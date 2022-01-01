Main picView gallery

Saddle Ranch Sunset 8371 Sunset Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

8371 Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$12.99

A blend of melted cheeses and fresh jalapeño, topped with parmesan, gorgonzola and seasoned bread crumbs, then baked to a golden brown

Black Truffle Mac & Cheese

$16.99

A blend of melted cheeses tossed with black truffles and topped with seasoned bread crumbs, then baked to a golden brown

Regular Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$19.99

Chilled jumbo shrimp served with horseradish cocktail sauce and all the fixins

Colossal Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$42.99

Chilled jumbo shrimp served with horseradish cocktail sauce and all the fixins. The colossal serves 2 or more.

Hummus Trio

$13.99

Sun-dried tomato hummus, jalapeño hummus, and traditional hummus served with fresh vegetables and pita bread for dipping

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$12.99

Crispy Brussels sprouts seasoned with lemon, honey, sea salt and cracked pepper. Tossed with thick cut bacon

Sweet Potato Fries Appetizer

$9.49

Lightly fried and salted, served with a marshmallow cream dipping sauce

Regular Fries Appetizer

$9.49

Lightly fried and salted, served with a marshmallow cream dipping sauce

Mini Cheeseburgers (3)

$16.99

Mini burgers, topped with tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese, and served with a mound of crispy fries

Mini Cheeseburgers (5)

$21.99

Mini burgers, topped with tomatoes, lettuce and cheddar cheese, and served with a mound of crispy fries

Mound of Nachos

$17.99

Warm tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, mixed cheese, spiced beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, fresh cilantro and sour cream

Crispy Chicken Strips

$14.99

Large strips of chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried, served with BBQ and honey mustard dipping sauces

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$15.99

Marinated, fried and tossed in Saddle Ranch’s own Buffalo sauce. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese and ranch dressings

Spinach Dip

$15.99

Rich parmesan, spinach and artichoke dip, served in a warm sourdough bread bowl with fresh corn tortilla chips & pico de gallo

Chips & Guacamole

$10.99

Platter of tortilla chips, fire-roasted salsa and fresh guacamole

Sesame Glazed Edamame

$9.49

Sautéed in sesame oil with garlic and ponzu

Jumbo Soft Pretzels

$12.99

Jumbo Soft Pretzels 12.99 Jumbo soft pretzels served with a tangy mustard, cheese sauce, green chilies and red pepper flakes

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.99

Crispy potato skins, loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream

Kettle of Rings

$12.99

Sweet yellow onions, beer-battered and fried, garnished with green onions and parmesan, served with a chipotle mayo and a sweet and tangy dipping sauce

Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.99

A fresh and flavorful blend of chicken, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, ginger and red bell peppers, topped with green onions, sesame seeds and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce cups and a spicy ponzu sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Mixed cheese and green chile quesadilla, garnished with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, sour cream and Cotija cheese

BBQ Ribs Appetizer

$23.99

A half portion of our tender slow roasted ribs served either dry rubbed or smothered in our signature BBQ sauce, served with crispy fries

Monster Platter

$34.99

This assortment of delicious Saddle Ranch specialties features our Baby Back Ribs, Onion Rings, Mini Cheeseburgers, Crispy Chicken Strips and Sweet Potato Fries, served with a variety of sauces

Cup "The Original" Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Our chef’s famous recipe, made with fresh vegetables and chicken, poured over rice and topped with crispy tortilla strips and green onions. Served with avocado and Cotija cheese on the side

Kettle "The Original" Tortilla Soup

$15.99

Our chef’s famous recipe, made with fresh vegetables and chicken, poured over rice and topped with crispy tortilla strips and green onions. Served with avocado and Cotija cheese on the side

Bread Bowl The Ranch Chili

$12.99

Housemade chili with steak, tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers and a variety of beans, topped with melted cheese and served with sour cream and green onions

Kettle The Ranch Chili

$16.99

Housemade chili with steak, tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers and a variety of beans, topped with melted cheese and served with sour cream and green onions

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$44.99

This is the most tender and lean center cut of them all

The Classic

$35.99

Our classic cut, seasoned and broiled just the way you like it!

