Sabrosos imageView gallery

Sabrosos

review star

No reviews yet

111 West Gordon St.

Thomaston, GA 30286

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Cheese Dip
SP#9: Chris Special
SP#10: Yummy Quesadillas

DRINKS

Kids Drink

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Large Drink

$3.20

Coffee

$2.25

Virgin Daiquiri (16OZ)

$3.50

Virgin Daiquiri (32OZ)

$5.00

Water

Kids Drink

$2.00

DIPS

Small Cheese Dip

$4.25

Delicious white melted cheese dip

Large Cheese Dip

$8.00

Delicious white melted cheese dip

Small Jalapeño Dip

$4.50

White melted cheese dip with jalapeños

Large Jalapeño Dip

$8.25

White melted cheese dip with jalapeños

Chorizo Dip

$7.00

Spanish pork sausage covered in white melted cheese dip

Bean Dip

$6.50

Tasty refried beans covered in white melted cheese dip

Beef Dip

$6.50

Ground beef covered in white melted cheese dip

Chicken Dip

$6.50

Shredded chicken covered in white melted cheese dip

Guac Dip

$4.25

Blended tasty guacamole

Chunky Guac

$8.00

Freshly chopped avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, onion and tomato mixed with yummy lime juice

APPETIZERS

Appetizer Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Six lightly breaded crispy chicken tenders served with fries

Quesa Duo

$8.00

Your choice of two 6" Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef quesadillas served with a salad

Yummy Dip

$12.25

Grilled Chicken, Steak and Shrimp covered in white melted cheese dip, and served with pico de gallo and warm flour tortillas

SOUPS

Cup Chicken Soup

$4.25

Shredded Chicken, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth

Bowl Chicken Soup

$8.50

Shredded Chicken, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth

Cup Shrimp Soup

$4.50

Shrimp, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth

Bowl Shrimp Soup

$9.00

Shrimp, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth

Cup Beef Soup

$4.25

Shredded Beef, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth

Bowl Beef Soup

$8.50

Shredded Beef, avocado slices, pico de gallo and rice all in a steamy broth

NACHOS

Cheese Nachos

$7.00

A bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Bean Nachos

$8.00

Refried Beans on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.75

Ground Beef on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.75

Shredded Chicken on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Steak Nachos

$12.25

Steak on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$12.25

Grilled Chicken on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Grilled Mixed Nachos

$13.00

Grilled Chicken & Steak on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.00

Grilled Chicken sauteed with bell peppers and onions on a bed of chips covered with white melted cheese dip

Steak Fajita Nachos

$13.00

Steak sauteed with bell peppers and onions on a bed of chips covered with white melted cheese dip

Mixed Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Grilled Chicken & Steak sauteed with bell peppers and onions on a bed of chips covered with white melted cheese dip

Texas Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Mix of grilled Chicken, Steak and Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers and onions on a bed of chips covered with white melted cheese dip

Beef & Bean Nachos

$10.75

Ground Beef and fried beans on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

Chicken & Bean Nachos

$10.75

Shredded Chicken and refried beans on top of a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

C#1--C#13 COMBINATIONS

C#1

$8.75

Two beef hard tacos, rice and beans

C#2

$8.75

Two beef enchiladas, rice and beans

C#3

$9.25

Two beef enchiladas, hard beef taco and beans

C#4

$9.25

Beef enchilada, beef burrito and hard beef taco

C#6

$9.50

Chile relleno, beef burrito and hard beef taco

C#7

$8.75

Beef enchilada, hard beef taco, rice and beans

C#8

$9.25

Beef burrito, hard beef taco, rice and beans

C#9

$9.00

Beef burrito, beef enchilada and beans

C#11

$9.50

Beef burrito, chile relleno and beef enchilada

C#13: Thomaston Special

$17.00

Two beef enchiladas, hard beef taco, beef burrito, chile relleno, rice and beans

C#14: Create your own

$11.00

Comes with rice & beans plus two items of your choice

SP#1--12 SPECIALTIES

SP#1: Taco Salad

$8.25

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef, beans, guac, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato

SP#2: Fajita Taco Salad

$9.50

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Chicken fajita, beans, guac, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato

