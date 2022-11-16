Sabrosos
111 West Gordon St.
Thomaston, GA 30286
DRINKS
DIPS
Small Cheese Dip
Delicious white melted cheese dip
Large Cheese Dip
Delicious white melted cheese dip
Small Jalapeño Dip
White melted cheese dip with jalapeños
Large Jalapeño Dip
White melted cheese dip with jalapeños
Chorizo Dip
Spanish pork sausage covered in white melted cheese dip
Bean Dip
Tasty refried beans covered in white melted cheese dip
Beef Dip
Ground beef covered in white melted cheese dip
Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken covered in white melted cheese dip
Guac Dip
Blended tasty guacamole
Chunky Guac
Freshly chopped avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, onion and tomato mixed with yummy lime juice
APPETIZERS
Appetizer Chicken Tenders
Six lightly breaded crispy chicken tenders served with fries
Quesa Duo
Your choice of two 6" Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef quesadillas served with a salad
Yummy Dip
Grilled Chicken, Steak and Shrimp covered in white melted cheese dip, and served with pico de gallo and warm flour tortillas
SOUPS
Cup Chicken Soup
Shredded Chicken, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth
Bowl Chicken Soup
Shredded Chicken, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth
Cup Shrimp Soup
Shrimp, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth
Bowl Shrimp Soup
Shrimp, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth
Cup Beef Soup
Shredded Beef, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth
Bowl Beef Soup
Shredded Beef, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth
NACHOS
Cheese Nachos
A bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Bean Nachos
Refried Beans on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Ground Beef Nachos
Ground Beef on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shredded Chicken on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Steak Nachos
Steak on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Grilled Mixed Nachos
Grilled Chicken & Steak on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Grilled Chicken sauteed with bell peppers and onions on a bed of chips covered with white melted cheese dip
Steak Fajita Nachos
Steak sauteed with bell peppers and onions on a bed of chips covered with white melted cheese dip
Mixed Fajita Nachos
Grilled Chicken & Steak sauteed with bell peppers and onions on a bed of chips covered with white melted cheese dip
Texas Fajita Nachos
Mix of grilled Chicken, Steak and Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Grilled Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions on a bed of chips covered with white melted cheese dip
Beef & Bean Nachos
Ground Beef and fried beans on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
Chicken & Bean Nachos
Shredded Chicken and refried beans on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
C#1--C#13 COMBINATIONS
C#1
Two beef hard tacos, rice and beans
C#2
Two beef enchiladas, rice and beans
C#3
Two beef enchiladas, hard beef taco and beans
C#4
Beef enchilada, beef burrito and hard beef taco
C#6
Chile relleno, beef burrito and hard beef taco
C#7
Beef enchilada, hard beef taco, rice and beans
C#8
Beef burrito, hard beef taco, rice and beans
C#9
Beef burrito, beef enchilada and beans
C#11
Beef burrito, chile relleno and beef enchilada
C#13: Thomaston Special
Two beef enchiladas, hard beef taco, beef burrito, chile relleno, rice and beans
C#14: Create your own
Comes with rice & beans plus two items of your choice
SP#1--12 SPECIALTIES
SP#1: Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, beans, guac, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato
SP#2: Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Chicken fajita, beans, guac, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato
SP#3: Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken over a bed of iceberg lettuce topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of Ranch or Italian dressing
SP#4: One Chimichanga
Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken fried burrito topped with enchilada salsa, white melted cheese dip and served with rice OR beans and a salad
SP#4: Two Chimichangas
Two Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken fried burrito topped with enchilada salsa, white melted cheese dip and served with rice OR beans and a salad
SP#5: Pollo Ranchero
Grilled Chicken sautéed in your choice of hot, mild or no salsa on top of rice covered in white melted cheese dip paired with a salad and warm flour tortillas
SP#6: Jose Special
Grilled Chicken Breast sautéed with onion, covered in white melted cheese dip and served with rice, beans and warm flour tortillas
SP#7: Mexican Stew
Simmered chunks of Steak with bell pepper, onion and tomato and served with rice, bean and warm flour tortillas
SP#8: Sabroso Potato
Baked potato stuffed with Steak fajita and topped with shredded cheese and sour cream
SP#9: Chris Special
Grilled Chicken over a bed of rice topped with white melted cheese dip
SP#10: Yummy Quesadillas
Two Chicken fajita or Steak fajita quesadillas covered with white melted cheese dip and served with rice
SP#11: Taquitos
Four deep fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef topped with green salsa, cheese dip, lettuce and pico de gallo
SP#12: Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in a zesty sauce containing avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion and tomato
V#1--6 VEGGIE STOP
V#1: Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato on a sizzling skillet, served with beans, rice, a salad and warm flour tortillas
V#2: Veggie Quesa
8" Quesadilla filled with sautéed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato served with rice and beans
V#3: Veggie Burrito
Sautéed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato in a 8" burrito served with beans
V#6: Veggie Nachos
Sautéed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato over a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip
V#7 Juanita Special
Two quesadillas filled with grilled bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato covered with cheese dip and served with rice
V#8 Veggie Combo
Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada and rice.
