Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Sabroso! Mexican Grill
3,394 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full Service Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Location
13129 Harbor Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Island Ali'i BBQ & Local Food - Island Ali'i Carlsbad
4.1 • 82
1650 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Garden Grove
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurant
Paris Baguette - 2521-Garden Grove Blvd
4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurant