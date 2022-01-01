- Home
Saddle Ranch Sunset 8371 Sunset Boulevard
No reviews yet
8371 Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Appetizers
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
A blend of melted cheeses and fresh jalapeño, topped with parmesan, gorgonzola and seasoned bread crumbs, then baked to a golden brown
Black Truffle Mac & Cheese
A blend of melted cheeses tossed with black truffles and topped with seasoned bread crumbs, then baked to a golden brown
Regular Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo shrimp served with horseradish cocktail sauce and all the fixins
Colossal Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo shrimp served with horseradish cocktail sauce and all the fixins. The colossal serves 2 or more.
Hummus Trio
Sun-dried tomato hummus, jalapeño hummus, and traditional hummus served with fresh vegetables and pita bread for dipping
Bacon Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussels sprouts seasoned with lemon, honey, sea salt and cracked pepper. Tossed with thick cut bacon
Sweet Potato Fries Appetizer
Lightly fried and salted, served with a marshmallow cream dipping sauce
Regular Fries Appetizer
Lightly fried and salted, served with a marshmallow cream dipping sauce
Mini Cheeseburgers (3)
Mini burgers, topped with tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese, and served with a mound of crispy fries
Mini Cheeseburgers (5)
Mini burgers, topped with tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese, and served with a mound of crispy fries
Mound of Nachos
Warm tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, mixed cheese, spiced beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, fresh cilantro and sour cream
Crispy Chicken Strips
Large strips of chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried, served with BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces
Jumbo Buffalo Wings
Marinated, fried and tossed in Saddle Ranch’s own Buffalo sauce. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese and ranch dressings
Spinach Dip
Rich parmesan, spinach and artichoke dip, served in a warm sourdough bread bowl with fresh corn tortilla chips & pico de gallo
Chips & Guacamole
Platter of tortilla chips, fire-roasted salsa and fresh guacamole
Sesame Glazed Edamame
Sautéed in sesame oil with garlic and ponzu
Jumbo Soft Pretzels
Jumbo Soft Pretzels 12.99 Jumbo soft pretzels served with a tangy mustard, cheese sauce, green chilies and red pepper flakes
Loaded Potato Skins
Crispy potato skins, loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream
Kettle of Rings
Sweet yellow onions, beer-battered and fried, garnished with green onions and parmesan, served with a chipotle mayo and a sweet and tangy dipping sauce
Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps
A fresh and flavorful blend of chicken, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, ginger and red bell peppers, topped with green onions, sesame seeds and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce cups and a spicy ponzu sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Mixed cheese and green chile quesadilla, garnished with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, sour cream and Cotija cheese
BBQ Ribs Appetizer
A half portion of our tender slow roasted ribs served either dry rubbed or smothered in our signature BBQ sauce, served with crispy fries
Monster Platter
This assortment of delicious Saddle Ranch specialties features our Baby Back Ribs, Onion Rings, Mini Cheeseburgers, Crispy Chicken Strips and Sweet Potato Fries, served with a variety of sauces
Cup "The Original" Tortilla Soup
Our chef’s famous recipe, made with fresh vegetables and chicken, poured over rice and topped with crispy tortilla strips and green onions. Served with avocado and Cotija cheese on the side
Kettle "The Original" Tortilla Soup
Our chef’s famous recipe, made with fresh vegetables and chicken, poured over rice and topped with crispy tortilla strips and green onions. Served with avocado and Cotija cheese on the side
Bread Bowl The Ranch Chili
Housemade chili with steak, tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers and a variety of beans, topped with melted cheese and served with sour cream and green onions
Kettle The Ranch Chili
Housemade chili with steak, tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers and a variety of beans, topped with melted cheese and served with sour cream and green onions
Steaks
Filet Mignon
This is the most tender and lean center cut of them all
The Classic
Our classic cut, seasoned and broiled just the way you like it!
The Petite Classic
Our classic cut, seasoned and broiled just the way you like it!