#44--47 TACOS
#44: Zesty Tacos- Pico
Three grilled Shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo, and served with rice and beans
#45: Soft Tacos-Shrimp
Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with cheese and lettuce, and served with rice and beans
#46: Authentic Tacos
Three grilled Chicken steak or chorizo tacos topped with cilantro and onions, and served with rice and beans
#47: Grilled Soft Tacos
Three grilled Chicken steak or chorizo tacos topped with cheese and lettuce, and served with rice and beans
1 Taco Grilled Soft
Your choice of Chicken, Chorizo, Steak or Shrimp taco topped with lettuce and cheese all in a flour tortilla
2 Tacos Grilled Soft
3 Tacos Grilled Soft
1 Taco Authentic
Your choice of Chicken, Chorizo, Steak or Shrimp taco topped with cilantro and onion all in a corn tortilla
2 Tacos Authentic
3 Tacos Authentic
#50--53 QUESADILLA DINNERS
#50: Quesa Dinner
8" Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken quesadilla served with rice and a salad
#51: Grilled Quesa Dinner
8" Steak OR Grilled Chicken quesadilla served with rice and a salad
#52: Fajita Quesa Dinner
8" Grilled Chicken or Steak quesadilla with grilled bell pepper and onion served with rice and a salad
#56--62 BURRITO DINNERS
#56: Special Duo
Two 8" Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken burritos with red salsa and white melted cheese dip, served with beans
#57: Mega Burrito
10" Chicken fajita burrito stuffed with beans, cilantro, rice and topped with shredded cheese, red salsa, sour cream and tomato
#58: Azada Burrito
8" Grilled Chicken or Steak burrito covered in white melted cheese dip and served with beans
#60: Burrito Verde
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken burrito topped with green salsa and shredded cheese and served with beans
#61: Special Burrito
8" Chicken or Steak fajita burrito topped with red salsa, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato, and served with beans
#62: Shrimp Burrito
8" Shrimp fajita burrito topped with red salsa, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato, and served with beans
#64--68 SEAFOOD & STEAK
#65: Steak and Shrimp
Cut of Steak and four grilled Shrimp served with french fries and a salad
#66: Steak Ranchero
Cut of Steak topped with your choice of hot or mild salsa, and served with rice, beans and warm flour tortillas
#68: Carne Azada
Thinly sliced steak topped with grilled onions, and served with a salad, rice, beans and warm flour tortillas
#70--72 ENCHILADAS
#70: Supreme Enchiladas
One Ground Beef, one Shredded Chicken, one Bean and one Cheese enchilada covered in red salsa, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
#71: Enchiladas Rancheras
Three Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken enchiladas covered in red salsa, shredded cheese and served with rice and beans
#72: Enchiladas Verdes
Three Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa, shredded cheese and paired with rice and beans
#75--78 FAJITAS
#75: Texas Fajitas
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#75: Texas Fajitas For 2
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#76: Steak Fajitas
Steak sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#76: Steak Fajitas For 2
Steak sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#76: Chicken Fajitas
Chicken sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#76: Chicken Fajitas For 2
Chicken sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#76: Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Chicken & Steak sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#76: Steak & Chicken For 2
Chicken & Steak sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#77: Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#77: Shrimp Fajitas For 2
Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
#78: Sp. Sabrosos Molcajete
Chicken, Chorizo, Steak and Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion on a molcajete topped with cheese. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesa
8" Cheese quesadilla
Mushroom Quesa
8" Mushroom & cheese quesadilla
Spinach Quesa
8" Spinach & cheese quesadilla
Mushroom Spinach Quesa
8" Spinach, mushroom and cheese quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesa
