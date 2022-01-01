Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sacred Grounds Lafayette IN

446 Reviews

$

724 Wabash Ave

Lafayette, IN 47905

Order Again

Salad

Sacred Salad

$9.75

Chef Salad

$9.75

Veggie Lover Salad

$9.75

Soup

Soup & Salad

$9.75

Tomato Soup

$3.75+

Hashbrown Soup

$3.75+

Soup of the Day

$3.75+

Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.25

Tortilla Chips

$1.25

The Crossing

Crossing special

$2.00

Dessert

Plain

$4.75

Specialty

$5.00

Breakfast

Greek Scramble

$9.25

Smokey croissant

$9.25

Wabash Sunrise

$9.75

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$4.75

Ex Lg Biscuits & Gravy

$7.25

Oatmeal

$4.50

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Side of Gravy

$2.75

Honey Croissant

$2.25

Texas toast

$1.25

Biscuit

$1.00

Cookie

$2.25

Muffin

$2.75

Sliced Apples

$1.25

Grapes

$1.25

Build your own

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Pour Over

$4.50

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Breve

$5.50+

Red Eye

$4.25+

Nitro Brew

$5.50

Dirty Hippie

$5.00+

Iced Dirty Hippie

$5.00+

Sacred Hippie

$5.25+

Iced Sacred Hippie

$5.75

Atomic Pony

$5.25+

Iced Atomic Pony

$5.75

Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Milky Way

$5.25+

Iced Milky Way

$5.25+

Macchiato

$5.25+

Latte

$5.00+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Bearded Barista

$5.00+

Honeysuckle Latte

$5.00+

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Espresso Double Shot

$3.00

Coffee Refill

$0.75+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

London Fog

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Fountain Soda

$1.50+

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$1.75

Peace Tea

$1.75

Steamer 12

$3.50+

Blended Drinks

Fragalappe

$5.50

Smoothie

$5.50

Blended Chai

$5.50

Blended Sacred

$5.75

Beans

1lb. Beans

$18.00

5lbs. Beans

$78.00

Merchandise

Eden's Art

$20.00+

Gift baskets/cups

$33.00+

Books

$35.00+

Cards

$15.00+

Cups

$8.00

Dish Towels

$8.00

Little signs

$3.50

Antique candles

$23.00+

Earrings

Mieka's $25

$25.00

Mieka $20

$20.00

Eden $25

$25.00

Eden $20

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

724 Wabash Ave, Lafayette, IN 47905

Directions

