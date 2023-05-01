Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saddle Ridge Golf Course

100 Saddle Rdg

Portage, WI 53901

Appetizers

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

Hand-battered white cheddar cheese curds, served with a side of ranch.

Chicken Wings (Bone-In)

$12.00

Seven deep fried wings tossed in your choice of blazing, garlic parmesan or bbq sauce served with a side of house-made bleu cheese & celery

Garlic Truffle Fries

$10.00

House fries tossed with fresh garlic, truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Hand-battered onion rings served with house-made club sauce.

Tenderloin Lollipops*

$16.00

Marinated tenderloin tips skewered, with shredded lettuce, pickled onion, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic glaze

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Breadstick

$1.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Saddle Ridge Burger

$13.00

7oz ground chuck with your choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack, or Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche bun.

Black N Bleu Burger

$14.00

7oz ground chuck with smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, & club sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

7oz ground chuck with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Burger

$14.00

7oz ground chuck with Arbol chili aioli, pepperjack cheese, & jalepeños on a brioche bun.

Clubhouse BLT

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, sliced tomato & house mayo on toasted wheat bread.

Grilled Basil Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated, grilled chicken breast, spring greens, and tomato on a toasted ciabatta bun with house basil vinaigrette.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.00

8oz hand-breaded cod fillet with lettuce, American cheese, and house tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Thin shaved prime rib, sautéed mushrooms & onions, Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & house-made Thousand Island dressing on marble rye.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, & lime chipotle aioli on a toasted hoagie bun.

Big Pig

$15.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork, zesty slaw, house pickles, onion rings & bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Brat & Chips

$6.00

Hot Dog & Chips

$6.00

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce & house mayo in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy chicken strips, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, shredded lettuce & buffalo wing sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Cajun-seared jumbo shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion & lime chipotle aioli in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

House-made chicken salad with toasted pecans, shredded lettuce, & cranberries in a flour tortilla.

Southwestern Beef Wrap

$15.00

Thin-sliced prime rib, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese & sriracha aioli in a flour tortilla.

Flatbreads

Classic Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella chese, & pepperoni.

Sausage Mushroom

$15.00

Sliced mushrooms, Italian sausage, & Mozzarella chese.

Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Spinach, tomato, red onion, green peppers, house pesto, & arugula.

Meat-Lovers

$15.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, & Mozzarella cheese.

Specials

Prime Rib

$28.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Meatloaf

$13.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese & dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh chopped romaine tossed with parmesan cheese, tomato croutons & house caesar dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad*

$16.00

Grilled atlantic salmon, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese & raspberry vinaigrette.

Soup

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.00

House-made soup of the day. Ask server for details.

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.00

House-made soup of the day. Ask server for details.

Sweets

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Dessert of the day

$7.00

PB Landslide

$7.00

NA Beverages

1919 Root Beer

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Diet Starry

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sour/Squirt

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$2.00

Diet Tonic Water

$2.00

Water

New SR Tumbler

$35.00

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Bottled Soda/Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casual dining with style.

Location

100 Saddle Rdg, Portage, WI 53901

Directions

