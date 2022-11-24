American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sac City Brews
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Sac City Brews Neighborhood Tap House is a laid back, family and pet friendly neighborhood joint in Tahoe Park. We are all about providing a great craft beer selection and unfussy, get-in-your-belly food options featuring gourmet sausages, shareable apps, and seasonal salads in a comfortable environment.
Location
3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento, CA 95820
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Track 7 Brewing Company - Curtis Park
No Reviews
3747 W. Pacific Ave. Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurant
Track 7 The Other Side - East Sacramento
4.3 • 614
5090 Folsom Blvd Sacremento, CA 95819
View restaurant
More near Sacramento