The Petite Classic

$28.99

Our classic cut, seasoned and broiled just the way you like it!

NY Strip

$43.99

With a full bodied texture slightly firmer than the rib-eye

Rib-eye

$44.99

This well-marbled cut is known for its peak flavor

Signature Specialties

Petite Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$27.99

Marinated, center-cut filet, seasoned and pan-seared in garlic butter, and dusted with lemon zest

Signature Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$34.99

Marinated, center-cut filet, seasoned and pan-seared in garlic butter, and dusted with lemon zest

Half BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$27.99

Tender, slow-roasted ribs, served either dry-rubbed or smothered in our signature BBQ sauce

Full BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$34.99

Tender, slow-roasted ribs, served either dry-rubbed or smothered in our signature BBQ sauce

Citrus Herb Chicken

$25.99

Marinated & grilled chicken breast, basted with lemon and herbs

Half BBQ Chicken & Rice

$19.99

Grilled pulled chicken breast, lightly basted in our tangy BBQ sauce, with cilantro jasmine rice and served with seasonal vegetables

Full BBQ Chicken & Rice

$25.99

Grilled pulled chicken breast, lightly basted in our tangy BBQ sauce, with cilantro jasmine rice and served with seasonal vegetables

Fried Chicken Breast

$27.99

Boneless chicken breast, hand-battered and lightly fried, and finished with a honey whiskey gravy

Half Slow Roasted Tri-Tip

$27.99

Perfectly seasoned, slow roasted tri-tip, thinly sliced and served on top of flash fried onion strings, drizzled with Saddle Ranch's own signature BBQ sauce

Full Slow Roasted Tri-Tip

$34.99

Perfectly seasoned, slow roasted tri-tip, thinly sliced and served on top of flash fried onion strings, drizzled with Saddle Ranch's own signature BBQ sauce

Extra Thick Pork Chop

$37.99

An extra thick frenched chop, cooked to perfection and topped with an apple bourbon glaze

Bayou Cajun Pasta

$26.99

Penne pasta sauteed with blackened chicken breast, smoked sausage, asparagus, mushrooms, bell peppers and garlic, all tossed in a creamy Cajun sauce and topped with shredded Parmesan. Served with garlic bread

Jumbo Garlic Shrimp

$39.99

Marinated, grilled shrimp, sautéed in a creamy garlic butter sauce, garnished with shaved parmesan cheese and served with crispy garlic toast

Pick 2 Combo

$37.99

Your choice of: BBQ Chicken, BBQ Ribs, Tri-Tip, Citrus Herb Chicken, Dry Rubbed Ribs, Smoked Sausage

Pick 3 Combo

$47.99

Your choice of: BBQ Chicken, BBQ Ribs, Tri-Tip, Citrus Herb Chicken, Dry Rubbed Ribs, Smoked Sausage

Burgers

The "Original Burger"

$18.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, 1000 Island, pickles and your choice of cheese

Hollywood Burger

$19.99

Topped with a balsamic, red onion and bacon reduction, crumbled gorgonzola and fresh spinach

Cajun Burger

$18.99

Seared and blackened in Cajun spices, and served with chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions

BBQ Burger

$20.99

Smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with three-pepper bacon, cheddar cheese and onion rings

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$8.99

Side Cilantro Jasmine Rice

$8.99

Side Creamed Corn

$8.99

Side French Fries

$8.99

Side Fresh Seasonal Vegetables

$8.99

Side Garlic Bread

$6.99

Side Grilled Asparagus

$8.99

Side Mashed Potatoes

$8.99

Side Sauteed Spinach

$8.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Side Tater Tots

$8.99

Side Truffle Fries

$11.48

Side Two Eggs

$8.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.49

Greens, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, cabbage, and croutons

