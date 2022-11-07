Sac Burger LLC

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Sac Burger
Steak & Cheese
Smoked Butt Egg Roll

Appetizers

6 Pc Jumbo Chicken Wings

$8.95

10 Pc Jumbo Chicken Wings

$13.95

16 Pc Jumbo Chicken Wings

$18.95

24 Pc Jumbo Chicken Wings

$26.95

32 Pc Jumbo Chicken Wings

$33.95

40 Pc Jumbo Chicken Wings

$40.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.95

Fresh gulf shrimp fried golden and tossed in a delectably spicy remoulade sauce

Beer Cheese and Pretzel

$8.00Out of stock

Candied Bacon

$11.95

Thick cut bacon candied with sugars and spices. Served with blue cheese crumbles, crackers and a house mads jalapeno jelly that you will love.

Fried Green Tomatoes (Vegan Option Avail)

$8.95

Fried Mozzarella Pockets

$8.95

Wrapped in eggroll wrapping and flash fried for a unbeatable combination. Served with house made marinara.

Fried Pickles and Banana Peppers

$6.95

Fried golden brown and served with house made Sac Sauce for dipping pleasure.

Loaded Nachos

$10.95

Loaded Sac Fries

$9.95

Fries, Cheese and toppings melted together

Smoked Butt Egg Roll

$8.95

Pork smoked to tender perfection then rolled next to Asian slaw and flash fried. Served with house made Asian BBQ and Sac Sauce drizzled atop.

Salads \ Soup

Buffalo Chix Salad

$11.95

Chicken breast cooked and atop a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, celery and carrots. Served with blue cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing.

Hail Caesar

$8.95

House made dressing with fresh and local romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and big flavor.

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.95

The Big Sac Salad

$9.95

Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber and Carrots all served over a bed of fresh crisp lettuce. Served with your favorite salad dressing.

Watermelon Salad

$8.95

This is a truly unique and refreshing salad. Fresh and local Watermelon served tossed with fresh mint, cucumber and lime juice. Then topped with blue cheese crumbles and balsamic glaze. Try it once and you will be hooked.

Pear Soup Bowl

$5.95

Pear Sou Cup

$3.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Porky's Sandwich

$8.98

Our signature BBQ sandwich made with a Fresh made local bun, Local farm raised pork butt, House made pickles, House made Slaw and your choice of sauce!

BMAT Sandwich

$11.98

Our BMAT sandwich made with a fresh made local bun, Local farm raised thick cut candied bacon, mozzarella, avocado slices, Local grown tomato, and balsamic glaze!

Brats

$9.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chic Sandwich

$8.98

Our signature chicken sandwich made with a Fresh made local bun, Local farm raised Chicken Breast, House made pickles, House made Slaw and your choice of sauce!

Buffalo Chic Wrap

$8.98

Our Buffalo Chic Wrap made with Blue Pimento Cheese, Local tomato, House made Slaw, and House made pickles!

Hippie Burger

$11.98

Our plant based burger made with a Whole Grain Bun, Lettuce, & Tomato!

Meatball Sub

$8.98

Our Meatball sub is made with a Fresh made local roll, Local ground sirloin, Mozzarella Cheese, and Fresh Marinara sauce!

Sac Burger

$8.98

Our signature burger made with a Brioche bun, White American Cheese, Local ground sirloin, Pickles, Jalapenos, and Mushrooms!

Steak & Cheese

$9.98

Our Steak & Cheese Sandwich is made with tender marinated steak, White American Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Jalapenos.

Entrees

10 oz. Ribeye

$24.98

This ribeye is cooked to perfection and served with a baked potato.

Chicken Tenders Plate

$10.98

Your choice of sauce, served with fries!

Fresh Caught Grilled Salmon Bowl

$15.98

Our salmon marinated with a bourbon glaze served with Steamed Rice and Seasonal Veggies!

Fried Pork Chop

$13.00Out of stock

Marinated Skirt Steak

$17.98

Marinated in house made Chimichurri and cooked to perfection. Served with Loaded Mashed Potato.

My Baby Back Ribs

$14.98

The ribs are moist and fall of the bone! Comes with your choice of sauce and a baked potato!

Pasta Alfredo

$12.98

Made with fresh noodles, white sauce, broccoli, and your choice of meat.

Smoked Meatloaf

$12.98

Made with House BBQ Gravy, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, and Fried Onion Straws!

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.98

Made with our house marinara sauce, fresh noodles, and our house made meatballs!

Vegan Marinara Pasta

$12.98

Made with seasonal veggies.

Kiddos

Served with tots

Kid Burger

$5.00

Served with Tots

Kid Chicken

$5.00

Served with Tots

Kid Dog

$5.00

Served with Tots

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.00

Served with Tots

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Sides

Asian Slaw

$2.95

Savory slaw prepared Thai style with peanuts and honey hoisin sauce.

Baked Potato

$3.95

Baked Idaho spud seasoned and served your way.

Carrots and Celery

$1.95

Hand Cut Fries

$2.95

House cut Idaho potato fried crisp.

Loaded Mashed

$4.95

This whipped potato is loaded with Bacon, Chives and Cheese. Too good to say no!

Onion Straws

$3.95

Fresh onion sliced thin, flash fried with seasoned flour and served with house made Sac Sauce

Pimento Blue Cheese Slaw

$2.95

This one of a kind flavor explosion is mixture of slaw, pimentos, blue cheese crumbles and sweet tomatoes.

Sac Mac

$5.95

Sauté Brussels

$5.95

Local Brussels cooked down in bacon, chicken stock and white wine. These will make you very happy!

Seasonal Veggies

$3.95

Fresh and local seasonal veggies. (Typically medley of Squash, Zucchini, Carrots, Broccoli, etc.)

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Tots

$2.95

Potato Puff Tots fried golden and crispy

Desserts

Homemade Plain Cheesecake

$6.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Snickers Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Jalapeno Honey Cheesecake

$7.50

Baklava

$3.50Out of stock

Xtras

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Meatball Marinara

$2.00

Piece of Candied Bacon

$2.00

Side Banana Peppers

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Jelly

$0.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Mushrooms

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Beef Patty

$3.00

Xtra Shrimp

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Cappuccino

$4.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Espresso

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Grapfruit

$3.95

Latte

$4.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Lime

$3.95

Milk

$2.95

Orange

$3.95

Pineapple

$3.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$5.00

Sprite

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4093 Marietta St. Suite C, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

