SADIQ'S BISTRO - ATL
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3762 Campbellton Rd SW., atlanta, GA 30331
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Windy City Grill Gang - Your Favorite BBQ Joint!!!
No Reviews
3762 Campbellton Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30331
View restaurant
The Original Sleepy Potato- Greenbriar Mall - Greenbriar Mall
No Reviews
2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest Atlanta, GA 30331
View restaurant
Get Fruity Cafe - Greenbriar
No Reviews
2740 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest Atlanta, GA 30331
View restaurant
Arize Breakfast Cafe - Camp Creek Market Place
4.1 • 4,031
3650 Marketplace Blvd East Point, GA 30344
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant