Sad Boyz
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast/Lunch Sandwiches, Fresh Cut Fries, Coffee.
Location
5670 US Route 9, New Gretna, NJ 08087
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Union Market - Indoor, Outdoor, Takeout, Delivery
4.8 • 287
120 West Main Street Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View restaurant
Joe’s Bake Shop - 161 East Main Street
No Reviews
161 East Main Street Tuckerton, NJ 08087
View restaurant