15.99

Milanesa Torta

$11.99

No Meat Torta

$11.99

Shredded Chicken Torta

$11.99

Catering

Quart of Peruano Beans

$16.99

Quart of Mexican Rice

$16.99

Quart of Sabroso! Beans

$24.99

Pint of Salsa

$10.99

Full Tray Of Chips

$15.00

Quart Of Salsa

$21.99

Quart Of Mole

$15.99

Full Tray Of Mexican Rice

$50.00

Full Tray Of Peruano Beans

$50.00

Half Tray Of Mexican Rice

$25.00

Half Tray Of Peruano Beans

$30.00

Dozen Of Corn Tortillas

$8.99

Half Tray Sabroso! Beans

$60.00

Dozen Of Flour Tortillas

$5.99

House Specialties

$15.00

One Dozen Tortillas

$11.99

Full Tray Of Chile Verde

$250.00

Dozen Of Tamales

$54.00

Antojitos Combo

$12.00

Pint Of Peruano Beans

$8.99

Pint Of Guacamole

$25.00

Pint Of Sour Cream

$5.00

Pint Of Enchilada Saucs

$14.99

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Half Tray Chile Verde

$90.00

Antojitos

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Whole Pie

$90.00

Full Tray Of Chamorro

$250.00

Full Tray Of Sabroso Beans

$250.00

Non-Refillable

Regular Horchata

$3.49

Regular Jamaica

$3.49

Large Horchata

$4.49

Large Jamaica

$4.49

Fresh Young Coconut

$5.99

OJ

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Kids Agua Fresca

$3.49

Bottled Soda

Fiji Bottled Water

$3.49

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.29

Mexican Coke Medio Litro

$3.59

Orange Fanta Medio Litro

$3.29

Sangria Bottle Soda

$2.29

Sidral

$2.29

Tamarind Jarritos

$2.29

Top Chico Mineral Water

$5.59

Small Orange Fanta

$2.29

Small Mexican Coke

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Strawberry Fanta

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Water

Water w/ Lemon

Large Fountain Drink

$4.49

Kids Agua Fresca

$2.50

Kids' Fountain Drink

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Water

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Hot Water

Virgin Margaritas

Lime Virgin Margarita

$4.99

Peach Virgin Margarita

$4.99

Mango Virgin Maragrita

$4.99

Strawberry Virgin Margarita

$4.99

Glass Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.99

Chardonnay

$7.99

Merlot

$7.99

Pinot Noir

$7.99

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.99

Margarita

Lime Margarita

$9.99

Mango Margarita

$9.99

Strawberry Margarita

$9.99

Sabroso Sangria

$9.99

Margarita Pitcher - Lime

$39.99

Margarita Pitcher - Strawberry

$39.99

Margarita Pitcher - Mango

$39.99

Peach Margarita

$9.99

Sangria Pitcher

$39.99

Large Margarita

$13.00

Lg Lime Margarita

$13.99

Shot of Agave Tequilla

$5.00

Strawberry/Raspberry Craft Cocktail

$14.99

Bottled Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.99

Chardonnay

$23.99

Merlot

$23.99

Pinot Noir

$23.99Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc

$23.99Out of stock

Bottled Beer (Deep Copy)

Ballast Point Sculpin

$6.99Out of stock

Bluemoon

$6.99Out of stock

Bohemia

$5.99

Carta Blanca

$5.99

Heineken Zero Alcohol

$4.99

Corona

$5.99

Dos Equis Amber

$5.99

Dos Equis Lager

$5.99

Lagunita IPA

$6.99

Mexican Beer Buckets (6)

$35.00

Modelo Especial

$5.99

Modelo Negra

$5.99

Pacifico

$5.99

Victoria

$5.99

Michoelob Ultra

$6.49

Pacifico 32oz

$12.99Out of stock

House Special

Chile Verde

$15.00

Small Salsa

$8.99

Sides

Quart Sabroso Beans

$24.99

Quart Peruano Beans

$16.99

Quart Mexican Rice

$16.99

Half Tray Mexican Rice

$50.00

Half Tray Peruano Beans

$50.00

Half Tray Sabroso! Beans

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full Service Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Location

13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Directions

Gallery
Sabroso! Mexican Grill image
Sabroso! Mexican Grill image
Sabroso! Mexican Grill image

