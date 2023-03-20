  • Home
Sacred Waters Brewing Co 3250 U.S. Highway 2 East

No reviews yet

3250 U.S. Highway 2 East

Kalispell, MT 59901

KEGS

1/2 Kegs

The Bob IPA (1/2)

$185.00

Guts N' Grit Pale Ale (1/2)

$185.00

Hungry Horse Hazy IPA (1/2)

$185.00

Stout (1/2)

$195.00

Catch Em' Lager (1/2)

$160.00

Meadow Creek Amber (1/2)

$160.00

Specialty Keg (1/2)

$185.00

1/6 Kegs

The Bob IPA (1/6)

$85.00

Guts N' Grit Pale Ale (1/6)

$85.00

Hungry Horse Hazy IPA (1/6)

$85.00

Stout (1/6)

$100.00

Catch Em' Lager (1/6)

$75.00

Meadow Creek Amber (1/6)

$75.00

Specialty Keg (1/6)

$85.00

Deposits

Keg Deposit

$50.00

Tap Deposit

$25.00

CLOTHING MERCH

Light Blue The Bob T-Shirt

Light Blue The Bob T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Light Blue The Bob T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Light Blue The Bob T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Light Blue The Bob T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Light Blue The Bob T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Light Blue The Bob T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Dark Blue The Bob T-Shirt

Dark Blue The Bob T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Dark Blue The Bob T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Dark Blue The Bob T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Dark Blue The Bob T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Dark Blue The Bob T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Dark Blue The Bob T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Green The Bob T-Shirt

Green The Bob T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Green The Bob T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Green The Bob T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Green The Bob T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Green The Bob T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Green The Bob T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Purple The Bob T-Shirt

Purple The Bob T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Purple The Bob T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Purple The Bob T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Purple The Bob T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Purple The Bob T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Purple The Bob T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Red The Bob T-Shirt

Red The Bob T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Red The Bob T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Red The Bob T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Red The Bob T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Red The Bob T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Red The Bob T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Black The Bob T-Shirt

Black The Bob T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Black The Bob T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Black The Bob T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Black The Bob T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Black The Bob T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Black The Bob T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Grey The Bob T-Shirt

Grey The Bob T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Grey The Bob T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Grey The Bob T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Grey The Bob T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Grey The Bob T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Grey The Bob T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Light Blue Logo T-Shirt

Light Blue Logo T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Light Blue Logo T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Light Blue Logo T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Light Blue Logo T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Light Blue Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Light Blue Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Dark Blue Logo T-Shirt

Dark Blue Logo T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Dark Blue Logo T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Dark Blue Logo T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Dark Blue Logo T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Dark Blue Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Dark Blue Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Green Logo T-Shirt

Green Logo T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Green Logo T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Green Logo T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Green Logo T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Green Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Green Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Purple Logo T-Shirt

Purple Logo T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Purple Logo T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Purple Logo T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Purple Logo T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Purple Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Purple Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Red Logo T-Shirt

Red Logo T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Red Logo T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Red Logo T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Red Logo T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Red Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Red Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Black Logo T-Shirt

Black Logo T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Black Logo T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Black Logo T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Black Logo T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Black Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Black Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Grey Logo T-Shirt

Grey Logo T-Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Grey Logo T-Shirt (S)

$25.00

Grey Logo T-Shirt (M)

$25.00

Grey Logo T-Shirt (L)

$25.00

Grey Logo T-Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Grey Logo T-Shirt (2XL)

$25.00

Dark Blue Pullover Hoodie

Dark Blue Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Green Pullover Hoodie

Green Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Light Blue Pullover Hoodie

Light Blue Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Purple Pullover Hoodie

Purple Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Red Pullover Hoodie

Red Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Grey Pullover Hoodie

Grey Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve

$35.00

Zip Up

Zip Up

$49.00

GRUNT (Copy)

Pink Grunt

$33.00

Lime Green Grunt

$33.00

Light Turquoise Grunt

$33.00

Dark Turquoise Grunt

$33.00

Light Blue Grunt

$33.00

Dark Blue Grunt

$33.00

Army Green Grunt

$33.00

Black Grunt

$33.00

BEANIE (Copy)

Black Beanie

$25.00

Brown Beanie

$25.00

NA Bev

Soda

$1.00

Kombucha

$1.25+

Hot Beverage

$2.00

Iced Tea/Apple Juice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Think of our taphouse as your second home – but with better beer and food. #beerforthewildones

3250 U.S. Highway 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901