Wedge Salad

$13.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese and three pepper bacon. Finished with a balsamic reduction drizzle

Caesar Salad

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, fried capers and garlic croutons

Lighter Blue Cheese Apple Pecan Salad

$15.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, apples, candied pecans, roasted red bell peppers, gorgonzola cheese and dried cranberries, tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette

Full Blue Cheese Apple Pecan Salad

$18.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, apples, candied pecans, roasted red bell peppers, gorgonzola cheese and dried cranberries, tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette

Lighter Thai Peanut Crunch Salad

$15.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, pulled chicken breast, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and rice noodles, wonton strips, peanuts, edamame and sesame seeds, all tossed with Thai peanut dressing

Full Thai Peanut Crunch Salad

$18.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, pulled chicken breast, carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and rice noodles, wonton strips, peanuts, edamame and sesame seeds, all tossed with Thai peanut dressing

Cobb Salad

$19.99

Crisp romaine lettuce layered with smoked turkey, chopped bacon, black forest ham, tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese and olives, served with your choice of dressing

Crunchy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$19.99

Chopped iceberg lettuce, crispy fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shaved parmesan cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and avocado, topped with blue cheese crumbles, crispy fried onion straws and crispy bacon, with blue cheese dressing drizzled on top

Lighter BBQ Chicken Chop

$15.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, roasted BBQ chicken, avocado, tomato, spiced beans, scallions, corn salsa, cilantro, tortilla strips & ranch dressing, topped with fried onion straws and a drizzle of BBQ sauce

Full BBQ Chicken Chop

$18.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, roasted BBQ chicken, avocado, tomato, spiced beans, scallions, corn salsa, cilantro, tortilla strips & ranch dressing, topped with fried onion straws and a drizzle of BBQ sauce

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.99

Grilled salmon atop a bed of baby spinach and quinoa. Dressed with red onions, strawberries, pecans, asparagus and white balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$8.49

Sandwiches/Wraps/Tacos

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast with three-pepper bacon and cheddar cheese, topped with crisp lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun

French Dip

$22.99

Slow-roasted, thinly sliced prime rib on a Ciabatta roll, served with Cabernet au jus and a creamy horseradish sauce on the side

Classic BLT

$15.99

Three-pepper bacon, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato and basil aioli on grilled parmesan sourdough bread

Mediterranean Wrap

$18.49

Warm flour tortilla spread with traditional hummus, sliced cucumbers, crispy fried onion straws, chopped tomatoes, roasted red peppers, lettuce, black olives & cotija cheese drizzled with olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Ranch Club

$19.99

Thinly sliced smoked turkey, black forest ham and three-pepper bacon with Swiss and cheddar cheeses, stacked high on toasted sourdough bread with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Steak Sandwich

$23.99

Seasoned and broiled, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on a Ciabatta roll

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Brioche bun spread with avocado, crispy fried chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, sliced cucumber tossed in blue cheese dressing, topped with Swiss cheese and crispy fried onion straws

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$17.99

Grilled sausage on a toasted ciabatta roll brushed with garlic butter, topped with sautéed peppers and onions, and melted mozzarella cheese

California Club Wrap

$18.99

Grilled chicken, three-pepper bacon, avocado, tomatoes and spring mix lettuce with honey mustard sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Order Veggie Tacos

$16.99

Marinated cauliflower, roasted red peppers, grilled corn and pineapple, cilantro cream sauce and topped with pico de gallo

Order Chicken Tacos

$18.99

Spicy, marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses, fire-roasted salsa and chipotle lime aioli

Order Steak Tacos

$19.99

Chimichurri-marinated steak, topped with pico de gallo and Cotija cheese. Served with fire-roasted salsa on the side

Order Fish Tacos

$19.99

Fresh salmon, lightly sautéed and served with chopped red cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle lime aioli