NY Strip
With a full bodied texture slightly firmer than the rib-eye
Rib-eye
This well-marbled cut is known for its peak flavor
Signature Specialties
Petite Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Marinated, center-cut filet, seasoned and pan-seared in garlic butter, and dusted with lemon zest
Signature Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Marinated, center-cut filet, seasoned and pan-seared in garlic butter, and dusted with lemon zest
Half BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Tender, slow-roasted ribs, served either dry-rubbed or smothered in our signature BBQ sauce
Full BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Tender, slow-roasted ribs, served either dry-rubbed or smothered in our signature BBQ sauce
Citrus Herb Chicken
Marinated & grilled chicken breast, basted with lemon and herbs
Half BBQ Chicken & Rice
Grilled pulled chicken breast, lightly basted in our tangy BBQ sauce, with cilantro jasmine rice and served with seasonal vegetables
Full BBQ Chicken & Rice
Grilled pulled chicken breast, lightly basted in our tangy BBQ sauce, with cilantro jasmine rice and served with seasonal vegetables
Fried Chicken Breast
Boneless chicken breast, hand-battered and lightly fried, and finished with a honey whiskey gravy
Half Slow Roasted Tri-Tip
Perfectly seasoned, slow roasted tri-tip, thinly sliced and served on top of flash fried onion strings, drizzled with Saddle Ranch's own signature BBQ sauce
Full Slow Roasted Tri-Tip
Perfectly seasoned, slow roasted tri-tip, thinly sliced and served on top of flash fried onion strings, drizzled with Saddle Ranch's own signature BBQ sauce
Extra Thick Pork Chop
An extra thick frenched chop, cooked to perfection and topped with an apple bourbon glaze
Bayou Cajun Pasta
Penne pasta sauteed with blackened chicken breast, smoked sausage, asparagus, mushrooms, bell peppers and garlic, all tossed in a creamy Cajun sauce and topped with shredded Parmesan. Served with garlic bread
Jumbo Garlic Shrimp
Marinated, grilled shrimp, sautéed in a creamy garlic butter sauce, garnished with shaved parmesan cheese and served with crispy garlic toast
Pick 2 Combo
Your choice of: BBQ Chicken, BBQ Ribs, Tri-Tip, Citrus Herb Chicken, Dry Rubbed Ribs, Smoked Sausage
Pick 3 Combo
Your choice of: BBQ Chicken, BBQ Ribs, Tri-Tip, Citrus Herb Chicken, Dry Rubbed Ribs, Smoked Sausage
Burgers
The "Original Burger"
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, 1000 Island, pickles and your choice of cheese
Hollywood Burger
Topped with a balsamic, red onion and bacon reduction, crumbled gorgonzola and fresh spinach
Cajun Burger
Seared and blackened in Cajun spices, and served with chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions
BBQ Burger
Smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with three-pepper bacon, cheddar cheese and onion rings
Sides
Side Baked Potato
Side Cilantro Jasmine Rice
Side Creamed Corn
Side French Fries
Side Fresh Seasonal Vegetables
Side Garlic Bread
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tater Tots
Side Truffle Fries
Side Two Eggs
Salads
House Salad
Greens, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, cabbage, and croutons
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese and three pepper bacon. Finished with a balsamic reduction drizzle
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, fried capers and garlic croutons
Lighter Blue Cheese Apple Pecan Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, apples, candied pecans, roasted red bell peppers, gorgonzola cheese and dried cranberries, tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette
Full Blue Cheese Apple Pecan Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, apples, candied pecans, roasted red bell peppers, gorgonzola cheese and dried cranberries, tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette
Lighter Thai Peanut Crunch Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, pulled chicken breast, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and rice noodles, wonton strips, peanuts, edamame and sesame seeds, all tossed with Thai peanut dressing
Full Thai Peanut Crunch Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, pulled chicken breast, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and rice noodles, wonton strips, peanuts, edamame and sesame seeds, all tossed with Thai peanut dressing
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce layered with smoked turkey, chopped bacon, black forest ham, tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and olives, served with your choice of dressing
Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, crispy fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shaved parmesan cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and avocado, topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy fried onion straws and crispy bacon, with blue cheese dressing drizzled on top
Lighter BBQ Chicken Chop
Crisp romaine lettuce, roasted BBQ chicken, avocado, tomato, spiced beans, scallions, corn salsa, cilantro, tortilla strips & ranch dressing, topped with fried onion straws and a drizzle of BBQ sauce
Full BBQ Chicken Chop
