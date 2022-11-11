Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sad Boyz

review star

No reviews yet

5670 US Route 9

New Gretna, NJ 08087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Porkroll, Egg & Cheese
Smash Burger
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Spreads

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Sesame Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Cheddar & Jalapeno Bagel

$3.50

Sandwich

Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Porkroll, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

*FML*

$10.00

When your'e so over last night and need something to get this day movin forward. Bacon, Pork roll, Egg & Cheese with a Hash brown on it.

*FAFO*

$8.00

In Memory of Kyle Gormley Breakfast sandwich with "Bacon & Cheese, Between 2 Hash Browns on Kaiser or Bagel of your choice"

*The Alexander*

*The Alexander*

$8.00

Quad-decker Pork roll & Cheese

Hot Sub

Cheese Steak

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

s.a.d. Dog

$4.00

s.a.d. twist on your regular dog. Peppers, Onions, PepperJack Cheese and Our Sad Boyz Sig Sauce

BLT

$7.50

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$12.00

Double Patty, Double Cheese "Smashed". Served on a Brioche with Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and our House-Made Burger Sauce.

Fatty Patty

$13.75

"Pre-loosen your belt." Triple Patty, Triple Cheese "Smashed" with Bacon Served on a Brioche with Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and our House-Made Burger Sauce.

Hot

12oz Hot Coffee

$2.00

16oz Hot Coffee

$2.50

Dine in Hot Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew on Tap

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Brew with Foam

$4.50

Alt-Milks

$4.50

Alt-Foams

$4.50Out of stock

Specialty

Whipped Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$5.00

From The Fridge

Can of Coke

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Pepsi Nitro

$3.00

Yahoo Can

$2.50

From the Tap

Sad Boyz Sweet Tea

$2.00

Breakfast

The Santa Fe'gg

$6.00

The Santa Fe'gg VEGAN

$7.50

Beyond Sausage Sando

$7.00

Beyond Sausage Sando VEGAN

$8.50

Lunch

Beyond Smashed

$13.00

Beyond Smashed VEGAN

$14.00

Sides

Hash Brown

$2.50

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Side Of Bacon

$2.75

Chips/Candy

Small Bag of Chips

$2.00

Candy

$1.50

Baked Goods

Crumb Cake

$4.00

Muffin

$3.00

Cookie

$2.50

Condiments

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mustard

Side of Mayo

$0.25

Special Sauces

Side of Sad Boyz Sig Sauce

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sad Boyz Sig Sauce *VEGAN*

$0.75

Flavors

Nutter Butter

$5.00Out of stock

Camp Fire S'mores

$5.00Out of stock

Mint Oreo

$5.00Out of stock

Cookie Monster

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry CheeseCake

$5.00Out of stock

*Pumpkin Roll* seasonal

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan French Teddy Gram

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast/Lunch Sandwiches, Fresh Cut Fries, Coffee.

Location

5670 US Route 9, New Gretna, NJ 08087

Directions

