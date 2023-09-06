RAMEN

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.00

Pork bone broth, shio tare, fatty pork belly, marinated egg, pickled shiitake, black garlic oil, scallion.

Shio Ramen

$13.00

Chicken-dashi broth, shio tare, yuzu grilled chicken, marinated egg, fried shallot, shallot oil, katsuobushi, yuzu kosho, scallion.

Veggie Miso Ramen

$14.00

Shiitake dashi, miso tare, grilled corn, pickled shiitake, menma, seasonal vegetables, chili oil, scallions, beet sprouts and sesame seed (V)

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

Chicken-dashi broth, chili-miso tare, crispy pork belly, marinated bean sprouts, menma, chili oil, gochugaru flake, scallion.

Kids Ramen

$7.00

Choice of broth: pork bone, chicken-shio, chicken-shoyu, miso, or spicy miso.

Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

Chicken-dashi broth, roasted shoyu tare, sliced pork belly, marinated egg, menma, shallot oil, katsuobushi, scallion, sesame seed.

Coconut Avocado Ramen

$14.00

Chilled udon noodles, coconut-avocado dressing, sliced avocados, red onion, English cucumbers, scallions, roasted cashews, togarashi, chili oil, black pepper, lime slice.

STREET FOOD

Steamed Pork Buns

$8.00

Chinese steamed buns, fatty pork belly, chili-hoison, ginger pickles, scallion.

Honey Chicken Buns

$7.00

Chinese steamed buns, fried chicken, honey sichuan glaze, aioli, ginger pickles, sesame seed, scallion

Menchi Buns

$8.00

Chinese steamed buns, fried minced pork, napa cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, aioli, gochugaru flakes.

Bakana! Bun

$8.00

Impossible meat patty, charred scallion aioli, pickled daikon, scallions, beet sprouts. Contains milk & egg.

Chicken Karaage

$7.00

Marinated chicken thighs, gochugaru-honey sauce, sesame seed, scallion.

Cucumbers and Miso

$7.00

English cucumbers, pickled daikon, miso dressing, sesame seed, scallion (GF) (V)

Menchi Katsu

$7.00

Fried minced pork cutlet, napa cabbage,scallion, tonkatsu sauce, and a lemon slice

DRINKS

DRINK CUP

Drink Cup

$2.95

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Cereal & Milk Boba

$6.50

Fruity Milk Tea Boba

$6.50

Thai Tea

$6.00

Black Tea Boba

$5.50

Plain Milk Tea Boba

$6.00

TARO

$7.00

Lemonade Seltzer

$7.00

SIDE OF

SIDES

SIDE MENMA

$2.00

SIDE SCALLIONS

SIDE YUZU KOSHO

$0.50

SIDE THAI CHILI

$0.50

SIDE GOCHU PASTE

$0.50

SIDE PICKLED SHIITAKE

$1.00

SIDE BEAN SPROUT

$1.00

SIDE GRILLED CORN

$0.50

SIDE SZNL VEG

SIDE BROTH

$2.50

SIDE NOODLES

$2.75

SIDE MARINATED EGG

$1.00

SIDE FATTY PORK

$4.00

SIDE CRISPY PORK

$4.00

SIDE YUZU CHICKEN

$2.00