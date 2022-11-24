Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Sac City Brews

No reviews yet

3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820

Sacramento, CA 95820

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito Bacon
Biscuits & Sausage Bacon Gravy
Donut Holes

Brunch

BRUNCH AT SCB! Many items can be made (gf) (vegetarian) (vegan) just specify that you want soyrizo or gf bread choices in the comments and we gotchu. Thanks for the love!!!

Donut Holes

$5.50

bacon | caramel | powdered sugar

Biscuits & Sausage Bacon Gravy

$11.50

3 buttermilk biscuits | sausage & bacon gravy | 2 eggs

Breakfast Burrito Andouille

$10.50

poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | andouille

Breakfast Burrito Bacon

$10.50

poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | bacon

Breakfast Burrito Chorizo

$10.50

poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | chorizo

Breakfast Burrito Soyrizo

$10.50

poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | soyrizo

Breakfast Burrito Veggie

$10.50

poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema

Breakfast Tots

$12.50

melted pepper jack & mozzarella | fried egg | avocado | chipotle crema | poblano | chorizo | cotija | jalapeños

Chicken & Waffles

$14.50

fried chicken | jalapeno butter | strawberry syrup | fried egg | fresh jalapenos & strawberries

Loaded Avocado Toast

$9.50Out of stock

avocado | bacon | arugula | hardboiled egg | fried leeks sub seitan bacon (free)

Sausage Biscuit Sando

$11.50

bacon | chipotle crema | arugula | tomato | egg | side salad in citrus viniagrette

Smoked Trout Sando

$10.50

everything bagel | leek cream cheese | smoked trout | capers | red onions | mixed greens in dijon viniagrette

Kids Breakfast

$6.50

fruit cup | bacon | cinnamon toast

Kid's Waffle

$5.50

SUNDAY BUBBLES BOX

Brunch Bubbles Box! Pick 2 Entrees + Donut Holes with Bacon + Bottle of Bubbles. Burrito | cheddar & poblano scrambled eggs | potatoes | chipotle crema | avocado | choice of meat Avocado Toast | avocado | arugula | fried leeks | hardboiled egg Breakfast Tots | pepperjack & mozzarella | poblano | chorizo | avocado | fried egg | chipotle crema | cotija Chicken & Waffles | jalapeno butter | peach syrup | fried chicken | fried egg | fresh peaches & jalapenos Smoked Trout Sando | leek cream cheese | capers | red onion | mixed green in dijon viniagrette

Bubbles Box

$35.00

Brunch Bubbles Box! Pick 2 Entrees + Donut Holes with Bacon + Bottle of Bubbles. Burrito | cheddar & poblano scrambled eggs | potatoes | chipotle crema | avocado | choice of meat Avocado Toast | avocado | arugula | fried leeks | hardboiled egg Breakfast Tots | pepperjack & mozzarella | poblano | chorizo | avocado | fried egg | chipotle crema | cotija Chicken & Waffles | jalapeno butter | peach syrup | fried chicken | fried egg | fresh peaches & jalapenos Smoked Trout Sando | leek cream cheese | capers | red onion | mixed green in dijon viniagrette

Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Sac City Brews Neighborhood Tap House is a laid back, family and pet friendly neighborhood joint in Tahoe Park. We are all about providing a great craft beer selection and unfussy, get-in-your-belly food options featuring gourmet sausages, shareable apps, and seasonal salads in a comfortable environment.

3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento, CA 95820

