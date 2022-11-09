Restaurant header imageView gallery

SWC - Dempsey's Too 5700 Saddlebrook Way

No reviews yet

5700 Saddlebrook Way

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Vodka

Svedka

$10.00

Absolut

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Wheatley

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Ketel One Botanical

$12.00

Grey Goose Essences

$13.00

Tito's

$11.00

Gin

New Amsterdam

$10.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

St. George Terroir

$11.00

Sipsmith

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Dark

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Santa Teressa 1796

$13.00

Meyers Dark

$11.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Santa Teresa

$12.00

Tequila

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Sieta Legunas Blanco

$13.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewar's

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$65.00

Bruichladdich

$19.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$22.00

Macallan 12 yr

$15.00

Dalmore 12 yr

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 18 yr

$21.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$15.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Michter's

$13.00

Bulleit

$14.00

High West

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Cragganmore 12yr

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Borghetti Espresso

$10.00

Hennssy VS

$13.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Remy Martin VS

$18.00

Red Glasses

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Calera Pinot Noir

$14.00

Battle Creek Pinot Noir

$16.00

Skyside Cabernet

$13.00

Greenwing Cabernet

$16.00

Robert Hall Merlot

$11.00

Rodney Stong Upshot Blend

$13.00

Alamos Seleccion Malbec

$12.00

Graham & Fisk California Red

$11.00

Cloud Fall Pinot Noir

$13.00

King's Ridge Pinot Noir

$14.00

Raven's Wood Zinfindel

$11.00

Mercer Cabernet

$12.00

Red Bottles

BTL Calera Pinot Noir

$54.00

BTL Battle Creek Pinot Noir

$62.00

BTL Skyside Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Greenwig Cabernet

$62.00

BTL Robert Hall Merlot

$42.00

BTL Rodney Stong Upshot Blend

$50.00

BTL Alamos Seleccion Malbec

$46.00

BTL Lincourt Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL Craggy Range Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Inkblot Cab Franc

$80.00

BTL The Prisoner Pinot Noir

$95.00

BTL 8 Years In the Desert

$90.00

BTL Unshackled Cabernet

$75.00

BTL Ferari-Carano Cabernet

$75.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$125.00

BTL King's Ridge

$48.00

BTL Belle Glos Clarke and Telephone

$110.00

BTL Gaja Barolo Riserva

$175.00

Hewitt Cabernet

$175.00

Ornellaia

$200.00

BTL BV Georges Latour Cabernet

$190.00

BTL Kamen Cabernet

$150.00

White Glasses

Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Hugel Riesling

$18.00

Simi Chardonnay

$15.00

Crossbarn Chardonnay

$16.00

Graham & Fisk Calafornia White

$11.00

Jadot Chardonnay

$13.00

White Bottles

BTL Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

BTL St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

BTL Hugel Riesling

$70.00

BTL Simi Chardonnay

$58.00

BTL Crossbarn Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$95.00

Rosé/Champagne Glasses

AIX Rose Provenance

$14.00

Graham & Fisk Sparkling Rose

$11.00

Caposaldo Prosecco

$12.00

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

$16.00

Chandon Brut Rose

$15.00

Graham & Fisk Bubbles

$11.00

Chandon Spritz

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Studio by Mirival

$12.00

Rosé/Champagne Bottles

BTL AIX Rose Provenance

$54.00

BTL Caposaldo Prosecco

$55.00

BTL Mumm Napa Brut Prestige

$75.00

BTL Chandon Brut Rose

$70.00

BTL Chandon Garden Spritz

$60.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut

$175.00

Drafts

Bud Light DFT

$7.00

Sam Adams Seasonal DFT

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA DFT

$8.00

Blue Moon DFT

$8.00

Corona Extra DFT

$8.00

Florida Ave DFT

$8.00

Bottles/Cans

Budweiser

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Michelobe Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

Free Dive

$8.00

Beach Blond

$8.00

Freedom Amber

$8.00

High Noon

$8.00

Old Elephant Foot

$9.00

Reef Donkey

$9.00

Athletic Hazy (NA)

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Strongbow Cider

$8.00

Domestic 6 pack

$32.00

Import 6 Pack

$38.00

Corona

$8.00

House Cocktails

Daiquiri

$15.00

Delusion

$12.00

Devil's Mule

$16.00

En Fuego

$16.00

Fresa

$16.00

Golden Hour

$16.00

Island Time

$16.00

Kentucky Buck

$16.00

Light and Sunny

$16.00

Long Island Tea

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Midnight Train

$16.00

Mocking Bird

$15.00

Painkiller

$15.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Porch Rocker

$16.00

Redeye Old Fashioned

$16.00

Refresh

$12.00

Rosalie

$16.00

Spicy Passion Paloma

$16.00

Spiked Lemonade

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Homemade Beef Chili (S)

$10.00

Lean Beef, Kidney Beans, Cheddar Cheese

Cup Soup of The Day (S)

$10.00

Ask Your Server For Today's Creatino

Large Chopped Caesar (S)

$10.00

Large Panache of Market Greens (S)

$10.00

Bowls

Fiesta Bowl (S)

$10.00

Cilantro Lime Rice, Charred Corn Salsa, Avocado, Black Beans, Chipolte Dressing

Harvest Bowl (S)

$10.00

Farro, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Red Onions, Roasted Chickpeas, Kale, Feta, Pepitas, Tahini Dressing

Handhelds

Pulled Pork (S)

$10.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder, Jack Daniel's BBQ, Shaved Red Onion, Sweet Pickle

Classic Ruben Sandwich (S)

$10.00

Griddled Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Gruyere, Thousand Island Dressing, Marbled Rye

Dempsey's Too Burger (S)

$10.00

1/2 lb. Black Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomoato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche

Bogey Club (S)

$10.00

Sliced Ham, Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonaise, Swiss Cheese, Whole Wheat Bread

Citrus Tofu Wrap (S)

$10.00

Lemongrass & Cilantro Tofu, Cool Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Wasabi Mayonaise, Sundried Tomato Wrap

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap (S)

$10.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Ranch Dressing

Jumbo Hot Dog (S)

$17.88

Quarter Pount Vienna All Beef Frank, Hoagie Roll

Breakfast

Breakfast

$6.37

Internal Amenities

Traditional Fruit Basket

$21.00

Cheese Board w/Wine

$24.00

Five Compartment Basket

$15.00

Bucket of Craft Beer

$27.00

Chocolate Delight

$27.00

Anti-Pasta Board

$29.00

The Nosh

$12.00

Fruit Arrangement

$12.00

Bowl of Mixed Nuts

$8.00

Saddlebrook Strawberries

$15.00

Cheese and Fruit Plate

$13.00

Snack Basket

$17.00

Bottle of Sparkling Wine

$14.00

Bottle of Red Wine

$12.00

Bottle of White Wine

$10.00

Bottle Water

$0.33

External Amenities

Cheese and Fruit Plate

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tropics Restaurant Dempsey's Too

5700 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

