Sactown Burgers

3291 Truxel Rd

Suite 24

Sacramento, CA 95833

Popular Items

Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$4.00


SmashBurgers

Sactown Cheeseburger

Sactown Cheeseburger

$9.00

100% Halal Beef with lettuce tomatoes onions,pickles ,American Cheese & Sac Sauce

Sactown Hamburger

Sactown Hamburger

$8.00

Halal burger With Sac Spread, Onions, lettuce tomatos & Pickles

Bacon CheeseBurger

Bacon CheeseBurger

$10.00

100% Halal Beef with Beef Bacon lettuce tomatoes onions,pickles ,American Cheese & Sac Sauce

Super Cheeseburger

Super Cheeseburger

$12.00

100% Halal Beef with Egg, Bacon, Hotlink ,lettuce tomatoes onions,pickles ,American Cheese & Sac Sauce

Cheesesteaks

Classic Cheesesteak

Classic Cheesesteak

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Steak & Melted Cheese in 8" Hoagie roll with grilled onions & Sweet peppers

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Steak & Melted Cheese in 8" Hoagie roll with cheese sauce ,grilled onions & sweet peppers.

Ny Chopped Cheesesteaks

Ny Chopped Cheesesteaks

$10.00

Chopped Beef & Melted Cheese in 8" Hoagie roll with lettuce & Tomatoes

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Cheesesteaks

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Chicken & Melted Cheese in 8" Hoagie roll with grilled onions & sweet peppers

Hotlink Dogs

Hotlink Sandwich

Hotlink Sandwich

$10.00

All Beef Hot Link Sandwich topped with BBq Sauce

Cleveland Hot Boy

Cleveland Hot Boy

$12.00

All Beef Hot Link Sandwich topped fries,Coleslaw with BBq Sauce

Philly Cheese-Dog

Philly Cheese-Dog

$12.00

All Beef Hot Link Sandwich with Philly steak & Cheese sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

Sloppy Cheese Fries

Sloppy Cheese Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with Chopped beef patty, Cheese & sac Sauce

Philly CheeseSteak Fries

Philly CheeseSteak Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with Philly steak, grilled onions & peppers topped w/Cheese Sauce & sac Sauce

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, croutons

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$12.00

Steak,Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers,Olives croutons

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers,Olives croutons

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$6.00
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$4.00
onions rings

onions rings

$4.00

Milkshakes/Drinks

Pepsi Fountain

Pepsi Fountain

$3.00

Diet pepsi Fountain

$3.00

Starry fountain

$3.00

Dr.pepper fountain

$3.00

Lemonade fountain

$3.00

Sweet Tea fountain

$3.00

unsweet tea Fountain

$3.00

water Bottle

$3.00
Swiss roll MilkShake

Swiss roll MilkShake

$6.00
peanut butter crunch Milkshake

peanut butter crunch Milkshake

$6.00
Oreo mint Milkshake

Oreo mint Milkshake

$6.00
Chocolate brownie milkshake

Chocolate brownie milkshake

$6.00
Strawberry shortcake MilkShake

Strawberry shortcake MilkShake

$6.00
Bull-Aid

Bull-Aid

$5.00

Redbull Infused with Fruit Punch

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We offer 100% Halal Smash burgers and Cheese-steak sandwiches

Location

3291 Truxel Rd, Suite 24, Sacramento, CA 95833

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