SP#3: Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken over a bed of iceberg lettuce topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of Ranch or Italian dressing

SP#4: One Chimichanga

$8.00

Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken fried burrito topped with enchilada salsa, white melted cheese dip and served with rice OR beans and a salad

SP#4: Two Chimichangas

$11.00

Two Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken fried burrito topped with enchilada salsa, white melted cheese dip and served with rice OR beans and a salad

SP#5: Pollo Ranchero

$10.00

Grilled Chicken sautéed in your choice of hot, mild or no salsa on top of rice covered in white melted cheese dip paired with a salad and warm flour tortillas

SP#6: Jose Special

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast sautéed with onion, covered in white melted cheese dip and served with rice, beans and warm flour tortillas

SP#7: Mexican Stew

$13.50

Simmered chunks of Steak with bell pepper, onion and tomato and served with rice, bean and warm flour tortillas

SP#8: Sabroso Potato

$10.00

Baked potato stuffed with Steak fajita and topped with shredded cheese and sour cream

SP#9: Chris Special

$9.00

Grilled Chicken over a bed of rice topped with white melted cheese dip

SP#10: Yummy Quesadillas

$11.00

Two Chicken fajita or Steak fajita quesadillas covered with white melted cheese dip and served with rice

SP#11: Taquitos

$9.75

Four deep fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef topped with green salsa, cheese dip, lettuce and pico de gallo

SP#12: Shrimp Cocktail

$13.50

Shrimp in a zesty sauce containing avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, onion and tomato

V#1--6 VEGGIE STOP

V#1: Veggie Fajitas

$13.50

Sautéed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato on a sizzling skillet, served with beans, rice, a salad and warm flour tortillas

V#2: Veggie Quesa

$8.75

8" Quesadilla filled with sautéed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato served with rice and beans

V#3: Veggie Burrito

$8.75

Sautéed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato in a 8" burrito served with beans

V#6: Veggie Nachos

$9.00

Sautéed bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato over a bed of chips covered in white melted cheese dip

V#7 Juanita Special

$11.00

Two quesadillas filled with grilled bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach and tomato covered with cheese dip and served with rice

V#8 Veggie Combo

$8.75

Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada and rice.

#44--47 TACOS

#44: Zesty Tacos- Pico

$15.00

Three grilled Shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo, and served with rice and beans

#45: Soft Tacos-Shrimp

$15.00

Three grilled shrimp tacos topped with cheese and lettuce, and served with rice and beans

#46: Authentic Tacos

$13.00

Three grilled Chicken steak or chorizo tacos topped with cilantro and onions, and served with rice and beans

#47: Grilled Soft Tacos

$13.00

Three grilled Chicken steak or chorizo tacos topped with cheese and lettuce, and served with rice and beans

1 Taco Grilled Soft

$3.00

Your choice of Chicken, Chorizo, Steak or Shrimp taco topped with lettuce and cheese all in a flour tortilla

2 Tacos Grilled Soft

$6.00

3 Tacos Grilled Soft

$9.00

1 Taco Authentic

$3.00

Your choice of Chicken, Chorizo, Steak or Shrimp taco topped with cilantro and onion all in a corn tortilla

2 Tacos Authentic

$6.00

3 Tacos Authentic

$9.00

#50--53 QUESADILLA DINNERS

#50: Quesa Dinner

$8.50

8" Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken quesadilla served with rice and a salad

#51: Grilled Quesa Dinner

$9.00

8" Steak OR Grilled Chicken quesadilla served with rice and a salad

#52: Fajita Quesa Dinner

$10.50

8" Grilled Chicken or Steak quesadilla with grilled bell pepper and onion served with rice and a salad

#56--62 BURRITO DINNERS

#56: Special Duo

$11.00

Two 8" Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken burritos with red salsa and white melted cheese dip, served with beans

#57: Mega Burrito

$11.00

10" Chicken fajita burrito stuffed with beans, cilantro, rice and topped with shredded cheese, red salsa, sour cream and tomato

#58: Azada Burrito

$9.25

8" Grilled Chicken or Steak burrito covered in white melted cheese dip and served with beans

#60: Burrito Verde

$9.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken burrito topped with green salsa and shredded cheese and served with beans