All Day Ranch Brunch

Farm Fresh Eggs to Order

$16.99

Large ranch eggs served any style, with your choice of three-pepper bacon or sausage patties

Pancake Combo

$19.99

Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style and your choice of two strips of three pepper bacon or grilled sausage patties

Classic Texas Toast

$16.99

Thick-sliced, rich and fluffy egg bread dipped in a creamy vanilla egg batter, grilled golden brown and served with whipped cinnamon honey butter, warm maple syrup and a dusting of powdered sugar

Cup Fresh Fruit

$7.99

Fresh Fruit Platter

$15.99

Side Pancake

$9.99

Side Texas Toast

$9.99

Desserts

Brownie

$14.99

Giant warm chocolate brownie with crunchy chocolate toffee bar topping, and your choice of filling (chocolate pudding or peanut butter) served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, homemade whipped cream, and a trio of sauces (caramel, chocolate, and marshmallow cream)

Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.99

A little slice of heaven! A freshly half-baked, soft and warm chocolate chip cookie, drizzled with chocolate sauce, and served with house- made whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream cream

Bread Pudding

$10.99

Brioche soaked in vanilla custard with rum raisins and a swirl of cinnamon, baked in a skillet and topped with a drizzle of caramel and Crème Anglaise. Served with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh berries

The Cotton Candy Tower

$10.99

Not just your ordinary cotton candy! Our giant, signature sweet, soft and fluffy cotton candy is a delightful treat that will melt in your mouth

Candy Bar Ice Cream Pie

$12.99

Roast Your Own S'mores Platter

$10.99

Roast your own s’mores at one of our outdoor campfire pits. A large platter of marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate bars, and caramel and chocolate sauces, with a sprinkling of powdered sugar

The Cotton Candy Carnival

$16.99

Our colossal Cotton Candy Tower, accompanied by freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, fresh strawberries and vanilla bean whipped cream

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$8.89

Kids Texas Toast

$8.89

Kids Eggs n Bacon

$8.89

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.89

Kids Mac n Chese

$8.89

Kids Buttered Pasta

$8.89

Kids Mini Burgers (2)

$8.89

Kids Chicken Strips (3)

$9.99

Kids Citrus Chicken

$12.99

Kids Grilled Salmon

$14.49

Kids BBQ Ribs

$14.49

Kids Red Bear Drink

$2.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Cookie Sundae

$3.99

Kids Cotton Candy

$2.99

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$2.99

Doggie Meal

$7.99

Prime Rib

Standard Cut Prime Rib

$44.99

14oz Portion

Chef's Cut Prime Rib

$54.99

18oz Portion

Butcher's Cut Prime Rib

$69.99

24oz Portion

Hats

Red Trucker Hat

$25.99

Green Trucker Hat

$25.99

Black Trucker Hat

$25.99

Pink Trucker Hat

$25.99

Blue Trucker Hat

$25.99

Cowboy Hat

$48.99

Fedora

$32.99

T-Shirts

I Got Bucked T

$25.99+

Come Get Lucky T

$25.99+

Ride It Like You Mean It T

$25.99+

Skull Tank T

$21.99+

Baseball T

$28.99+

Glassware

Shot Glass

$4.99

Beer Glass

$9.99

Bull Ride

Bull Ride

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8371 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pink Taco - Sunset
orange star4.1 • 3,553
8225 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Gypsy Queen (Roamer Truck)
orange star4.1 • 3,553
8225 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
GO by Citizens - Hyde
orange starNo Reviews
8117 Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Pig
orange starNo Reviews
8264 Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Sunset Truck
orange star4.1 • 3,553
8225 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Wokcano - West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,750
8000 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Gracias Madre West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 9,892
8905 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - West Hollywood
orange star4.3 • 654
8365 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 654
8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
orange star5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
SOULMATE
orange star4.7 • 229
631 N Robertson Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston