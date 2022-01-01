Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company

810 Reviews

$$

15651 W Roosevelt

Goodyear, AZ 85338

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Bison Burger
SMBC Wings

Start+Share

Reuben Sliders

$14.00

SMBC Corned Beef / Sauerkraut / Swiss / Spiked Russian Dressing (spicy dressing).

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Fresh Pretzel / SMBC Beer Cheese / Whole Grain Dijon Honey Mustard. Add extra pretzel $5

Brewers Nachos

Brewers Nachos

$16.00

House Fried Corn Chips / Pork Chile Verde / SMBC Beer Cheese / Cheddar / Jalapenos / Sour Cream / Black Bean & Roast Corn Salsa.

Half Brewers Nachos

Half Brewers Nachos

$8.00

House Fried Corn Chips / Pork Chile Verde / SMBC Beer Cheese / Cheddar / Jalapenos / Sour Cream / Black Bean & Roast Corn Salsa.

Chips N Salsas

Chips N Salsas

$9.00

House Fried Corn Chips / Black Bean & Roast Corn Salsa / Fire Char Tomato Salsa.

Freedom Fries

$7.00

Crisp, Classic Fries / Herb Ranch / Ketchup. Add SMBC Beer Cheese and/or Applewood Smoked Bacon Bits $2/each

Irish Eggrolls

Irish Eggrolls

$16.00

SMBC Corned Beef / SMBC Pastrami / Carrots / Swiss / Sauerkraut / Horseradish Cream Coleslaw / Spiked Russian Dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Beer Battered Sweet Onions / Herb Ranch.

Jalapeno Bomber Dip

Jalapeno Bomber Dip

$14.00

Jalapeno, Hot Sausage, and Cream Cheese Dip with Sriracha, a blend of peppers, and Cilantro / Served with House Fried Corn Chips and Crostinis.

SMBC Wings

SMBC Wings

$18.00

Jumbo Wings & Drummettes / Choice of Herb Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Half SMBC Wings

Half SMBC Wings

$10.00

Jumbo Wings & Drummettes / Choice of Herb Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Cream Cheese / Sausage / Lemon Butter / Lemon Pesto Aioli / Parmesan / Roasted Garlic / Crostini.

SMBC Brewers Board

$25.00

Chef's selection of charcuterie meats, select cheeses & accompaniments.

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce Wedge / Fresh Grape Tomatoes / Fired Roasted Tomatoes / Gorgonzola Cheese / Red Onion / Applewood Smoke Bacon / Scallions / Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Grilled, Marinated Chicken for $3.50. Add Marinated & Seasoned Steak for $4.50.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Garden Lettuce Blend / Black Bean & Roast Corn Salsa / Avocado / Fire Roasted Tomatoes / Fresh Grape Tomatoes / Cheddar Cheese / Cotija Cheese / Scallions / Corn Chip Strips / Salsa Ranch.

Side Salad

$5.00

Garden Lettuce Blend / Grape Tomatoes / Croutons / Your Choice of Dressing.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sammie

$18.00

Rachel Sandwich

$18.00

SMBC Pastrami / Swiss / Coleslaw / Spiked Russian Dressing (spicy dressing) / Pretzel Bun.

Reuben Sandwich

$18.00

SMBC Corned Beef / Swiss / Sauerkraut / Spiked Russian Dressing (spicy dressing) / Grilled Marble Rye.

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$10.00+

House Smoked Turkey Breast / Provolone / Avocado / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Garden Lettuce Blend / Tomato / Lemon Pesto Aioli / Wheat Berry Bread.

Lunch Special

$10.00Out of stock

Buff Chx

$17.00Out of stock

Burgers

SMBC Hamburger

$17.00

SMBC Cheese Burger

$17.00

House Burger Blend / Choice of Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Brioche Bun

Triple B Burger

$20.00

House Burger Blend / Applewood Smoked Bacon / BBQ Glaze / American Cheese / Fried Onion Strings / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Brioche Bun.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$23.00

All Natural, Hormone Free, Ground Bison / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Cheddar / Garden Lettuce Blend / Onion / Tomato / Fried Onion Strings / Horseradish Cream / Brioche Bun.

