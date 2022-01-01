Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sadie's of New Mexico

review star

No reviews yet

6230 4th St NW

Albuquerque, NM 87107

Popular Items

Small Enchilada Dinner
Tostada & Salsa
A la Carte Taco

Online Retail Shop

Buy a gift card to give to the special person this holiday season. From now until December 24th buy a $50 Gift Card and receive a $10 Gift Rewards Certificate FREE!

$5.75

Yes we cooked beer into a salsa... Authentic New Mexican tradition combines with an unabashedly bold experience to bring you the ultimate craft salsa. Marble Brewery’s Red Ale unites with our Green Chile inspired salsa for a true taste of New Mexico

$4.50
$4.50
$4.50
$5.50
$4.50
$4.50
$4.50
$4.50
$4.50
$11.00
$4.50
$4.50

Beverages

20oz Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.99

20oz Mist Twist

$2.99Out of stock

20oz LifeWater

$2.99

20oz PureLeaf Tea

$2.99

20oz Apple Ginger Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Chile con Queso

$5.29+

A blend of cheeses, green chile, onions, & tomatoes.

Guac Salad

$5.29+

Served on a bed of shredded lettuce & topped with fresh tomatoes.

Sadie's Nacho

$12.69+

Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.

Taquitos

$10.49+

Hand rolled corn tortilla grilled with your choice of shredded chicken, Billy's spicy beef, or refried beans. Served with guacamole or chile con queso. ADD Carne Adovada or Shredded Beef Brisket ~ +$1.65

Tostada & Salsa

$3.99

Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020

Quesadilla

$10.29+

Two 11 inch tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Served with guacamole & sour cream lettuce and tomato.

Fried Avocados

$9.19

Salads

Sadies Salad

$5.19+

Iceberg, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion and Avocado

Dinners

All dinners come with one sopaiplla. Chips an salsa must be ordered separately in appetizers section

Stuffed Sopaipilla Dinner

$14.79

House made sopaipilla stuffed with refried beans, Billy's spice beef, grilled hamburger patty, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.

Tamale Dinner

$12.99+

Pork marinated in red chile, cooked inside of corn meal masa. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.

Green Chile Relleno Dinner

$13.39+

Whole New Mexico Green Chile Pepper stuffed with Asadero Cheese, Beer Battered and Fried in House.

Small Enchilada Dinner

$13.59

Two tortillas stacked or rolled with aged Cheddar Cheese or your choice of meatwith frijoles. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.

Small Taco Dinner

$11.25

One grilled taco shell(s) filled with Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, carne adovada, shredded beef brisket, guaco, guaco chicken, guaco beef, or refried beans.

Large Taco Dinner

$15.50

Two grilled taco shell(s) filled with Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, carne adovada, shredded beef brisket, guaco, guaco chicken, guaco beef, or refried beans.

Grande Taco Dinner

$17.50

Three grilled taco shell(s) filled with Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, carne adovada, shredded beef brisket, guaco, guaco chicken, guaco beef, or refried beans.

Burrito Dinner Small

$11.85

One large warm flour tortilla(s) filled with Sadie's Original grilled ground beef patty, Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.

Burrito Dinner Large

$17.50

Two large warm flour tortilla(s) filled with Sadie's Original grilled ground beef patty, Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.

Combo 2 Small

$15.99

Combo 3 Large

$17.99

Combo 4 Grande

$19.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

Original Burger

$10.59

Burger grilled with Onions. Served on a traditional Hamburger Bun or Toasted Thick Sliced French Bread. Garnished with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Mustard.

Sadie's Originals

Roberto Special

$16.99+

Hamburger Steak grilled with Onions, atop a bed of Frijoles and Papitas smothered in Red or Green Chile, generously covered with Chile Con Queso.

Calabacitas Burrito

$12.89

A Large Flour Tortilla Filled With Calabacitas, Topped With Your Choice Of Vegetarian Red Or Green Chile. Served With Frijoles.

A La Carte

A la Carte Taco

$3.69

A la Carte Enchilada

$7.25

A la Carte Relleno

$7.89

A la Carte Tamale

$7.89

Sides

Side Sopaipillas

$1.99

Side Tortillas

$1.99

Side Egg

$1.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Side Chile con Queso

$4.99

Side Guacamole

$4.99

Side Papitas

$3.49

Side Frijoles

$2.79

Side Refried

$2.79

Side Chicharones

$3.79

Side Calabacitas

$5.15

Side Cheese

$1.19

Side Garnish

$1.45

Side Avocado

$4.15

Side Chile

$1.19

Side Dressing

$1.59

Side Jalapeno

$1.19

Side Lettuce

$0.49

Side Tomato

$0.49

Side Onion

$0.49

Side Mayo

$1.00

Bulk

Salsa

$6.75+

Chile con Queso

$23.75+

Guacamole

$23.75+

Beans

$6.75+

Dozen Tortillas

$5.00

Dozen Sopaipillas

$10.00

Dozen TAMALES

$36.00Out of stock

One Dozen 7oz Red Chile Pork Tamales Handmade at Sadie's

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best New Mexican Restaurant and Best Green Chile by the Albuquerque Journal 2020

Website

Location

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Directions