8" Shredded Chicken & cheese quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesa
8" Ground Beef & cheese quesadilla
Steak Quesa
8" Steak & cheese quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesa
8" Grilled Chicken & cheese quesadilla
Grilled Chk & Steak Quesa
8" Grilled Chicken, Steak & cheese quesadilla
Chicken Fajita Quesa
8" Grilled Chicken fajita & cheese quesadilla
Steak Fajita Quesa
8" Steak fajita & cheese quesadilla
Chk & Steak Fajita Quesa
8" Grilled Chicken & Steak fajita quesadilla
Texas Fajita Quesa
8" Texas Fajita & cheese quesadilla
Shrimp Fajita Quesa
8" Shrimp Fajita & cheese quesadilla
Veggie Fajita Quesa
8" Veggie Fajita & cheese quesadilla
BURRITOS
Bean Burrito
8" Refried Bean burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Ground Beef Burrito
8" Ground Beef burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Chicken Burrito
8" Shredded Chicken burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Shredded Beef Burrito
8" Shredded Beef burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Grilled Chicken Burrito
8" Grilled Chicken burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Steak Burrito
8" Steak Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Grilled Mixed Burrito
8" Grilled Chicken & Steak Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Chicken Fajita Burrito
8" Chicken Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Steak Fajita Burrito
8" Steak Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Mixed Fajita Burrito
8" Mixed Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
8" Shrimp Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Shrimp Burrito
8" Shrimp Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
Texas Fajita Burrito
8" Texas Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa
K#1-5 KIDS MENU
K#1 Taco
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken taco with rice and beans
K#2 Enchilada
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken enchilada with rice and beans
K#3 Burrito
Mini Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken burrito with rice and beans
K#4 Quesadilla
4" Mini cheese quesadilla with french fries
K#5 Chicken Tenders
Two Chicken Tenders served with french fries
A LA CARTE
O/Tortillas
Flour or corn tortillas
1 Hard Taco
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese
2 Hard Tacos
3 Hard Tacos
O/Rice
O/Beans
O/Rice & Bean
1 Soft Taco
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese
2 Soft Tacos
3 Soft Tacos
Enchilada
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken stuffed in a corn tortilla topped with our homemade sauce and shredded cheese
3 Enchiladas
Baked Potato
Served with butter, cheese, Ground Beef and sour cream
Chile Relleno
A slice of bell pepper covered in Ground Beef and shredded cheese all put in the oven and melted
Chiles Toreados (1)
O/Fries
O/Grilled Chicken
O/Grilled Shrimp
7 pieces of shrimp grilled
O/Grilled Steak
O/Mixed Veggies
Grilled mix of cauliflower, carrots and broccoli
Guac Salad
Guac, sour cream and tomato on top of iceberg lettuce
Sour Cream Salad
Sour cream and tomato on top of iceberg lettuce
Burrito
Chimichanga
EXTRAS & ORDERS
X-Avocado Half
O/Avocado Whole
X-Cilantro
O/Cilantro
X-Jalapeños
O/Jalapeños
X-Guac
O/Guac
X-Grilled Onions
O/Grilled Onions
X-Raw Onions
O/Raw Onions
X-Shredded Cheese
O/Shredded Cheese
X-Sour Cream
O/Sour Cream
X-Tomato
O/Tomato
X-Pico
O/Pico
O/Lettuce
O/Chiles Toreados (1)
O/Chiles Toreados (3)
X-Fresh Jalapeños
O/Fresh Jalapeños
X-Cheesedip
X-Jalapeno Cheesedip
DESSERTS
Sopapilla
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with cinnamon, sugar and honey
Sopapilla with Ice Cream
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with a scoop of ice cream, cinnamon, sugar and honey
Fried Ice Cream
Ice cream coated and deep fried topped with cinnamon, sugar and honey
Chimi Cheesecake
Cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried topped with cinnamon, sugar and honey
Churros
CHIPS & SALSA TOGO
SM BAG CHIPS
MED BAG CHIPS
LG BAG CHIPS
4OZ SALSA
8OZ SALSA
12OZ SALSA
16OZ SALSA
32OZ SALSA
Togo #1
Small bag of chips and two 4oz salsas
Togo #2
Medium bag of chips and a 12oz salsa