Crisp romaine lettuce, roasted BBQ chicken, avocado, tomato, spiced beans, scallions, corn salsa, cilantro, tortilla strips & ranch dressing, topped with fried onion straws and a drizzle of BBQ sauce
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon atop a bed of baby spinach and quinoa. Dressed with red onions, strawberries, pecans, asparagus and white balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Sandwiches/Wraps/Tacos
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken breast with three-pepper bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with crisp lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
French Dip
Slow-roasted, thinly sliced prime rib on a Ciabatta roll, served with Cabernet au jus and a creamy horseradish sauce on the side
Classic BLT
Three-pepper bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato and basil aioli on grilled parmesan sourdough bread
Mediterranean Wrap
Warm flour tortilla spread with traditional hummus, sliced cucumbers, crispy fried onion straws, chopped tomatoes, roasted red peppers, lettuce, black olives & cotija cheese drizzled with olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Ranch Club
Thinly sliced smoked turkey, black forest ham and three-pepper bacon with Swiss and cheddar cheeses, stacked high on toasted sourdough bread with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Steak Sandwich
Seasoned and broiled, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on a Ciabatta roll
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bun spread with avocado, crispy fried chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, sliced cucumber tossed in blue cheese dressing, topped with Swiss cheese and crispy fried onion straws
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Grilled sausage on a toasted ciabatta roll brushed with garlic butter, topped with sautéed peppers and onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
California Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, three-pepper bacon, avocado, tomatoes and spring mix lettuce with honey mustard sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Order Veggie Tacos
Marinated cauliflower, roasted red peppers, grilled corn and pineapple, cilantro cream sauce and topped with pico de gallo
Order Chicken Tacos
Spicy, marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses, fire-roasted salsa and chipotle lime aioli
Order Steak Tacos
Chimichurri-marinated steak, topped with pico de gallo and Cotija cheese. Served with fire-roasted salsa on the side
Order Fish Tacos
Fresh salmon, lightly sautéed and served with chopped red cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle lime aioli
All Day Ranch Brunch
Farm Fresh Eggs to Order
Large ranch eggs served any style, with your choice of three-pepper bacon or sausage patties
Pancake Combo
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of two strips of three pepper bacon or grilled sausage patties
Classic Texas Toast
Thick-sliced, rich and fluffy egg bread dipped in a creamy vanilla egg batter, grilled golden brown and served with whipped cinnamon honey butter, warm maple syrup and a dusting of powdered sugar
Cup Fresh Fruit
Fresh Fruit Platter
Side Pancake
Side Texas Toast
Desserts
Brownie
Giant warm chocolate brownie with crunchy chocolate toffee bar topping, and your choice of filling (chocolate pudding or peanut butter) served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, homemade whipped cream, and a trio of sauces (caramel, chocolate, and marshmallow cream)
Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
A little slice of heaven! A freshly half-baked, soft and warm chocolate chip cookie, drizzled with chocolate sauce, and served with house- made whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream cream
Bread Pudding
Brioche soaked in vanilla custard with rum raisins and a swirl of cinnamon, baked in a skillet and topped with a drizzle of caramel and Crème Anglaise. Served with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh berries
The Cotton Candy Tower
Not just your ordinary cotton candy! Our giant, signature sweet, soft and fluffy cotton candy is a delightful treat that will melt in your mouth
Candy Bar Ice Cream Pie
Roast Your Own S'mores Platter
Roast your own s’mores at one of our outdoor campfire pits. A large platter of marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate bars, and caramel and chocolate sauces, with a sprinkling of powdered sugar
The Cotton Candy Carnival
Our colossal Cotton Candy Tower, accompanied by freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, fresh strawberries and vanilla bean whipped cream
Kids
Kids Pancakes
Kids Texas Toast
Kids Eggs n Bacon
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Mac n Chese
Kids Buttered Pasta
Kids Mini Burgers (2)
Kids Chicken Strips (3)
Kids Citrus Chicken
Kids Grilled Salmon
Kids BBQ Ribs
Kids Red Bear Drink
Kids Soda
Kids Milk
Kids Juice
Kids Cookie Sundae
Kids Cotton Candy
Kids Ice Cream Sundae
Doggie Meal
Hats
T-Shirts
Glassware
Bull Ride
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
8371 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069