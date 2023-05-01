Saddle Ridge Golf Course
100 Saddle Rdg
Portage, WI 53901
Appetizers
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Hand-battered white cheddar cheese curds, served with a side of ranch.
Chicken Wings (Bone-In)
Seven deep fried wings tossed in your choice of blazing, garlic parmesan or bbq sauce served with a side of house-made bleu cheese & celery
Garlic Truffle Fries
House fries tossed with fresh garlic, truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese.
Onion Rings
Hand-battered onion rings served with house-made club sauce.
Tenderloin Lollipops*
Marinated tenderloin tips skewered, with shredded lettuce, pickled onion, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic glaze
Basket of Fries
Side of Veggies
Breadstick
Burgers & Sandwiches
Saddle Ridge Burger
7oz ground chuck with your choice of American, Swiss, Pepperjack, or Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche bun.
Black N Bleu Burger
7oz ground chuck with smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, & club sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
7oz ground chuck with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Spicy Burger
7oz ground chuck with Arbol chili aioli, pepperjack cheese, & jalepeños on a brioche bun.
Clubhouse BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, sliced tomato & house mayo on toasted wheat bread.
Grilled Basil Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, grilled chicken breast, spring greens, and tomato on a toasted ciabatta bun with house basil vinaigrette.
Fried Cod Sandwich
8oz hand-breaded cod fillet with lettuce, American cheese, and house tartar sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Thin shaved prime rib, sautéed mushrooms & onions, Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
Classic Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & house-made Thousand Island dressing on marble rye.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, & lime chipotle aioli on a toasted hoagie bun.
Big Pig
Slow-roasted pulled pork, zesty slaw, house pickles, onion rings & bbq sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Brat & Chips
Hot Dog & Chips
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce & house mayo in a flour tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken strips, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, shredded lettuce & buffalo wing sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cajun Shrimp Wrap
Cajun-seared jumbo shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion & lime chipotle aioli in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Salad Wrap
House-made chicken salad with toasted pecans, shredded lettuce, & cranberries in a flour tortilla.
Southwestern Beef Wrap
Thin-sliced prime rib, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese & sriracha aioli in a flour tortilla.
Flatbreads
Classic Flatbread
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella chese, & pepperoni.
Sausage Mushroom
Sliced mushrooms, Italian sausage, & Mozzarella chese.
Veggie Flatbread
Spinach, tomato, red onion, green peppers, house pesto, & arugula.
Meat-Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, & Mozzarella cheese.
Specials
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese & dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine tossed with parmesan cheese, tomato croutons & house caesar dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad*
Grilled atlantic salmon, mixed greens, cranberries, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese & raspberry vinaigrette.
Sweets
NA Beverages
1919 Root Beer
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Starry
Diet Starry
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Sour/Squirt
Lemonade
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Diet Tonic Water
Water
New SR Tumbler
Coffee
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Bottled Soda/Water
Gatorade
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casual dining with style.
100 Saddle Rdg, Portage, WI 53901