Fire Burger

$20.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Marinara / Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Marinara / Butcher-cut Pepperoni / Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Marinara / Italian Sausage / Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan

3 Oink Pizza

3 Oink Pizza

$18.00

Marinara / Italian Sausage / Butcher-cut Pepperoni / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan

Italiano Pizza

Italiano Pizza

$18.00

Marinara / Fresh Basil / Butcher-cut Pepperoni / Italian Sausage / Roasted Red Bell Pepper / Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan

Thai Pizza

Thai Pizza

$20.00

Spicy Pizza. Thai Chili Sauce / Fire Roasted Chicken / Roasted Red Bell Pepper / Macadamia Nuts / Shredded Carrots / Scallions / Cilantro / Shredded Mozzarella

Pesto Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Basil Pesto / Vine-Ripened Tomato / Fire Roasted Tomatoes / Garden Basil / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella Parmesan / Smoked Salt

Skillets

Beef Fajita Skillet

$21.00

Chicken Fajita Skillet

$18.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Salt Water Shell Pasta / Gruyere / Scallions / Cream / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Costini

Beer Battered Fish

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer Battered Alaskan Cod / Freedom Fries / Coleslaw / House Crafted Tartar Sauce. Substitute Onion Rings $2.00 or House Salad $2.00.

SMBC Fish Tacos

SMBC Fish Tacos

$18.00

Beer Battered Alaskan Cod / Coleslaw / Scallions / Black Bean & Roast Corn Salsa / House Fried Corn Chips / Fire Char Tomato Salsa / Lemon Pesto Aioli / Lime

MexiCali Fish Tacos

$18.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.00
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Sausage Pizza

$7.00
Kid's Dip Plate

Kid's Dip Plate

$7.00
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Kid's Corn Dogs

Kid's Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kid's Hamburger

$6.50
Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50
Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$5.50

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

$1 Kids pizza coupon

$1.00Out of stock

Desserts

Hot Buttermilk Donuts $9.25 Cinnamon & Sugar Donuts served with Milk and White Chocolate Dipping Sauces

Donuts

$10.00Out of stock

Cinnamon & Sugar Donuts served with Milk and White Chocolate Dipping Sauces

Churro Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Food Side

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Cheese Slice

$1.00

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Pepperoni (4oz)

$2.00

Side Sausage (4oz)

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Black Bean Salsa

$1.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Crustinis(3)

$2.00

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Side Fire Roasted Salsa

$1.00

Side Fish piece

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Sauerkraut

$2.00

Side Small Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Side Steak

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Chile Pepper Blend

$1.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Garden Lettuce Blend / Grape Tomatoes / Croutons / Your Choice of Dressing.

Pickle Spears

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bison Sauce

$0.50

Brown Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

House Hot

$0.50

Ketchup

Lemon Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Mayo

Tazikki

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

Raw Horseradish

Salsa Ranch

$0.50

Spiked Russian

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Water

Soda Water

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Bottle Coke

$2.75

Bottle Fanta

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Powerade

$2.50

Powerade

$2.75

Swag

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

SMBC Straw Hat

$55.00

Taildragger Tees

$20.00

SMBC Tank Tops

$21.00

Strawberry Bitch Tshirt

$24.99

2022 Clan Tee

$24.99

Hop Snob Tee

$24.99
SMBC Pint Glass

SMBC Pint Glass

$7.00
SMBC Shot Glass

SMBC Shot Glass

$4.00
Keychain

Keychain

$4.00

Paracord Grip

$15.00
SMBC Tap Handle

SMBC Tap Handle

$40.00

2022 Challenge Coin

$12.00

Strawberry B Bundle

$55.00

New Stein

$14.00

$300 DEPOSIT

DEPOSIT

$300.00

$4875 DEPOSIT

EVENT DEPOSIT

$4,875.00

Space Fee

$600 Space fee

$600.00

Space fee

$1,200.00

Space fee

$2,000.00

$35 plate cost

Plate Cost

$25.00

USTA Catering

Catering Sales

$26,250.00

Labor Charge

$1,400.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15651 W Roosevelt, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Directions

Gallery
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company image
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company image
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company image

Map