Togo #3
Medium bag of chips and 16 oz salsa
Togo #4
Large bag of chips and 16oz salsa
L#1-17 LUNCH
L#1
Beef enchilada, taco, rice and beans
L#2
Beef burrito, rice and beans
L#3
Burrito, enchilada and beans
L#4
Beef enchilada, rice and beans
L#6
Two hard beef tacos and french fries
L#7
Beef burrito, hard beef taco and rice
L#8: Chimichanga & Quesadilla
Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken chimichanga, cheese quesadilla and beans
L#10: Lunch Taquitos
Two deep fried corn tortillas filled with Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken, served with beans and a sour cream salad
L#12: Supreme Burrito
Grilled Chicken or Steak burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
L#13: Lunch Fajitas
Grilled Chicken sautéed with bell pepper, and onion served with beans, salad and flour tortillas
L#14: Lunch Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef quesadilla, rice and beans
L#15: Grilled Chicken & Veggies
Grilled Chicken breast served with mixed veggies and rice
L#16: Authentic Tacos
Two steak tacos topped with cilantro and onions, and served with refried beans
L#17: Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, beans, guac, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato
Dips
Queso Dip
2 oz of our Queso Dip is the perfect serving size for one person. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Guac Dip
2 oz of our Guac Dip is the perfect serving size for one person. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Tacos
A La Carte: 2-Taco Bar (per person)
The a la carte 2-taco bar is perfect for a casual setting. It includes everything you need to make your own tacos: your choice of protein, taco shells, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
A La Carte: 2-Taco Bar (Grilled) (per person)
The a la carte 2-Taco Bar (Grilled) is perfect for a casual setting. It includes everything you need to make your own tacos: your choice of protein, taco shells, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
A La Carte: 2-Taco Bar (Authentic)(per person)
The a la carte 2-Taco Bar (Authentic) is perfect for a casual setting. It includes everything you need to make your own authentic tacos: your choice of protein, taco shells, cilantro, onion, and cheese. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Packages
Fajita Bar Package
Everything you need to make your own fajitas, including your choice of protein & tortilla, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and grilled onions & peppers. Served with chips & salsa, refried beans, rice, queso dip, and guacamole. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Two-taco Bar Package
Everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choice of protein & tortillas, tomato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with chips & salsa, refried beans, rice, and queso dip. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Two-taco Bar (grilled)
Everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choice of protein & tortillas, tomato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with chips & salsa, refried beans, rice, and queso dip. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Two-Taco Bar (authentic) Package
Everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choice of protein & tortillas, onion, cilantro, and Jack cheese. Served with chips & salsa, refried beans, rice, and queso dip. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Sides
Rice (per person)
****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Beans (per person)
****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Pico (per person)
****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****
Mixed Drinks
Margarita 1 Gallon
Our delicious margarita is ONLY sold to an individual 21 years of age or older who shall be limited to two mixed drinks per entree ordered. Please reference Thomaston's Code of Ordinances.
Flavored Margaritas 1 Gallon
Our delicious margarita is ONLY sold to an individual 21 years of age or older who shall be limited to two mixed drinks per entree ordered. Please reference Thomaston's Code of Ordinances.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
111 West Gordon St., Thomaston, GA 30286