  Sadelle's at KITH Miami Design District - Sadelle's Kith Miami
Sadelle's at KITH Miami Design District Sadelle's Kith Miami

No reviews yet

69 NE 41st Street

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

FOOD - SADELLE'S KITH

BRUNCH

HOUSE SALMON

$29.00

FRENCH TOAST

$25.00

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$21.00

GRAPEFRUIT COCKTAIL

$16.00

BAGEL & CC

$4.00

BAGEL

$4.00

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$25.00

COBB SALAD

$29.00

WALDOLF SALAD

$27.00

SANDWICHES

AVOCADO TOAST

$21.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

TUNA MELT

$20.00

BAGEL & SALMON SANDWICH

$25.00

CLASSIC EGG

$20.00

HEALTHY EGG

$23.00

TRIPLE DECKER

$36.00Out of stock

THE MAIA

$23.00

THE LEO

$23.00

THE POPPY

$23.00Out of stock

SIDES

AVOCADO

$8.00

SAUSAGE

$9.00

BACON

$9.00

PICKLES

$9.00

COLESLAW

$9.00Out of stock

HASHBROWNS

$9.00

BAGEL & CC

$4.00

TUNA SALAD

$11.00

SIDE HOUSE SALMON

$18.00

EXTRAS

VEG PLATE

Capers

Chive Cream Cheese

Mayo

Mustard

Red Onions

ADD ON $$

Add Ham

$8.00

Add Turkey

$8.00

Add Roast Beef

$8.00

Veggie Plate

$6.00

BAGEL

$4.00

BAGEL & CC

$4.00

BEVERAGE - SADELLE'S KITH

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$6.00

AMERICANO

$4.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00+

LATTE

$5.00+

COLD BREW

$7.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

DRINKS

GRAPEFRUIT TONIC

$15.00

APRICOT MULE

$15.00

CUCUMBER LEMONADE

$15.00

BLOODY MARY

$15.00

NA BEVERAGE

ORANGE JUICE

$12.00

GREEN JUICE

$13.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$12.00

COCONUT WATER

$12.00

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

GINGER ALE

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$9.00

STILL WATER

$9.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

ICED TEA REFILL

GINGER BEER

$5.00

MILK

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sadelle's at Kith Miami Design District

Location

69 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