#61: Special Burrito

$10.00

8" Chicken or Steak fajita burrito topped with red salsa, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato, and served with beans

#62: Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

8" Shrimp fajita burrito topped with red salsa, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato, and served with beans

#64--68 SEAFOOD & STEAK

#65: Steak and Shrimp

$19.50

Cut of Steak and four grilled Shrimp served with french fries and a salad

#66: Steak Ranchero

$16.00

Cut of Steak topped with your choice of hot or mild salsa, and served with rice, beans and warm flour tortillas

#68: Carne Azada

$14.25

Thinly sliced steak topped with grilled onions, and served with a salad, rice, beans and warm flour tortillas

#70--72 ENCHILADAS

#70: Supreme Enchiladas

$10.75

One Ground Beef, one Shredded Chicken, one Bean and one Cheese enchilada covered in red salsa, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

#71: Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.25

Three Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken enchiladas covered in red salsa, shredded cheese and served with rice and beans

#72: Enchiladas Verdes

$9.25

Three Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa, shredded cheese and paired with rice and beans

#75--78 FAJITAS

#75: Texas Fajitas

$17.00

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#75: Texas Fajitas For 2

$29.00

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#76: Steak Fajitas

$14.00

Steak sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#76: Steak Fajitas For 2

$25.00

Steak sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#76: Chicken Fajitas

$14.00

Chicken sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#76: Chicken Fajitas For 2

$25.00

Chicken sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#76: Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken & Steak sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#76: Steak & Chicken For 2

$26.00

Chicken & Steak sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#77: Shrimp Fajitas

$17.00

Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#77: Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$29.00

Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion served on a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

#78: Sp. Sabrosos Molcajete

$20.75

Chicken, Chorizo, Steak and Shrimp sautéed with bell pepper and onion on a molcajete topped with cheese. Served with beans, a salad and tortillas.

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesa

$5.00

8" Cheese quesadilla

Mushroom Quesa

$5.75

8" Mushroom & cheese quesadilla

Spinach Quesa

$5.75

8" Spinach & cheese quesadilla

Mushroom Spinach Quesa

$6.00

8" Spinach, mushroom and cheese quesadilla

Shredded Chicken Quesa

$6.00

8" Shredded Chicken & cheese quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesa

$6.00

8" Ground Beef & cheese quesadilla

Steak Quesa

$8.00

8" Steak & cheese quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesa

$8.00

8" Grilled Chicken & cheese quesadilla

Grilled Chk & Steak Quesa

$8.50

8" Grilled Chicken, Steak & cheese quesadilla

Chicken Fajita Quesa

$8.00

8" Grilled Chicken fajita & cheese quesadilla

Steak Fajita Quesa

$8.00

8" Steak fajita & cheese quesadilla

Chk & Steak Fajita Quesa

$8.50

8" Grilled Chicken & Steak fajita quesadilla

Texas Fajita Quesa

$11.00

8" Texas Fajita & cheese quesadilla

Shrimp Fajita Quesa

$10.50

8" Shrimp Fajita & cheese quesadilla

Veggie Fajita Quesa

$7.00

8" Veggie Fajita & cheese quesadilla

BURRITOS

Bean Burrito

$4.50

8" Refried Bean burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Ground Beef Burrito

$5.50

8" Ground Beef burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Chicken Burrito

$5.50

8" Shredded Chicken burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Shredded Beef Burrito

$5.50

8" Shredded Beef burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.00

8" Grilled Chicken burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Steak Burrito

$8.00

8" Steak Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Grilled Mixed Burrito

$8.50

8" Grilled Chicken & Steak Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$8.00

8" Chicken Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Steak Fajita Burrito

$8.00

8" Steak Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Mixed Fajita Burrito

$8.50

8" Mixed Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$10.50

8" Shrimp Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Shrimp Burrito

$10.50

8" Shrimp Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

Texas Fajita Burrito

$11.00

8" Texas Fajita Burrito topped with shredded cheese and red salsa

K#1-5 KIDS MENU

K#1 Taco

$6.50

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken taco with rice and beans

K#2 Enchilada

$6.50

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken enchilada with rice and beans

K#3 Burrito

$6.50

Mini Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken burrito with rice and beans

K#4 Quesadilla

$6.50

4" Mini cheese quesadilla with french fries

K#5 Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Two Chicken Tenders served with french fries

A LA CARTE

O/Tortillas

$1.25

Flour or corn tortillas

1 Hard Taco

$2.75

Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese

2 Hard Tacos

$5.50

3 Hard Tacos

$8.25

O/Rice

$2.25

O/Beans

$2.25

O/Rice & Bean

$4.25

1 Soft Taco

$2.75

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, lettuce and shredded cheese

2 Soft Tacos

$5.50

3 Soft Tacos

$8.25

Enchilada

$3.00

Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken stuffed in a corn tortilla topped with our homemade sauce and shredded cheese

3 Enchiladas

$9.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Served with butter, cheese, Ground Beef and sour cream

Chile Relleno

$5.00

A slice of bell pepper covered in Ground Beef and shredded cheese all put in the oven and melted

Chiles Toreados (1)

$1.50

O/Fries

$4.00

O/Grilled Chicken

$6.50

O/Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

7 pieces of shrimp grilled

O/Grilled Steak

$6.50

O/Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Grilled mix of cauliflower, carrots and broccoli

Guac Salad

$3.75

Guac, sour cream and tomato on top of iceberg lettuce

Sour Cream Salad

$3.50

Sour cream and tomato on top of iceberg lettuce

Burrito

$5.50

Chimichanga

$5.00

EXTRAS & ORDERS

X-Avocado Half

$2.00

O/Avocado Whole

$3.75

X-Cilantro

$0.75

O/Cilantro

$1.25

X-Jalapeños

$0.75

O/Jalapeños

$1.50

X-Guac

$1.25

O/Guac

$4.00

X-Grilled Onions

$0.75

O/Grilled Onions

$2.00

X-Raw Onions

$0.75

O/Raw Onions

$1.25

X-Shredded Cheese

$0.75

O/Shredded Cheese

$1.50

X-Sour Cream

$0.75

O/Sour Cream

$1.50

X-Tomato

$0.75

O/Tomato

$1.50

X-Pico

$0.75

O/Pico

$1.50

O/Lettuce

$2.00

O/Chiles Toreados (1)

$1.50

O/Chiles Toreados (3)

$3.00

X-Fresh Jalapeños

$0.75

O/Fresh Jalapeños

$1.50

X-Cheesedip

$2.00

X-Jalapeno Cheesedip

$2.25

DESSERTS

Sopapilla

$2.50

Deep fried flour tortilla topped with cinnamon, sugar and honey

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$5.00

Deep fried flour tortilla topped with a scoop of ice cream, cinnamon, sugar and honey

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50

Ice cream coated and deep fried topped with cinnamon, sugar and honey

Chimi Cheesecake

$4.50

Cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried topped with cinnamon, sugar and honey

Churros

$4.25

CHIPS & SALSA TOGO

SM BAG CHIPS

$1.50

MED BAG CHIPS

$3.00

LG BAG CHIPS

$5.00

4OZ SALSA

$0.75

8OZ SALSA

$1.50

12OZ SALSA

$2.00

16OZ SALSA

$2.75

32OZ SALSA

$5.50

Togo #1

$2.99

Small bag of chips and two 4oz salsas

Togo #2

$5.00

Medium bag of chips and a 12oz salsa

Togo #3

$5.50

Medium bag of chips and 16 oz salsa

Togo #4

$7.00

Large bag of chips and 16oz salsa

L#1-17 LUNCH

L#1

$7.99

Beef enchilada, taco, rice and beans

L#2

$6.99

Beef burrito, rice and beans

L#3

$7.99

Burrito, enchilada and beans

L#4

$6.99

Beef enchilada, rice and beans

L#6

$7.99

Two hard beef tacos and french fries

L#7

$7.99

Beef burrito, hard beef taco and rice

L#8: Chimichanga & Quesadilla

$7.99

Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken chimichanga, cheese quesadilla and beans

L#10: Lunch Taquitos

$7.50

Two deep fried corn tortillas filled with Shredded Beef or Shredded Chicken, served with beans and a sour cream salad

L#12: Supreme Burrito

$7.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato

L#13: Lunch Fajitas

$9.00

Grilled Chicken sautéed with bell pepper, and onion served with beans, salad and flour tortillas

L#14: Lunch Quesadilla

$7.50

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef quesadilla, rice and beans

L#15: Grilled Chicken & Veggies

$8.50

Grilled Chicken breast served with mixed veggies and rice

L#16: Authentic Tacos

$8.00

Two steak tacos topped with cilantro and onions, and served with refried beans

L#17: Taco Salad

$7.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, beans, guac, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and tomato

Dips

Queso Dip

$1.50

2 oz of our Queso Dip is the perfect serving size for one person. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Guac Dip

$1.50

2 oz of our Guac Dip is the perfect serving size for one person. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Tacos

Our very affordable 2-Taco Bar Package includes everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choices of protein (Ground beef or shredded chicken) & tortillas, lettuce, and cheese. Our very affordable 2-Grilled Taco Bar Package includes everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choices of protein (chicken or steak) & tortillas, lettuce, and cheese.

A La Carte: 2-Taco Bar (per person)

$4.50

The a la carte 2-taco bar is perfect for a casual setting. It includes everything you need to make your own tacos: your choice of protein, taco shells, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

A La Carte: 2-Taco Bar (Grilled) (per person)

$6.00

The a la carte 2-Taco Bar (Grilled) is perfect for a casual setting. It includes everything you need to make your own tacos: your choice of protein, taco shells, lettuce, cheese, tomato and sour cream. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

A La Carte: 2-Taco Bar (Authentic)(per person)

$6.00

The a la carte 2-Taco Bar (Authentic) is perfect for a casual setting. It includes everything you need to make your own authentic tacos: your choice of protein, taco shells, cilantro, onion, and cheese. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Packages

Make your own fajitas, including your choice of protein & tortillas.

Fajita Bar Package

$16.00

Everything you need to make your own fajitas, including your choice of protein & tortilla, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and grilled onions & peppers. Served with chips & salsa, refried beans, rice, queso dip, and guacamole. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Two-taco Bar Package

$11.00

Everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choice of protein & tortillas, tomato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with chips & salsa, refried beans, rice, and queso dip. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Two-taco Bar (grilled)

$11.00

Everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choice of protein & tortillas, tomato, lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with chips & salsa, refried beans, rice, and queso dip. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Two-Taco Bar (authentic) Package

$11.00

Everything you need to make your own tacos, including your choice of protein & tortillas, onion, cilantro, and Jack cheese. Served with chips & salsa, refried beans, rice, and queso dip. ****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Sides

Rice (per person)

$1.20

****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Beans (per person)

$1.20

****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Pico (per person)

$0.75

****Our catering menu is priced at a discount therefore all catering items have an order minimum of 10 servings. Please remember to order at least 10 servings. Your order could be canceled.****

Mixed Drinks

Margarita 1 Gallon

$44.00

Our delicious margarita is ONLY sold to an individual 21 years of age or older who shall be limited to two mixed drinks per entree ordered. Please reference Thomaston's Code of Ordinances.

Flavored Margaritas 1 Gallon

$50.00

Our delicious margarita is ONLY sold to an individual 21 years of age or older who shall be limited to two mixed drinks per entree ordered. Please reference Thomaston's Code of Ordinances.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 West Gordon St., Thomaston, GA 30286

Directions

Gallery
Sabrosos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Deraney's Two City Tavern - Downtown Barnesville
orange star4.3 • 28
216 Main St Barnesville, GA 30204
View restaurantnext
Holy PIe Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
256 Wright Ave Roberta, GA 30178
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pizza & Wings
orange starNo Reviews
8 W Main St Butler, GA 31006
View restaurantnext
Kizzy's Kakes
orange star5.0 • 110
215 S. 6th Street Griffin, GA 30224
View restaurantnext
Gigi’s Gelato and Espresso Bar - 128 N Hill St
orange starNo Reviews
128 N Hill St Griffin, GA 30223
View restaurantnext
Salaam Seafood Inc. - 503 East Broadway Street
orange starNo Reviews
503 East Broadway Street Griffin, GA 30224
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Thomaston
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston